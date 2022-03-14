The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY; OTC:TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to provide US and Canadian corporate updates and to announce the closing of a second tranche of a private placement.
Corporate Updates
The Tinley Beverage Company (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Cannabis channel.
The Tinley Beverage Company (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) built a world-class, scaled facility with the state’s most varied menu of product formulation, container type and packaging options for infused beverages.
The much-hyped cannabis beverage industry hasn’t exactly lived up to expectations. Even though it is finally showing significant signs of life, it still only represented about 2 percent of the industry last quarter. This brings it to about $100 million in California and probably about the same in Canada, the world’s two largest cannabis markets.
It turns out the problem is this: There’s never been anywhere to manufacture these drinks on a large scale, except for a couple of places in Canada backed by major liquor companies. Drinks in Canada have therefore enjoyed more market share than in the USA, as US consumers have had to endure the challenges of high-priced drinks of varying quality, made on rudimentary bottling lines.
The Tinley Beverage Company (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) struggled with this problem for years, searching California for reliable options to manufacture its premium, scientifically-advanced complex formulations, including Tinley’s #1 and #2 Emerald Cup award-winning drinks. Because major beverage alcohol companies have continued to steer clear of US cannabis manufacturing for legal reasons, the prospects for anyone building a major scaled cannabis bottling facility remained slim.
As a result, Tinley’s decided to take matters into its own hands: Tinley’s has built a world-class, scaled facility with the state’s most varied menu of product formulation, container type and packaging options for infused beverages. It intentionally built this facility far larger than it would need for its own Tinley’s brand cannabis beverages, recognizing the greater opportunity in manufacturing third-party products.
This has proven to be the right move for investors: Manufacturing consistently delivers far higher gross margins than the branded products themselves, without the high marketing costs and inventory risks. Of the $100 million of cannabis drinks being purchased in California, there’s a solid – if not majority – portion of this revenue being spent by these brands solely on manufacturing their products. Yet the margins are mostly going to the manufacturers, because co-packing is mostly a fixed cost business (i.e. the one-time cost to build the bottling lines). So who’s passing on that $100 million to investors – the brands or the manufacturers?
Until recently, there was just Tinley’s Long Beach facility and one other scaled licensed manufacturer in California focusing on third-party brands. With the other manufacturer having been acquired, and in the process of redirecting away from third-party brands to those of its new majority owner, Tinley’s is the only one, essentially with the market for third-party manufacturing beverages pretty much to itself. As a result, Tinley’s can continue to enjoy defensible gross margins until such time as another scaled manufacturer decides to enter the industry… typically a multi-year effort.
Tinley’s team is no stranger to co-packing beverages: Its founding investors and many executive members hail from Cott Corporation, until recently the world’s largest beverage co-manufacturer. If you’ve ever bought a supermarket soda brand, or many other beverage brands and product types, chances are it was manufactured by Cott.
Tinley’s vision is the same – if you purchase a cannabis beverage in California, there’s an increasingly large chance it was manufactured at Tinley’s facility. Will Tinley’s grow into the world’s largest cannabis beverage co-packer, just as Cott did for mainstream beverages? Well, this would take a bigger buildout because a separate bottling line would need to be built in each state until federal legalization occurs. However, California is the largest cannabis market in the USA, so Tinley’s can have become the USA’s largest cannabis beverage co-packing facility the meantime, and based on their clients’ feedback, it already is. Several of its clients have said they’ve never seen a facility anywhere nearly as large or high-quality as Tinley’s anywhere in the USA.
Tinley’s Long Beach facility can manufacture 12 million bottles, 10 million cans (imminently) and 7 million (and increasing) mini “shot” bottles per year, typically at $0.50-$1.20 per unit. Gross margins can well exceed 50 percent given the fixed cost nature of the business, making Tinley’s increasingly a cash cow. The bottle and can lines offer the seamless option of running the drinks through a tunnel pasteurizer – the only such equipment for cannabis in the USA – which enables more naturally formulated, preservative-free beverages, for additional fees. As of a few weeks ago, the company also offers a licensed distribution space, which significantly improves economics for Tinley’s and its clients, as mandatory state testing and the first-mile distribution processes can be completed on site.
