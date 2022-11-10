Life Science NewsInvesting News

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase of $4 billion of shares of its common stock in the open market or in negotiated transactions. The authorization has no expiration date.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com .

Media Contact Information:
Sandy Pound
781-622-1223
sandy.pound@thermofisher.com

Investor Contact Information:
Rafael Tejada
781-622-1356
rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com

TMO
CSE:VGW

Valens GroWorks Highlighted by AltaCorp Capital Executive Discussing Flourishing Cannabis Pharma Space

With the launch of a legal recreational cannabis market in Canada, as well as an established medical market, players in the financial and investment spaces have started to look favorably upon cannabis companies leading the industry. In a recent interview on MidasLetter Live, AltaCorp Capital Inc.’s Managing Director David Kideckel spoke about the launch of his company’s cannabis sector coverage, which includes recognizable names in Canada like Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSXV:XLY) and Valens GroWorks Corp. (CSE:VGW).

Speaking of Valens, a Kelowna, BC-based, research-driven, vertically-integrated Canadian cannabis company focusing on cannabis extraction, distillation as well as cannabinoid isolation and purification, Kideckel highlighted the steps the company has taken to deploy its business model.

Cannabis Investing

Valens Groworks Announces Strategic Collaboration

Valens GroWorks (CSE:VGW)(CSE:VGW.CN) (the “Company” or “Valens“) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Supra THC Services Inc. (“Supra“) are pleased to announce a collaboration between Supra and Thermo Fisher Scientific (Mississauga) Inc. to develop a “Centre of Excellence in Plant Based Medicine Analytics” centered in Kelowna, British Columbia. This agreement is the first of its kind between a Canadian cannabis company and a world leader in Health Science services, with an ability to deliver innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services to this emerging market.
Supra’s operations are located in the Company’s state-of-the-art 17,000 sq ft Kelowna facility, currently undergoing modifications ahead of a significant expansion. Supra will utilize a suite of Thermo Fisher Scientific sector-leading advanced analytical instrumentation to provide analytical services, research and development, forensic analysis and support for clinical trials as well as being a demonstration and training site for Thermo Fisher Scientific clients and third parties involved in this rapidly evolving sector. It will also be used as a regional resource center for universities and companies.
Dr. Rob O’Brien, CEO and Chief Science Officer of Supra THC Services Inc. stated; “There are many plants such as Cannabis that contain active ingredients which could be effective treatments for disease or provide critical health improvements. However, conducting proper clinical trials with materials that contain many active ingredients is challenging, particularly if the effective absorbed dose can vary significantly depending on how the material is consumed. For example, the effectiveness of absorption of active ingredients contained in an oil carrier is much different if that oil is placed under the patients tongue, then if the oil, or edible, is swallowedTo measure the amount of active ingredients and metabolites in blood, urine, hair and saliva, advanced instrumentation and a team of highly qualified personal is essential. With the Supra THC Services team and advanced instrumentation from Thermo Fisher Scientific, many significant advances are expected.”
Luc Dionne, Canadian Sales Manager with Thermo Fisher Scientific (Mississauga) Inc., states We welcome the opportunity to work with Dr. Rob O’Brien and the Supra THC Services team, an organization that conducts testing activities in plant based medicine. Dr. O’Brien has an extensive background in analytical chemistry and is a recognized authority in scientific circles. Dr. O’Brien has worked closely with Thermo Fisher Scientific in the past using several of our market leading technologies to successfully perform testing on natural products, pharmaceutical formulations and environmental samples. We are delighted that his team has selected Thermo Fisher Scientific‘s cost effective analytical testing solutions to promote the advancement of testing protocols to meet the rigorous and regulatory requirements of this market segment.
About Valens GroWorks Corp.
Valens GroWorks Corp. is a CSE-listed company with an aggressive buildout strategy in progress. The Company seeks to capture a broad spectrum of medical cannabis users and adult recreational users once legalized, as well as clinical trial and R&D clients, in pursuit of its ambitious seed-to-sale and farm-to-pharma objectives. The Company also provides management, consulting, testing and support services to domestic and international licensees, as well as financing and managing buildouts of fully-licensed 3rd party operations.
The Company has two wholly-owned subsidiaries based in the Okanagan Valley of British Columbia: 1) Valens Agritech Ltd. (“VAL”) which holds a Health Canada Dealer’s License, and 2) Supra THC Services Inc., a Health Canada licensed cannabis testing lab providing sector-leading analytical and proprietary services to Licensed Producers and ACMPR patients. For more information, please visit http:/valensgroworks.comhttp://www.valensagritech.com and http://www.suprathc.ca.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Mississauga) Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (Mississauga) Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than US$20 billion and approximately 65,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands — Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services — we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
VALENS GROWORKS CORP.
(signed) Tyler Robson
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Greg Patchell
Telephone: +1.250.860.8634
Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.
The CSE or other regulatory authority has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. We seek Safe Harbour.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Expands Global Footprint to Support Cell and Gene Therapy Clinical Trials in Japan

