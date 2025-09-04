Term Sheet to Treat Colorado Project Uranium Waste Dumps and Gross Revenue Sharing Agreement with DISA Technologies

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
September 04, 2025
Pathway for Thor Energy PLC to potentially generate revenue from US Uranium and Critical Minerals Production
Thor Energy plc ("Thor") (AIM, ASX: THR, OTCQB: THORF) is pleased to announce the signing of a term sheet ("Term Sheet") with DISA Technologies, Inc. ("DISA") to seek to evaluate and if successful, treat historically abandoned uranium mine waste dumps ("Waste") and recover saleable uranium and other critical minerals concentrates at Thor's Colorado uranium claims. Thor holds 25% ownership rights to uranium minerals on U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") via its US subsidiary Standard Minerals Inc. ("Standard") that holds the projects (the "Colorado Projects") in Colorado in the United States, along with the 75% holder, London-listed Metals One PLC (AIM: Met1).
Highlights:
- Standard to be paid a Gross Revenue Share of any saleable uranium and other critical mineral concentrates recovered from waste at its Colorado Projects via deployment of DISA's modular mobile plants utilising the patented High-Pressure Slurry Ablation ("HPSA") system.
- No capital expenditure or operating expenditure is payable by Standard or Thor.
- Thirteen separate prospective waste dumps have been ground surveyed at Standard's Colorado Projects; others may be added to this inventory over time.
- Standard to receive a percentage of gross product sale revenue stream, minus certain post-treatment allowable costs. A sliding scale with a base rate of 2.5%, through to 4.0% in certain metals pricing environments.
- DISA will be the operator of the Colorado Projects and to pay all associated costs of economic evaluation, permitting, treatment and ongoing remediation.
Advantages of HPSA:
- The High-Pressure Slurry Ablation ("HPSA") process treats surface dumps of previously partially mined and aggregated material.
- DISA has been working with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) since 2021 on a robust licensing process, which is expected to conclude soon. This would make DISA the first company to receive a Service Providers License (SPL) to remediate abandoned uranium mine waste.
- Aside from extracting valuable uranium and critical minerals, the process delivers significant improvements to the local environment and watersheds by removing, on average, 90% of the uranium and radium-226 content from the waste, as evidenced by a treatability study DISA completed with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency1.· Strong US Government support for domestic recovery of uranium and critical minerals from legacy mine waste. This activity is directly in line with the recent Secretarial Order from the Department of the Interior (Order No. 3436: Unlocking Critical and Strategic Minerals from Mine Waste, Cutting Red Tape, and Restoring American Dominance in Strategic Mineral Production).
Next Steps:
- Characterisation program with a combination of assay and gamma probe to determine likely quantities of uranium and other recoverable minerals present in the waste dumps and economic evaluation.
- Application and completion of all requisite permits needed to commence treatment of waste and recovery of payable concentrates using HPSA technology.
- Future potential sale of metals concentrates and payment of gross revenue to Thor via Standard.
- Parties will immediately move to finalise and execute a more detailed binding agreement and complete any outstanding conditions precedent to the transaction.
Alastair Clayton, Chairman, commented:
"We are pleased to announce the Term Sheet executed with DISA today to help facilitate Thor potentially becoming revenue-generating from US uranium and critical metals production. Moving our US uranium projects forward in a non-dilutionary manner has been a priority for some time. DISA is a world leader in its materials upgrading technology, and its patented HSPA process is considered a revolutionary, non-chemical technology.
"Importantly, DISA's NRC licensing process is expected to conclude soon. This would make DISA the first company to receive a Service Providers License to remediate abandoned uranium mine waste, a hugely appealing regulatory framework. A major benefit is that the process does more than just extract value, it also leaves behind a substantially improved local environment by remediating these historic legacy sites. Thor looks forward to working with DISA going forward as we move towards generating revenue from these recycled materials."
Figure 1 - Example of Gen B modular HPSA components - Source: DISA
The Board of Thor Energy Plc has approved this announcement and authorised its release.
For further information on the Company, please visit the website or please contact the following:
Thor Energy PLC
Andrew Hume, Managing Director
Alastair Clayton, Non-Executive Chairman
Rowan Harland, Company Secretary
Tel: +61 (8) 6555 2950
Zeus Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
Antonio Bossi / Darshan Patel / Gabriella Zwarts
Tel: +44 (0) 203 829 5000
SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Nick Emerson
Tel: +44 (0) 1483 413 500
Yellow Jersey (Financial PR)
Dom Barretto / Shivantha Thambirajah / Bessie Elliot
thor@yellowjerseypr.com
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512
Competent Person Statement
The information in this report that relates to exploration results and exploration targets is based on information compiled by Andrew Hume, who holds a BSc in Geology (Hons). Mr Hume is an employee of Thor Energy PLC. He has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' and is a qualified person under AIM Rules. Andrew Hume consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his formation in the form and context in which it appears.
About Thor Energy Plc
The Company is focused on Hydrogen and Helium exploration which are crucial in the shift to a clean energy economy, with a portfolio that also includes uranium, and other energy metals. For further information on Thor Energy and to see an overview of its projects, please visit the Company's website at https://thorenergyplc.com/.
