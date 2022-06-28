GamingInvesting News

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO's of: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW), Nextech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR), Smart for Life (NASDAQ: SMFL), AIML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). Today's emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are creating billion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk: "Robotaxi Next Massive Driver of Growth"
"We ramped production with Giga Berlin and Giga Texas in the past few months. With two fantastic factories with great teams, they are ramping rapidly. With new factories, the initial ramp always looks small, but it grows exponentially. So, I have very high confidence in the teams of both factories. We expect to ramp those initially slowly, but like I said, growing exponentially with them achieving high volume by the end of this year. We're also working on a new vehicle that I alluded to at the Giga Texas opening, which is a dedicated robotaxi. That's highly optimized for autonomy, meaning it would not have steering wheel or pedals. And there are a number of other innovations around it that I think are quite exciting. That is fundamentally optimized for -- trying to achieve the lowest fully considered cost per mile or cost per kilometer, accounting everything. I think, going to be a very powerful product where we aspire to reach volume production of that in 2024. I think that really will be a massive driver of Tesla's growth. And we remain on track to reach volume production of the Cybertruck next year…"
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/21/tesla-inc-nasdaq-tsla-q1-2022-earnings-highlights/

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) CEO Evan Gappelberg: "On-Ramp to Web 3.0 for $5.5 Trillion E-Commerce Market"
NexTech AR (OTC: NEXCF), a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" investor conference series, recently shared with investors how NEXCF is emerging as a key player in the $5.5 trillion global e-commerce market transition to web 3.0 and the metaverse. NEXCF Augmented Reality solutions enable to view products in lifelike 3D, in their own living room. This AR shopping experience bridges the gap between the physical world, and what was once a flat 2D online e-commerce experience. NEXCFs AR shopping experience is a "game changer" for the 5.5 trillion global e-commerce industry (source: Statisa 2022).
Watch NEXT SUPER STOCK (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) Video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/06/next-super-stock-nextech-ar-otc-nexcf-cse-ntar-on-ramp-to-metaverse-web-3-0-for-5-trillion-e-commerce-market/

NEXCF AR solutions create billions of dollars in potential profitability and cost cost-savings for e-commerce leaders by driving +93% increases in click through rate, and -40% reductions in product returns. This value creation and ROI is driving growing demand and industry adoption of NEXCF AR solutions. Nearly 2 billion of the world's population now shops online. Most importantly, over 72% of e-commerce is now done by mobile phone - a native platform for Augmented Reality apps like NEXCF. Global blue chip brands utilizing NexTech AR, include: Ford Mach EV, Kohls, CB2, Crate & Barrel, Pier 1, and Segway.

"NexTech's AR solutions are rapidly becoming a ‘must-have' for e-commerce leaders to succeed in today's hyper-competitive market, where even marginal improvements in metrics like click-though and return-rates can mean the difference of billions of dollars to a company's bottom line…We're at an inflection point now, where industry demand and adoption for NexTech's AR is accelerating and going mainstream. As E-Commerce shifts to Web 3.0 and the Metaverse, the demand for AR/3D product models becomes essential. NexTech is emerging as the ‘on ramp' to the Metaverse and Web 3.0 for the $5.5 trillion e-commerce industry. With over 200 million product SKU's in e-commerce worldwide - NexTech has a potential revenue pipeline worth billions of dollars in coming years."
Watch NEXT SUPER STOCK (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) Video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/06/next-super-stock-nextech-ar-otc-nexcf-cse-ntar-on-ramp-to-metaverse-web-3-0-for-5-trillion-e-commerce-market/

June 3 - NEXCF announces Spin Out of ARitize Maps, Metaverse mapping platform into separate public company, creating "pure play" for investors seeking metaverse assets, and unleashing value for NEXCF shareholders.
Watch VIDEO Discussion on ARitize Maps Spinout and Demo:
https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/06/09/next-super-stock-nextech-ar-otc-nexcf-cse-ntar-spinning-out-ar-metaverse-maps-unleashing-shareholder-value-6-8-22-livestream/

AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) Chairman, Tim Daniels: "AI/ML Holds Key Patents for Multi-Billion Dollar Healthcare Wearables Market"
AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF), a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" investor conference series, recently updated investors on growth initiatives at AIMLF's portfolio of digital health businesses including HealthGauge, a wearable personal health monitoring & management system, using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and Tech2Heal a European mental health app innovator.