To help meet increasing demand for cell and gene therapy clinical trial support around the globe, Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced the expansion of its Fisher BioServices cryogenic service capabilities in Japan.
This expansion enables its customers to seamlessly conduct clinical trials across multiple
geographies and provides patients around the world with access to life
changing therapies. As a leading service provider to the cell and gene
therapy community, Fisher BioServices is uniquely positioned with the
experience, resources, and global expertise to support its customers on
their path towards commercialization.
The facility in Tokyo was expanded to include cryogenic storage and
logistics by utilizing a combination of proven components and validated
procedures developed with years of experience in the cell and gene
therapy business. The new modules within this facility allow Fisher
BioServices to configure and replicate each site to meet the specific
requirements of individual clinical trials with minimal variation,
regardless of volume or geographic location. The facility is also
supported by a global comprehensive and integrated Quality System based
on regulatory requirements, industry best practices and trained
personnel.
“Japan is an increasingly important market for cell and gene therapy
companies conducting clinical trials,” said Dennis Barger, Fisher
BioServices vice president and general manager. “The addition of
cryogenic services to this facility in Japan, combined with our existing
capabilities in Europe and the US, enables us to seamlessly support our
customers’ global trials as they develop and commercialize their
therapies.”
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
(NYSE: TMO) is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of $17
billion and more than 50,000 employees in 50 countries. Our mission is
to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer.
We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex
analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics and increase
laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific,
Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services
– we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies,
purchasing convenience and comprehensive support. For more information,
please visit www.thermofisher.com.

MyDx Provides Positive Mid-Year Update as Part of Special Letter to Shareholders

Highlights:

  • MyDx experiencing double-digit quarterly revenue growth following commercialization of first of four patented technologies
  • Company’s increasing revenues and continued narrowing of losses clears path towards achieving profitability by year-end
  • Enters into first major distribution agreement valued at approximately $4 million for its CannaDx chemical sensor instrument
  • Expects to launch two new sensors by year-end, creating two entire new revenue channels
  • Focusing on substantially decreasing long-term debt and strengthening balance sheet
  • Seeking to aggressively expand sales and marketing initiatives for new products

