Global Nickel Mining Market Size Forecasted to Reach $100 Billion By 2034 as Demand for Electric Vehicles Rises

FN Media Group News Commentary - The mining industry's increasing focus on sustainability and responsible practices is influencing nickel mining. Companies are adopting environmentally friendly processes to meet regulatory standards and consumer expectations. According to a recent report from Precedence Research said: "The global nickel mining market size is calculated at USD 56.42 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to reach around USD 100.29 billion by 2034, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.56% from 2025 to 2034. The Asia Pacific market size surpassed USD 30.81 billion in 2024 and is expanding at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period. The market sizing and forecasts are revenue-based (USD MillionBillion), with 2024 as the base year. The global nickel mining market size accounted for USD 53.12 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 56.42 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 100.29 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.56% from 2025 to 2034." It continued: "North America is set for swift expansion in the nickel mining market owing to a heightened need for nickel in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and renewable energy applications. The region's commitment to clean energy initiatives and carbon reduction fuels the demand for nickel, essential in EV battery production. Supported by favorable government policies, investments in sustainable mining methods, and advancements in mining technologies, North America stands as a pivotal player in the growing nickel mining sector on the global stage. The rapid expansion of the electric vehicle (EV) market stands as a pivotal catalyst, driving a surge in nickel demand. Nickel's indispensable role in electric vehicle batteries positions it as a cornerstone element in this burgeoning market. Projections from the International Energy Agency (IEA) indicate a noteworthy 41% increase in global electric car sales, surpassing 3 million units in 2020, underscoring the heightened nickel consumption associated with the EV boom."   Active Companies mentioned in the article includes: First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (OTCQB: FANCF) (TSX-V: FAN), TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), FPX Nickel Corp. (OTCQB: FPOCF) (TSX-V: FPX), Power Metallic Mines Inc. (OTCBB: PNPNF) (TSX-V: PNPN).

Precedence Research continued: "Ongoing advancements in mining technologies have improved efficiency and extraction rates in nickel mining. These technologies contribute to increased productivity and cost-effectiveness. For instance, the utilization of automation and advanced drilling techniques has enhanced extraction processes, positively impacting production volumes. Large-scale infrastructure projects worldwide drive demand for nickel in applications such as bridges, railways, and buildings. The Global Infrastructure Hub estimates that the global infrastructure investment need will reach $94 trillion by 2040, creating a sustained demand for nickel in construction materials. Supportive government policies and investments in mining infrastructure further stimulate growth. Governments recognizing the strategic importance of nickel in industrial development may implement favorable policies."

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (OTCQB: FANCF) (TSX-V: FAN) REPORTS PRELIMINARY DTR METALLURGICAL RESULTS: RPM ZONE YIELDS 1.37% NICKEL MAGNETIC CONCENTRATE OVER 383.1 METRES - First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (FSE: P21) ("First Atlantic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive preliminary Davis Tube Recovery (DTR) metallurgical test results from drill hole AN-24-02 at the RPM Zone at its 100%-owned Atlantic Nickel Project in central Newfoundland. The testing produced a magnetic concentrate averaging 1.37% nickel and 1.73% chromium across 133 samples over the entire 383.1-meter length of the hole. These encouraging results confirm the potential for cost-effective magnetic separation as a viable processing method for the awaruite nickel mineralization previously reported at the RPM Zone.

The Company previously announced (March 4, 2025) that drill hole AN-24-02 returned assays averaging 0.24% nickel and 0.32% chromium over its entire 383.1-meter length, with coarse-grained awaruite visibly disseminated throughout the drill core. The DTR testing has now demonstrated that this nickel can be effectively concentrated through magnetic separation, a key step toward establishing a potential smelter-free development pathway for the project.

DTR Test Highlights:

  • High-Grade Magnetic Concentrate : Average magnetic concentrate grade of 1.37% nickel and 1.73% chromium across 133 samples over 383.1 meters, with concentrate up to 2.33% nickel and 8.17% chromium.
  • Significant Volume Reduction : Mass-pull average of 9.5% over 383.1 meters, reducing total volume by 91.5% and creating an ideal feedstock for further processing
  • Strong Recovery Rates : Calculated recoveries averaging 52.4% (up to 63%) over the entire drill hole length.
  • DTR Nickel Values : Average DTR nickel of 0.13% (up to 0.16%) over 383.1 meters
  • Cobalt Recovery : Cobalt was also recovered in the magnetic concentrate, adding potential for a valuable by-product.
  • Chromium Potential : Significant chromium values in the magnetic concentrate merit further evaluation as a potential by-product.
  • Phase 2 Drilling Program : Phase 2 drilling is set to begin soon, utilizing new road access and a higher-power NQ/HQ drill rig to target deeper mineralization and expand the 500m × 400m mineralized area at RPM. The program is fully funded by a recently closed strategic, non-dilutive $3M raise.