Of significant interest for investors is AIMLF's landmark patent position for wearable health monitors - which could position AIMLF to collect licensing fees and royalties on the $13.8 Billion global Smart Wearable Healthcare Devices (projected to reach $37.4 Billion by 2028. Source: Verified Market Research.) AIMLF is now starting to license its technologies to health wearables companies, and collecting royalties. With typical royalties of 2% of gross sales, AIMLF could potentially generate significant recurring revenues from companies infringing on its broad patent position in the nearly $14 billion health wearables market.
Watch AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video:
https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/05/31/next-super-stock-ai-ml-billion-dollar-patent/

AIMLF's Health Gauge subsidiary, has recently been granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (US Patent No. 11183303), titled "Wearable Health Monitors and Methods of Monitoring Health". The Patent covers Cardiovascular monitoring, Predictive health analysis, Behavioral analysis and 64 other claims, including use of multiple configurations of wearable health monitors, in conjunction with methods of analyzing bio-signals and monitoring health metrics (via Health Gauge's AI-driven software) for the purpose of assisting the user in achieving their personal health and wellness objectives.

AIMLF is reporting advancing growth at its portfolio company Tech2Heal, a European mental health app innovator. Tech2Heal is positioned for explosive revenue growth as European healthcare mandates now provide about 2,500 Euro per patient annually for mental wellness. Tech2Heal has just signed with a French multinational manufacturer, to provide mental wellness support to their 170,000 employees globally, and additional Enterprise contracts are in the pipeline. Tim Daniels also updated investors on AIML's growing pipeline of M&A opportunities in the HealthTech space, which could have a positive impact on maximizing shareholder value in coming months.
Watch AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video:
https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/05/31/next-super-stock-ai-ml-billion-dollar-patent/

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman: "Data is Beating Heart of Modern Enterprise"
"...Enterprises and institutions have grown acutely aware how much they will end up relying on data operations, data analytics, and data science. Data is becoming the beating heart of the modern enterprise. So, the race is on to lay the foundation for a digital data driven infrastructure. Snowflake is and will be a critical enabler of this journey…We saw momentum accelerate in Q3 with product revenues growing 110% year-on-year to $312 million and remaining performance obligations growing to $1.8 billion. The net revenue retention rate expanded to 173% and we recorded our first positive non-GAAP operating income in the company's history….Our growth is driven by a diverse mix of customers, the 10 largest consumers in Q3 include four Fortune 500 companies, four companies less than 10 years old, and a Powered By Snowflake program partner..."
Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/02/07/snowflake-inc-nyse-snow-q3-2021-earnings-highlights/

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com . Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context. Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here: https://tinyurl.com/2x4eznd5

About Wall Street Reporter's Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7

www.WallStreetReporter.com



News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Tesla Inc.TSLAGaming Investing
TSLA
EV Nickel Logo

EV Nickel: Accelerating the Transition to Clean Energy

EV Nickel (TSXV:EVNI) is looking to fill the huge demand for the base metal. The company’s prospective Langmuir Nickel project is a high-grade nickel sulfide project with a historical resource with 30 kilometers of additional strike length on the property. EV Nickel boasts a significant land package of approximately 9,100 hectares that is strategically located in the Shaw Dome, near multiple nickel end users, including Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Detroit Peers, NIO (NYSE:NIO), SBE Canada and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Lithium

Noram Lithium: Advancing the 100% Controlled High-Grade Zeus Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada

Noram Lithium (TSXV:NRM; OTCQB:NRVTF; FRA:N7R) advances its flagship Zeus project, a high-grade lithium project that spans 2,800 acres, located adjacent to Albemarle’s Silver Peak Lithium Mine, with extensive infrastructure including power at site a paved highway directly to the project. It is also in the same state as Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) first Gigafactory.