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 07, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MyDx, Inc. (OTCQB:MYDX), one of the fastest growing companies in the chemical detection industry and the producer of the patented MyDx™ (My Diagnostic) product line, the first battery operated, handheld, chemical analyzer for consumers, today issued the following Special Letter to Shareholders from its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Yazbeck.
“Dear Fellow Shareholders,
2016 is off to a strong start, and as we approach the mid-year mark I thought it would be helpful to summarize our progress since launching our multi-use MyDx chemical analyzer with the CannaDx sensor and App.  I will also cover the highlights of our newly accelerated goals for the balance of the year as well as an analysis of the chemical detection marketplace in whose context I believe the MyDx Analyzer can clearly shown to be a market leader.
Before I discuss our goals and strategies looking ahead, I think it is important and prudent for a management team to look back at our accomplishments over the past four years.  Rather than summarizing our many achievements, we thought it would be better communicated via a short video clip we compiled for our investors.  Please click the following link for a quick video summary of the many successes we have had over the past four years that has enabled us to get to where we are today: a much nimbler, stronger and, by far, one of the fastest growing companies in the chemical detection market.
Please click here: MYDX 4 Year Business Plan Accomplishments Video (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba458e62-5a32-4900-8b8e-29aadd1f6b86)
MyDx Second Half 2016 Key Goals: New Product Launches, Continued Market Penetration and Profitable Growth
Company Prepares for New Products to Enter into Commercialization
On the R&D front, with the recent launch of the next-generation CannaDx SmartPhone App, which expanded our features and updated our database, we are now focusing our effort on the next MyDx Product to enter into commercialization: OrganaDxTM. This application is slated for commercial release by the fourth quarter of this year.
The OrganaDx sensor will help you Trust and Verify™ the safety of your fruits and vegetables. Specifically, OrganaDx will enable you to measure the pesticide levels in your food, ensuring that you and your family do not unknowingly consume any potentially cancer-causing pesticides. It will empower you to verify, on the spot, whether or not produce is safe for consumption. This is particularly important when buying non-organic produce that are known to be notoriously high in pesticides, commonly referred to as the “Dirty Dozen.”
The Company expects future sales of OrganaDx should be at a substantially higher margin than our initial product line, which means a strong and growing contribution to our bottom line earnings growth.
Continued Market Penetration
In April 2016, we announced the first of what we expect to be many major retail distribution deals for our leading technology.  Our initial agreement was with Nanolux Technology, Inc. (“Nanolux”), valued at over $4 million. Nanolux produces one of the world’s leading brands of horticultural lighting ballasts. With over 1,000 retail shops in its distribution network, it has an extensive footprint throughout the U.S. indoor agriculture and hydroponic marketplace concentrated in states with cannabis sales legalized in some form — especially California as the nation’s largest legal cannabis market.
We are beginning to actively roll-out our MyDx Analyzers with CannaDx sensors, sales and marketing collateral along with product and sales training to those 1,000 retail shops. Those sales will begin to kick in during the current quarter and are expected to ramp-up steeply throughout the second half of the year, which will provide us with clear visibility of what the remainder of 2016 and even parts of 2017 will look like from a financial and operational perspective.
Increasing Demand for our Initial Product to Enter into Commercialization:  CannaDx
We see the market for CannaDx divided into three segments: consumer direct (primarily our online sales), and growers and dispensaries — both of which we consider prosumers. With online sales strong and growing, and even at high rates globally, that leaves the dispensary market segment still untapped and on which we are aggressively working to sign one or more regional or national distribution deals similar in nature to that of Nanolux.
MyDx is Clearly Positioned for Profitable Growth
Financially, just since its launch in the third quarter of 2015, CannaDx sales have topped well over $500,000, nearly all of which has come through direct-to-consumer sales with minimal marketing effort or expense.
Our net loss has narrowed by approximately $1.6 million year-over-year from ($2.1 million) to ($544,000) in the first quarter ended March 31, 2016. Additionally, we are actively working to reconfigure our manufacturing and supply chain management to scale up for far higher volumes and to reduce unit costs.