"These metallurgical results are extremely significant for our Atlantic Nickel Project," said Adrian Smith, CEO of First Atlantic Nickel. "Not only have we confirmed extensive nickel mineralization at the RPM Zone, but we've now demonstrated that a substantial portion of this nickel can be recovered using simple, environmentally friendly magnetic separation techniques. The ability to achieve a 91.5% volume reduction while producing a concentrate grading 1.37% nickel represents a major step toward our goal of developing a North American source of nickel that doesn't require traditional smelting." CONTINUED…   Read this and more news for First Atlantic Nickel   at: https://www.fanickel.com/archive

In other market news of interest:

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has recently released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

"In the fourth quarter, we produced approximately 459,000 vehicles, delivered over 495,000 vehicles and deployed 11.0 GWh of energy storage products – a record for both deliveries and deployments. Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve these results."

FPX Nickel Corp. (OTCQB: FPOCF)   (TSX-V: FPX) recently announced results from an Awaruite Refinery Scoping Study (the "Study") which demonstrates a compelling business case for the development of a standalone refinery (the "Refinery") to refine awaruite concentrate into battery-grade nickel sulphate for the electric vehicle ("EV") industry, along with producing valuable cobalt, copper, and ammonium sulphate by-products.

The Study has been prepared by Wood Canada Limited and all amounts are in US Dollars unless otherwise indicated. The Study relates to a standalone industrial project and anticipates the production of awaruite ore from projects that are not limited to mineral projects of the Company; without limiting the foregoing, the Study is separate and standalone from the Baptiste Nickel Project, which demonstrated the technical and commercial advantage of mining and concentrating awaruite ore to a high-grade awaruite concentrate.

Power Metallic Mines Inc. (OTCBB: PNPNF) (TSX-V: PNPN) recently announced the return of the 5 holes of the fall campaign. These holes were testing multiple targets in the Lion zone area.   Hole PN-24-095a tested the interpreted plunge of the Lion zone below previous drill holes. Power Nickel previously released photos of mineralized core from hole PN-24-095a (news release January 21, 2025), and assays have now confirmed that extension of the high-grade zone.

Drill holes PN-24-082 to PN-24-085 inclusive, were designed to intersect the target horizon 100-200m west of known mineralization at depths below the ground and airborne EM signals), therefore they were testing unknown locations along the target horizon. Although the holes passed through the target horizon they only returned weakly geochemically anomalous Pt and Pd (up to 0.14g/t combined). These holes were specifically located to provide platforms for borehole EM (BHEM) surveys, which will be carried out this month. The BHEM should give a 'look' radius of 150-200 meters around the hole for any off-hole conductors indicative of mineralization.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) , an explorer of the world's largest undeveloped resource of critical battery metals, recently announced that it had successfully produced a high-grade nickel-copper-cobalt alloy and manganese silicate during a smelting campaign, run as part of the 18-month feasibility program designed to process a 2,000-tonne sample of deep-seafloor polymetallic nodules at its partner PAMCO's Rotary Kiln Electric-Arc Furnace (RKEF) operating facility in Hachinohe, Japan.

Following the recovery of 3,000 tonnes of nodules during 2022 test mining by TMC's subsidiary Nauru Ocean Resources Inc (NORI) from its exploration contract area D in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ), 2,000 tonnes were delivered to PAMCO's RKEF plant to go through a feasibility program consisting of calcining and smelting campaigns. Following the commercial-scale production of calcine in September 2024, over a 14-day continuous smelting campaign in January and February 2025, PAMCO operators fed approximately 450 tonnes of calcine material into a 3,000 kVA DC electric-arc furnace and produced high-grade nickel-copper-cobalt alloy and manganese silicate [see video]. By utilizing existing processing capacity with minimal modifications to existing equipment, TMC can avoid the high costs and risks associated with building new processing plants, while demonstrating the feasibility of integrating processing of CCZ nodules into established metallurgical operations.

