iMetal Resources Recieves Exploration Permits for Next Phase of Exploration at Gowganda West

Energy Investing News

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Québec City, June 2023 Welcomes Returning Special Sponsor - The Government of Québec Announces Critical Metals Day - June 20

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Québec City, June 2023 Welcomes Returning Special Sponsor - The Government of Québec Announces Critical Metals Day - June 20

Powered by Platinum Stage Sponsor - National Bank Financial 

THE Maple Gold Mines & JDS Group of Companies Student Sponsorship 
THE Salon Mi3 ExplorCo Lounge

Special Sponsor: Government of Québec Premier Sponsor: Laurentian Bank Securities  
Platinum Stage Sponsor: National Bank Financial 
Gold Sponsors: BMO, IBK Capital, O3 Mining, Maple Gold Mines, JDS Group of Companies, Troilus Gold 
Silver Sponsors: PearTree Financial, Stifel GMP, Mi3 Financial Communications 
Bronze Sponsors: Cassels, Crux Investor, North Equities, INFOR Financial Group, 
Global Business Reports, Amvest Capital, Generation IACP, Brooks & Nelson 
Partners: BTV, Kitco, The Northern Miner, Newsfile, Resource World, 
Mining Network, Simply Better Marketing, Quebec City Business Destination, EBL Consultants

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
(TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM)		Goliath Resources Limited
(TSXV: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF)		O3 Mining Inc.
(TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF)		Sirios Resources Inc.
(TSXV: SOI)
Amex Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: AMX) (OTCQX: AMXEF)		Gold Royalty Corp.
(NYSE: GROY)		Orford Mining Corporation
(TSXV: ORM)		Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
(TSXV: SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF)
Auteco Minerals Limited
(ASX: AUT)		Harfang Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: HAR)		Osisko Metals Incorporated
(TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF)		Steppe Gold Ltd.
(TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF)
Bonterra Resources Inc.
(TSX: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF)		Hecla Mining Company
(NYSE: HL)		Palladium One Mining.
(TSXV: PDM) (OTCQB: NKORF)		Superior Gold Inc.
(TSXV: SGI) (OTCQX: SUPGF)
Brunswick Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: BWR)		Ion Energy Ltd
(TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF)		Patriot Battery Metals
(TSXV: PMET) (OTCQX: PMETF)		Thunder Gold Corp
(TSXV: TGOL)
Canada Nickel Company Inc.
(TSXV: CNC) (OCTQX: CNIKF)		Jaguar Mining Inc.
(TSX: JAG) (OTCQX: JAGGF)		Power Nickel Inc.
(TSXV: PNPN) (OTCQB: CMETF)		Troilus Gold Corp.
(TSX: TLG) (OTCQX: CHXMF)
Clean Air Metals Inc.
(TSXV: AIR) (OTCQB: CLRMF)		Lavras Gold Corp.
(TSXV: LGC)		Ridgeline Minerals Corp.
(TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF)		Vanstar Mining Resources
(TSXV: VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF)
Doré Copper Mining Corp.
(TSXV: DCMC) (OTCQX: DRCMF)		Maple Gold Mines Ltd
(TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF)		RedPine Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: RPX) (OTCQB: RDEXF)		Vision Lithium Inc.
(TSXV: VLI) (OTCQB: ABEPF)
Emerita Resources Corp.
(TSX: EMO) (OTCQB: EMOTF)		Metalla Royalty
(TSX: MTA) (NYSE American: MTA)		Signal Gold Inc.
(TSX: ANX) (OTCQX: SGNLF)		Wallbridge Mining Company
(TSX: WM) (OTCQX: WLBMF)
EMX Royalty Corp.
(TSXV: EMX) (NYSE: EMX)		Minto Metals Corp.
(TSXV: MNTO)		Sigma Lithium Corporation
(TSXV: SGML) (NASDAQ: SGML)		Warrior Gold Inc.
(TSXV: WAR)
First Mining Gold
(TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF)		Mundoro Capital Ltd.
(TSXV: MUN) (OTCQB: MUNMF)		Silver Mountain Resources
(TSXV: AGMR) (OTCQB: AGMRF)		Wesdome Gold Mines ltd.
(TSX: WDO) (OTCQX: WDOFF)
Generation Mining Limited
(TSX: GENM) (OTCQB: GENMF)		Willeson Metals Corp.
Private

 

THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event") which will be held at the Fairmont le Château Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury, Québec City June 19-21, 2023 is pleased to announce the following new initiatives:

National Bank Financial to Power Up Critical Metals Day - We are pleased to announce that June 20 is now our dedicated Critical Metals Day and is sponsored by National Bank Financial, the Exclusive Platinum Stage Sponsor. We look forward to hosting the best of global and Canadian Critical Metals Companies in Québec City.

