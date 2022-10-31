Life Science NewsInvesting News

Expands Specialty Diagnostics Segment with Industry Leader in Oncology Testing for Detection and Monitoring of Multiple Myeloma

Complements Existing Specialty Diagnostics Offering with Established Technologies Delivering Strong Clinical Value for Patients in a Rapidly Growing Diagnostics Segment

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) ("Thermo Fisher"), the world leader in serving science, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire The Binding Site Group ("The Binding Site"), a global leader in specialty diagnostics, from a shareholder group led by European private equity firm Nordic Capital, in an all-cash transaction valued at £2.25 billion, or $2.6 billion at current exchange rates.

Serving clinicians and laboratory professionals worldwide, The Binding Site provides specialty diagnostic assays and instruments to improve the diagnosis and management of blood cancers and immune system disorders. The Binding Site's Freelite® offering is widely recommended for multiple myeloma diagnosis and monitoring across all stages of the disease by major clinical guideline publications.

Headquartered in Birmingham, United Kingdom, The Binding Site has more than 1,100 employees globally and is an active and influential contributor to the broader scientific community. As an established leader in a fast-growing segment in which patient care has shifted towards early diagnosis and monitoring via regular testing, The Binding Site has an attractive financial profile. Its business has been growing approximately 10% annually and is on track to deliver more than $220 million of revenue in 2022. The strong clinical value of The Binding Site offering enables doctors across the globe to support millions of patients every year.

"This transaction perfectly aligns with our Mission and is an exciting addition to our existing specialty diagnostic offerings. With extensive expertise and a large and dedicated installed base in cancer diagnostics, The Binding Site will further enhance our specialty diagnostics portfolio," said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher. "The Binding Site is extremely well-respected by researchers and clinicians alike for its pioneering diagnosis and monitoring solutions for multiple myeloma. We also know early diagnosis and well-informed treatment decisions for multiple myeloma can make a significant difference in patient outcomes. We are excited by the opportunity to enable further innovation in this area for the benefit of patients and look forward to welcoming The Binding Site team to Thermo Fisher."

Stefan Wolf, chief executive officer of The Binding Site, said, "This announcement marks the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for The Binding Site and is a testament to our team's singular commitment to improving patient lives through the development and delivery of innovative solutions. The Binding Site has long been at the forefront of medical diagnostics and by joining the world leader in serving science, we will be even better positioned to accelerate scientific discovery and expand our product offering for the benefit of our colleagues, customers and, most importantly, the patients we serve."

The transaction, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023, is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Upon completion, The Binding Site will become part of Thermo Fisher's Specialty Diagnostics segment and is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share by $0.07 for the first full year of ownership. 1

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com .

About The Binding Site Group

The Binding Site Group is a global specialist protein diagnostics company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of innovative tests used for the detection of cancers and immune disorders. It is a business centered on the idea of working in collaboration with its partners and customers to lead the way in specialised medical diagnostics. The Company is headquartered in Birmingham, UK and has a direct presence in over 23 countries, employing over 1,100 people worldwide. Read more on www.bindingsite.com .

