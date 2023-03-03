The Race For Critical Minerals: StrategX Plans To Unlock Canada's Potential For A Greener Future

Forte Minerals Stakes Ground and Inks Deal to Acquire an Additional 1300 ha of Prospective Ground at Esperanza Porphyry Cu-Mo Project, Perú

A greener future is digital and electric, which requires electricity storage and batteries.

Since the current battery and other green energy technology require certain metals and minerals, there is a global race to source elements such as cobalt, nickel, graphite, and copper.

Such is the demand that the Canadian government identified 32 critical minerals crucial to a green energy transition, saying in its strategy document: "Critical minerals represent a generational opportunity for Canada's workers, economy and net-zero future... Simply put, there is no energy transition without critical minerals."

As well, the International Energy Agency reports : "Solar photovoltaic plants, wind farms and electric vehicles generally require more minerals to build than their fossil fuel-based counterparts. A typical electric car requires six times the mineral inputs of a conventional car and an onshore wind plant requires nine times more mineral resources than a gas-fired plant."

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) believes it has a role to play in an electric future by sourcing critical minerals in Canada's North.

Promising Results For Critical Minerals In Canada's North

A Vancouver, based exploration company, StrategX is poised to become a significant contributor to the natural resources sector and sustainable energy economy with key drilling projects planned in Nunavut and Northwest Territories, most importantly its flagship Nagvaak project, which is located on the Melville Peninsula in Nunavut and for which a drill program is planned.

"The future of Nagvaak is based on us completing more drilling to determine the potential at depth," says Darren Bahrey, StrategX Co-Founder, who serves as its CEO, President, and Director.

A historical drill core left behind by the company BHP returned, after his company's testing, 58 metres of 2.63% copper equivalent, he says. StrategX recently announced additional core assay results also suggest the potential mineralized area is over two kilometres long.

Mr. Bahrey says in mineral exploration, a size of even 500 metres is considered large and explains that copper equivalent includes significant concentrations of nickel, vanadium oxide, copper, molybdenum, zinc, silver, and platinum group elements as well as gold. He also notes that over 2 percent copper equivalent is significant especially when it is close to the surface.

"It shows that Nagvaak is a big mineral system at the surface with good grades, and it's there waiting," he says. "The next step is drilling…. We believe we've got a potentially large resource to define in these energy transition metals."

"We're very fortunate to be in this position to be able to unlock this potential… This area has a basket of these important metals just waiting to be discovered."

Photo: Melville Peninsula, Nunavut.

Research, Demand and Experience are StrategX's Backbone

StrategX's exploration, led by Darren Bahrey and Co-Founder Adam Vary, the company's Chief Technical, targeting new regions in northern Canada was based on research and reviewing historical data from prior major mining companies as well as new data generated by government-funded regional exploration studies by Geological Survey of Canada.

The North is considered an under-explored and unrecognized frontier and one of the few places on the planet to discover energy transition metals, Bahrey says, noting cobalt — which the International Energy Agency reports is among the materials "crucial to battery performance, longevity and energy density" — is the target of several other StrategX drilling projects (Project 939, EA South, Project Mel and Project Tasijuaq).

All of this shows StrategX Elements Corp. as a promising long-term investment, says Sid Rajeev, Vice-President, and Head of Research with Fundamental Research Corp. (FRC)

He said mineral exploration is "a highly speculative space" in which to invest but, in that realm, FRC believes StrategX shows potential based on its findings to date, the locations it's exploring and the metals it's targeting.

Furthermore, Rajeev emphasizes the critical role of the team and highlights Bahrey's wealth of experience as a geologist, including his background with Placer Dome. He also notes that StrategX management has skin in the game as owners of large quantities of stocks. (Bahrey says he holds more than 15 percent while family and friends own double that.)

The CEO acknowledges the company is "not a market play but a long-term play" and says, "for me, it's all about the goods first — have the assets first and show something. Let the market rock and roll after that."

Getting those assets is key, and the focus now is drilling out a potentially large resource in energy transition metals at Nagvaak.

As the government's projections show, "the global demand for critical minerals and the manufactured products they go into is required to increase significantly in the coming decades to enable the transition to a green and digital economy."

"Electrification is the reality," Bahrey says. "We're the guys to play a role in that. We're upstream from the miners and battery makers, but we're the ones to discover these critical minerals, these important metals for the green technologies."

Learn more about StrategX Elements Corp. on its website as well as:

This article was originally published on Benzinga here .

StrategX is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on discovering energy transition metals in northern Canada. The Company has a property portfolio of 5 stand-alone projects situated on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories and the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. This first-mover advantage in underexplored regions presents a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the development of new districts for metals essential for the transition to green energy. StrategX's mission is to make a significant contribution to the sustainable energy economy through its exploration activities. Join StrategX as they lead the way toward a greener tomorrow.