Keep reading...Show less
lomiko metals stock

LOMIKO SEES EXPONENTIAL GRAPHITE GROWTH IN 2021 BASED ON WORLD BANK EV BATTERY MATERIALS OUTLOOK AND AUTOMAKERS NEWS

Vancouver, Canada January 4th, 2021) Lomiko Metals Inc. ("Lomiko") (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) has monitored news from Automakers in 2020 which indicates a strong trend toward Electric Vehicle (EV) adoption by consumers and a subsequent 500% demand increase in graphite when all end-products are considered.

The electrification of transport continues to be one of the major positive trends of the 21st century.  A report by Deloitte's global automotive team predicts that by 2030, EVs will likely account for 81 % (25.3 million) of all new EVs sold. The global EV forecast is for a compound annual growth rate of 29%.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC PINK: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna Resources is pleased to announce the commencement of field exploration at the Bleka Gold Project in Norway. The Bleka Vein was discovered in 1880 and mined intermittently until 1940, with historic production reported as 165 kilograms (i.e., ~ 5,300 troy ounces) of gold sourced from mineralized material with an average grade of 36 gt gold1.  The historic Bleka vein is hosted in a deformed greenstone belt in southern Norway and was formed during two phases of quartz-veining events. Auriferous quartz veins characteristically contain Cu-Bi and tourmaline2. Compilation of historic reports combined with reconnaissance mapping revealed a series of under-explored vein swarms on the Bleka property. Earlier this year, a systematic sampling program to test the vein swarms was initiated to identify gold-rich vein sets. Results were encouraging with over 10% of samples showing anomalous gold results (6 of 52 rockchip samples contained more than 0.1 ppm Au)3.  Historic reports show rock chip samples with similar quantities of anomalous results with some vein samples reaching up to 103 gt Au4.  As a result of this field work, previously unknown quartz veins were discovered and follow-up soil sampling is currently being conducted in an attempt to identify additional buried quartz veins.

Going forward Sienna has planned more surface sampling coupled with a planned UVA supported magnetic survey which will delineating important structural features to generate  high priority drill targets. Over the coming weeks the historic mine maps will be compiled to create 3D model of the known mineralization and drill planning will commence to test mineralized continuation down plunge and along strike from the existing mine workings.  SIE has not performed sufficient work to verify the published data reported above, but SIE believes this information is considered reliable and relevant.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:SIE

Sienna Closes Flow-Through Financing

 Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTCBB: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna has closed its financing consisting of 2,222,222 flow-through shares for gross proceeds of $200,000. No warrants were issued in the financing. An aggregate finders' fee of $12,000 was paid in connection with the private placement. All the securities issued in connection with this private placement have a hold period that expires on February 17, 2021. Proceeds will be used towards the Company's planned work programs. The private placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and was originally announced on October 14, 2020. Please refer to that news release.

This flow through will be allocated primarily for Sienna's Marathon North Platinum-Palladium Property in Northern Ontario directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.'s (CSE: GENM) 7.1-million-ounce palladium-equivalent Marathon Deposit. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SLASH Partners with Soundscape VR for Virtual Reality Concert

Full Live Video of the New Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators Album "4" To Make VR Debut in Soundscape; Rock Icon Plants His Flag In The Virtual World

Groove Science Studios creator of the longest-running virtual reality music platform Soundscape VR (SVR), announces the addition of SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS "LIVE AT STUDIOS 60" to its Magic Mirror Musical Metaverse. Starting today, music fans can experience the debut of all ten songs from SLASH and the band's new Gibson Records LP 4 in Soundscape VR's musical metaverse, a dynamic virtual concert world that captures the band's unforgettable melodies, soaring vocals, and guitar riffs that will blow your mind.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Slotomania Tours the US Southern States and Meets Players with a Surprise Cameo from Country Music Star Tanya Tucker

Slotomania ®, the world's #1 play-for-fun slots game* from Playtika ®, has hit the road to meet players as its team tours southern states in the USA by bus. The tour is a unique opportunity for Slotomania's player community to meet the creative brains behind their favourite free-to-play slot game, loved for its striking graphics and thrilling gameplay.