1 Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure that excludes certain items detailed later in this press release under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but other statements that are not historical facts may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; any natural disaster, public health crisis or other catastrophic event; the need to develop new products and adapt to significant technological change; implementation of strategies for improving growth; general economic conditions and related uncertainties; dependence on customers' capital spending policies and government funding policies; the effect of economic and political conditions and exchange rate fluctuations on international operations; use and protection of intellectual property; the effect of changes in governmental regulations; and the effect of laws and regulations governing government contracts, as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions, including the proposed acquisition of The Binding Site Group, may not materialize as expected; the proposed acquisition of The Binding Site Group not being timely completed, if completed at all; regulatory approvals required for the transaction not being timely obtained, if obtained at all, or being obtained subject to conditions; The Binding Site Group's business experiencing disruptions as a result of the acquisition or due to transaction-related uncertainty or other factors making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, customers, other business partners or governmental entities; difficulty retaining key employees; the outcome of any legal proceedings related to the proposed acquisition of The Binding Site Group; and the parties being unable to successfully implement integration strategies or to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies within the expected time-frames or at all. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in Thermo Fisher's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available in the "Investors" section of Thermo Fisher's website, ir.thermofisher.com, under the heading "SEC Filings". While Thermo Fisher may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Thermo Fisher specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, even if estimates change and, therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing Thermo Fisher's views as of any date subsequent to today.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Thermo Fisher uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EPS, which excludes certain acquisition-related costs, including charges for the sale of inventories revalued at the date of acquisition and significant transaction costs; restructuring and other costs/income; amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; certain other gains and losses that are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any regularity or predictability, tax provisions/benefits related to the previous items, benefits from tax credit carryforwards, the impact of significant tax audits or events, equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and the results of discontinued operations. Thermo Fisher excludes the above items because they are outside of the company's normal operations and/or, in certain cases, are difficult to forecast accurately for future periods. Thermo Fisher believes that the use of non-GAAP measures helps investors to gain a better understanding of the company's core operating results and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the company's performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts.

Thermo Fisher ScientificTMOMedical Device Investing
TMO
CSE:VGW

Valens GroWorks Highlighted by AltaCorp Capital Executive Discussing Flourishing Cannabis Pharma Space

With the launch of a legal recreational cannabis market in Canada, as well as an established medical market, players in the financial and investment spaces have started to look favorably upon cannabis companies leading the industry. In a recent interview on MidasLetter Live, AltaCorp Capital Inc.’s Managing Director David Kideckel spoke about the launch of his company’s cannabis sector coverage, which includes recognizable names in Canada like Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSXV:XLY) and Valens GroWorks Corp. (CSE:VGW).

Speaking of Valens, a Kelowna, BC-based, research-driven, vertically-integrated Canadian cannabis company focusing on cannabis extraction, distillation as well as cannabinoid isolation and purification, Kideckel highlighted the steps the company has taken to deploy its business model.