Based on these factors, and with the expected new applications in the final stages of development and commercialization, as well as an anticipated jump in CannaDx revenues in the weeks and months ahead driven by retail distribution, we believe we can reach profitability by year end — a significant milestone for MyDx.
Chemical Analyzer Marketplace: MyDx’s Growing Leadership Position
Bringing laboratory-based testing and analysis capability out of the lab and placing it in the palm of users’ hands is a common goal throughout the medical device (point of care) and many other industries.
In our industry, it is instructive to consider the hand-held chemical analyzer made by Thermo Fisher Scientific (“TMO”). TMO bills itself as the “world leader in serving science,” with revenues of $17 billion and more than 50,000 employees in 50 countries.
TMO developed and launched TruNarcTM, and while not identical in functionality to our CannaDx, it is fairly close, except that TruNarc is priced at close to $20,000 and has cost $400 million in R&D to develop.  Our CannaDx carries a $699 price tag while our multi-use MyDx Chemical Analyzer cost us under $7 million to develop, patent and deploy to market.  TMO’s move into the space validates the marketplace’s value, and we applaud however many millions of dollars it spends on sales and marketing since it serves to educate and build the market for both its products as well as our MyDx Analyzer.
MYDX Stock:  Significantly Undervalued
However, we understand we are one of the new entrants into the chemical detection space which is why we trade at such a low valuation compared to heavyweights such as Thermo Fisher.  However, if our past is any indication of what lies ahead for our Company and our shareholders, the Board of Directors and I, personally, strongly believe our stock price will adjust accordingly to our future achievements.  Once we achieve profitability and continue to grow at the pace we expect to, we believe our valuation should be closer to our competitors.  Thermo Fisher, for example, today trades at nearly 30 times 2017 earnings.  Once we provide our 2017 earnings expectations, we think you, as a long-term investor in MyDx, will be very pleasantly rewarded with the patience, confidence and support you have given our Company from the onset.  In fact, we believe the stock is so undervalued here that we are currently contemplating utilizing our excess cash flow to launch our first ever stock buyback program.  We will keep you updated on our Board’s decision on that initiative as soon as it is voted on.
In Summary
I trust this letter enables you to understand the sense of excitement and anticipation we at MyDx have on the outlook for the rest of 2016, and why we eagerly look forward to 2017.
If any of our investors will be in Southern California on Wednesday, June 8, please join us when I present the MyDx investment story and take questions at the 6th Annual LD Micro Invitational Investor Conference at 2:00 pm PDT / 5:00 pm EDT. The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles and will feature nearly 200 companies in the small-cap universe. The presentation will be broadcast live, as well as archived on our website for 90 days. Hope to see you there.
Sincerely,
/s/ Daniel R. Yazbeck
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
MyDx, Inc.
About MyDx
MyDx, Inc. (OTCQB:MYDX) is a chemical detection and sensor technology company based in San Diego, California whose mission is to help people Trust & Verify™ what they put into their minds and bodies. The Company has developed MyDx, a patented, affordable portable analyzer that provides real-time chemical analysis and fits in the palm of consumers’ hands. The multi-use MyDx leverages over a decade of established electronic nose technology to measure chemicals of interest. It owns a substantial and growing intellectual property portfolio of patents covering its technology. With its Canna sensor commercialized, it has four other sensors being developed in its lab that are compatible with the MyDx Analyzer and App. For more information, please visit www.cdxlife.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intends,” “goal,” “objective,” “seek,” “attempt,” or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature are estimates of future results only and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks associated with the uncertainty of future financial results, additional financing requirements, development of new products, our ability to complete our product testing and launch our product commercially, the acceptance of our product in the marketplace, the uncertainty of the laws and regulations relating to cannabis, the impact of competitive products or pricing, technological changes, the effect of economic conditions and other uncertainties detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov.