All this is run by an all-star leadership team. In addition to past Cott leadership, the team includes Richard Gillis, who was previously the general manager of Coca-Cola’s US Southwest region. In this role, he oversaw 14 bottling lines, thousands of employees and US$2+ billion in revenue.
It's been a long road – several years of struggling to manufacture its own drinks without any co-packers in the state – and then several years to build its own facility. All while burning cash and trying the patience of investors. This long road has proven to be a blessing in disguise for the company and those looking to invest. If it takes several years to build, commission, and optimize a bottling facility, this means it could be years until new entrants pop up, and Tinley’s will be operating with limited competition throughout this entire time.
The company continues to sell its own Tinley’s-branded products, two of which won the #1 and #2 awards at California’s Emerald Cup, the largest cannabis competition in the world. The Tinley’s line-up was crafted by alcohol formulators using non-alcoholic botanicals, flavors and spices that are found in the country’s leading spirits. These crafted concoctions are married with natural terpenes blended to the classic Pineapple Jack Sativa profile, and a micro dose of THC, with science to accelerate onset and deliver a full-flower effect. The margins on these products are still good and getting even better as volume increases. Margins should grow even further as Tinley’s joins forces with its co-packing clients to obtain volume discounts on common ingredients and packaging materials, and efficiently consolidates brands for last-mile distribution to licensed dispensaries and home delivery services.
However, the magic really happens in the third-party manufacturing, and Tinley might just have this portion of the market mostly to itself in a $100 million (and growing) category in the world’s largest cannabis market for the foreseeable future.
If you buy a cannabis beverage in California today, there’s a fairly good chance it was manufactured at Tinley’s. By the summer, there should be a very good chance that it was made in Tinley’s facility.
As a result, if you believe that there will be growth in the cannabis beverage category – whether to the US$2.8 billion projected by market research – or to a more moderate level – Tinley’s represents the best vehicle for investing in this trend. Why? Because it offers investors perhaps the highest margin function in the cannabis beverage industry, and does so for a highly diversified portfolio of drinks. In fact it probably offers investors exposure to the largest portfolio of beverages of any cannabis beverage company on the planet, given it derives economics from its own drinks plus those of its countless co-packing clients. Plus it’s a pure-play – Tinley’s isn’t affected by margins or industry changes in cultivation, retail, extraction, vapes, edibles or topicals.
Additionally, the products are expected to launch in Canada in Q2 this year. Tinley’s Canadian manufacturing partners have received purchase commitments from the Ontario Cannabis Store, which is perhaps the world’s largest single cannabis wholesale buyer, with exclusive distribution in over 1,000 stores. With the company having thousands of shareholders in Canada, these new products will enjoy a built-in network of customers and ambassadors to drive demand from day one.
At barely a $20 million market cap, there is plenty of room to participate in upside as the cannabis category – and Tinley’s portion of it – continues to grow. The time is now as more and more co-packing clients sign up and the company is beginning to report growing revenue and margins. Plus, potentially there are some new directions for growth given the company, for the first-time, added references to mergers and acquisitions, business development and expansion to other states in its recent materials. The buildup to the launch in Canada – with production beginning imminently – should boost attention to the stock considerably among its heavily Canadian-resident shareholder base.
Tinley’s operates the largest licensed cannabis bottling line in California designed for scalable third-party brand contract manufacturing. Services include a wide range of formulation, packaging, labelling options, as well as solutions for licensed warehousing and first-mile distribution. Its three manufacturing lines range from 7-12 million units per year capacity each, with key enhancements underway to accommodate contracted and anticipated demand.
A significant portion of California’s leading cannabis beverage brands are produced in Tinley’s facility, with co-packing clients continually being added.
Tinley’s Emerald Cup award-winning branded cannabis products are sold in Cannabis dispensaries and home delivery services throughout California. They are crafted with distilled botanicals and natural extracts found in premium spirits, with cannabis rather than alcohol. The company also expects to begin delivering this line-up to Canadian markets in Q2 2022.