Cannabis Investing

Valens Groworks Announces Strategic Collaboration

Valens GroWorks (CSE:VGW)(CSE:VGW.CN) (the “Company” or “Valens“) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Supra THC Services Inc. (“Supra“) are pleased to announce a collaboration between Supra and Thermo Fisher Scientific (Mississauga) Inc. to develop a “Centre of Excellence in Plant Based Medicine Analytics” centered in Kelowna, British Columbia. This agreement is the first of its kind between a Canadian cannabis company and a world leader in Health Science services, with an ability to deliver innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services to this emerging market.
Supra’s operations are located in the Company’s state-of-the-art 17,000 sq ft Kelowna facility, currently undergoing modifications ahead of a significant expansion. Supra will utilize a suite of Thermo Fisher Scientific sector-leading advanced analytical instrumentation to provide analytical services, research and development, forensic analysis and support for clinical trials as well as being a demonstration and training site for Thermo Fisher Scientific clients and third parties involved in this rapidly evolving sector. It will also be used as a regional resource center for universities and companies.
Dr. Rob O’Brien, CEO and Chief Science Officer of Supra THC Services Inc. stated; “There are many plants such as Cannabis that contain active ingredients which could be effective treatments for disease or provide critical health improvements. However, conducting proper clinical trials with materials that contain many active ingredients is challenging, particularly if the effective absorbed dose can vary significantly depending on how the material is consumed. For example, the effectiveness of absorption of active ingredients contained in an oil carrier is much different if that oil is placed under the patients tongue, then if the oil, or edible, is swallowedTo measure the amount of active ingredients and metabolites in blood, urine, hair and saliva, advanced instrumentation and a team of highly qualified personal is essential. With the Supra THC Services team and advanced instrumentation from Thermo Fisher Scientific, many significant advances are expected.”
Luc Dionne, Canadian Sales Manager with Thermo Fisher Scientific (Mississauga) Inc., states We welcome the opportunity to work with Dr. Rob O’Brien and the Supra THC Services team, an organization that conducts testing activities in plant based medicine. Dr. O’Brien has an extensive background in analytical chemistry and is a recognized authority in scientific circles. Dr. O’Brien has worked closely with Thermo Fisher Scientific in the past using several of our market leading technologies to successfully perform testing on natural products, pharmaceutical formulations and environmental samples. We are delighted that his team has selected Thermo Fisher Scientific‘s cost effective analytical testing solutions to promote the advancement of testing protocols to meet the rigorous and regulatory requirements of this market segment.
About Valens GroWorks Corp.
Valens GroWorks Corp. is a CSE-listed company with an aggressive buildout strategy in progress. The Company seeks to capture a broad spectrum of medical cannabis users and adult recreational users once legalized, as well as clinical trial and R&D clients, in pursuit of its ambitious seed-to-sale and farm-to-pharma objectives. The Company also provides management, consulting, testing and support services to domestic and international licensees, as well as financing and managing buildouts of fully-licensed 3rd party operations.
The Company has two wholly-owned subsidiaries based in the Okanagan Valley of British Columbia: 1) Valens Agritech Ltd. (“VAL”) which holds a Health Canada Dealer’s License, and 2) Supra THC Services Inc., a Health Canada licensed cannabis testing lab providing sector-leading analytical and proprietary services to Licensed Producers and ACMPR patients. For more information, please visit http:/valensgroworks.comhttp://www.valensagritech.com and http://www.suprathc.ca.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Mississauga) Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (Mississauga) Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than US$20 billion and approximately 65,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands — Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services — we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
VALENS GROWORKS CORP.
(signed) Tyler Robson
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Greg Patchell
Telephone: +1.250.860.8634
Thermo Fisher Scientific Expands Global Footprint to Support Cell and Gene Therapy Clinical Trials in Japan

To help meet increasing demand for cell and gene therapy clinical trial support around the globe, Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced the expansion of its Fisher BioServices cryogenic service capabilities in Japan.
This expansion enables its customers to seamlessly conduct clinical trials across multiple
geographies and provides patients around the world with access to life
changing therapies. As a leading service provider to the cell and gene
therapy community, Fisher BioServices is uniquely positioned with the
experience, resources, and global expertise to support its customers on
their path towards commercialization.
The facility in Tokyo was expanded to include cryogenic storage and
logistics by utilizing a combination of proven components and validated
procedures developed with years of experience in the cell and gene
therapy business. The new modules within this facility allow Fisher
BioServices to configure and replicate each site to meet the specific
requirements of individual clinical trials with minimal variation,
regardless of volume or geographic location. The facility is also
supported by a global comprehensive and integrated Quality System based
on regulatory requirements, industry best practices and trained
personnel.
“Japan is an increasingly important market for cell and gene therapy
companies conducting clinical trials,” said Dennis Barger, Fisher
BioServices vice president and general manager. “The addition of
cryogenic services to this facility in Japan, combined with our existing
capabilities in Europe and the US, enables us to seamlessly support our
customers’ global trials as they develop and commercialize their
therapies.”
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
(NYSE: TMO) is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of $17
billion and more than 50,000 employees in 50 countries. Our mission is
to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer.
We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex
analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics and increase
laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific,
Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services
– we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies,
purchasing convenience and comprehensive support. For more information,
please visit www.thermofisher.com.