THE Maple Gold Mines & JDS Group of Companies Student Sponsorship - We are very proud to introduce this inaugural Sponsorship for Students, which will facilitate the hosting of up to 50 university and college students in the fields of mining, finance, engineering, metallurgy, earth/social sciences and/or other related mining courses. Those selected students will be asked to participate in a team business case study which will result in a prize from the sponsors to be awarded at THE Event. Students who would like more information should contact: Bhrett Booker at bbooker@vidconferences.com or go here: https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/tier-1-mining-conference/ for more information.

THE Salon Mi3 ExplorCo Lounge - The ExplorCo Lounge, sponsored by Mi3 Financial Communications will feature up to 20 small cap companies in their own lounge area. Those selected companies will be able to network and participate at THE Event while holding meetings in their own dedicated areas. Interested parties should contact Jennifer Choi at jchoi@irinc.ca directly.

Translation Services - THE Event conference standard is simultaneous English and French translation services for all presenting companies, speakers, and panelists. Translation will be available on site and via all webcasts and links.

Media Green Carpet - Eligible participating companies will be able to engage in no-cost interviews on THE Media Green Carpet with up to 4 media partners including: KITCO, BTV, Mining Network and VID.

She-Co Charitable Initiative - A portion of profits from THE Event will be donated to a qualified charitable organization, or to a public or private foundation registered as a qualified charitable donee. The donee will be an organization focused on education, startup loans and business grants for young girls and women in developing societies.

About THE Event: Canada's only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference, showcases the best of Canadian and global mining to international investors. THE Event features 70 key participating companies, along with industry keynotes and panels over three days. French and English simultaneous translation will be the standard for all speakers, panels, and presentations. A limited number of invitations will be sent to accredited retail investors who will be welcome to view live presentations and attend networking events. Participating company slots are now quickly being confirmed and information regarding participating companies, speakers & panelists, initiatives and registration applications for issuers and investors may be found here: https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/tier-1-mining-conference/

Stay tuned for more exciting developments in the coming weeks. If you are interested in participating, please contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@vidconferences.com.

Event Format: Invitation only. Private one-on-one rooms for meetings with investors arranged via MeetMax
Sun. June 18
3:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Early Registration		3:00 pm - Pre-Registration & Ice Breaker hosted by IR.INC
– Chateau Frontenac, Salles des Armes,
DAY I - Mon, June 19
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Explorers & Developers		– Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/panels & scheduled 1x1 meetings; Québec Armoury
6:00 pm - Gala Welcome Event hosted by O3 Mining; Château Frontenac, Frontenac Rooms
9:00 pm - National Bank Financial After Dark Event; Chateau Frontenac, The SAM Lounge
DAY II - Tues, June 20
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Critical Metals Day		– Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/panels & scheduled 1x1 meetings; Québec Armoury
6:00 pm - Cocktails hosted by Laurentian Bank; Château Frontenac, FrontenacRooms
9:00 pm - Stifel GMP Dark Event; Château Frontenac, The SAM Lounge
DAY III - Wed, June 21
7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Producers/Royalty Co's 		– Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/panels & scheduled 1x1 meetings; Québec Armoury
5:00 pm - Farewell Cocktails hosted by IR.INC; Québec Armoury

 

Further information, please contact:

Joanne Jobin
Principal & Founder
IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated
jjobin@irinc.ca

Jennifer Choi
Vice President, Operations
IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated
jchoi@vidconferences.com

