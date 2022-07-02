GamingInvesting News

In the second quarter, we produced over 258,000 vehicles and delivered over 254,000 vehicles, despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns beyond our control. June 2022 was the highest vehicle production month in Tesla's history.

Production

Deliveries

Subject to operating lease accounting

Model S/X

16,411

16,162

12%

Model 3/Y

242,169

238,533

3%

Total

258,580

254,695

4%

Tesla will post its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 after market close on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q2 2022 update, which will be available on Tesla's Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.

What : Date of Tesla Q2 2022 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
When : Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Time : 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Q2 2022 Update : https://ir.tesla.com
Webcast : https://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website.

For additional information, please visit https://ir.tesla.com .

Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q2 earnings. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company's financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com

Tesla Inc.TSLAGaming Investing
TSLA
Tech Leaders: SNOW, NEXCF, TSLA, AIMLF; Visionary CEOs Advancing Next Wave of Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Opportunities in Web 3.0, Electric Vehicles, AI, Wearables, and Big Data

Tech Leaders: SNOW, NEXCF, TSLA, AIMLF; Visionary CEOs Advancing Next Wave of Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Opportunities in Web 3.0, Electric Vehicles, AI, Wearables, and Big Data

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO's of: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW), Nextech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR), Smart for Life (NASDAQ: SMFL), AIML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). Today's emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are creating billion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk: "Robotaxi Next Massive Driver of Growth"
"We ramped production with Giga Berlin and Giga Texas in the past few months. With two fantastic factories with great teams, they are ramping rapidly. With new factories, the initial ramp always looks small, but it grows exponentially. So, I have very high confidence in the teams of both factories. We expect to ramp those initially slowly, but like I said, growing exponentially with them achieving high volume by the end of this year. We're also working on a new vehicle that I alluded to at the Giga Texas opening, which is a dedicated robotaxi. That's highly optimized for autonomy, meaning it would not have steering wheel or pedals. And there are a number of other innovations around it that I think are quite exciting. That is fundamentally optimized for -- trying to achieve the lowest fully considered cost per mile or cost per kilometer, accounting everything. I think, going to be a very powerful product where we aspire to reach volume production of that in 2024. I think that really will be a massive driver of Tesla's growth. And we remain on track to reach volume production of the Cybertruck next year…"
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/21/tesla-inc-nasdaq-tsla-q1-2022-earnings-highlights/

EV Nickel Logo

EV Nickel: Accelerating the Transition to Clean Energy

EV Nickel (TSXV:EVNI) is looking to fill the huge demand for the base metal. The company’s prospective Langmuir Nickel project is a high-grade nickel sulfide project with a historical resource with 30 kilometers of additional strike length on the property. EV Nickel boasts a significant land package of approximately 9,100 hectares that is strategically located in the Shaw Dome, near multiple nickel end users, including Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Detroit Peers, NIO (NYSE:NIO), SBE Canada and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).

Noram Lithium

Noram Lithium: Advancing the 100% Controlled High-Grade Zeus Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada

Noram Lithium (TSXV:NRM; OTCQB:NRVTF; FRA:N7R) advances its flagship Zeus project, a high-grade lithium project that spans 2,800 acres, located adjacent to Albemarle’s Silver Peak Lithium Mine, with extensive infrastructure including power at site a paved highway directly to the project. It is also in the same state as Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) first Gigafactory.

lomiko metals stock

LOMIKO SEES EXPONENTIAL GRAPHITE GROWTH IN 2021 BASED ON WORLD BANK EV BATTERY MATERIALS OUTLOOK AND AUTOMAKERS NEWS

Vancouver, Canada January 4th, 2021) Lomiko Metals Inc. ("Lomiko") (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) has monitored news from Automakers in 2020 which indicates a strong trend toward Electric Vehicle (EV) adoption by consumers and a subsequent 500% demand increase in graphite when all end-products are considered.

The electrification of transport continues to be one of the major positive trends of the 21st century.  A report by Deloitte's global automotive team predicts that by 2030, EVs will likely account for 81 % (25.3 million) of all new EVs sold. The global EV forecast is for a compound annual growth rate of 29%.

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC PINK: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna Resources is pleased to announce the commencement of field exploration at the Bleka Gold Project in Norway. The Bleka Vein was discovered in 1880 and mined intermittently until 1940, with historic production reported as 165 kilograms (i.e., ~ 5,300 troy ounces) of gold sourced from mineralized material with an average grade of 36 gt gold1.  The historic Bleka vein is hosted in a deformed greenstone belt in southern Norway and was formed during two phases of quartz-veining events. Auriferous quartz veins characteristically contain Cu-Bi and tourmaline2. Compilation of historic reports combined with reconnaissance mapping revealed a series of under-explored vein swarms on the Bleka property. Earlier this year, a systematic sampling program to test the vein swarms was initiated to identify gold-rich vein sets. Results were encouraging with over 10% of samples showing anomalous gold results (6 of 52 rockchip samples contained more than 0.1 ppm Au)3.  Historic reports show rock chip samples with similar quantities of anomalous results with some vein samples reaching up to 103 gt Au4.  As a result of this field work, previously unknown quartz veins were discovered and follow-up soil sampling is currently being conducted in an attempt to identify additional buried quartz veins.