Richard Gillis was previously the president of Youngs Market Company, which valued at US$3 billion in annual sales and was the second-largest beverage alcohol distributor in Western USA. He was also the general manager and executive VP of Coca-Cola Enterprises in Southwest USA and has over 30 years in various senior positions in the beverage and CPG industries.
Ted served as President, Cott Corporation’s Retail Brands International, building profitable brand programs and contract packing relationships in traditional and new beverage and regulated categories around the world. Ted advises private equity and industry across consumer sectors on trends and opportunities, creating own-and licensed brand assets for retailers, manufacturers and IP owners.
Douglas Fulton is an LA-Based, international award-winning television executive & co-founder of LA Christine, a line of premium skincare products. He was also Executive VP, Europe, of SBS Broadcasting and NeuLion.
Ricky Talati, with graduate degrees in chemical engineering and management, was the senior commercialization manager, senior technical program manager and senior manager of supply chain integration at Pepsico Beverages.
Long Beach Facility: Can Line Set to Manufacture Client Product Week of March 7, 2022
The Company is pleased to announce that client-supplied materials required for production on the can line at Tinley's Long Beach Facility that had been delayed by supply chain issues are now expected to be received on site over the next week. The Company confirms that Lakewood Libations Inc. has been able to schedule the first commercial manufacturing run on the recently completed Codi can line, now expected to take place during the week of March 7, 2022.
Tinley's Brand Launch in Canada
The Company is delighted to report that the inaugural Canadian production of its Tinleys '27 TM Smooth Coconut, the Canadian version of California's Emerald Cup-award winning Tinley's TM '27 Coconut Cask, is expected to be completed this week at its Ontario licensed contract manufacturer. These products are expected to be delivered to the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") warehouse mid-March 2022 and will be available for Ontario dispensaries in April 2022.
Production of Tinleys Classics TM Mystic Dove, the Canadian version of its Tinley's Tonics TM La Paloma Mystic Dove, has been delayed by recent border closures impacting the timing of ingredient delivery to the British Columbia licensed contract manufacturer. Production is now scheduled for March 2022. Consequently, the OCS has agreed to defer the launch of this SKU to the second phase of Spring 2022 product releases, making Mystic Dove available to Ontario dispensaries in May 2022.
The Company continues to collaborate with its licensed contract manufacturers and sales agents to accommodate various provincial boards' presentation requests and 2022 listing timeframes. Updates on the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission ("AGLC") decisions for April 2022 listing are expected late in March 2022. The Company continues to work towards late Spring 2022 listings of Tinley's Canadian products with the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch ("BCLDB"). Tinley's will provide ongoing updates to shareholders on the currently scheduled production and release dates, and on progress towards additional distribution across Canada.
Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement
The Company is pleased to announce the closing of the second tranche of a non-brokered private placement ("Private Placement") of 3,450,000 ("Units") of the Company for gross proceeds of C$517,500. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of Tinley's ("Common Shares") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.20 for a period of 24 months following the date of issuance. In consideration for the services of certain eligible finders who introduced subscribers under the Private Placement to Tinley's, the Company issued an aggregate of 108,000 compensation options ("Compensation Options") to acquire 108,000 Units at a price of $0.15 per Unit (with each such Unit comprised of the same securities as the Units issued to subscribers under the Private Placement) and paid aggregate cash commissions of $13,800 to such finders. The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for working capital, capital expenditures, marketing, establishing new business lines and exploring potentially accretive transactions, including potential mergers and acquisitions. The Units, Common Shares, Compensation Options, Warrants and Warrant Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the date of closing.