Slotomania players attending an event in San Antonio on 18 June were treated to an exclusive on-stage performance by country music icon Tanya Tucker.

The Slotomania team has taken to the open road to bring players together for fun; just as it does through the games on its app. As a special surprise, Slotomania players attending an event in San Antonio on 18 June were treated to an appearance by none other than country music royalty and entertainment icon Tanya Tucker . Tanya, a two-time Grammy-winning singer who has released 25 studio albums since her breakthrough in the 1970s and charted hit singles in five consecutive decades, took to the stage for an exclusive performance before meeting and greeting fans for photographs.

About the Slotomania Southern Tour

As part of its unique tour, Slotomania will assemble members of its player community for parties in cities including Dallas , Houston , Oklahoma and Phoenix . Fans are encouraged to look out for the Slotomania tour bus, pictured above, and to share sightings with the team using social media.

Tanya's remarkable performance delivered exactly the sort of thrill and surprise Slotomania always seeks to provide for its players, and the game has proven to be a popular choice for world renowned celebrities to partner with. Recent collaborations have included transforming Hollywood actress, Sharon Stone , into Captain Slotostar for a stunning commercial backed by facial motion capture technology. Other collaborators included the legendary John Goodman as an animated talking finger.

Launched in 2011, Slotomania was one of the first free-to-play social casino games. For over a decade, with the support of its massive global community, the game has grown to become the #1 top grossing play-for-fun social casino app on Google Play and the App Store**.

Amnon Calev , Slotomania's General Manager, comments: "This bus tour has been a great way for Slotomania to engage directly with some of the most devoted members of our community, and it is very exciting to see so many people turn out across the whole tour to share their love for the game.

"Our whole team works tirelessly to constantly bring Slotomania players the level of fun and excitement they have come to expect from us over the years, whether that's inside or outside of the app, and having a legend like Tanya perform at one of our events has definitely been a highlight. While we are digital at our core, we are more than just a game, and there is nothing more rewarding than connecting with our players in person through activities such as this bus tour. We hope everyone who has participated has had as much fun as we have!"

Slotomania is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.

About Slotomania ®

Slotomania is the #1 play-for-fun slots game from Playtika LTD, which is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK). Slotomania is different – it features free slot games with crazy graphics, top of the line sound effects, and hundreds of variations to choose from, with new features every month. The free slots experience is played by millions on the web, Facebook, iPhone, iPad, Android, Amazon and Windows Phone.  Slotomania games are available across all devices from PC to Tablet and cell phones, a fantastic opportunity for people who want to play the latest slots games on the go. Although it replicates Vegas style slot machines, there are no cash prizes and Slotomania's focus is on exhilarating game play and fostering a global player community. Slotomania aims to provide fun & excitement and can be played anywhere.

About Playtika ® Holding Corp.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel , and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has offices worldwide and employs over 4,000 employees.

About Tanya Tucker

A defining voice of music and a modern-day legend, Tanya Tucker is a two-time GRAMMY® winner who continues to inspire artists today. Born in Seminole, Texas , Tanya had her first country hit, the classic " Delta Dawn ," at the age of 13 in 1972. Since then, she has become one of the most admired and influential artists in country music history, amassing 23 Top 40 albums and a stellar string of 56 Top 40 singles, ten of which reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country charts. Tanya's indelible songs include some of country music's biggest hits my such as the aforementioned " Delta Dawn ," "Soon," "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," "Trouble," " Texas (When I Die)," "If It Don't Come Easy," "Strong Enough To Bend" and many more. Tanya is also the recipient of numerous awards, including two CMAs, two ACMs and three CMT awards. In 2020, Tanya received two GRAMMY® Awards for Best Country Album: While I'm Livin' and Best  Country Song: "Bring My Flowers Now." In the fall of 2020, Fantasy Records released Tanya Tucker – Live From The Troubadour on October 16 , the one-year anniversary of Tanya's historic, standing-room only set from which it originates. Tanya was in the midst of resurgent visibility and acclaim generated by her Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings produced While I'm Livin' album released two months earlier – so the brief stand in front of the West Hollywood tastemaker crowd took on a palpable air of significance. For more information on Tanya, merchandise and more, go to TanyaTucker.com.

