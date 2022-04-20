Sales to begin at The Apothecarium Maplewood & Phillipsburg on April 21 TerrAscend Corp. a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it has received an amended cannabis business cultivation and manufacturing license from the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission . TerrAscend will now be permitted to grow, produce, and sell adult-use cannabis products in New Jersey commencing on Thursday, ...

TER:CNX,TRSSF