MyDx Provides Positive Mid-Year Update as Part of Special Letter to Shareholders

Highlights:

  • MyDx experiencing double-digit quarterly revenue growth following commercialization of first of four patented technologies
  • Company’s increasing revenues and continued narrowing of losses clears path towards achieving profitability by year-end
  • Enters into first major distribution agreement valued at approximately $4 million for its CannaDx chemical sensor instrument
  • Expects to launch two new sensors by year-end, creating two entire new revenue channels
  • Focusing on substantially decreasing long-term debt and strengthening balance sheet
  • Seeking to aggressively expand sales and marketing initiatives for new products

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 07, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MyDx, Inc. (OTCQB:MYDX), one of the fastest growing companies in the chemical detection industry and the producer of the patented MyDx™ (My Diagnostic) product line, the first battery operated, handheld, chemical analyzer for consumers, today issued the following Special Letter to Shareholders from its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Yazbeck.
“Dear Fellow Shareholders,
2016 is off to a strong start, and as we approach the mid-year mark I thought it would be helpful to summarize our progress since launching our multi-use MyDx chemical analyzer with the CannaDx sensor and App.  I will also cover the highlights of our newly accelerated goals for the balance of the year as well as an analysis of the chemical detection marketplace in whose context I believe the MyDx Analyzer can clearly shown to be a market leader.
Before I discuss our goals and strategies looking ahead, I think it is important and prudent for a management team to look back at our accomplishments over the past four years.  Rather than summarizing our many achievements, we thought it would be better communicated via a short video clip we compiled for our investors.  Please click the following link for a quick video summary of the many successes we have had over the past four years that has enabled us to get to where we are today: a much nimbler, stronger and, by far, one of the fastest growing companies in the chemical detection market.
Please click here: MYDX 4 Year Business Plan Accomplishments Video (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba458e62-5a32-4900-8b8e-29aadd1f6b86)
MyDx Second Half 2016 Key Goals: New Product Launches, Continued Market Penetration and Profitable Growth
Company Prepares for New Products to Enter into Commercialization
On the R&D front, with the recent launch of the next-generation CannaDx SmartPhone App, which expanded our features and updated our database, we are now focusing our effort on the next MyDx Product to enter into commercialization: OrganaDxTM. This application is slated for commercial release by the fourth quarter of this year.
The OrganaDx sensor will help you Trust and Verify™ the safety of your fruits and vegetables. Specifically, OrganaDx will enable you to measure the pesticide levels in your food, ensuring that you and your family do not unknowingly consume any potentially cancer-causing pesticides. It will empower you to verify, on the spot, whether or not produce is safe for consumption. This is particularly important when buying non-organic produce that are known to be notoriously high in pesticides, commonly referred to as the “Dirty Dozen.”
The Company expects future sales of OrganaDx should be at a substantially higher margin than our initial product line, which means a strong and growing contribution to our bottom line earnings growth.
Continued Market Penetration
In April 2016, we announced the first of what we expect to be many major retail distribution deals for our leading technology.  Our initial agreement was with Nanolux Technology, Inc. (“Nanolux”), valued at over $4 million. Nanolux produces one of the world’s leading brands of horticultural lighting ballasts. With over 1,000 retail shops in its distribution network, it has an extensive footprint throughout the U.S. indoor agriculture and hydroponic marketplace concentrated in states with cannabis sales legalized in some form — especially California as the nation’s largest legal cannabis market.
We are beginning to actively roll-out our MyDx Analyzers with CannaDx sensors, sales and marketing collateral along with product and sales training to those 1,000 retail shops. Those sales will begin to kick in during the current quarter and are expected to ramp-up steeply throughout the second half of the year, which will provide us with clear visibility of what the remainder of 2016 and even parts of 2017 will look like from a financial and operational perspective.
Increasing Demand for our Initial Product to Enter into Commercialization:  CannaDx
We see the market for CannaDx divided into three segments: consumer direct (primarily our online sales), and growers and dispensaries — both of which we consider prosumers. With online sales strong and growing, and even at high rates globally, that leaves the dispensary market segment still untapped and on which we are aggressively working to sign one or more regional or national distribution deals similar in nature to that of Nanolux.
MyDx is Clearly Positioned for Profitable Growth