About DISA Technologies
Founded in 2018, DISA Technologies is revolutionizing mineral recovery with our patented High-Pressure Slurry Ablation (HPSA) technology-an innovative solution that upgrades critical minerals from mined ore and legacy waste. Serving both the mining and remediation sectors, we recover valuable resources that power industry, strengthen energy independence and restore contaminated sites to productive use. DISA's technology unlocks economic and environmental value, transforming how the world processes, remediates and recycles essential mineral assets. DISA is headquartered in Casper, Wyoming, with a satellite office in Westminster, Colorado.
03 September
Saga Metals
Investor Insight
A diversified critical minerals exploration company driving value from a world-class titanium-vanadium-iron discovery at its Radar project in Labrador, while developing high-potential uranium and lithium assets in Canada’s top jurisdictions. A partnership with Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) further strengthens Saga’s position in the global green energy transition.
Overview
Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA,OTCQB:SAGMF,FSE:20H) is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of critical minerals assets in top-tier mining jurisdictions. The company’s flagship Radar titanium-vanadium-iron project in Labrador recently delivered significant drill results setting the stage for what could become a globally significant vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) opportunity.
Early drilling has confirmed thick, high-grade layers of mineralization containing titanium, vanadium and iron — three metals essential to steelmaking, aerospace, defense and new energy storage technologies. The project covers the entire Dykes River intrusion, a large mineral system on par with some of the world’s best-known titanium-vanadium operations, such as Panzhihua in China and Tellnes in Norway. Geophysical surveys and drilling suggest that only a fraction of the 20-kilometre mineralized trend has been tested so far, leaving huge upside for further growth.
While Radar is currently the primary focus, Saga also maintains exposure to uranium and lithium through the Double Mer uranium property in Labrador and the Legacy lithium JV with Rio Tinto in Quebec. This balanced portfolio positions Saga to benefit from multiple high-demand supply chains supporting the global energy transition.
Company Highlights
- Globally Significant Titanium-Vanadium-Iron Project: Newly confirmed high-grade titanomagnetite discovery at Radar project with an inferred 20 km oxide layering strike within the Dykes River intrusion.
- Drill intercepts at Radar include up to 43 percent iron, 9.4 percent titanium dioxide (TiO₂) and 0.66 percent vanadium oxide (V₂O₅).Claims have been expanded to secure the entire titanomagnetite-bearing intrusion.
- Rio Tinto JV: A C$44 million option agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada to advance the Legacy lithium project in James Bay, Quebec, part of North America’s newest lithium district.
- Double Mer Uranium Project: Drill-ready 25,600-hectare project covering an 18 km uranium-rich trend, with U₃O₈ grades up to 0.43 percent and scintillometer readings up to 27,000 cps.
- Diversified pipeline: Additional North Wind iron ore property in the Labrador Trough with historical grades up to 75 percent iron oxide (Fe₂O₃) in surface samples.
- Strong leadership with a track record across mining, exploration and capital markets.
Key Projects
Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron Project (Flagship)
The Radar project is Saga’s current flagship asset located ~10 km from Cartwright, Labrador. With the potential to become a globally significant VTM discovery, the project covers 24,175 hectares over the Dykes River intrusion, a billion-year-old layered mafic complex comparable in scale to Greenland’s Skaergaard intrusion and analogous to globally recognized VTM systems at Panzhihua (China) and Tellnes (Norway).
Project Highlights:
- 2025 maiden drill program confirmed continuous titanomagnetite layers with intercepts grading up to 43 percent iron, 9.4 percent TiO₂ and 0.66 percent V₂O₅. Titanomagnetite-rich intercepts averaged 20 to 40 percent, with massive layers exceeding 60 percent.
- Expanded claims now secure the entire 160 sq km titanomagnetite-bearing intrusion.
- Geophysical work linked the oxide-rich layering over >20-km strike with magnetic high anomalies, ground-truthed by drilling and mapping.
- Winter 2025 drilling in the Hawkeye Zone, guided by 3D magnetic inversion and VLF-EM, intersected a 300- to 400-m thick titanomagnetite-rich sequence. The highest V₂O₅ assays correlate with these thicker bands, pointing to a major magmatic pulse.
- At the Trapper Zone, summer geophysics revealed a 3-km continuous anomaly with magnetic readings up to 115,500 nT, among the highest recorded, highlighting exceptional mineralization potential.
- Mineralogical studies confirm ilmenite inclusions within magnetite, suggesting metallurgical simplicity and potential for a combined vanadium-titanium-iron concentrate, echoing vertically integrated operations like Panzhihua.
- Supported by excellent infrastructure, including road access, deep-water port, hydroelectric power and an airstrip near Cartwright, Labrador.
- Strong community collaboration, with the Mayor of Cartwright issuing a formal letter of support, and local workers engaged in field programs.
- Comprehensive 2024–2025 work programs integrated geophysics, drilling, petrography, geological mapping, and infrastructure upgrades, rapidly advancing project understanding.
