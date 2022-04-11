Acquires High-Performing Medical Dispensary Located in Cumberland, MD Valuation Represents 5X 2021 EBITDA with Significant Projected Profitability Growth in 2022 TerrAscend Corp. a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Allegany Medical Marijuana Dispensary a medical dispensary in Maryland from Moose Curve Holdings, LLC . Under the terms ...

TER:CNX,TRSSF