* According to data.ai, Slotomania is the #1 Slots game by worldwide downloads and consumer spend across iOS and Google Play and by average smartphone monthly active users (2021).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1848302/Tanya_Tucker_with_Slotomania.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1848301/Slotomania_tour.jpg
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1848303/Tanya_Tucker.mp4

The Slotomania team has taken to the open road to bring players together for fun on a bus-tour, including a surprise celebrity appearance from country star Tanya Tucker!

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/slotomania-tours-the-us-southern-states-and-meets-players-with-a-surprise-cameo-from-country-music-star-tanya-tucker-301576958.html

SOURCE Playtika

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gen.G and McDonald's Franchisees Renew McDonald's Crew League in Southern California, Southern Plains and DMV Regions and Expands into the Pacific Northwest

Employees will vote on their game of choice to compete in the McDonald's Crew League for prizes and prestige

Global esports organization Gen.G announced today it has extended its national partnership with McDonald's for another year of the McDonald's Crew League in the Southern California Southern Plains ( Kansas Oklahoma ) and DMV ( Washington DC Maryland Virginia ) regions designed to recruit and retain its employees through gaming. This partnership also includes an expansion into the Pacific Northwest region to allow additional esports leagues to engage McDonald's employees and gaming enthusiasts.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NYC'S BEAT THE BOMB EXPANDS NATIONALLY, RAISING $7M TO BRING IMMERSIVE DIGITAL GAMING TO ATLANTA, WASHINGTON D.C., AND BEYOND

Beat The Bomb the world's first immersive social video game company, announced it has raised $7M from New York -based Conversion Venture Capital (CVC 2 ) and Paris -based Otium Capital, along with several angel investors. The Brooklyn -based company will use the funds this year to bring its top-rated entertainment concept to Atlanta in partnership with Jamestown and to Washington D.C. with Douglas Development Corp.

Beat The Bomb Logo

" Beat The Bomb is real-world immersive video gaming," said CEO & Founder Alex Patterson . "Since 2017, we have used technology to build human connection via hi-tech game rooms, proprietary multiplayer games, and special effects. In 2022 we will begin our U.S. expansion, with a goal to bring Beat The Bomb to 50 cities globally in the next 5 years."

Described as "Mission Impossible meets Double Dare," during a 1-hour Beat The Bomb experience, teams of 4-6 players undertake a series of 10-minute games deployed through the company's patented room-based gaming system of touch screens, motion sensors, RFID readers, projection-walls, and laser maze hardware. In the final room, the players – wearing hazmat suits and helmets – must work together to disarm a Paint Bomb before their time runs out, or else #GetBlasted! 90% of teams lose on their first try, but players can come back to try again or play different game sets (Missions) with new endings like a Foam Bomb. Competitive players can opt to go head-to-head in Battle Mode and qualify for Pro League tournaments with cash prizes. Upon the launch of Atlanta , the company's game system will be programmed to facilitate digital gameplay between locations.

As inspiration for Beat The Bomb, Patterson looked to game shows, escape rooms, arcade games, action movies, and more recently, esports. "Most video games isolate a person with their gaming device," said Patterson, a graduate of Harvard College and UVA Law School and an early executive at Tough Mudder. "At Beat The Bomb, we set out to build an immersive real world video game platform and multiplayer games that would drive shared memories and stronger relationships among the players."  The company's customers include corporate groups, family outings, school class trips, and friends celebrating occasions. After the experience, the Bomb Room becomes a photobooth, and players are sent photos and videos of their experience.