Double Mer Uranium Project
The Double Mer uranium project is located in eastern central Labrador, 90 km northeast of Happy Valley, Goose Bay. The property lies between Lake Melville and Double Mer, both inlets off the Labrador Sea, and covers three high-priority uranium zones – Luivik, Nanuk and Katjuk – along an 18-kilometre mineralized trend.
Regional map of the Double Mer uranium project in Labrador, Canada
Project Highlights:
- 1,024 claims spanning 25,600 hectares in eastern Labrador, covering the Luivik, Nanuk and Katjuk zones along an 18-km uranium trend.
- Rock sampling returned up to 0.428 percent U₃O₈ with scintillometer readings as high as 27,000 cps.
- Geological parallels to Labrador’s Central Mineral Belt (CMB), home to Paladin Energy’s Michelin deposit.
Legacy Lithium
The Legacy lithium property is dedicated to expanding North America’s newest lithium district in the prolific James Bay region of Quebec. The projects span over 65,849 hectares and hosts the same geological setting along strike from Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration and Loyal Lithium in the La Grande sub-province.
Project Highlights:
- Subject of a C$44.4 million JV option with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada, under which Rio Tinto acts as operator and can earn up to 75 percent.
- 100+ documented pegmatite outcrops with multiple prospective lithium-bearing zones for follow-up in 2025.
- Benefits from Quebec’s Plan du Nord infrastructure development program.
North Wind
The North Wind project is located in west central Labrador, 16 km southwest of Schefferville, Quebec within the Labrador Trough.
Project Highlights:
- Covers 6,375 hectares and 255 claims.
- Historical drilling averaged 21 percent iron across eight holes, including intercepts from the Lower Red Green Chert unit with grades up to 75 percent Fe₂O₃.
- 2024 fieldwork confirmed a 4-km NW-SE mineralization trend, reinforcing the project’s scale and grade potential.
Management Team
Michael Stier – Chief Executive Officer and Director
Educated in business management and finance, Michael Stier has spent the past 15 years focused on and building expertise in capital markets. Experienced in corporate structure, finance, business development, IPOs, M&A and wealth management, Stier served as a CIBC IIROC licensed senior financial advisor, senior analyst for a private equity company and more recently holds executive and directorship roles with private companies and publicly listed issuers. He has consulted in industries including mining, oil & gas, fintech, VR, eSports, health, life sciences and biotech. In addition to Saga, Stier has acted for several public entities and currently sits on the board of GoldHaven Resources.
Terence Lee – Chief Financial Officer
Terence Lee is a CPA with over nine years of finance experience in reporting under International Financial Reporting Standards. Lee has worked in financial planning, analysis and reporting for companies across various industries including mining, technology, real estate, life sciences, education and private healthcare. Lee graduated with a BA from Simon Fraser University, a Diploma of Accounting from UBC’s Sauder School of Business and articled with BDO LLP. Lee is CFO of various private and publicly listed companies.
Michael Garagan – Chief Geological Officer
With a Bachelor of Science in Geology, Michael Garagan has 15 years of experience in the exploration industry with projects across the world including Africa, Asia, North and South America. He encountered a diverse experience of deposit styles from gold to base metals in porphyry, orogenic, epithermal and VMS deposits to uranium and lithium pegmatites. Notable projects include B2 Gold’s Otjikoto project in Namibia, Night Hawk’s Colomac project in NWT, Unigold’s Neita project in the Dominican Republic, as well as Hudbay’s Lalor Mine in Snowlake, Manitoba.
Michael Waldkirch – Independent Director
Michael Waldkirch is a CPA and CGA with over 25 years of professional experience. Since 1998, he has led the accounting firm of Michael Waldkirch & Company, specializing in accounting, tax and business consultancy services to a wide variety of public and private companies. He has represented a wide variety of public corporations including mining, oil and gas and technology companies listed on the TSX, TSXV, NYSE-American, NASDAQ and OTC-BB. He has served as CFO of numerous Canadian and US publicly listed companies, including Gold Standard Ventures and Barksdale Resources and is currently an independent board member of US Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU).
Harrison Pokrandt - Independent Director
With 7 years of experience in mineral exploration, Harrison Pokrandt has worked on multiple styles of geology including porphyry, VMS, orogenic, Epithermal, and Carlin-style deposits throughout countries such as Canada, Nevada, Uzbekistan, Finland, Japan, and Mali. Primarily working in gold in multiple districts, Pokrandt has experience in exploration projects and mines within all stages of project development from grassroots to development projects as well as active mines. Some flagship projects he has experience with include B2Gold’s Fekola, Skeena Resources’s Eskay Creek, as well as B2Gold’s Back River Project. Pokrandt studied earth science at Carleton University and is currently employed at Scorpio Gold Corporation as VP of Exploration.
03 September
Sweden Moves to Lift Uranium Mining Ban Through Legislative Proposal
Sweden has announced plans to lift its seven-year ban on uranium mining, with a proposal to amend the Environmental Code and Minerals Act expected in parliament later this year. If approved, the changes would take effect on January 1, 2026.
The proposal follows the conclusions of a government inquiry completed in December 2024, which recommended that uranium be treated under the same legal framework as other concession minerals.