Going forward Sienna has planned more surface sampling coupled with a planned UVA supported magnetic survey which will delineating important structural features to generate  high priority drill targets. Over the coming weeks the historic mine maps will be compiled to create 3D model of the known mineralization and drill planning will commence to test mineralized continuation down plunge and along strike from the existing mine workings.  SIE has not performed sufficient work to verify the published data reported above, but SIE believes this information is considered reliable and relevant.

The first regulated crypto fund BELOBABA invests 1MEuro in Team Queso

  • BELOBABA becomes lead investor after the tokenisation of the club last March in a round of security token financing
  • The agreement was presented this Friday at the Ubeat Live festival, which served to detail Team Queso's new strategic alliance in its commitment to GameFi
  • This joint venture opens up a range of opportunities for collaboration between the two organisations through the creation of new lines of business

Team Queso, a leading esports club in mobile gaming, takes a step forward in its business strategy by incorporating BELOBABA, the leading investment fund in the tokenised video game industry and member of the Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA), as a lead investor, with a contribution of €1M.

The co-founder and CEO of Team Queso, Álvaro González de Buitrago, and the co-founder and Chairman of BELOBABA, Lluís Mas. (PRNewsfoto/BELOBABA)

Beyond the financial investment, BELOBABA will bring its proven expertise in the field of decentralised finance as the first hedge fund with a regulated security token (KHAN). In March of this year, the esports club opened a financing round through the issuance of security tokens that gave investors the right to participate in the company. In part, the sale of these is aimed at acquiring 20% of the club's equity.

BELOBABA and the Blockchain division of Team Queso, TQ Olympo, revealed the details of their strategic alliance that will lead the way in the tokenisation of esports, facilitating access to Blockchain Gaming to investors and fans; and that will also be a definitive step in the tokenisation of the club, a benchmark in mobile gaming and in its commitment to GameFi.

All of this was part of the opening day of the Ubeat Live esports, freestyle and urban art festival, which took place this Friday, 1 July, at Fira de Barcelona and will run until Sunday, 3 July. This event brings together the main esports clubs of the scene and is presented as a reference event for Gen Zers.

The co-founder and CEO of Team Queso, Álvaro González de Buitrago, explained during the presentation that the agreement reached with BELOBABA is "a fundamental strategic step in the trajectory of the club. To be backed by the first regulated crypto fund as a lead investor consolidates the project we started a few months ago with the tokenisation of the club and, secondly, makes us see that we are heading in the right direction. We want to revolutionise the esports sector with this step forward and having BELOBABA as a partner is the best guarantee of success".

"Being able to invest in a leading project with TQ Olympo is great news for the growth of BELOBABA. This strategic alliance will reaffirm the company's position as a benchmark investment fund in the sector of tokenised video games and their integration into esports, which are key for the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies," said the company's founder and chairman, Lluís Mas.

A pioneering agreement in the esports sector

With this agreement, BELOBABA will directly participate in Team Queso's business which, according to BELOBABA, is a "groundbreaking project in gaming and esports with great projection".

Thanks to this joint venture, the regulated crypto fund will have access to the entire community of one of the best teams in the world in terms of competition in mobile gaming, which opens up a wide range of possibilities for collaboration to grow both organisations through the opening of new lines of business such as cross-marketing actions; educational programmes in gaming, esports, blockchain and cryptocurrencies; or the creation of a venture capital area for joint investment and exploitation in new tokenised gaming projects.

For its part, the esports club, through the partnership with BELOBABA, receives in return a significant investment that will allow it to improve the different divisions of the club, its content creation and to invest in technology.

Team Queso not only offers content for entertainment, but also intends to provide extra value to its entire community and to this end will provide free training courses for all Team Queso investors, as well as boot camps for all those related to the gaming and esports sector. In addition, it will have a blockchain games research team that will promote the professionalisation of these blockchain games given that they are the games content creators play on a daily basis.

About Team Queso

Team Queso is a Spanish esports organisation founded in February 2017 by YouTuber Álvaro "Alvaro845" González de Buitrago and Alicia "Alimorol" Morote Oliver. It features teams competing via mobile, PC and console. The club was Clash Royale world champion in 2020, as well as several times European and South American champion in other titles such as Rocket League or PUBG Mobile. As part of its strategy to expand into new business areas, Team Queso acquired the esports information platform Appgrade and the Patographics studio, which is integrated into the audiovisual content department; in addition to the video game company Metaworld, from which Chili Cheese Games, a mobile and blockchain video game studio, originated.