About The Tinley Beverage Company and Beckett's Tonics
The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY; OTC:TNYBF) develops and has licensed the production through its Long Beach, CA state-licensed manufacturing facility of terpene and cannabis-infused non-alcoholic Tinley's™ '27 and Tinley's™ Classics products which are distributed to licensed dispensaries and home delivery channels in California. Expansion of these products, adapted for manufacturing and sale in Canada, is currently underway. The Beckett's Classics™ and Beckett's ‘27™ lines of non-alcoholic, terpene-infused non-cannabis versions of these formulations are available in select mainstream food, beverage, and specialty retailers, as well as online, in the United States as well as in select grocery and specialty stores in Canada. Tinley's facility in Long Beach California contains some of the state's most versatile and technologically advanced cannabis-licensed beverage manufacturing equipment and provides manufacturing and first-mile distribution services under one roof for third-party brands in addition to the Company-owned brands. Please visit www.drinktinley.com , and www.drinkbecketts.com Twitter and Instagram (@drinktinleys and @drinkbecketts) for recipes, product information and home delivery options.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements and information that are not historical facts but instead include financial projections and estimates, statements regarding plans, goals, objectives and intentions, statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to its future business and operations, the closing of the Company's previously announced acquisition of Lakewood Libations, Inc., the timing of the closing of any additional tranches of the Private Placement, the timing of the Company's manufacturing capability enhancements and production runs, revenue growth, management's expectations regarding growth, the expected benefits from facility and equipment upgrades, expected benefits from first-mile distribution services enabled by the on-site distribution licence, the timing of submissions to Canadian provincial cannabis boards, the timing of manufacturing, distribution and launch of Tinley's infused products in Canada, and phrases containing words such as "ongoing", "estimates", "expects", or the negative thereof or any other variations thereon or comparable terminology referring to future events or results, or that events or conditions "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved, or comparable terminology referring to future events or results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental, or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices and delays in the development of projects. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law. Products, formulations, and timelines outlined herein are subject to change at any time.
Tamarac Dispensary Expands Company's Retail Presence to 45 Locations in Florida and 128 Nationwide
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the opening of its newest location in Tamarac, Florida . Curaleaf Tamarac is the Company's 45th location in Florida and the second in Broward County .
Located at 6899 N University Drive, Curaleaf Tamarac will expand medical cannabis access in the western half of the state's second most-populated county. Patients can choose from a wide variety of high-quality products including Select Nano Bites, Select Squeeze, Select Bites as well as the Company's proprietary gravity-fed vape pod, Cliq by Select. Last week, Select's first solventless product, Select Live Rosin vapes began rolling out across the state. Curaleaf first began serving Broward County in 2018 through its Deerfield Beach location, however this new location is Curaleaf's first location in West Broward County.
Curaleaf continues to scale its operations in the largest medical market in the U.S. Using a tailored retail approach rooted in patient education and advocacy, the Company has served nearly 300,000 patients through its 45 dispensaries across Florida . Curaleaf's recent momentum has doubled its Florida market share over the last year.
"We are excited to deepen our roots in the Sunshine State and serve even more patients in Broward County ," said Matt Darin , President of Curaleaf US. "Our team is grateful for the continued support of Florida's medical cannabis community as we offer convenient and accessible patient experiences through our growing retail presence."
To celebrate the grand opening of Curaleaf Tamarac, the Company will offer half-priced products and double rewards points beginning Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3 . Prizes and gifts with purchases will also be offered on Friday, April 1st.
For more information on store openings, along with product offerings and hours of operation, please visit https://curaleaf.com/dispensary/florida .
About Curaleaf Holdings
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 128 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,600 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .
Forward Looking Statements
This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the opening of a new dispensary in Tamarac , Florida. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022 which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com , and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.