That recommendation was reviewed by the Council on Legislation in June 2025, clearing the way for parliament to consider a repeal.
Enacted in 2018, the ban prevented the issue of any new permits for uranium exploration or mining and halted development of projects despite Sweden’s significant uranium potential.
Climate and Environment Minister Romina Pourmokhtari said in February last year that the prohibition had become an obstacle to both Sweden’s mining sector and its energy transition.
“It must be legal to take care of the Swedish uranium that is already out of the ground; it is completely incomprehensible that the miners had to treat it as waste,” Pourmokhtari remarked.
If lawmakers approve the amendments, uranium would once again qualify as a concession mineral under the Minerals Act. This would allow companies to apply for exploration permits and processing concessions, provided they meet the same regulatory conditions that apply to other metals and minerals.
Industry officials and politicians have argued that removing the ban will also help unlock deposits of critical minerals that often occur alongside uranium.
Mats Green, group leader in the Moderate Party’s economic affairs committee, welcomed the move, calling the prohibition misguided from the start.
“The ban on uranium mining was wrong when it was introduced – the fact that we are now removing it is positive for Sweden as an industrial and mining nation,” he said.
The policy shift comes as Sweden pursues a broader revival of nuclear power.
In November 2023, parliament removed a longstanding cap on the number of nuclear reactors and authorized construction on new sites.
Today, six reactors supply about one-third of Sweden’s electricity, with the country importing nearly all of its nuclear fuel.
The possibility of renewed uranium development has drawn interest from international companies.
In June, Australian firms Aura Energy (ASX:AEE, AIM:AURA,OTC Pink:AUEEF) and Neu Horizon Uranium announced plans to collaborate on Swedish uranium projects should the ban be lifted.
Aura Energy controls the Häggån deposit in Jämtland, described as one of the world’s largest undeveloped uranium resources with an inferred 800 million pounds of contained U3O8. Neu Horizon Uranium holds a portfolio of projects in key mineralized regions of the country.
District Metals (TSXV:DMX), a Canadian company with major exploration holdings in Sweden, also welcomed the government’s announcement.
Garrett Ainsworth, District’s chief executive officer, said in a statement: “We are pleased to see that the Swedish government is moving forward with the removal of the uranium ban. It is obvious that the Swedish government’s ambition is to create a regulatory framework where uranium is treated in the same fashion as other metals and minerals and with the same permitting requirements.”
District holds the Viken Energy Metals deposit, located in central Sweden, which it describes as the largest undeveloped mineral resource estimate of uranium in the world. The deposit also contains significant quantities of vanadium, molybdenum, nickel, copper, zinc, and other critical raw materials.
While approval is not guaranteed, the government holds momentum after its earlier success in overturning restrictions on nuclear reactor construction. If passed, the new law would mark the first time since 2018 that companies could apply for uranium exploration permits in Sweden.
The legislative proposal is expected to reach parliament before the end of 2025.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
02 September
Basin Energy Shifts Focus to Uranium Assets with District-scale Potential in Queensland
Basin Energy’s (ASX:BSN) recent acquisition of a significant landholding in the Mount Isa region of Northwest Queensland has propelled the company into Australia's uranium and rare earths exploration landscape, giving investors exposure to a cost-effective, district-scale opportunity, according to the company’s managing director, Pete Moorhouse.
“The Queensland opportunity provides direct exposure for district-scale wins from first-pass drilling with reverse circulation and aircore, so this is relatively cheap drilling on district-scale opportunities. Northwest Queensland, from the jurisdiction (perspective), is a real prime opportunity for critical minerals,” said Moorhouse.
The Basin Energy executive also noted that there are significant government initiatives in place at both the federal and state level to support the region’s growth, as well as recent M&A activity in the uranium space.
“From a uranium perspective, we look at the work that Laramide Resources (TSX:LAM,OTCQX:LMRXF) has been doing in Northwest Queensland at the West Moreland deposit, and we see that the spotlight is being brought back into uranium in Queensland. Perhaps that's underpinned, notably, by the 20 percent investment recently by Boss Energy (ASX:BOE,OTCQX:BQSSF),” he said.
Basin Energy is currently gearing up to begin exploration work at the property, following the completion of a AU$1.25 million capital raise.
Watch the full interview with Basin Energy Managing Director Pete Moorhouse above.
31 August
Basin Energy
Investor Insight
Basin Energy offers uranium and rare earth exposure through high conviction exploration projects within tier-1 jurisdictions.
The group’s primary focus is the testing of district scale uranium and rare earth potential at the Sybella Barkly project, located directly west of the prolific mining town of Mount Isa, in northwest Queensland. These projects are deemed prospective for roll-front uranium, shear hosted hard rock uranium, sediment/ionic clay hosted rare earth elements and for hard rock rare earths. Evidence in support of this comes from the direct proximity and geological analogies to both ASX Paladin Energy’s Valhalla uranium deposit and its uranium source, the Sybella Batholith and for rare earth potential adjacent to ASX Red Metal’s Sybella Discovery.