About BELOBABA

BELOBABA is the first multi-strategy cryptocurrency hedge fund with a regulated security token. Endorsed by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, the KHAN token provides its holders with rights to capital growth from multiple trading strategies on specialised exchanges and a transparent governance regime, which enables investment decisions to be made with the advice of a team of specialist and experienced advisors who provide insight based on technical, fundamental, on-chain and sentiment analysis. BELOBABA also has a native utility token for its BBCN community, powered by the BELOBABA Academy training centre and available through the BELOBABA Launchpad incubator.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1852376/BELOBABA.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-first-regulated-crypto-fund-belobaba-invests-1m-in-team-queso-301579762.html

SOURCE BELOBABA

Gaming Innovation Group signs with a new online operator in Spain

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has signed an agreement with a brand new partner in Spain to provide its award winning platform, powering their move online.

The new partner already has an established retail business in the region, and the partnership will allow the new licensed brand to expand its operations online by the end of this year. It is expected that their digital transformation will take advantage of the substantial experience and knowledge that GiG can offer.

Gaming Innovation Group signs Moosh in Portugal

- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has signed an agreement with a brand new partner Caravel Entertainment Limited (Caravel), best known for operating the 'Moosh' brand in Portugal to provide its award winning sportsbook and platform.

The deal, which represents a continued strengthening of GiG's targeted strategy in fast growing regulated markets, will see Caravel shift from its existing technology to GiG's for the moosh.pt site, and as such will provide immediate revenue opportunities from what is an existing database migration, scheduled to take place during Q4 2022.

BORANETWORK's Country Club Membership NFT sold out in 19 seconds on the heels of BIRDIE SHOT character NFT

  • Country Club Membership 793 NFTs for whitelist sale and 307 NFTs for public sale all sold out
  • BORANETWORK to provide tBORA by lot as a reward to commemorate the sell-out

- BORANETWORK (representative Gyehan Song) said on the 1st day that the Country Club Membership NFT of BIRDIE SHOT: Enjoy & Earn, a casual golf game that is being developed by METABORA, a subsidiary of Kakao Games was sold out in 19 seconds after inception of the public sale.

BORANETWORK's Country Club Membership NFT sold out in 19 seconds on the heels of BIRDIE SHOT character NFT.

BORANETWORK released 1,100 Country Club Membership NFTs in the whitelist sale on the 29th through BORA PORTAL and the remaining 307 NFTs for all users on the 30th, selling them out in 19 seconds.

The Country Club Membership NFT is an extreme-mode golf course that provides CON as award in BIRDIE SHOT and users holding the NFT will be given a variety of benefits within the game continually.

BORANETWORK plans to provide the Country Club Membership NFT purchasers with tBORA by lot as a reward to celebrate the sell-out of NFT.

BIRDIE SHOT is a blockchain game version of Friends Shot: Golf for All that is serviced in Korea and globally. It is a casual golf game where users create their own golf teams and match with various players in golf courses across the world. Users can earn game money CON by winning a match against others and exchange it with tokens on BORA PORTAL for profits and have fun of Enjoy & Earn by growing and converting their characters into NFTs and trading them.

  • APPENDIX

* BORA PORTAL (URL): https://boraportal.com/

*BIRDIE SHOT Website URL: https://birdieshot.io/

  • Press release contacts

Deputy Head Seungmin Lee at METABORA, kelly.meta@metabora.io

Manager Dongwan Ha at METABORA, allen.meta@metabora.io

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boranetworks-country-club-membership-nft-sold-out-in-19-seconds-on-the-heels-of-birdie-shot-character-nft-301579001.html

SOURCE BORANETWORK

DeepWell DTx Unveils Winners for Inaugural Mental Health Game Jam

First Place Winner "Inner Room" Claims $25,000 Prize from Among 100+ Entries Spotlighting Game-Forward Treatments for Stress, Depression and Anxiety

DeepWell Digital Therapeutics (DTx) has revealed the winners of the company's inaugural Mental Health Game Jam, hosted in partnership with Global Game Jam. Bringing together a community of global developers to create valuable therapeutic experiences through games, DeepWell's Mental Health Game Jam was created to inspire games that can entertain while simultaneously addressing stress, anxiety, and depression and foster support and understanding for those dealing with mental health challenges.