Pomerantz LLP, Hagens Sobol Shapiro LLP, and The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announce that the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey has approved the following announcement of a proposed securities class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of Canopy Growth Corporation publicly-traded securities (NASDAQ: CGC):
SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION AND FINAL APPROVAL HEARING
To: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED THE PUBLICLY TRADED SECURITIES OF CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION ("CANOPY") BETWEEN JUNE 27, 2018 AND MAY 28, 2020, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey that a hearing will be held on June 7, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. before the Honorable Kevin McNulty, United States District Judge of the District of New Jersey, Frank Lautenberg Post Office & U.S. Courthouse, 2 Federal Square, Courtroom PO 04, Newark, New Jersey 07102, for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the claims in the above-captioned Action for consideration including the sum of $13,000,000 should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether the proposed plan to distribute the Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable, and adequate; (3) whether the application of Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys' fees, reimbursement of expenses, and Compensatory Awards to Lead Plaintiffs should be approved; and (4) whether this Action should be dismissed with prejudice as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement dated February 4, 2022.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired Canopy Securities between June 27, 2018 and May 28, 2020, both dates inclusive ("Settlement Class Period"), your rights may be affected by this Settlement, including the release and extinguishment of claims you may possess relating to your ownership interest in Canopy securities. If you have not received a detailed Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action ("Notice") and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release Form ("Proof of Claim"), you may obtain copies by contacting the Claims Administrator at: Canopy Growth Corp. Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, P.O. Box 230, 600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205, Media, PA 19063, Telephone: (866) 274-4004, Facsimile: (610) 565-7985, or email: info@strategicclaims.net. You can also download copies of the Notice and submit your Proof of Claim online at www.strategicclaims.net/Canopy/. If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a properly completed Proof of Claim electronically or postmarked no later than 11:59 EST on June 14, 2022, or electronically no later than 11:59 p.m. EST on June 14, 2022 to the Claims Administrator, establishing that you are entitled to recovery.
If you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit to the Claims Administrator a request for exclusion so that it is received no later than May 17, 2022, in the manner and form explained in the Notice. Unless you submit a written exclusion request, you will be bound by any judgment rendered in the Action whether or not you make a claim.
Any objection to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's request for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses and awards to Lead Plaintiffs must be in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice and filed with the Court no later than May 17, 2022. Please also provide copies of objections to Lead Counsel and Counsel for Defendants listed below. If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may call or write to Lead Counsel listed below.
BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES
DISTRICT COURT FOR THE
DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY
New Gummy Flavors Alphonso Mango, Coconut and Pineapple Join the Existing Lineup of Best-Selling CBD Products, Now Featuring 20 Flavors of Gummies Across the Brand
Today, Martha Stewart CBD revealed the latest expansion and flavor innovation within its growing CBD portfolio Tropical Medley CBD Wellness Gummies. The new product offering features three brand-new flavors inspired by the lush fruits of tropical destinations - Alphonso Mango Coconut, and Pineapple. The new Martha Stewart CBD Tropical Medley Wellness Gummies were previewed by Martha Stewart at a Palm Beach event in February 2022 and this latest flavor will transport consumers to similar sunny destinations, offering a new addition to the brand's lineup of convenient and trusted flexible wellness solutions.
"My favorite tropical fruits, Alphonso Mango , Coconut, and Pineapple were the inspiration for this new offering. Now, our loyal customers can take a moment to prioritize their wellbeing and relax their mind through the lush flavors of the tropics," said Martha Stewart. "It's always a pleasure to create new products that make wellness more accessible, convenient and delicious."
Each gourmet gummy features exquisite texture and 100% hemp-derived CBD isolate, and the new Martha Stewart CBD Tropical Medley Wellness Gummies are part of Martha's continued partnership with Canopy Growth Corporation, a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company.
"The new Tropical Medley CBD Wellness Gummies feature three delicious flavors and are made with Canopy Growth's high-quality, U.S.-grown CBD isolate, which is the purest and most potent form of CBD, offering consumers the consistent and great-tasting experience they've come to love from Martha Stewart CBD," said Tara Rozalowsky , Chief Product Officer (Interim) at Canopy Growth. "As we gear up for Spring Break season, we can't wait for consumers to kick off getting into a tropical mindset with these new flavors inspired by their favorite sunny destinations."
The Martha Stewart CBD Tropical Medley Wellness Gummies will be available in three sizes:
For more information on this new offering, please visit marthastewartcbd.com or follow @marthastewartcbd on Instagram. Martha Stewart CBD is now available on an affiliate program. Sign up to participate via the link here: https://bit.ly/3jM0cTh .
About Canopy Growth Corporation
Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high-quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany . Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada , the United States , and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional hemp-derived CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .
About Marquee
Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner and marketer. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channel, geography and product category while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce. www.marqueebrands.com . In 2019, Marquee Brands acquired the Martha Stewart brand, which reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month. Martha Stewart is the Founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and America's most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher. Her branded products can be found in over 70 million households and have a growing retail presence in thousands of locations.
Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements predict or describe our future operations, business plans, business and investment strategies and the performance of our investments. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by their use of such terms and phrases as "intend," "goal," "strategy," "estimate," "expect," "project," "projections," "forecasts," "plans," "seeks," "anticipates," "potential," "proposed," "will," "should," "could," "would," "may," "likely," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "scheduled" and other similar expressions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Forward–looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward–looking statements and the forward–looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. A discussion of some of the material factors applicable to Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy") can be found under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Canopy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be accessed at www.sec.gov/edgar and www.sedar.com, respectively. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in the filings. Any forward–looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Canopy disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward–looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any forward–looking statement. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Zohn to support patient education and community outreach initiatives on behalf of Trulieve's Momenta everyday wellness and overall well-being cannabis brand
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced an exclusive partnership with Survivor: Africa winner and cancer survivor Ethan Zohn . Through the partnership, Zohn will be the official ambassador of Momenta, Trulieve's in-house everyday wellness and overall well-being brand.
"I'm proud to partner with Trulieve and Momenta to enhance cannabis advocacy, awareness and education throughout the country," said Zohn. "As a two-time cancer survivor and stem cell transplant recipient, cannabis, CBD and plant-based wellness have played a critical role in my physical and mental recovery. It's awesome to represent Trulieve, a brand that prioritizes research, patient education and product quality."
Zohn will be documenting and sharing his holistic cannabis wellness journey and how he incorporates cannabis into his daily routine. The partnership includes local and national educational outreach, keynote speaking, philanthropic opportunities and social media collaborations. The former professional soccer player will also wear Momenta apparel during his future athletic endeavors. Zohn's first function serving as the brand ambassador will occur at the grand opening of Trulieve's Framingham, Massachusetts dispensary coming soon.
"Trulieve is excited to partner with Ethan as we expand our brand presence and identify partnerships aligned with the values of our patients and the communities we serve," said Valda Coryat , Chief Marketing Officer of Trulieve. "Ethan's personal wellness journey will inspire and educate patients around the country, and we are pleased to work with him to initiate engaging conversations around cannabis' holistic benefits."
Momenta, currently available in Florida , Massachusetts and West Virginia , empowers patients to enhance their everyday wellness routines through cannabis. Momenta's premium easy-to-dose products, spanning capsules, tinctures and topicals, are precisely formulated to strengthen the connection between mind, body and spirit. Momenta's national partnership with Zohn aims to promote medical cannabis awareness while embracing the natural powers of the plant.
For more information about Momenta, please visit on Facebook @MomentaByYou, Instagram @mymomenta_ or via the web at www.Trulieve.com .
About Ethan Zohn
Ethan Zohn is a humanitarian, inspirational speaker, television host, former professional soccer player, cancer survivor and advocate. He was the winner of the hit reality television show CBS's Survivor: Africa and a contestant on season 40 of Survivor: Winners at War. Ethan is an author and inventor, as well as the co-founder of the global non-profit Grassroot Soccer. He has found purpose through his humanitarian work and community involvement and believes that a better and healthier world can be achieved through education, advocacy and inspiration. At 35 years old, he has traveled the world on behalf of the international health community through his foundation, which he co-founded with the winnings from Survivor. While helping to launch programs that would educate 13 million youth in 60 countries, Ethan was diagnosed not once, but twice with CD20+ Hodgkin's Lymphoma. In the span of several years, Ethan endured aggressive treatment, including two stem cell transplants. The severities of his illness led Ethan to adopt cannabis, CBD and plant-based wellness to manage the harsh side effects of treatment and help improve mental health and anxiety. Zohn's personal experience in battling cancer, his demonstrated concern for the public good and expertise in philanthropy puts him at the center of a powerful evolution in the industry. For more information, please visit www.EthanZohn.com .