The company also provides strategic exposure to three projects in Canada’s Athabasca Basin, the heartland of uranium exploration, where it is partnered with TSXV CanAlaska uranium and has a strategic early mover position in the emerging energy metals districts of Sweden and Finland ranked 6 and 1, respectively on the Fraser index in 2024.
With a technically driven exploration focus for uranium and rare earth minerals within tier-one jurisdictions, Basin Energy is well-positioned to capitalize on the global push for clean energy.
Overview
District Scale Uranium and Rare Earths Opportunity – Queensland Australia
Basin holds 5,958 sq km of exploration tenure in the Mount Isa district of northwest Queensland. The projects provide compelling walk-up drill targets that can be rapidly and cost-effectively tested using air core and reverse circulation (RC) drilling.
The drill-ready, district scale opportunity includes:
- Paleochannel roll front uranium
- Sediment and ionic clay hosted rare earth elements
- Hard rock, granite hosted rare earth elements
In addition to these three district-scale targets, the project area contains multiple shear-hosted Valhalla-style uranium targets defined for immediate assessment.
Project location map
The primary model is based on mineralisation sourced from the various granites of the Sybella Batholith, a large north-south trending igneous body containing zones enriched in rare earth elements. This includes the Red Metal (ASX:RDM) giant Sybella Discovery. Several granites from the Sybella are also uranium rich, potentially being the source of Paladin Energy’s (ASX:PDN) Valhalla deposits.
The projects cover an extensive portion of the Sybella Batholith, deemed prospective for granite-hosted REEs, as well as a significant landholding west of the Sybella, known as the Barkly Tablelands. The Barkly Tablelands are regarded as prospective for sediment-hosted mineralisation and was surveyed with airborne electromagnetics (AEM) by Summit Resources in February 2007, prior to its acquisition by Paladin Energy. Whilst numerous targets were identified, no drilling was completed at the time. Importantly, past exploration focused mainly on base metals, phosphate and water bores, meaning the uranium and rare earth potential remains virtually untouched.
Prospective target concepts
Paleochannel Roll-Front Uranium Potential – District Scale Target 1
The Summit Resources AEM survey identified an extensive network of paleochannels within the Barkly Tablelands, fed from the uranium-rich Sybella Batholith. This network trends south beyond the limits of existing survey data, suggesting even further potential remains to be identified.
Historical drilling in the area noted geological features typically associated with uranium deposits, such as redox fronts, sandstone channels and impermeable cap rocks. However, no uranium assays were conducted at the time.
Given the Sybella granites are considered the potential source of Paladin’s nearby Valhalla uranium deposits, Basin believes significant uranium will have also been transported into these paleochannels through erosion and chemical leaching processes. Previous work by Summit Resources and Furgo has already prioritised several high-potential targets. Basin plans to complete a first pass aircore drilling program to delineate this potential in Q4 2025.
Ternary radiometrics and AEM conductivity depth slice (paleochannels are projected to surface)
Sediment and Ionic Clay Hosted REE Potential – District Scale Target 2
Surface and auger geochemistry sampling across the Barkly Tablelands has confirmed significant REE enrichment, with multiple results exceeding 600 ppm TREO. The sediments are directly sourced from the Sybella Batholith with the highest of these values located directly down drainage catchments linked to Red Metals Sybella Discovery.
Sediment-hosted REEs and target zones
Previous AEM surveys also revealed a broad conductive layer within the Barkly Tablelands sediments, approximately 12 metres thick at shallow depths between 20-32 metres, and covering a footprint of over 1,000 sq km. This layer is interpreted to represent a clay-rich unit capable of hosting ionic clay REE deposits.
AEM outlining laterally extensive conductive sediment target
Granite Hosted REE Potential – District Scale Target 3
The various granites that make up the Sybella contain zones of enriched REEs, including the Red Metal (ASX:RDM) owned Sybella Discovery.
Basin’s ground includes several prospects (Newsmans Bore, Eight Mile and Threeways) where a shallow proof of concept auger drilling program returned highly encouraging results in 2023.
The most encouraging results from the auger drilling at Newmans Bore reported at over 0.5 m at >1000 ppm TREO, including:
- SYAH23-020 – 5.0 m @ 1,951 ppm TREO with 578 ppm Nd+Pr oxide combined (including 3 m @ 705 ppm) from 4 m to end of hole
- SYAH23-006 – 2.5 m @ 1,343 ppm TREO with 248 ppm Nd+Pr oxide combined from 5 m to end of hole
- SYAH23-018 – 0.5 m @ 1,996 ppm TREO with 465 ppm Nd+Pr oxide combined from 2 m to end of hole
- SYAH23-131 – 2.6 m @ 1,535 ppm TREO with 329 ppm Nd+Pr oxide combined from 3 m to end of hole
These results are very significant, as mineralisation continued to the end of hole and closely mirrors the geochemical patterns seen by Red Metal prior to their Sybella discovery.
Auger drilling completed by NeoDys, with highlights from Newmans Bore
Red Metals Discovery REE anomaly
Red Metal utilised RC drilling beneath this anomaly and identified broad zones of rare earth anomalism, which led to the Sybella discovery. NeoDys’ auger drilling across Basin’s project has outlined similar levels and scale of rare earth anomalism, demonstrating strong potential for comparable discoveries. See figure below.
