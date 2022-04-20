Market NewsInvesting News

Sales to begin at The Apothecarium Maplewood & Phillipsburg on April 21 TerrAscend Corp. a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it has received an amended cannabis business cultivation and manufacturing license from the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission . TerrAscend will now be permitted to grow, produce, and sell adult-use cannabis products in New Jersey commencing on Thursday, ...

Sales to begin at The Apothecarium Maplewood & Phillipsburg on April 21

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it has received an amended cannabis business cultivation and manufacturing license from the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission ("NJCRC"). TerrAscend will now be permitted to grow, produce, and sell adult-use cannabis products in New Jersey commencing on Thursday, April 21 . Initial sales will occur at the Company's Apothecarium Maplewood, located 1865 Springfield Ave, Maplewood and at Apothecarium Phillipsburg, located at 55 S Main St, Phillipsburg . TerrAscend also intends to request authorization for its planned dispensary in Lodi which is expected to open in Q2 2022.

TerrAscend Logo w Tickers (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

"This is a momentous time for New Jersey cannabis consumers," said Jason Wild , Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. "We look forward to continuing to honor our patients' needs and are excited to introduce our premier products and retail experiences to consumers across the State."

TerrAscend is one of twelve vertically integrated operators in New Jersey , and one of only four operating in the Northern region. The Company currently operates a 140,000 sq. ft cultivation and processing facility located in Boonton , with broad wholesale distribution in the State. In addition, the Company holds 3 retail store licenses in the State with 2 currently operational and 1 expected to open during the second quarter of 2022.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Michigan and California , licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions regarding expected growth, results of operations, performance, industry trends and growth opportunities. These assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States ; and the risk factors described in our Registration Statement on Form 10 and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov , and other filings with Canadian securities regulators, including TerrAscend's management information circular dated October 4, 2021 , and TerrAscend's most recently filed MD&A, both filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under TerrAscend's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. TerrAscend disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/20/c3259.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TerrascendTER:CNXTRSSFCannabis Investing
TER:CNX,TRSSF
digital text saying "SPAC" on stock chart

VIDEO — How the SPAC Craze Took Over the Capital Markets

How the SPAC Craze Took Over the Capital Marketswww.youtube.com

Capital markets trends come and go. Some make a big imprint, and others leave only a small mark.

In recent years, the investment space has seen the rise of special purpose acquisition companies, better known as SPACs. SPACs aren’t a new method for companies to reach a publicly traded listing, but this investment approach definitely caught on more than it had in the past — and ultimately fell back down.

Here's a look at why SPACs became so popular and how the market feels about them now.

Keep reading...Show less

/R E P E A T -- TerrAscend Accelerates Michigan Retail Expansion Through Acquisition of Pinnacle/

Adds 5 operational dispensaries, expanding TerrAscend's retail footprint to 17 in Michigan and 32 nationwide

Immediately accretive to TerrAscend on both Sales and EBITDA basis

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Releases Inaugural "Rooted in Good" Social Impact Report

Re port Highlights Key Corporate Social Responsibility Metrics around Core Pillars of Diversity Equity & Inclusion, Social Equity and Sustainability

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf'' or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, has released its first annual 2021 Social Impact Report. The report highlights the community achievements and positive impact of its Corporate Social Responsibility work, " Rooted in Good ."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Celebrates '4.20 for All' Campaign Throughout April

'4.20 for All' campaign features local retail activations and national initiatives supporting economic and social advancement within the cannabis community

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States is proud to share its activations and initiatives celebrating 420. Trulieve's "4.20 for All" campaign has partnered with brands, organizations, and events to enact changes in cannabis legislation and continue the Company's commitment to social equity and inclusion.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Opening Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Zephyrhills, Florida

New dispensary expands patient access beginning April 16 ; grand opening specials available

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) "Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Zephyrhills, Florida . Located at 6601 Gall Blvd. Suite #1, the doors will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Clariant, MoneyLion, Cronos, and Agrify and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Clariant AG (OTCMKTS: CLZNY), MoneyLion, Inc. (NYSE: ML), Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON), and Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws andor engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS: CLZNY)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×