Financially, just since its launch in the third quarter of 2015, CannaDx sales have topped well over $500,000, nearly all of which has come through direct-to-consumer sales with minimal marketing effort or expense.
Our net loss has narrowed by approximately $1.6 million year-over-year from ($2.1 million) to ($544,000) in the first quarter ended March 31, 2016. Additionally, we are actively working to reconfigure our manufacturing and supply chain management to scale up for far higher volumes and to reduce unit costs.
Based on these factors, and with the expected new applications in the final stages of development and commercialization, as well as an anticipated jump in CannaDx revenues in the weeks and months ahead driven by retail distribution, we believe we can reach profitability by year end — a significant milestone for MyDx.
Chemical Analyzer Marketplace: MyDx’s Growing Leadership Position
Bringing laboratory-based testing and analysis capability out of the lab and placing it in the palm of users’ hands is a common goal throughout the medical device (point of care) and many other industries.
In our industry, it is instructive to consider the hand-held chemical analyzer made by Thermo Fisher Scientific (“TMO”). TMO bills itself as the “world leader in serving science,” with revenues of $17 billion and more than 50,000 employees in 50 countries.
TMO developed and launched TruNarcTM, and while not identical in functionality to our CannaDx, it is fairly close, except that TruNarc is priced at close to $20,000 and has cost $400 million in R&D to develop.  Our CannaDx carries a $699 price tag while our multi-use MyDx Chemical Analyzer cost us under $7 million to develop, patent and deploy to market.  TMO’s move into the space validates the marketplace’s value, and we applaud however many millions of dollars it spends on sales and marketing since it serves to educate and build the market for both its products as well as our MyDx Analyzer.
MYDX Stock:  Significantly Undervalued
However, we understand we are one of the new entrants into the chemical detection space which is why we trade at such a low valuation compared to heavyweights such as Thermo Fisher.  However, if our past is any indication of what lies ahead for our Company and our shareholders, the Board of Directors and I, personally, strongly believe our stock price will adjust accordingly to our future achievements.  Once we achieve profitability and continue to grow at the pace we expect to, we believe our valuation should be closer to our competitors.  Thermo Fisher, for example, today trades at nearly 30 times 2017 earnings.  Once we provide our 2017 earnings expectations, we think you, as a long-term investor in MyDx, will be very pleasantly rewarded with the patience, confidence and support you have given our Company from the onset.  In fact, we believe the stock is so undervalued here that we are currently contemplating utilizing our excess cash flow to launch our first ever stock buyback program.  We will keep you updated on our Board’s decision on that initiative as soon as it is voted on.
In Summary
I trust this letter enables you to understand the sense of excitement and anticipation we at MyDx have on the outlook for the rest of 2016, and why we eagerly look forward to 2017.
If any of our investors will be in Southern California on Wednesday, June 8, please join us when I present the MyDx investment story and take questions at the 6th Annual LD Micro Invitational Investor Conference at 2:00 pm PDT / 5:00 pm EDT. The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles and will feature nearly 200 companies in the small-cap universe. The presentation will be broadcast live, as well as archived on our website for 90 days. Hope to see you there.
Sincerely,
/s/ Daniel R. Yazbeck
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
MyDx, Inc.
About MyDx
MyDx, Inc. (OTCQB:MYDX) is a chemical detection and sensor technology company based in San Diego, California whose mission is to help people Trust & Verify™ what they put into their minds and bodies. The Company has developed MyDx, a patented, affordable portable analyzer that provides real-time chemical analysis and fits in the palm of consumers’ hands. The multi-use MyDx leverages over a decade of established electronic nose technology to measure chemicals of interest. It owns a substantial and growing intellectual property portfolio of patents covering its technology. With its Canna sensor commercialized, it has four other sensors being developed in its lab that are compatible with the MyDx Analyzer and App. For more information, please visit www.cdxlife.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intends,” “goal,” “objective,” “seek,” “attempt,” or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature are estimates of future results only and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks associated with the uncertainty of future financial results, additional financing requirements, development of new products, our ability to complete our product testing and launch our product commercially, the acceptance of our product in the marketplace, the uncertainty of the laws and regulations relating to cannabis, the impact of competitive products or pricing, technological changes, the effect of economic conditions and other uncertainties detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov.