Beat The Bomb Atlanta will open this Fall at 1483 Chattahoochee Avenue NW, in the up-and-coming Upper Westside of Atlanta . The property, owned by Jamestown , is known for its dynamic mixed-use properties, including nearby Westside Provisions District and Ponce City Market. Beat The Bomb D.C. will then open this Winter in Washington D.C. , at Hecht Warehouse/Ivy City in partnership with Douglas Development Corp. Working with renowned design-build firm ARCO/Murray, Beat The Bomb's Atlanta and D.C. locations will feature glass-walled Bomb Rooms, a beer garden, and The Bomb Bar, a full service bar with signature cocktails and slushies, paired with a light food offering. The locations will also each have multiple Game Bays, which are 150-square-foot, 3-walled game areas with dedicated seating allowing players to choose from 20 hyper-social 2-5 minute games developed by Beat The Bomb's in-house gaming studio.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the company also launched Beat The Bomb Virtual , a 45-minute experience where players log into Beat The Bomb's website from anywhere in the world to play the company's growing library of virtual multiplayer games. Designed for team building, the platform is perfect for firms with remote and hybrid work environments. Clients include Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Citi, NYU , Etsy, PwC, OpenDoor, and the United Nations.

For additional information on Beat The Bomb, visit www.BeatTheBomb.com

About BEAT THE BOMB

BEAT THE BOMB is the world's first immersive social video game company. The company's first location of the multi-player live gaming challenge is located in Dumbo, Brooklyn and uses an innovative digital, interactive game system to reimagine the intersection of technology and human social connection for entertainment. Since opening in 2017, Beat The Bomb has hosted over 175,000 players from all over New York , the U.S. and the world, including hundreds of corporate team outings, school groups, and non-profit organizations. It is among the highest ranking activities in all of New York City based on its 7,000 Google Reviews at a 4.9-out-of-5-star ranking and TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice Award. Beat The Bomb offers a full range of special event services including STEM Camps, Kid and Adult Birthday parties, Corporate Tournaments, and Bachelorette parties. Beat The Bomb is expanding across the country in 2022. Visit www.BeatTheBomb.com and follow the company on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok @beatthebomb.

About ALEX PATTERSON

Alex Patterson is the Founder and CEO of Beat The Bomb, based in Brooklyn, New York . Earlier in his career, Alex was a tax attorney at the law firm Davis Polk in New York City , and an early executive at events company Tough Mudder. In 2016, he undertook a 12-month research project to create a multiplayer digital game room experience that became Beat The Bomb. A native of Brooklyn and a graduate of Harvard College and the University of Virginia School of Law, he has been a guest on the Today Show and Good Morning America, and has been quoted in USA Today, TimeOut New York, and the NY Post. He holds a U.S. Patent for a 'Multi-Game Challenge with Accrued Time.'

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nycs-beat-the-bomb-expands-nationally-raising-7m-to-bring-immersive-digital-gaming-to-atlanta-washington-dc-and-beyond-301576233.html

SOURCE Beat The Bomb

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Project Twelve Closes $8 Million Funding Round to Build Sustainable Web3 Gaming Ecosystem & Launches Genesis NFT Airdrop

Forging sustainable economies within a revolutionary Web3 gaming experience, Project Twelve innovates on a vision of virtual asset viability and reveals the Genesis Soul-Bound NFT Airdrop

Emerging as a premier project in the Web3 gaming space, Project Twelve (P12) is announcing the close of $8 million in new funding, paving the way for an expanding ecosystem with a sustainable game economy that makes game creation accessible. This funding round comes from a combination of committed investors, including: MetaApp, Project Galaxy, Primavera Ventures, CyberConnect, CCV, InfinityLeague, Smrti Lab, and others.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

C2X NFT Takes Center Stage at VidCon US 2022, Presented by TikTok

Web3 blockchain gaming leader introduces C2X NFT Marketplace, bolstering the experience for users

C2X NFT an NFT marketplace based on the C2X blockchain gaming platform, recently presented at the VidCon US 2022 conference, presented by TikTok, in Anaheim, California the world's leading community event for digital creators, platform innovators and their fans converge in one place. C2X NFT's speaking engagement was titled "Web3 & NFTs: The Next Level Engagement of Fans" and was presented by Director of Corporate Development of Com2uS USA Michael Lee . Com2uS USA is the master platform provider for C2X NFT.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×