Stylised section of NeoDys Newmans Bore auger drilling
The next phase for Basin will be to conduct deeper RC drilling to test potential continuity of these anomalies. Drilling is proposed for Q4 2025.
Hard Rock Shear-Hosted Uranium Valhalla Style Targets
In addition to the three district scale targets, Basin also sees strong potential for Valhalla-style shear zone uranium mineralisation within the North section of the license. Airborne radiometric data highlights several anomalies crossing both the Sybella granite and the Cromwell metabasalt, features consistent with the alternation patterns seen at other uranium deposits in the region. The scale and geological setting of these radiometric anomalies draws comparison to Paladin Energy’s Mount Isa (Valhalla) project, which contains 148.4 Mlbs of U3O8 at 728 ppm, and a combined 116 Mlbs within the Valhalla, Odin and Skal resources located just 7 km east of Basin’s license
Filtered airborne radiometric data (isolating high-U, low-K rocks) highlighting several potential Valhalla-style shear zone targets in the Cromwell Metabasalt and the adjacent Sybella Batholith
Company Highlights
- Strategic exposure to district-scale opportunities with the potential to transform into world-class discoveries, delivering exceptional leverage on exploration success
- Drill-ready Queensland projects positioned for rapid advancement, leveraging low-cost exploration techniques to deliver high-impact results.
- Pure uranium exposure to the Athabasca Basin through partnership with CanAlaska Uranium, fresh off discovery success at West McArthur.
- Early mover position in the Nordics ready to capitalise as Sweden reverses its uranium mining moratorium (effective Jan 1, 2026), unlocking access to Europe’s largest uranium endowment and elevating Nordic exploration upside.
- Exposure to uranium (supply shortfall + nuclear demand growth) and rare earths (critical to EVs and renewables, with limited global supply), both sectors positioned for sustained upside.
- Exploration leverage in globally ranked, mining-friendly jurisdictions Finland, Saskatchewan, Sweden, and Queensland minimizing geopolitical risk while maximizing discovery upside.
- Experienced Team: Leadership includes veterans of uranium discovery and development, with direct experience in Athabasca Basin and international uranium markets.
Key Projects
Strategic Global Uranium Exposure
Basin holds interests in three projects, in partnership with TSX-V CanAlaska within the heartland of the world class Athabasca Basin uranium district. The company’s primary focus here is on the Geikie project where early drilling has identified a significant alteration system with analogies to major basement hosted uranium deposits of the district such as Nexgen energy’s prolific Arrow discovery. The company is actively seeking partnerships for the Marshall and North Millennium projects, which are prospective for unconformity style mineralisation with walk up drill ready targets.
Canada - Athabasca Basin
Geikie Project
The Geikie Project spans 351 sq km on the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin and benefits from excellent access, with Highway 905 just 10 km to the east.
This underexplored region is considered highly prospective for shallow, basement-hosted uranium mineralisation. Historically overlooked in past exploration campaigns, the area has seen renewed interest following recent basement-style uranium discoveries elsewhere in the district.
Project Highlights:
- Drilling Results & Exploration Potential
- Uranium intersected in 6 of 16 holes including 0.27 percent U₃O₈ over 0.5 m at Aero Lake and 263 ppm U₃O₈ over 9 m at Preston Creek
- Pathfinder elements (notably lead isotope anomalies) were identified in 10 of 16 holes
- Structural & Geological Highlights
- Large-scale structural corridors identified—capable of transporting and hosting high-grade uranium
- Extensive hydrothermal alteration confirms a robust, active fluid system
- Uranium assays validate the mineralised system
- Targeting & Exploration Potential: Multiple near-surface drill targets defined using geological data from 2023–2024 drilling and integrated airborne and ground geophysical datasets.
- High-resolution airborne gravity surveys have successfully mapped basement-hosted alteration systems, identified intense gravity lows aligned with structural corridors and enhanced targeting confidence on the outer edge of the Athabasca Basin.
In 2025, Basin Energy addedtwo new claims to the Geikie uranium project, consisting of 22.3 sq km, bringing the total project area to 373.1 sq km. Mineral claims MC00022218 and MC00022219 are contiguous to the Preston Creek prospect, where 2024 drilling outlined a large-scale hydrothermal system within a complex structural corridor with uranium anomalism.
Scandinavia - Sweden and Finland
Basin has secured 100 percent ownership of multiple reservations and licences across Sweden and Finland, prospective for uranium and critical green energy metals. This portfolio targets shear-hosted and intrusive-related mineralisation and consists of five exploration licenses within Sweden and five reservations in Finland. In 2025, Basin Energy announced theapproval for the Trollberget project application located in Northern Sweden, between the Björkberget and Rävaberget projects within the Arvidsjaur-Arjeplog uranium district. The project added 116 sq km of exploration land, increasing Basin Energy’s total holding to 219 sq km within this highly prospective uranium and green energy metals district.
Exploration Updates: Virka & Björkberget
- Structural Relogging Completed
- Detailed relogging of 48 historical drillholes completed across the Virka and Björkberget projects.