GE to Buy Thermo Fisher Scientific Businesses for $1.06B

Dividend.com reported that General Electric Company’s (NYSE:GE) healthcare units will purchase life science businesses from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) for $1.06 billion.
As quoted in the market news:

Part of GE’s acquisition of TMO’s businesses include “culture media and sera, and gene modulation and magnetic beads businesses,” according to the Wall Street Journal. This transaction will expand GE Healthcare’s Life Sciences division’s involvement in cell-related research and medicines.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable on January 16, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher Launches Beacon Initiative and Its First Partnership Focused on Gene Therapy Innovation

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR), a global science and technology innovator, today announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with Duke University to form its first Danaher Beacon for Gene Therapy Innovation.

Danaher Beacons is a new initiative designed to access breakthrough science to create technologies and applications that will improve human health. The program invests in product innovation to advance external R&D strategies with a focus on genomic medicines, precision diagnostics, next generation biomanufacturing, human systems, and data sciences.

Knight Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or "the Company"), a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022. All currency amounts are in thousands except for share and per share amounts. All currencies are Canadian unless otherwise specified.

Q3 2022 Highlights

Financials

  • Revenues were $72,281, a decrease of $1,059 or 1% over the same period in prior year.
  • Gross margin of $30,401 or 42% compared to $37,766 or 51% in the same period in prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $9,009, a decrease of $8,325 or 48% over the same period in prior year.
  • Net loss on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss of $5,446.
  • Net income was $1,591, compared to net loss of $8,586 in the same period in prior year.
  • Cash inflow from operations was $11,329, compared to a cash inflow from operations of $10,321 in the same period in prior year.

Corporate Developments

  • Executed a settlement agreement with former controlling shareholders of GBT and received $6,030 (US$4,600).
  • Launched a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") in July 2022 to purchase up to 7,988,986 common shares of the Company over the next 12 months.
  • Purchased 800,700 common shares through Knight's NCIB at an average price of $5.57 for an aggregate cash consideration of $4,463.

Products

  • Re-launched AKYNZEO® (netupitant/palonosetron /fosnetupitant/palonosetron) in Brazil and Argentina in July 2022.
  • Transferred marketing authorization of Exelon® (rivastigmine) and assumed commercial activities in Chile and Argentina.
  • Assumed full commercial activities and re-launched Exelon® (rivastigmine) in Brazil in July 2022.

Subsequent Events

  • Transferred marketing authorization of Exelon® (rivastigmine) and assumed commercial activities in Mexico, Peru & Canada.
  • Submitted tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) to ANVISA for regulatory approval in Brazil.
  • Purchased an additional 887,800 common shares through NCIB for an aggregate cash consideration of $4,750.

"I am excited to announce that for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, we reported record revenues of over $210,000 which represents a growth of 14% over the same period last year and record adjusted EBITDA of over $40,000 which represents a growth of 24% over the same period last year. This growth was generated by the full year effect of Exelon® and the continued growth performance of our recent launches. We continue to focus on our mission to bring innovative medicines and high-quality treatments to improve the health of patients in Latin America and Canada. During the past months, we have assumed the commercial activities of Exelon® in Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Peru and Canada as well as AKYNZEO® in Brazil and Argentina. Furthermore, we continue to advance on our pipeline with the submission of tafasimab for regulatory approval in Brazil.", said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Knight Therapeutics Inc.

____________________________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, refer to section "Non-GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation to adjusted EBITDA" for additional details

SELECT FINANCIAL RESULTS
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

Change
Change
Q3-22 Q3-21 $ 1
% 2 YTD-22 YTD-21 $ 1 % 2
Revenues 72,281 73,340 (1,059 ) 1 % 211,908 185,205 26,703 14 %
Gross margin 30,401 37,766 (7,365 ) 20 % 101,173 87,217 13,956 16 %
Gross margin % 42 % 51 % 48 % 47 %
Operating expenses 4 42,415 33,745 (8,670 ) 26 % 111,167 85,415 (25,752 ) 30 %
Net income (loss) 1,591 (8,586 ) 10,177 119 % (14,704 ) 23,976 (38,680 ) 161 %
EBITDA 3 9,009 17,334 (8,325 ) 48 % 40,211 31,764 8,447 27 %
Adjusted EBITDA 3 9,009 17,334 (8,325 ) 48 % 40,211 32,309 7,902 24 %
  1. A positive variance represents a positive impact to net income (loss) and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net income (loss)
  2. Percentage change is presented in absolute values
  3. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures, refer to the definitions in section "Non-GAAP measures" for additional details
  4. Operating expenses include selling and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, research and development expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets

SELECT BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

Change
09-30-22 12-31-21 $ % 1
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 145,142 149,502 (4,360 ) 3 %
Trade and other receivables 136,410 103,875 32,535 31 %
Inventory 84,942 72,397 12,545 17 %
Financial assets 166,911 192,443 (25,532 ) 13 %
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 91,134 65,590 25,544 39 %
Bank loans 33,220 35,927 (2,707 ) 8 %
  1. Percentage change is presented in absolute values

Revenues: For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, revenues, excluding the impact of IAS 29, was $69,111 a decrease of $2,502 or 3% compared to the same prior year period. The revenues by therapeutic areas are as follows:

Excluding impact of IAS 29 3
Change
Therapeutic Area Q3-22 Q3-21 $ 1 % 2
Oncology/Hematology 26,271 23,049 3,222 14 %
Infectious Diseases 27,243 30,931 (3,688 ) 12 %
Other Specialty 15,597 17,633 (2,036 ) 12 %
Total 69,111 71,613 (2,502 ) 3 %
  1. A positive variance represents a positive impact to net income due to the application of IAS 29 and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net income due to the application of IAS 29
  2. Percentage change is presented in absolute values
  3. Revenues excluding the impact of IAS 29 is a non-GAAP measure, refer to section "Non-GAAP measures" for additional details.

The change in revenues by therapeutic areas is explained by the following:

  • Oncology/Hematology: The increase in revenues of $3,222 is driven by growth in our key promoted brands, including newly launched Lenvima® and Halaven® in Colombia, the growth of Trelstar® in Canada and the assumption of commercial activities of AKYNZEO® in Brazil. This increase is offset by a reduction in revenues of our branded generics products due to market entrance of new competitors.
  • Infectious Diseases: With the increase in patient treatments as our markets reduce COVID-19 restrictions as well as the growth of our key promoted products the infectious disease portfolio grew by approximately $7,000. The growth is offset by an estimated $10,500 due to lower demand for certain of our infectious diseases products to treat invasive fungal infections associated with COVID-19 as well as the planned transition and termination agreement with Gilead effective July 1, 2022.
  • Other Specialty: The decrease in revenues is mainly due to advance purchases of certain customers in Brazil in Q2-22 in anticipation of the transfer of the commercial activities of Exelon® from Novartis to Knight of approximately $2,000.

Gross margin: For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, excluding the impact of IAS 29, gross margin is 49% compared to 54% in the same period in prior year. The decrease is explained by the change in the accounting of Exelon® from a net profit transfer to the recognition of revenues and related costs upon the transfer of commercial activities from Novartis to Knight in Colombia at the end of Q2-22 and Brazil at the beginning of Q3-22, as well as a change in product mix.

Under IFRS, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, gross margin decreased from 51% in Q3-21 to 42% in Q3-22. In addition to the change in the accounting of Exelon® and product mix, the gross margin under IFRS was further impacted by a higher level of inflation in Argentina in the current quarter as compared to Q3-21. The inflation in Argentina has increased to 66% in the first nine months of 2022 from 37% in the same prior year period, which further negatively impact the gross margin under IAS 29.

Knight expects gross margin as a % of revenues to decline over the next quarters as the commercial activities of Exelon® are transferred to Knight on a country-by-country basis and the Company records revenues with related cost of sales instead of a net profit transfer. In addition, the gross margin under IFRS, as a % of revenues, is expected to decline due to an increasing inflation environment in Argentina.

Selling and marketing ("S&M"): For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, S&M expenses were $13,456, an increase of $3,466 or 35% compared to the same period in prior year. Excluding the impact of IAS 29, the increase is $2,905 or 30% driven by an increase in compensation expenses, certain variable costs such as logistics fees, as well as an increase in selling and marketing activities related to key promoted products and Exelon®.

General and administrative ("G&A"): For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, G&A expenses were $10,416, an increase of $1,653 or 19%, compared to the same period in prior year. Excluding the impact of IAS 29, the increase is $1,007 or 12% mainly driven by an increase in compensation expense.

Research and development ("R&D"): For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, R&D expenses were $4,220, an increase of $427 or 11%, compared to the same period in prior year.