All statements included in this article that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Contact Details

Darren Bahrey

info@strategxcorp.com

Company Website

https://www.strategxcorp.com/

The Conversation (0)
StrategX Advances Energy Transition Metals Discovery at Depth Extending over 2km at Nagvaak and Appoints VP of Exploration

StrategX Advances Energy Transition Metals Discovery at Depth Extending over 2km at Nagvaak and Appoints VP of Exploration

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), is excited to announce core assay results for drill holes #1 and #2 previously drilled by BHP in Target Area 4 at its Nagvaak property on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. The results indicate the presence of continuous intervals of polymetallic mineralization, confirming significant width and depth potential for the mineralized zones. The drill intervals include a 35.7-metre zone in hole #1 and a 38.4-metre zone in hole #2 with significant concentrations of nickel, vanadium oxide, copper, molybdenum, zinc, silver, and platinum group elements + gold. This is in line with hole #14 located 2.3 km to the west which returned 58 metres of 2.63% copper equivalent (see news release December 7, 2022). These results further support the 6 km-long mineralized corridor identified on the surface and lay the foundation for the next phase of exploration, aimed at drilling a potentially large resource of energy transition metals. In addition, metallurgical studies will be conducted to evaluate the potential recovery of key metals in order to confirm the metal equivalency values of the mineralized zones - targeting nickel equivalent greater than 1% or copper equivalent greater than 2%. This represents a major step forward in StrategX's mission to be at the forefront of the energy transition by continuing to unlock the potential of its Nagvaak property.

StrategX Signs Advertising Campaign Agreement with Investing News Network

StrategX Signs Advertising Campaign Agreement with Investing News Network

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), announces that it has entered into an agreement with Investing News Network ("INN") pursuant to which INN will launch a series of advertising and investor awareness campaign events for the Company for fourteen months starting from January 1, 2023. In consideration for its services, the Company will pay $54,900 (+ GST) cash on or before January 6, 2023.

INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services.

StrategX Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares and Non-Flow Through Share Units

StrategX Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares and Non-Flow Through Share Units

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing 1,200,000 flow-through shares ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.30 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $360,000, and 63,600 non-flow-through share units ("NFT Units") at a price of $0.25 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of $15,900. In relation to the NFT Units, the Company issued 31,800 common share purchase warrants, each entitling the holder to purchase a non-flow-through common share of the Company for $0.40 per share until December 30, 2025. The Company paid finder's fees of $21,600. All securities issued at closing are subject to a hold period expiring May 1, 2023, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

StrategX Confirms New Discovery at Nagvaak Project with First Drill Core Results returning 58 metres of 2.63% Copper Equivalent

StrategX Confirms New Discovery at Nagvaak Project with First Drill Core Results returning 58 metres of 2.63% Copper Equivalent

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), reports a new discovery of energy transition metals from BHP's drill hole #14 located in Target Area 1 of the Nagvaak Project located on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. The mineralized interval in this drill hole returned 2.63% copper equivalent (CuEq) over 58 metres starting at a depth of 27 metres below surface. This interval includes anomalous values of 0.25% nickel, 0.51% vanadium pentoxide, and 0.06% molybdenum. This is very significant in that it confirms the extensive surface anomalies in critical energy metals occur at depth and appear to be open in all directions and continue along the 6km E-W trending mineralized corridor. The Company's next phase of exploration will focus on drilling to expand the mineralized zones, scheduled to commence during the latter part of Q1-2023. "Nagvaak" is an Inuit name and has multiple meanings connected to local landmarks - it also means connection with the land.

StrategX Reports Significant Mineralization in Drill Core at Nagvaak Project

StrategX Reports Significant Mineralization in Drill Core at Nagvaak Project

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), reports significant mineralization in drill core that resembles surface rock samples having returned high values greater than 1% nickel equivalent (NiEq) and 0.5% vanadium pentoxide. Approximately 1,000m of well-preserved stored core from a 1996 drill program completed by BHP at Nagvaak was logged in detail with a focus on identifying mineralized intervals for energy transition metals. The previous drill program by BHP focused on exploring for zinc mineralization outlined by a gravity anomaly and multiple EM conductors central to the Nagvaak target area. The Company's exploration program confirmed the location of the BHP drillhole collars and incorporated the drill holes and recently completed ground geophysical survey results into a sectional interpretation (see news release dated October 14th, 2022). Utilizing a handheld XRF spectrometer, the StrategX exploration team identified mineralized zones anomalous in nickel, vanadium, cobalt, copper, molybdenum, and silver. A total of 354 drill core samples were taken and sent to SRC laboratory for assaying.

