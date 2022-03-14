Cannabis News Investing News

The Tinley Beverage Company (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Cannabis channel.

The Tinley Beverage Company (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) built a world-class, scaled facility with the state’s most varied menu of product formulation, container type and packaging options for infused beverages.

Tinley’s Long Beach facility can manufacture 12 million bottles, 10 million cans (imminently) and 7 million (and increasing) mini “shot” bottles per year, typically at $0.50-$1.20 per unit. Gross margins can well exceed 50 percent given the fixed cost nature of the business, making Tinley’s increasingly a cash cow. The bottle and can lines offer the seamless option of running the drinks through a tunnel pasteurizer – the only such equipment for cannabis in the USA – which enables more naturally formulated, preservative-free beverages, for additional fees. As of a few weeks ago, the company also offers a licensed distribution space, which significantly improves economics for Tinley’s and its clients, as mandatory state testing and the first-mile distribution processes can be completed on site.


Tinley's

Company Highlights

  • The Tinley Beverage Company is a pure-play cannabis beverage company that manufactures a significant portion of California’s cannabis beverage brands
  • The company operates the largest, licensed cannabis beverage manufacturing facility in California; it has 3 bottling lines, each able to produce 7- 12 million units per year
  • The Tinley Beverage Company also sells its Emerald Cup award-winning line of cannabis beverages in cannabis dispensaries and via home delivery services throughout California
  • These products are targeted to launch in Canada in Q2 of this year
  • The company also sells the non-infused versions of its cocktail-inspired beverages in mainstream retails for the “sober curious” consumers. This includes grocery and restaurant chains and e-commerce channels.
  • The company’s management team incorporates executives with unparalleled experience and expertise in the cannabis, regulated CPG and beverage sectors.


This Tinley Beverage company profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Tinley's Plans First Can Run for Week of March 7, 2022 at Long Beach Facility; Commences Canadian Production at Contract Manufacturers, and Completes Financing

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY; OTC:TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to provide US and Canadian corporate updates and to announce the closing of a second tranche of a private placement.

Corporate Updates

Curaleaf Celebrates Opening Of Tamarac, Florida Dispensary

Tamarac Dispensary Expands Company's Retail Presence to 45 Locations in Florida and 128 Nationwide

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the opening of its newest location in Tamarac, Florida . Curaleaf Tamarac is the Company's 45th location in Florida and the second in Broward County .

Pomerantz LLP, Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, and The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Announce Proposed Securities Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Canopy Growth Corporation publicly-traded securities - CGC

Pomerantz LLP, Hagens Sobol Shapiro LLP, and The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announce that the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey has approved the following announcement of a proposed securities class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of Canopy Growth Corporation publicly-traded securities (NASDAQ: CGC):

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION AND FINAL APPROVAL HEARING

Martha Stewart CBD Expands Flavor Portfolio With Launch of New Tropical Medley CBD Wellness Gummies

New Gummy Flavors Alphonso Mango, Coconut and Pineapple Join the Existing Lineup of Best-Selling CBD Products, Now Featuring 20 Flavors of Gummies Across the Brand

Today, Martha Stewart CBD revealed the latest expansion and flavor innovation within its growing CBD portfolio Tropical Medley CBD Wellness Gummies. The new product offering features three brand-new flavors inspired by the lush fruits of tropical destinations - Alphonso Mango Coconut, and Pineapple. The new Martha Stewart CBD Tropical Medley Wellness Gummies were previewed by Martha Stewart at a Palm Beach event in February 2022 and this latest flavor will transport consumers to similar sunny destinations, offering a new addition to the brand's lineup of convenient and trusted flexible wellness solutions.

Trulieve Partners with Survivor's Ethan Zohn as Momenta Brand Ambassador

Zohn to support patient education and community outreach initiatives on behalf of Trulieve's Momenta everyday wellness and overall well-being cannabis brand

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced an exclusive partnership with Survivor: Africa winner and cancer survivor Ethan Zohn . Through the partnership, Zohn will be the official ambassador of Momenta, Trulieve's in-house everyday wellness and overall well-being brand.

Numinus Expands Natural Psychedelic Research with New Biosecurity License

Federal Containment Level 2 license will support testing and validation for studies and sale of natural products

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental healthcare company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce that its research lab, Numinus Bioscience, has been approved by the Public Health Agency of Canada for a Containment Level 2 (CL2) pathogens and toxins license, following upgrading of the facility. The addition will contribute novel data on natural psychedelics, presenting additional IP opportunities and another revenue driver through contract research services.

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Canopy Gets Booted from S&P/TSX 60 Index

Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC,TSX:WEED) were dropped from a benchmark index in Canada, reflecting the company's poor performance in the stock market.

Also this week, a beverage manufacturer that plans to bet heavily on the cannabis industry began to set the stage for its entry with its most recent quarterly report.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

