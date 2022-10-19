GamingInvesting News

Tesla has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question and answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

What: Tesla Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Q&A Webcast
When: Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Q3 2022 Update: https://ir.tesla.com
Webcast: https://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on the company's website following the call.

Investors Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com

Tesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for Third Quarter 2022

In the third quarter, we produced over 365,000 vehicles and delivered over 343,000 vehicles.

Historically, our delivery volumes have skewed towards the end of each quarter due to regional batch building of cars. As our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable cost during these peak logistics weeks. In Q3, we began transitioning to a more even regional mix of vehicle builds each week, which led to an increase in cars in transit at the end of the quarter. These cars have been ordered and will be delivered to customers upon arrival at their destination.

When Corporate Governance Gets Sticky

According to the Chartered Governance Institute, "Good quality, ethical decision-making builds sustainable businesses and enables them to create long-term value more effectively." So it's no surprise that the head of start-up Neuralink (Elon Musk) has caused so many governance experts to try to wrap their brains around the decision he and a coworker made to have children together. Read More >>

Tesla Announces a Three-for-One Stock Split

Tesla, Inc. ("Tesla") announced today that the Board of Directors has approved and declared a three-for-one split of Tesla's common stock in the form of a stock dividend to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors. Each stockholder of record on August 17, 2022 will receive a dividend of two additional shares of common stock for each then-held share, to be distributed after close of trading on August 24, 2022. Trading will begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on August 25, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Tesla has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question and answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

Tesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for Second Quarter 2022

In the second quarter, we produced over 258,000 vehicles and delivered over 254,000 vehicles, despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns beyond our control. June 2022 was the highest vehicle production month in Tesla's history.

Production

Tesla will post its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 after market close on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q2 2022 update, which will be available on Tesla's Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.

What : Date of Tesla Q2 2022 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
When : Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Time : 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Q2 2022 Update : https://ir.tesla.com
Webcast : https://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website.

For additional information, please visit https://ir.tesla.com .

Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q2 earnings. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company's financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com

VERSION1 ANNOUNCES MINNESOTA RØKKR HOME SERIES FOR 2022-2023 CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE SEASON

The series brings in-person CDL competition to Minnesota and the region
Sign up for the ticket presale at rokkrtickets.gg

Today Version1 a gaming and esports entertainment organization, announced the Minnesota Røkkr Home Series a first-of-its-kind regional esports event concept, taking place during the Call of Duty League (CDL) season, which begins in December.

GOLF+ Partners with the Leading Names in Sports to Fund Revolutionary VR Golf Experience

Rory McIlroy , Jordan Spieth , Tom Brady , Stephen Curry , Mike Trout and More Among the Stars Ushering Golf into the Future

GOLF+ the leading VR golf application on the market has secured investments from some of the biggest names on the PGA Tour, NFL, NBA, and MLB to propel its revolutionary platform forward and fulfill the company's vision of making golf more accessible for everyone.

Calling All Mobile Gaming Goblins, Ghosts, and Ghouls: AviaGames Hosts Halloween Bash Full of Spooky Mini Games, Pumpkin-Themed Features and Cash Giveaways

Pocket7Games to Feature Halloween-Inspired Pumpkin Skins Across Titles and All-New Bonus Features, Mini Games and Cash Giveaways for Special Limited Series

AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today kicked off its Halloween Bash featuring a range of seasonal-inspired trivia, scratcher minigames and special tournament matches across the Pocket7Games platform, including pumpkin game icons. Taking place from Oct. 17 through Oct. 31 the main attractions include a "Hallo-WIN Bash" featuring a "Spooky Spin" lottery prize wheel, "Haunted Hunt," "Halloween Trivia" pop-up events, and "Scary Scratchers" mini games. Any Pocket7Games player that is a registered user for more than seven days can take part in the Halloween Bash festivities.

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. Announces Official Name Change to X1 Entertainment Group Inc.

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. Announces Official Name Change to X1 Entertainment Group Inc.

X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) (" X1 " or the " Company "), a video games and media portfolio company, is pleased to announce that it has completed its name change from "X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. to "X1 Entertainment Group Inc."

"The change of name from X1 Esports and Entertainment to X1 Entertainment Group represents the next phase of consolidation and streamlining of our brand and portfolio," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO of the Company. "As we continue to build out our portfolio and expand into the fastest growing areas of gaming, esports, and the creator economy, having clear association and cohesion throughout the X1 brands will become increasingly important and valuable."

HUYA Inc. to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on November 15 , 2022-

HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China today announced that it will report its third quarter 2022 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, before the open of U.S. markets.

Media invite - MEGAMIGS 2022

The Quebec video game industry will be there for four days worth of game launches, exchanges, and discoveries

La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec would like to invite you to attend MEGAMIGS the most important event in the country which brings together the video game industry: major and independent studios, publishers, designerscreators, schools and educational establishments, and more!