Exploring and Developing the High-margin Baptiste Nickel Project in Canada

FPX Nickel Scoping Study for North America's Largest Nickel Sulphate Refinery Outlines Low-Cost and Low-Carbon Supply for the EV Battery Supply Chain

FPX Nickel Scoping Study for North America's Largest Nickel Sulphate Refinery Outlines Low-Cost and Low-Carbon Supply for the EV Battery Supply Chain

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce results from an Awaruite Refinery Scoping Study (the " Study ") which demonstrates a compelling business case for the development of a standalone refinery (the " Refinery ") to refine awaruite concentrate into battery-grade nickel sulphate for the electric vehicle (" EV ") industry, along with producing valuable cobalt, copper, and ammonium sulphate by-products.

The Study has been prepared by Wood Canada Limited and all amounts are in US Dollars unless otherwise indicated. The Study relates to a standalone industrial project and anticipates the production of awaruite ore from projects that are not limited to mineral projects of the Company; without limiting the foregoing, the Study is separate and standalone from the Baptiste Nickel Project, which demonstrated the technical and commercial advantage of mining and concentrating awaruite ore to a high-grade awaruite concentrate.

FPX Nickel Outlines 2025 Activities for the Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Outlines 2025 Activities for the Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to outline plans for advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project ") in 2025. Following the completion of the robust 2023 preliminary feasibility study (" PFS "), the Company's 2025 activities will build on strong progress made in 2024, prioritizing the advancement of further engineering studies, baseline environmental data collection, and continued positive engagement with First Nations and the Provincial and Federal governments in preparation for anticipated entry into the environmental assessment (" EA ") process in the second half of 2025.

FPX Nickel Outlines 2025 Activities for the Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Outlines 2025 Activities for the Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to outline plans for advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project ") in 2025. Following the completion of the robust 2023 preliminary feasibility study (" PFS "), the Company's 2025 activities will build on strong progress made in 2024, prioritizing the advancement of further engineering studies, baseline environmental data collection, and continued positive engagement with First Nations and the Provincial and Federal governments in preparation for anticipated entry into the environmental assessment (" EA ") process in the second half of 2025.

FPX Nickel Outlines 2025 Activities for the Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Outlines 2025 Activities for the Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to outline plans for advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project ") in 2025. Following the completion of the robust 2023 preliminary feasibility study (" PFS "), the Company's 2025 activities will build on strong progress made in 2024, prioritizing the advancement of further engineering studies, baseline environmental data collection, and continued positive engagement with First Nations and the Provincial and Federal governments in preparation for anticipated entry into the environmental assessment (" EA ") process in the second half of 2025.

FPX Nickel Outlines 2025 Activities for the Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Outlines 2025 Activities for the Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to outline plans for advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project ") in 2025. Following the completion of the robust 2023 preliminary feasibility study (" PFS "), the Company's 2025 activities will build on strong progress made in 2024, prioritizing the advancement of further engineering studies, baseline environmental data collection, and continued positive engagement with First Nations and the Provincial and Federal governments in preparation for anticipated entry into the environmental assessment (" EA ") process in the second half of 2025.

Vertex Minerals Limited Underground Development and Production Drill Rig Purchased

Vertex Minerals Limited Underground Development and Production Drill Rig Purchased

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce the purchase of an Epiroc Boomer TD1 development and production rig to be incorporated into the underground fleet at the Reward Gold Mine. The drill rig is specifically designed for high-speed drilling in narrow vein mining in cross sections up to 23m2.

Vertex has purchased the TD1 Jumbo so it can be used in development work and undertake production drilling.

This machine comes with a conversion kit, so that it can be rapidly converted from a face drilling machine to a long hole production rig, called a "combi".

The new base model TD1 machine is sitting in Kalgoorlie and will undergo some refitting to meet Vertex's specification. Additional production and development drill rigs are currently under review but will have longer lead times than the TD1.

Vertex Director and Mining Engineer commented.

"The TD1 Boomer is the perfect machine for the size development that we have planned for the Reward Gold Mine. Buying a new Boomer with a split feed is ideal for achieving high rates of development advance while ensuring we can install the highest quality ground support efficiently. We look forward to working closely with Epiroc and their team. Their workshop facilities are conveniently located a short 124km from Hill End in Orange and will help Vertex achieve high levels of availability."

About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

Noble Mineral highlights Successful Exploration Results announced by Canada Nickel, including Highest Grade to Date at Mann West

Noble Mineral highlights Successful Exploration Results announced by Canada Nickel, including Highest Grade to Date at Mann West

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

TORONTO TheNewswire - March 13, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOB) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to announce successful exploration drilling results from its joint venture partner Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel") (TSXV:CNC) in East Timmins Nickel Ltd. ("East Timmins Nickel") a private company operating in the Timmins area of Northern Ontario.

