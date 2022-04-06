Cookies Co-founder Berner to host grand opening event on April 8 th in Ann Arbor TerrAscend Corp. a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its subsidiary, Gage Cannabis Co. will open a Cookies dispensary in Ann Arbor and host a grand opening celebration on April 8 th . Located in the heart of Ann Arbor at 2460 W. Stadium Blvd., the new flagship cannabis provisioning center will be operated by ...

TER:CNX,TRSSF