Amortization of intangible assets: For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, amortization of intangible assets increased by $1,044 driven by in-licensing of AKYNZEO® and ALOXI® from Helsinn as well as fostamatinib from Rigel, and the appreciation of the USD vs. the CAD.

Impairment of intangible assets: For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the company recorded an impairment of intangible assets of $2,080 related to the upfront and certain milestones payments made under certain product license agreements as a result of changes in commercial expectations.

Interest income: Interest income is the sum of interest income on financial instruments measured at amortized cost and other interest income. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, interest income was $2,462, an increase of 76% or $1,060, compared to the same period in prior year due to higher interest rates on cash and marketable securities.

Interest expense: For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, interest expense was $1,479, an increase of $520 or 54%, compared to the same period in prior year due to higher interest rates offset by a lower average bank loan balance.

Adjusted EBITDA: For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, adjusted EBITDA decreased by $8,325 or 48%. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA is driven by a decrease in gross margin of $7,365 and an increase in operating expenses.

Net loss or income: For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, net income was $1,591 compared to net loss of $8,586 for the same period in prior year. The variance mainly resulted from the above-mentioned items and (1) a net loss on the revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss of $5,446 versus a net loss of $21,301 in the same period in prior year, mainly due to unrealized revaluations of the strategic fund investments, (2) a foreign exchange gain of $10,787 mainly due to the unrealized gains on intercompany balances driven by the appreciation of the USD compared to a foreign exchange gain of $7,143 in the same period in prior year mainly due to the appreciation of the USD and (3) a gain of $6,030 as a result of execution of settlement agreement and general release with the former shareholders of GBT.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities : As at September 30, 2022, Knight had $145,142 in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, a decrease of $4,360 or 3% as compared to December 31, 2021. The variance is primarily due to outflows related to due to upfront payments and certain milestones mainly related to in-licensing of AKYNZEO® and ALOXI® from Helsinn as well as fostamatinib from Rigel, shares repurchased through NCIB, principal repayments on bank loans partially offset by cash inflows from operating activities and foreign exchange gain on cash and cash equivalents.

Financial assets: As at September 30, 2022, financial assets were at $166,911, a decrease of $25,532 or 13%, as compared to the prior year, mainly due to negative mark-to-market adjustments of $29,688 driven by the decline in the share prices of the publicly-traded equities of our strategic fund investments due to general market conditions and distributions of $5,520, offset by capital calls of $3,300, net loans issued of $2,723 and foreign exchange gains of $5,336. Given the nature of the fund investments there could be significant fluctuations in the fair value of the underlying assets.

Bank Loans: As at September 30, 2022, bank loans were at $33,220, a decrease of $2,707 or 8% as compared to the prior period, due to loan repayments of $5,447, partially offset by the appreciation of BRL and accrued interest.

Product Updates

As at November 9, 2022, the marketing authorizations of Exelon® for Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Peru and Canada were transferred to Knight. In addition, Knight has assumed the commercial activities of Exelon® in Colombia in Q2-22, Brazil, Argentina & Chile in Q3-22 and Mexico, Peru & Canada in Q4-22.

On May 12, 2022, Knight entered into an exclusive license, distribution and supply agreement with Helsinn for AKYNZEO® oral/IV (netupitant/palonosetron / fosnetupitant/palonosetron) in Canada, Brazil and select LATAM countries and ALOXI® oral/IV (palonosetron) in Canada. Knight has assumed commercial activities and re-launched AKYNZEO® in Brazil and Argentina in July 2022 and expects to begin commercial activities in Canada in Q4-22 following the transition from Helsinn's current licensee.

