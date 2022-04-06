Market NewsInvesting News

Cookies Co-founder Berner to host grand opening event on April 8 th in Ann Arbor TerrAscend Corp. a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its subsidiary, Gage Cannabis Co. will open a Cookies dispensary in Ann Arbor and host a grand opening celebration on April 8 th . Located in the heart of Ann Arbor at 2460 W. Stadium Blvd., the new flagship cannabis provisioning center will be operated by ...

Cookies Co-founder Berner to host grand opening event on April 8 th in Ann Arbor

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its subsidiary, Gage Cannabis Co. ("Gage"), will open a Cookies dispensary in Ann Arbor and host a grand opening celebration on April 8 th . Located in the heart of Ann Arbor at 2460 W. Stadium Blvd., the new flagship cannabis provisioning center will be operated by Gage in exclusive partnership with Cookies.

"To me, Michigan is one of the biggest markets next to California ," said Berner, Co-Founder and CEO of Cookies. " Michigan smokers are very educated and spoiled for choice just like us in Cali . I spent a lot of time in Ann Arbor on off days during my music tour, and love the vibe. I look forward to bringing our customer journey and new flavors to one of my favorite towns."

At approximately 3,900 square-foot, the dispensary is expected to employ 25 local residents and will carry the entire family of Cookies products including Cookies, Lemonnade, Runtz, PowerzzzUp, Minntz and Grandiflora lines. Gage is the exclusive partner of Cookies in Michigan for cultivation, processing and retail, with the partnership recently extended until 2026.With the new location, TerrAscend now operates 26 dispensaries serving medical and adult-use cannabis markets in the U.S. and Canada , including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto.

" Ann Arbor knows great cannabis," said Jason Wild , Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. "We are excited to bring the Cookies experience, its deep library of high-quality genetics, and world-class product selection to Ann Arbor . Cookies is the most recognized brand in cannabis. We look forward to bringing its unique customer experience to more markets."

The grand opening weekend will include music, a gaming trailer, food trucks and special giveaways.  Cookies' Co-Founder and CEO, Berner, will be in Ann Arbor for the April 8 th grand opening with his signature blue Cookies bus and a group of VIP friends.

More information can be found at www.cookiesmichigan.com or on Instagram @cookies.annarbor.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Michigan and California , licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

ABOUT COOKIES

Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco , the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles , and has since expanded to over 40 retail locations in 17 markets across 4 countries. Cookies was named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. Learn more at cookies.co .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions regarding expected growth, results of operations, performance, industry trends and growth opportunities. These assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States ; and the risk factors described in our Registration Statement on Form 10 and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov , and other filings with Canadian securities regulators, including TerrAscend's management information circular dated October 4, 2021 , and TerrAscend's most recently filed MD&A, both filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under TerrAscend's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. TerrAscend disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/06/c3565.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TerrascendTER:CNXTRSSFCannabis Investing
TER:CNX,TRSSF
closeup of cannabis plant

VIDEO — Fund Manager: Bright Future for Cannabis Not Reflected by Stocks

A fund advisor isn’t surprised at recent volatility in the cannabis space after a vote in the US House of Representatives raised hopes about the possibility of federal reform for the drug.

The Investing News Network (INN) sat down with Dan Ahrens, managing director and chief operating officer at AdvisorShares Investments and manager of two cannabis exchange-traded funds (ETFs), to discuss recent events.

Ahrens oversees the cannabis market through his role of fund manager for the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (ARCA:YOLO) and the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (ARCA:MSOS).

Keep reading...Show less

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Cronos Group Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - CRON

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) resulting from allegations that Cronos may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Cronos securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces April 2022 Conference and Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned participation in upcoming conferences and events in April.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • BTIG Global Cannabis Conference, April 6, 2022: Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
  • 2 nd Annual Cantor Virtual Cannabis Conference, April 14, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
  • Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, April 20, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a keynote lunch event with Representative David Joyce .
  • The Green Market Report's Women's Summit, April 28, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will speak at the event.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-april-2022-conference-and-event-participation-301517442.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/05/c1041.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cresco Labs Announces April 2022 Conference Participation

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced its planned participation in upcoming conferences.

BTIG Global Cannabis Conference, April 7, 2022: Chief Executive Officer, Charles Bachtell will participate in a fireside chat and management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avicanna Expands its Derma-Cosmetics Brand Pura H&W into the European Union through a Partnership with Bio-Gate AG

Avicanna Expands its Derma-Cosmetics Brand Pura H&W into the European Union through a Partnership with Bio-Gate AG

The exclusive distribution agreement includes 5 SKUs from Pura H&W's evidence-based derma-cosmetics portfolio

The products will be commercialized through Bio-Gate's existing distribution channels with initial launches planned for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland in 2022

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
collection of cannabis plants

3 Cannabis Investing Experts Explain US Legalization Hype

After a positive US House of Representatives vote on the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act, what's next for cannabis and where is the smart money heading?

Experts agree that although the move is helping to keep cannabis in the national conversation, the path forward for the bill seems less than ideal, and doesn’t resolve the immediate business needs of US operators.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) breaks down the perspectives of several cannabis investment experts after a busy week in the market that has helped illustrate ongoing misconceptions in the space.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×