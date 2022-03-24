Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that the Region of Niagara has selected BlackBerry® AtHoc ® as its critical event management platform. BlackBerry AtHoc will be deployed by Niagara's 13 municipalities, as well as the Niagara Regional Police Service, enabling advanced communication and faster, more effective crisis response to help keep the region's nearly 500,000 citizens safe in times of crisis.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

The announcement is the result of a partnership between BlackBerry and TELUS , which enabled TELUS to resell BlackBerry AtHoc across Canada . Modernizing emergency management systems, BlackBerry AtHoc, with TELUS' world-class connectivity, gives organizations the information they need to make critical safety decisions in real-time, helping to protect lives, assets and operations, during planned and unplanned events.

"Ensuring the safety and well-being of our community requires reliable communication systems and collaborative partnerships. This association with BlackBerry and TELUS will provide our community with exceptional emergency management technology," said Ron Tripp , Niagara Region's acting Chief Administrative Officer. "BlackBerry AtHoc modernizes our emergency management systems and provides Niagara with a secure mass communications solution."

"We are honored to serve the Niagara Region, in a joint effort with TELUS, with BlackBerry technology to enable the safety and security of the community," said Ramon Pinero , VP, BlackBerry AtHoc. "BlackBerry AtHoc, the most secure critical event management solution, will modernize the Niagara Region's systems and give Canadians increased confidence in their resiliency."

"We're thrilled to build on our long-standing relationship with BlackBerry to bring best-in-class emergency solutions to Canadians," said Marshall Berkin , Vice President, Industry Solutions, TELUS Business Solutions. "The deployment of BlackBerry AtHoc in the Niagara Region will connect Canadians in an exciting new way, keeping them safe and informed during emergency and critical situations."

BlackBerry AtHoc is trusted by millions of government, enterprise, education, healthcare and humanitarian users around the world, as it is the most secure critical event management platform.  BlackBerry AtHoc gives communities and organizations the information they need to make critical safety decisions in real-time, helping to protect lives, assets and operations, during planned and unplanned events.

To learn more, visit BlackBerry AtHoc and follow @BlackBerryAtHoc .

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

