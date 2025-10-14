The Conversation (0)
October 14, 2025
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia Infill Drilling - Broad Zones of High-Grade Gold
02 February
Astral Resources
08 October
Extensive Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Spargoville
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Extensive Gold Mineralisation Intersected at SpargovilleDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
09 September
Initial Theia Grade Control Drill Results
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Initial Theia Grade Control Drill ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
07 September
Wide Bedrock Gold Intersected Beneath 8500N Palaeochannel
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Wide Bedrock Gold Intersected Beneath 8500N PalaeochannelDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
02 September
Exceptional In-Fill RC Drilling at Iris to Support Next MRE
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Exceptional In-Fill RC Drilling at Iris to Support Next MREDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 August
High-Grade Gold Identified Within Kamperman Pit Shell
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced High-Grade Gold Identified Within Kamperman Pit ShellDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
4h
JZR Gold Announces First Concentrate From Vila Nova Gold Project
(TheNewswire) October 14, 2025 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "JZR") (TSXV: JZR,OTC:JZRIF) is pleased to announce that it has been advised by ECO Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration (EIRELI) ("ECO"), the operator of the Vila Nova gold... Keep Reading...
12h
Locksley Appoints Former U.S. Airforce Major General & General Dynamics IT Executive to Advisory Board
Appointment of Seasoned Defense and Technology Leader Reinforces Company's Position in America's Race for Critical Minerals Independence Locksley Resources (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRF), the company focused on critical minerals with their Mojave Project in California targeting rare earth... Keep Reading...
23h
Locksley Resources Limited Former U.S. Major General Appointed to Advisory Board
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announces the appointment of Major General (Ret.) Peter J. Lambert to its Advisory Board. Peter brings more than three decades of leadership in intelligence, defense and advanced technology... Keep Reading...
13 October
September Quarter Gold Production Increases by 90%
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced September Quarter Gold Production Increases by 90%Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
12 October
Locksley Resources Limited Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced that Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF), an exploration and development company focused on rare... Keep Reading...
10 October
Locksley Announces Major Advancement at Mojave as Structural Mapping Expands Scale of Antimony Target with a 400% Increase in Target Strike Length
Locksley Resources, Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRYF) announced that recent structural mapping has significantly expanded the scale of its target mineralized corridor at the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect. A new parallel structural target was also identified in this mapping,... Keep Reading...