Judged by a trusted panel of game industry luminaries and medical veterans – including Shahid Ahmad , Rami Ismail , Dr. Leeza Maron , American McGee, Alanah Pearce and Dr. Anne Marie Porter – across multiple criteria including gameplay, treatment mechanics, and furthering of understanding for mental health issues, DeepWell is proud to announce the first class of winners from more than 100 games submitted:

GRAND PRIZE | $25,000 USD

GAME: Inner Room

DEVELOPER: byebyesama

DESCRIPTION: "Inner Room is a game where you play three days of lockdown as a person dealing with depression, where his place of true elaboration is in his dreams. When awake, our main character must complete the most mundane tasks – waking up, eating, showering, and opening a window. In any typical game, these tasks would require just one click. Now you will need your whole keyboard to sort them out."

LINK: https://byebyesama.itch.io/inner-room

SECOND PLACE | $10,000 USD

GAME: Biotopîco
DEVELOPER: Everyday Lemonade

DESCRIPTION: "In Bíotópico, players can grow real trees using the Oxygen resource that is produced from their breath practice. We're partnering with OneTreePlanted.org to plant a physical tree on the player's behalf each time a digital tree is grown."

LINK: https://everydaylemonade.itch.io/biotopico

THIRD PLACE | $5,000 USD

GAME: Fumble

DEVELOPER: ComfyDev

DESCRIPTION: "Fumble is a puzzle game about how it feels to struggle to talk. It tells the story of someone suffering from social anxiety without realising it… The gameplay acts as a playable metaphor of social anxiety and offers what we believe is one possible representation of what it feels like to have the condition."

LINK: https://namidasai.itch.io/fumble

"We truly believe in the power of games to help treat mental illness," said Mike Wilson , co-founder, DeepWell DTx. "It goes to show that the games community recognizes that games are and can be good for you, and we are excited about taking the first steps to making games that can serve as both entertainment and with therapeutic value."

In addition to the winners, DeepWell and Global Game Jam have also cited several others competitors for distinction as best-in-category finalists across a number of categories:

"Most Educational" – Game: "Balance It Out" | Developer: lukeamer | Link
"Most Innovative" – Game: " Can You ?" | Developer: devbymark | Link
"Most Engaging" – Game: "Mockingzen" | Developer: havana24 | Link
"Most Accessible" – Game: "Bottles" | Developer: zrrz111 | Link
"Best Art" – Game: "Mood Farm" | Developer: Peregon | Link
"Best Audio" – Game: "Inner Room" | Developer: byebyesama | Link

The full list of games created during the month of May for the challenge can be found on the Global Game Jam's itch.io page for free public access here .

Founded by Devolver Digital co-founder Mike Wilson and medtech innovator Ryan Douglas , DeepWell DTx) is a first-of-its-kind video game publisher and developer dedicated to creating best-in-class gameplay that can simultaneously entertain and deliver, enhance and accelerate treatment for an array of globally pervasive health conditions. DeepWell is backed by a team of more than 40 industry-leading creators, game designers, scientists and medical researchers, coming together to prove the power of games in addressing mental health.

For the latest updates, please visit DeepWellDTx.com .

About DeepWell DTx
DeepWell is a video game developer and publisher dedicated to making games that are simultaneously world-class entertainment, as well as therapeutic for a myriad of health concerns. Founded by game industry veteran Mike Wilson and medtech innovator Ryan Douglas , the company is guided by an advisory board of more than 40 industry-leading creators, game designers, scientists, and medical researchers.

Media Contacts
fortyseven communications - deepwell@fortyseven.com
DeepWell PR – press@deepwelldtx.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deepwell-dtx-unveils-winners-for-inaugural-mental-health-game-jam-301578977.html

SOURCE DeepWell DTx

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Official Website Updated with Over 135 Character Profiles

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will receive a massive update to the official English website on June 23rd .

The Bleach: Brave Souls official website has been updated with 135 character profiles. Now is a great time to check out the website, learn about your favorite characters, and dive into the world of Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4.

The update will add special character pages to introduce more information on the all-star cast of characters exclusively for English audiences.

There will be visual profiles and special move videos added for more than 135 characters including Ichigo Kurosaki and Rukia Kuchiki. Don't miss out on this chance to meet the many characters from the world of Bleach.

Now is a great time to check out the official English website.

Bleach: Brave Souls Official Website:
https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

About Bleach: Brave Souls

The world of mega-hit manga and anime Bleach comes to life in this exciting 3D action game! Build a team using your favorite characters from the Bleach universe.

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Smartphone Support: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+

PC (Steam) Support: Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
(64-bit OS Required)

PC (Bluestacks) Support: Windows 7+ (34-bit/64-bit OS)
*Not compatible with Mac/Linux.
*The game might not run on some computers.

Genre: 3D Action

Release Date: July 23, 2015

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames

Download here!

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-official-website-updated-with-over-135-character-profiles-301577715.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