About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .
Federal Containment Level 2 license will support testing and validation for studies and sale of natural products
Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental healthcare company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce that its research lab, Numinus Bioscience, has been approved by the Public Health Agency of Canada for a Containment Level 2 (CL2) pathogens and toxins license, following upgrading of the facility. The addition will contribute novel data on natural psychedelics, presenting additional IP opportunities and another revenue driver through contract research services.
With the license, Numinus Bioscience will begin the following:
|
1)
|
Study of pathogens and bacterial, fungal and microbial contaminants to identify baseline markers and optimal growth environments for Psilocybe mushrooms;
|
2)
|
Bioassay studies using mammalian cell lines, to analyze the bioactivity of different whole mushroom formulations that contain both psilocybin and other psychedelic compounds;
|
3)
|
Pharmacokinetic (PK) and pre-clinical studies using analysis of blood and other bodily fluids, to investigate reactions in the human body to whole mushrooms and other natural formulations.
"This biosecurity expansion will allow us to deeply understand not only the mechanisms behind Psilocybe mushrooms and other naturally occurring psychedelic materials but also their interaction with the human body," said Sharan Sidhu , Science Officer and General Manager, Numinus Bioscience. "By performing testing and validation at a highly precise level, we will advance both our own IP development of finished products and scaled production processes, as well as contract services and sale of materials to research and industry partners."
The license is in addition to Numinus Bioscience's existing Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's License from Health Canada and underscores Numinus' long-term strategy of establishing a center of excellence for natural psychedelic research, including extensive license amendments and investment into state-of-the-art equipment such as the Orbitrap, which identifies metabolites in the body and will play a key role in the PK and pre-clinical studies.
"With this new license, Numinus is more committed than ever to advancing psychedelic research from theory to practice," said Payton Nyquvest , CEO and founder, Numinus. "By investigating optimal growth, bioavailability and pharmacokinetics, we are moving closer to developing therapeutics at scale to support accessible psychedelic-assisted therapy."
About Numinus
Numinus Wellness helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model – including psychedelic production, research and clinic care – is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.
Learn more at numinus.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC,TSX:WEED) were dropped from a benchmark index in Canada, reflecting the company's poor performance in the stock market.
Also this week, a beverage manufacturer that plans to bet heavily on the cannabis industry began to set the stage for its entry with its most recent quarterly report.
Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.
One of the biggest cannabis companies in Canada was removed this past week from the S&P/TSX 60 Index (INDEXTSI:TX60), which contains large-cap companies in the Canadian equities market.
The move comes as part of a scheduled quarterly review from the overseer of the index, S&P Dow Jones Indices
Canopy was originally added to the index in April 2019. At the time, the company called the addition a “major accomplishment." Since then, Canopy shares have declined in value by nearly 90 percent. The company was trading at C$56.31 when it was first added, and was at just C$8.18 as of this Thursday's (March 10) close.
On Thursday, soda maker Jones Soda (CSE:JSDA,OTCQB:JSDA) released its Q4 and full 2021 results.
Jones Soda is pursuing the development of THC- and CBD-infused beverages, and plans to leverage its drink-making experience and promotion of novel beverages. As part of its report, the firm indicates that it incurred US$0.4 million in cannabis-related business expenses as it sets up for its official launch.
“Additionally, we are planning to launch our cannabis portfolio by the end of Q1 and expect it will be an immediate hit with consumers as we leverage the strength and community of the Jones Soda brand,” Mark Murray, president and CEO of Jones Soda, said in a statement.
The firm recently listed its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange in alignment with its cannabis intentions and as a way to “increase the liquidity of our shares and appeal to a broader investor base.”
Jones Soda reported a net loss for the Q4 period of US$1.3 million, which the firm said was due to its cannabis business expenses. For the year, the company reported a US$1.8 million net loss, an improvement from the US$3 million reported during the previous period.
Shares of the company have jumped since releasing its financial report. As of 10:50 a.m. EST on Friday (March 11), Jones Soda was up 21.43 percent in value for a price point of C$0.85 per share in Canada.