Bhrett Booker
Associate
VID Media Incorporated
bb@vidconferences.com

Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152317

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour ResourcesTSXV:SYHEnergy Investing
SYH:CA
Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SYH) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SYH) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #604 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SYH) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Receives Approval from TSX Venture Exchange for South Falcon East Property Option Agreement, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Receives Approval from TSX Venture Exchange for South Falcon East Property Option Agreement, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ( " Skyharbour " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has granted conditional acceptance for the option agreement (the "Option Agreement") previously entered with with Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. ("Tisdale"), an arms-length party, pursuant to which the Tisdale has been granted the right to acquire up to a 75% interest in the South Falcon East Property (the "Property"). The Property consists of a series of mineral claims totaling 12,770 hectares, located in the Athabasca Basin in Northern Saskatchewan.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Commences Inaugural 10,000m Drill Campaign at the Russell Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Commences Inaugural 10,000m Drill Campaign at the Russell Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced its inaugural winter drill program at the 73,294 hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project (the "Project") strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. Skyharbour is planning a minimum of 10,000 metres of diamond drilling in 18 to 20 drill holes over several phases and is fully funded and permitted for the drilling. The geologists and drilling crews are working out of an exploration camp on the Project located on the highway and within five kilometres of Denison Mines' Phoenix deposit located on the adjacent Wheeler River Project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ValOre RC Drilling Confirms Mineralized Uranium Envelope at J4 West Target

ValOre RC Drilling Confirms Mineralized Uranium Envelope at J4 West Target

Valore Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTCQB: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today reported assays for J4 West ("J4W") and Yat ("Yat") targets Reverse Circulation (‘RC") drilling at ValOre's 100% owned 68,552-hectare Angilak Property Uranium Project ("Angilak"), located in Nunavut Territory, Canada.

" Results from 2022 RC drilling confirm J4 West as a uraniferous structure, with all four sampled holes returning near-surface U 3 O 8 mineralization, and two of the four holes with assay intervals above the Lac 50 resource cut-off grade," stated ValOre's VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. "J4 West remains fully open at depth, and along strike to the west, with the target conductor extending for an additional 800 m along strike towards the Eastern Extension of Lac 50. Assays remain pending for ten core holes, totaling 926 m of follow-up drilling."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Virginia Energy Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement

Virginia Energy Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement

Virginia Energy Resources Inc. (TSXV: VUI) (" Virginia Energy " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that, at its special meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") held today, shareholders approved the Company's previously announced acquisition by Consolidated Uranium Inc. ( TSXV: CUR, OTCQB: CURUF ) (" Consolidated Uranium ").

As previously announced on November 15, 2022 , the acquisition will be implemented by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ) involving, among others, the Company and Consolidated Uranium (the " Arrangement "). Under the terms of the Arrangement, Virginia Energy shareholders will receive 0.26 (the " Exchange Ratio ") of a common share of Consolidated Uranium (each whole share, a " CUR Share ") for each common share of Virginia Energy (each, a " Virginia Energy Share ") held (the " Consideration "). Outstanding Virginia Energy stock options will be exchanged for replacement options to acquire CUR Shares adjusted based on the Exchange Ratio and outstanding Virginia Energy restricted share units (each, an " RSU ") will vest and be settled for Virginia Energy Shares and then be exchanged for the Consideration under the Arrangement.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Acquires Extension to Ursa Uranium Property

Cosa Resources Acquires Extension to Ursa Uranium Property

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE:COSA) (" Cosa Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired an additional 41,119 ha of highly prospective uranium exploration ground along the Cable Bay Shear Zone in the Eastern Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan.  The newly acquired claims are contiguous with the Company's Ursa property ("Ursa" or the "Property"), which now boasts over 60 km of strike length and 57,000 ha of coverage over the Cable Bay Shear Zone, a large and fertile structural corridor with known uranium occurrences. Historical drilling on the newly acquired claims has intersected anomalous uranium mineralization that was never adequately followed up, with the vast majority of the corridor completely untested.  The additional claims were acquired via low-cost staking and cash consideration paid to an arm's-length property vendor, with total acquisition costs of approximately $53,000

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Acquires New Project Along Prolific Mineralized Corridor In Eastern Athabasca Basin

CanAlaska Acquires New Project Along Prolific Mineralized Corridor In Eastern Athabasca Basin

25 Kilometres of Roughrider Mineralized Corridor Staked

Highly Anomalous Lake Sediment Sample Identified

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Altiplano Reports Q4 Operational Results with 2.05% Copper Grade at Farellon

Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Silver Assay of 29,165 g/t from Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Silver Assay of 29,165 g/t From Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

NV Gold Corporation Outlines Its Planned 2023 Drill Priorities and Exploration Activities

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Orefinders Updates on Drilling and Broad Portfolio of Investments

Precious Metals Investing

FireFox Gold Provides an Exploration Update for the Jeesiö and Northern Group Projects, Finland

Battery Metals Investing

Infinity Stone Intersects 3.36% Cg over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg over 4.32m at Rockstone Graphite Project

Lithium Investing

Pegmatite Body At Adina Extended To 1,600m Of Potential Strike By Step-Out Drilling

Base Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Precious Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

×