GE to Buy Thermo Fisher Scientific Businesses for $1.06B

Dividend.com reported that General Electric Company’s (NYSE:GE) healthcare units will purchase life science businesses from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) for $1.06 billion.
As quoted in the market news:

Part of GE’s acquisition of TMO’s businesses include “culture media and sera, and gene modulation and magnetic beads businesses,” according to the Wall Street Journal. This transaction will expand GE Healthcare’s Life Sciences division’s involvement in cell-related research and medicines.

Abbott's FreeStyle Libre® is Named Best Medical Technology in Last 50 Years by the Galien Foundation

  • Abbott's FreeStyle Libre honored as the "best of the best" since 1970 during the Prix Galien Golden Jubilee Awards
  • Revolutionary FreeStyle Libre technology has transformed the lives of approximately 4.5 million people 1 living with diabetes globally

The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, named Abbott's FreeStyle Libre ® continuous glucose monitoring technology as the "Best Medical Technology" of the last 50 years during its Prix Galien Golden Jubilee Awards ceremony on Oct. 27 in New York City . The Prix Galien Golden Jubilee Awards recognize global innovations that have had the greatest impact on society since the Galien Foundation was founded in 1970.

Award winners were chosen across five categories from the 250 products awarded the Prix Galien, regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize for biopharmaceutical and medical technology research, between 1970 and 2019. The FreeStyle Libre system was awarded the 2019 Prix Galien USA Award for Best Medical Technology.

Announcing the launch of Medtronic Neurovascular Co-Lab Platform to accelerate innovation in stroke treatment

New Medtronic Neurovascular Co-Lab Platform drives collaboration and connections among start-ups, physicians, and institutions; aims to improve stroke treatment and access for patients worldwide

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the launch of Medtronic Neurovascular Co-Lab ™ Platform designed to accelerate urgently needed innovation in stroke care and treatment.

MasterControl Honors Customers' Achievements in Quality, Manufacturing, Analytics and Innovation at the Annual Masters of Excellence Gala.

MasterControl a provider of quality and manufacturing software solutions that enable life sciences and other regulated companies to deliver life-changing products to more people sooner, announced the 2022 Masters of Excellence Awards winners. The awards gala, which is part of the company's Masters Summit 2022, recognizes customers that have excelled in innovation, digital transformation, and analytics.

The Masters of Excellence Quality Champion Award is the only award that goes to an individual and this year, Eli Tuber, a Solutions Architect with Carestream Health, was honored for his work with 4,000 end-users at the company, ensuring their experience with MasterControl is intuitive, valuable and effective. Tuber is a source of feedback for MasterControl, leading to several feature enhancements and product development efforts. Carestream Health is a global manufacturer of medical devices and X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended October 1, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Medtronic chairman and CEO Geoff Martha to speak at the CECP's CEO Investor Forum

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it will participate in the Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose's (CECP's) 10 th CEO Investor Forum held at AdvaMed's 2022 MedTech Conference on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in Boston, MA.

Geoff Martha , Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer, will make a formal presentation and answer questions on the company beginning at 3:30 p.m. CDT ( 4:30 p.m. EDT ).

Salix Will Present XIFAXAN , TRULANCE and RELISTOR Data at The American College of Gastroenterology 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), today announced four posters and one abstract featuring data for XIFAXAN® (rifaximin), TRULANCE® (plecanatide) and RELISTOR® (methylnaltrexone bromide) that are being presented at the American College of Gastroenterology® (ACG) 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting, which is taking place October 21-26 in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bausch Health Companies Inc, Monday, October 24, 2022, Press release pictureBausch Health Companies Inc, Monday, October 24, 2022, Press release picture

The complete list of Salix research being featured at ACG 2022 includes:

