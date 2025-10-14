Theia Infill Drilling - Broad Zones of High-Grade Gold

Theia Infill Drilling - Broad Zones of High-Grade Gold

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia Infill Drilling - Broad Zones of High-Grade Gold

Download the PDF here.

astral resourcesaar:auasx:aarprecious metals investingPrecious Metals Investing
AAR:AU
Astral Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Astral Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Astral Resources (ASX:AAR)

Astral Resources

Gold exploration with highly prospective assets in Western Australia Keep Reading...
Extensive Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Spargoville

Extensive Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Spargoville

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Extensive Gold Mineralisation Intersected at SpargovilleDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Initial Theia Grade Control Drill Results

Initial Theia Grade Control Drill Results

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Initial Theia Grade Control Drill ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Wide Bedrock Gold Intersected Beneath 8500N Palaeochannel

Wide Bedrock Gold Intersected Beneath 8500N Palaeochannel

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Wide Bedrock Gold Intersected Beneath 8500N PalaeochannelDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Exceptional In-Fill RC Drilling at Iris to Support Next MRE

Exceptional In-Fill RC Drilling at Iris to Support Next MRE

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Exceptional In-Fill RC Drilling at Iris to Support Next MREDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
High-Grade Gold Identified Within Kamperman Pit Shell

High-Grade Gold Identified Within Kamperman Pit Shell

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced High-Grade Gold Identified Within Kamperman Pit ShellDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
JZR Gold Announces First Concentrate From Vila Nova Gold Project

JZR Gold Announces First Concentrate From Vila Nova Gold Project

(TheNewswire) October 14, 2025 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "JZR") (TSXV: JZR,OTC:JZRIF) is pleased to announce that it has been advised by ECO Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration (EIRELI) ("ECO"), the operator of the Vila Nova gold... Keep Reading...
Locksley Appoints Former U.S. Airforce Major General & General Dynamics IT Executive to Advisory Board

Locksley Appoints Former U.S. Airforce Major General & General Dynamics IT Executive to Advisory Board

Appointment of Seasoned Defense and Technology Leader Reinforces Company's Position in America's Race for Critical Minerals Independence Locksley Resources (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRF), the company focused on critical minerals with their Mojave Project in California targeting rare earth... Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Former U.S. Major General Appointed to Advisory Board

Locksley Resources Limited Former U.S. Major General Appointed to Advisory Board

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announces the appointment of Major General (Ret.) Peter J. Lambert to its Advisory Board. Peter brings more than three decades of leadership in intelligence, defense and advanced technology... Keep Reading...
September Quarter Gold Production Increases by 90%

September Quarter Gold Production Increases by 90%

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced September Quarter Gold Production Increases by 90%Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market

Locksley Resources Limited Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced that Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF), an exploration and development company focused on rare... Keep Reading...
Locksley Announces Major Advancement at Mojave as Structural Mapping Expands Scale of Antimony Target with a 400% Increase in Target Strike Length

Locksley Announces Major Advancement at Mojave as Structural Mapping Expands Scale of Antimony Target with a 400% Increase in Target Strike Length

Locksley Resources, Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRYF) announced that recent structural mapping has significantly expanded the scale of its target mineralized corridor at the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect. A new parallel structural target was also identified in this mapping,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Astral Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Astral Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

In-Situ Copper Recovery Environmental Permitting Update

FALCO ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

Blackrock Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing of Meeting Materials Resulting from the Canada Post Strike

JZR Gold Announces First Concentrate From Vila Nova Gold Project

Related News

Base Metals Investing

In-Situ Copper Recovery Environmental Permitting Update

Oil and Gas Investing

Josef Schachter: Oil/Gas Stock Buy Window — 3 Signals to Watch

Base Metals Investing

FALCO ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

Gold Investing

Blackrock Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing of Meeting Materials Resulting from the Canada Post Strike

lithium investing

GM Takes US$1.6 Billion Hit on EV Realignment as US Policy Shift Clouds Market Outlook

uranium investing

IsoEnergy Expands Into Australia with Toro Energy Takeover

phosphate investing

Verdant Minerals Gets Greenlight for Ammaroo Phosphate Project