Corporate Updates

NCIB

On July 12, 2022, the Company announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange approved its notice of intention to launch a NCIB ("2022 NCIB"). Under the terms of the 2022 NCIB, Knight may purchase for cancellation up to 7,988,986 common shares of the Company which represented 10% of its public float as at June 30, 2022. The 2022 NCIB commenced on July 14, 2022 and will end on the earlier of July 13, 2023 or when the Company completes its maximum purchases under the NCIB. Furthermore, Knight entered into an agreement with a broker to facilitate purchases of its common shares under the NCIB. Under Knight's automatic share purchase plan, the broker may purchase common shares which would ordinarily not be permitted due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods.

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company purchased 800,700 common shares at an average price of $5.57 for an aggregate cash consideration of $4,463, of which $655 remains to be settled as at September 30, 2022. Subsequent to quarter-end up to November 9, 2022, the Company purchased an additional 887,800 common shares at an average purchase price of $5.35 for an aggregate cash consideration of $4,750.

Settlement Agreement

Knight executed a settlement agreement and general release ("Settlement Agreement") with the former shareholders of GBT. The Company made certain claims ("Claims") with respect to its indemnification rights under the purchase agreement for the acquisition of GBT. Under the Settlement Agreement, Knight received $6,030 (US$4,600) as settlement for the Claims.

Financial Outlook Update

Knight provides guidance on revenues 1 on a non-GAAP basis. This is due to both the difficulty in predicting Argentinian inflation rates and its IAS 29 impact.

For fiscal 2022, Knight has updated its guidance and expects to generate $265 to $275 million in revenue, an increase of $5 million on the lower and upper range. The guidance is based on a number of assumptions, including but not limited to the following:

  • no revenues for business development transactions not completed as at November 9, 2022
  • discontinuation of certain distribution agreements
  • no interruptions in supply whether due to global supply chain disruptions or general manufacturing issues
  • no new generic entrants on our key pharmaceutical brands
  • no unforeseen changes to government mandated pricing regulations
  • successful commercial execution on product listing arrangements with HMOs, insurers, key accounts, and public payers
  • successful execution and uptake of newly launched products
  • no significant restrictions or economic shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic
  • foreign currency exchange rates remaining within forecasted ranges

Should any of the assumptions differ, the financial outlook and the actual results may vary materially. Refer to the risks and assumptions referred to in the Forward-Looking Statements section of this news release for further details.

1 Revenues excluding the impact of IAS 29 is a non-GAAP measure, refer to the definitions in section " Non-GAAP measures " for additional details

Conference Call Notice

Knight will host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its third quarter ended September 30, 2022, today at 8:30 am ET. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Telephone : Toll Free: 1-888-394-8218 or International 1-647-484-0475
Webcast: www.gud-knight.com or Webcast
This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player is required to listen to the broadcast.

Replay: An archived replay will be available for 30 days at www.gud-knight.com

Knight to Present at Stifel Healthcare Conference

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Stifel Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 1:15 pm ET at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations:) Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. , Benefitfocus, Inc. , Abiomed, Inc. , Atlas Corp.

Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ( jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com ) or Marc Ackerman ( mackerman@brodskysmith.com ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq - OYST)

Cloud DX Announces Consortium to Advance Affordable Hospital-Level Care at Home

News in Summary

  • Led by Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), in partnership with Excelar Technologies, Providence Health Care Ventures, Simon Fraser University, 3D Bridge Solutions and StarFish Medical, Cloud DX will develop and commercialize a Continuous Connected Patient Care (CCPC) digital platform to improve quality of at-home care for discharged patients, saving in-hospital resources for acute patient cases.
  • The project has a total investment of $12.8M, with $5.2M co-invested through the Digital Supercluster based in Vancouver, BC. It is expected to launch in 2024.
  • As milestones are met, Cloud DX will receive up to $560,000 CAD over the project span to support the integration of a new Medtronic continuous vital sign monitoring device and a connected medication dispenser to the Connected Health software platform.

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTC:CDXFF), a leading digital health platform, today announced $5.2 million CAD of co-investment from the Digital Supercluster, through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada to create the Continuous Connected Patient Care (CCPC) digital platform. Continuous remote monitoring of recently discharged patients is expected to improve patient outcomes and free up badly needed hospital resources