Red Metal Resources Commences Sampling and Mapping Program on its Carrizal IOCG Property

Red Metal Resources Commences Sampling and Mapping Program on its Carrizal IOCG Property

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company")  is pleased to announce it has now commenced an extensive sampling and mapping work program to follow-up on and extend previously identified veins that make up approximately 15km of veining extending along strike from the historic Carrizal Alto mine.

This active 2025 work program will continue work delineating the vast vein system on Carrizal property and aid in refining future drill targets. All samples will be sent for assay and the Company expects a steady stream of assay results shortly.

Vertex Minerals Limited Key Operational Personnel added to Execute Reward High Grade

Vertex Minerals Limited Key Operational Personnel added to Execute Reward High Grade

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce seven key operational appointments to progress the Company's operational plans for the high grade Reward Underground Gold Mine.

Alan Mills, Commercial Manager - Alan is a qualified chartered accountant with over 15 years' experience. He has worked for multinational and ASX listed mining organisations such as Glencore, Aeris Resources, Newmont Corporation and Mitsui in site and corporate senior commercial, financial and management accounting roles.

Alan holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) from Griffith University and is a member of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.

Thomas Cowan, Senior Mining Engineer - Thomas holds a B. Eng (Mining) from University of Wollongong, a Grad. Dip of Mine Ventilation and a NSW Underground Supervisors certificate. He is experienced in mine planning, drill and blast, and ventilation in both underground coal and base metals. Tom recently worked at Aeris Resources Tritton mine.

Carl Clark, Senior Mining Geologist - "Vertex holds one of the premier gold resources of NSW at Hill End. I'm excited to be part of the team to re-awaken this Australian gold mining icon". Carl has 30+ years' experience as a geologist internationally and in Australia where he cut teeth in the WA goldfields.

Julian Geldard, Senior Mining Geologist - With nearly a decade of experience in mining and exploration in various commodities, Julian has a high focus on narrow vein gold within the Lachlan fold belt. He recently worked as a Project Geologist at Ballarat Goldfields and Woods Point Gold Mine.

Dennis Fernandez, Underground Shift Boss - An underground mining veteran of 34 years, including 14 years of airleg experience, Dennis bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in narrow vein underground gold mining.

Dennis holds underground supervisor tickets for both NSW and Western Australia and was most recently employed at Tritton Operations.

Mick Irwin, Safety and Training Superintendent - Mick started with Vertex Minerals in early January 2025 after more than 20 years in the underground coal mining industry. The Reward Gold Mine project has been a massive shift in his professional and personal life, which he and his family see as move to greater things. Mick is looking forward to the opportunity of working with Vertex to develop the Reward Underground Mine.

Casey Robinson Environmental Advisor - Casey graduated from the University of Wollongong in November 2024 with a Degree in Environmental Engineering, before Starting at Vertex as Environmental Advisor in December. He is looking forward to beginning his career in the mining industry with Vertex.

Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson, said:

"We have secured a further seven outstanding senior personnel to direct our mining operations. With decades of experience, they add to the growing, dynamic Vertex team. We are rapidly advancing our operational readiness to meet the challenges of commencing mining at the Reward Gold Mine.. We are delighted to welcome Alan, Tom, Casey, Dennis, Julian, Mick and Carl to the Vertex team, leveraging their strong skills and experience".



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

Silver47 Closes Additional Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver47 Closes Additional Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of an additional tranche (the "Additional Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") (as set out in the Company's news releases dated February 19 and 24, 2025). Pursuant to the closing of the Additional Tranche, the Company issued 4,155,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 each for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $2,077,500. The Company anticipates completing the balance of the Private Placement on or around March 19, 2025 or as may be determined by the Company.

Anteros Advances Critical Mineral Targeting with AI-Assisted 3D Modelling at their Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Advances Critical Mineral Targeting with AI-Assisted 3D Modelling at their Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland

 Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is excited to announce integration of advanced AI-assisted geochemical and lithological analysis into the 3D modelling of its Havens Steady Critical Mineral VMS Property (the "Property"), located near Buchans, Newfoundland. This innovative approach detects geochemical anomalies through AI-assisted K-means clustering, while enhancing deposit understanding by correlating mineralization with documented lithological units and alteration attributes. With additional modelling incorporating surficial data expected by the end of March, Anteros is poised to further refine and optimize its 2025 exploration program to prioritize high-potential drill targets.

AI-ASSISTED MODELLING HIGHLIGHTS

×