- Björkberget: Structural data now available for 28 priority holes; 137 samples submitted for multi-element analysis, with an additional 71 samples prepared for shipment.
- Virka: All historical core relogged; samples are awaiting shipment for lab preparation.
- Key mineralising structural trends identified in core, with associated alteration and mineral assemblages (pending results) to inform future drill targeting.
- High-Grade Surface Results Confirmed
Pulp re-analysis by fusion XRF of two surface samples initially above detection limits (>2.95 percent U₃O₈) confirmed exceptionally high uranium grades:
- BJK004: >5.9 percent U₃O₈ from a granite boulder with visible yellow oxide staining at the base of an outcrop
- BJK008: 5.4 percent U₃O₈ from a rhyolitic/fine-grained granite boulder with visible mineralisation and yellow oxide staining
These results reinforce the high-grade uranium potential of Basin’s Scandinavian portfolio and will directly guide the next phase of drill targeting.
Management Team
Blake Steele - Non-executive Chairman
Blake Steele is an experienced metals and mining industry executive and director with extensive knowledge across public companies and capital markets. He was formerly president and chief executive officer of Azarga Uranium (Azarga), a US-focused integrated uranium exploration and development company. He led Azarga into an advanced stage multi- asset business, which was ultimately acquired by enCore Energy (TSXV:EU) for C$200 million in February 2022.
Pete Moorhouse - Managing Director
Pete Moorhouse has 18 years of mining and exploration geology experience with extensive experience in the junior uranium sector, having spent over 10 years with ASX-listed uranium explorer and developer Alligator Energy (ASX:AGE). He holds significant competencies in evaluating, exploring, resource drilling and feasibility studies across many global uranium and resource projects.
Cory Belyk - Non-executive Director
Cory Belyk holds 30 years’ experience in exploration and mining operations, project evaluation, business development and extensive global uranium experience most recently employed by Cameco in the Athabasca Basin. He was a member of the exploration management team that discovered Fox Lake & West McArthur uranium deposits. Currently CEO/VP of Canadian Athabasca uranium explorer and project generator, CanAlaska (TSXV:CVV).
Matthew O’Kane – Non-Executive Director
Matgthew O’Kane is an experienced executive and company director with over 25 years’ experience in the mining and mineral exploration, commodities, and automotive sectors. He has held senior leadership roles in Australia, Asia and North America, in both developed and emerging markets, from start-up companies through to multinational corporations. He has served on the Board of mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, Hong Kong and Australia. He was a member of the Board of Azarga Uranium from 2013 until its sale to Encore Energy in February of 2022. He is currently a director of two ASX listed exploration and development companies.
Ben Donovan - Company Secretary
Ben Donovan has over 22 years of experience in the provision of corporate advisory and company secretary services. He holds extensive experience in ASX listing rules compliance and corporate governance and has served as a Senior Adviser to the ASX for nearly 3 years Currently CoSec to several ASX listed resource companies including M3 Mining (ASX:M3M), Magnetic Resources (ASX:MAU) and Legacy Iron Ore (ASX:LCY).
Odile Maufrais - Exploration Manager
Odile Maufrais is an exploration geologist with over 14 years of experience and has an extensive understanding of the uranium exploration and mining industry, having worked at ORANO, one of the largest global uranium producers, for 12 years on various assignments in Canada, Niger, and France. Maufrais has significant Athabasca Basin-specific experience, being involved in over 15 greenfield and brownfield uranium exploration projects located throughout the Basin. Her most recent roles for ORANO comprised leading various uranium exploration campaigns and being an active member of the ORANO research and development team, which involved working on trialing and implementing cost-effective and streamlined drilling techniques within the Athabasca Basin. She also played a key role in the update of the National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate for the Midwest Main and Midwest A deposits. Maufrais holds a Master of Science from Montpellier II University, France.
29 August
Cameco, Kazatomprom Production Cuts Stoke Uranium Market Tightness
Shares of Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) were on the rise after the uranium major announced it is reducing its annual production guidance due to expansion delays at the McArthur mine in Saskatchewan, Canada.
Instead of the projected 18 million pounds of U3O8 the company was aiming for from its McArthur River joint venture with Orano, the revised output tally reduces 2025’s production total to between 14 million and 15 million pounds.
In January, Cameco warned that delays at McArthur River — including slower-than-expected ground freezing, development setbacks and labor constraints — could affect its 2025 production outlook.
“We have determined that we are unable to fully mitigate the expected impact of the delayed development and slower than anticipated ground freezing in the first half of 2025,” Cameco's statement notes.
Strong output from the Cigar Lake mine may help offset the McArthur River delays, the company said, adding that its diversified assets and risk management strategy position it to meet commitments and maintain long-term value.
In total, a strong performance at Cigar Lake could provide an additional 1 million pounds.
The uranium miner offered assurances that it will fulfill all delivery obligations with its customers.
“With favourable market prices for uranium today, we continue to have the option to buy in the spot market if it is advantageous for us to do so,” the company said, noting that it can source material through other means as well.
