The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Argentina Lithium and Givex Information Technology Group on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Argentina Lithium (TSXV:LIT) closes option agreement for Rincon West and Pocitos properties

Argentina Lithium & Energy (LIT) has closed the previously announced Exploration and Purchase Option Agreement to acquire the Rincon West and Pocitos properties. Terms of the option include the issuance of 750,000 shares on signing, $500,000 worth of shares over a 12-month period and cash payments totalling US$4,200,000 over 36 months. The company has issued 750,000 common shares and made a cash payment of US$150,000. Miles Rideout, VP of Exploration at Argentina Lithium, sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the acquisition.

For the full interview with Miles Rideout and to learn more about Argentina Lithium's news, click here.

Givex Information Technology Group (TSX:GIVX) begins trading on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: GIVXF)

Givex Information Technology Group Limited (GIVX) has begun trading on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol GIVXF. The uplisting provides Givex with greater visibility to U.S. institutional and retail investors. Don Gray, CEO of Givex sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Don Gray and to learn more about Givex's news, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

Argentina Lithium Announces Commencement of Geophysics Program at Rincon West Project

Argentina Lithium Announces Commencement of Geophysics Program at Rincon West Project

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), (" Argentina Lithium " or the " Company ") announces the commencement of advanced geophysical imaging surveys at its Rincon West Lithium Project, located at the Salar de Rincon in Salta Province Argentina.  The deep-seeing Transient Electromagnetic Sounding survey will image the sub-surface of the basin, and facilitate target definition for the follow-up drilling program planned for the second quarter of 2022.

Argentina Lithium Closes Option Agreement for Rincon West and Pocitos Properties in Salta Province

Argentina Lithium Closes Option Agreement for Rincon West and Pocitos Properties in Salta Province

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news releases dated September 28, 2021 and October 14, 2021, it has closed the Exploration and Purchase Option Agreement dated October 8, 2021 as amended, (the " Option Agreement ") among the Company, the Company's subsidiary Argentina Litio & Energia S.A., Marcela Ines Casini (" Casini ") and Rodrigo Castaňeda Nordmann (" Nordmann ") and obtained final TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") approval to the Option Agreement. Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, the Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest the 2,370 hectare Rincon West and 15,857 hectare Pocitos properties located in Salta Province Argentina (the " Properties ") in consideration for an aggregate of US$4,200,000 in cash payments over a three-year period and 750,000 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") and CAD$500,000 in Common Shares over a one-year period. The Company has issued 750,000 Common Shares and made a cash payment of US$150,000 to Casini and Nordmann in respect of the first share issuance and cash payment due under the Option Agreement. The remaining Common Shares issuable under the Option Agreement will be calculated based on a 60-day volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the Exchange, subject to a minimum price of CAD$0.218 per Common Share. All Common Shares issued pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement are subject to a hold period under applicable securities laws for a period of four months from the date of issuance. For further information regarding the Option Agreement and the Properties, see the Company's news releases dated September 28, 2021 and October 14, 2021.

Argentina Lithium Receives TSXV Approval to Acquire Rincon West and Pocitos Properties in Salta Province

Argentina Lithium Receives TSXV Approval to Acquire Rincon West and Pocitos Properties in Salta Province

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news releases of September 28, 2021 and October 14, 2021 the Company has received TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") approval of the Definitive Agreement (the " Agreement ") with the vendors. The terms of the Agreement remain the same as were disclosed in the September 28, 2021 news release. For added clarity, any future share issuances will be issued at a deemed price per share equal to the greater of a volume-weighted average price calculation and CDN$0.218 per shares.

Argentina Lithium & Energy

Argentina Lithium Announces Corporate Update

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Zoppa Media Group (" Zoppa ") to act as an investor relations consultant to the Company, to assist with corporate finance and investor relations programs. Zoppa has been engaged for a term of one year at a monthly fee of $1,500 .

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Argentina Lithium & Energy's Significant Expansion of its Lithium Portfolio of Properties at the Pocitos Salar in Argentina - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQB: PNXLF) has significantly expanded its lithium portfolio of properties at the Pocitos Salar in Argentina. The company and its Argentinian subsidiary have entered into three new option agreements with local vendors to acquire a 100% interest in 10,364 hectares of new properties in the heart of Argentina's world-renowned Lithium Triangle.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company and this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Argentina Lithium" in the search box.

International Lithium Corp. Intersects 10 Metres of Zoned Pegmatite With Up to 40% Spodumene in First Two Holes at Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project in Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. Intersects 10 Metres of Zoned Pegmatite With Up to 40% Spodumene in First Two Holes at Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project in Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that drilling is underway at the 100% owned Raleigh Lake lithium, rubidium and caesium project near Ignace, Ontario. The Company also reports positive results from the biogeochemical orientation survey described in the December 16, 2021 news release.

Drilling Highlights

Winsome Commences Drilling Campaign at Flagship Lithium Project

Winsome Commences Drilling Campaign at Flagship Lithium Project

Western Australian-based lithium exploration and development company Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise drilling has commenced at its flagship Cancet property in the James Bay region of Quebec, Canada.

lithium battery

Top 8 Lithium Stocks of 2022

Editor's note — This article was originally focused on the top Canadian lithium stocks, but has been expanded to cover the top lithium stocks globally. Click here to read about the top Canadian lithium stocks.

Lithium prices hit an all-time high in 2021, and have hit new heights only a couple months into 2022.

Analysts expect this positive trend to continue as the electric vehicle transition gains traction around the world, and some lithium companies' share prices are rising significantly in tandem.

Here the Investing News Network takes a look at the top lithium stocks with year-to-date gains. The list below was generated using TradingView’s stock screener on March 16, 2022, for Canadian and US companies, and on March 17, 2022, for Australian companies. It includes companies listed on the NYSE, NASDAQ, TSX, TSXV and ASX; all top lithium stocks had market caps above $10 million when data was gathered.

POWER METALS COMPLETES OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT WITH SINOMINE

Power Metals Corp. (" Power Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTC: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 21, 2022 it has entered into the formal off-take agreement with Sinomine Resource Group Co., Ltd., on all lithium, cesium and tantalum produced from the Company's Case Lake Property. Accordingly, the $1,500,000 held in escrow pending completion of the off-take agreement has been released to the Company and the 7,500,000 subscription receipts held by Sinomine have been converted into 7,500,000 units of the Company, on the terms as set out in the January 21, 2022 news release.

Green Technology Metals Logo

Seymour Drilling Update

Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1) is pleased to provide an update on the diamond drilling activities at its Seymour Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada.

Latin Resources

Drilling Confirms Thick Spodumene Bearing Pegmatites, Open in All Directions

Latin Resources Limited (“Latin” or the“Company”)(ASX:LRS) is pleased to provide an update on the maiden diamond drilling campaign at the Company’s Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil (“Salinas” or the “Project”), where drilling continues to intersect wide, shallow dipping spodumene rich pegmatites (Figure 1).