News of the shortfall sent shares of Cameco higher, with the company rising from C$105.91 on Thursday (August 28) to C$114 during after-trading hours. Values had pulled back to the C$105 range by midday on Friday (August 29).
Broader uranium market challenges
Cameco’s production cut is the second output reduction the sector has seen in as many weeks.
On August 22, Kazatomprom, Kazakhstan’s state-owned uranium producer, reported plans to lower output in 2026, saying that despite firm long-term prices, market conditions don’t support a return to full capacity.
In a corporate update, the company said its production will be about 10 percent lower compared to earlier targets, dropping from 32,777 metric tons of U3O8 to 29,697 metric tons. The reduction, equal to roughly 8 million pounds, or 5 percent of global supply, will largely stem from changes at its Budenovskoye joint venture.
After spiking to triple-digit levels unseen in more than a decade in early 2024, the spot price has been under pressure, falling as low as US$63.36 in March of this year. However, prices have steadily grown since then, reaching a second quarter high of US$79.01 on June 30 and currently holding at the US$75 mark. Kazatomprom notes that while the spot price remains volatile, the long-term uranium price has held steady at around US$80.
The company plans to exercise its option to operate within a 20 percent deviation of its 2026 subsoil use production levels, with formal guidance to come later. The sector major also also reported stable sulfuric acid supply for 2026, easing concerns after last year’s shortages forced a sharp output downgrade. However, its new acid plant won’t be ready until at least 2026, and higher mineral extraction taxes are expected to weigh on costs.
The updates came alongside half-year results showing that net profit was down 54 percent to 263.2 billion tenge (US$489.5 million), while revenue was off 6 percent at 660.2 billion tenge, largely on weaker sales volumes.
Despite lower near-term output, Kazatomprom said it remains committed to exploration in order to replenish its reserves and maintain its dominance as the world’s top uranium supplier.
Beyond market headwinds, the company highlighted Kazakhstan’s nuclear ambitions, with proposals for three domestic reactors that would require about 1.04 million pounds of uranium each year.
Uranium supply shortage unavoidable?
With tightening margins between uranium demand and global mine supply, these latest announcements are likely to impact market sentiment and could push prices higher.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Uranium Insider's Justin Huhn posted an ominous message:
You don’t have to know exactly what will disrupt this market, only that the conditions are there for disruption— Uranium Insider (@uraniuminsider) August 28, 2025
According to the World Nuclear Association, mine supply currently accounts for 90 percent of uranium demand, with the other 10 percent being fulfilled through secondary supply sources.
However, secondary supply is declining and mine supply has not grown to account for the discrepancy. This is likely to be further compounded by the addition of 70 new nuclear reactors that are currently in the construction phase.
Coupled with heightening energy demands from the artificial intelligence sector, analysts at FocusEconomics are projecting a higher spot price environment moving forward.
“The Consensus among our panelists is for uranium prices to remain well above the levels that prevailed in the 2010s for the rest of this decade, with prices forecast to hover between US$65 and US$80 per pound,” the firm wrote in an email. “That said, panelists don’t see a return to the highs of 2024, a period when the spot price likely got ahead of underlying market fundamentals due to investor exuberance.”
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
28 August
North Shore Closes $1.4 Million Non-brokered Private Placement & Enters Into Rio Puerco Option Agreement
North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement as previously announced on August 7, 2025 (the "Offering"), through the issuance of 24,055,000 non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at a purchase price of $0.05 per NFT Unit and 3,034,922 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a purchase price of $0.065 per FT Unit for total aggregate gross proceeds of $1,400,020.
The Company also announces it has entered into a definitive option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Resurrection Mining LLC ("Resurrection"), an arm's length party, to acquire up to 87.5% of the Rio Puerco uranium project ("Rio Puerco" or the "Project") located in northwestern New Mexico (the "Transaction"). The signing of a binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") was announced on June 24, 2025.
Brooke Clements, President and CEO of North Shore stated: "This is a very exciting milestone for North Shore. The private placement was significantly oversubscribed and we would like to thank our existing shareholders and new shareholders for their support. The Rio Puerco project in New Mexico hosts a significant historical uranium resource and offers us exposure to a uranium project in the USA with excellent upside, at a time when the US government is increasing its support for the nuclear power and uranium mining sectors. The Company plans to work towards confirming and expanding upon previous work at Rio Puerco while further assessing the potential for in-situ uranium recovery. North Shore now has uranium exposure in two North American jurisdictions that have seen significant uranium production, the Grants Uranium District in New Mexico and the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, at a time when the world is moving to increase its reliance on nuclear power."
$1.4 Million Private Placement
Each NFT Unit consists of one non-flow-through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one non-flow through common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of two years from the date of closing the Offering.
The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to complete the Transaction, exploration of the Project, continued exploration of the Company's Saskatchewan uranium properties, the costs of the Offering and for general working capital.
In connection with the Offering, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $13,500 and issued 228,462 non-transferable finder's warrants to certain arm's length finders. The non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of two years from the date of closing the Offering.
All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period from the date of closing the Offering. The Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").
The completion of the Offering satisfied a closing requirement of the Transaction which required the Company to complete a financing raising a minimum of $750,000.
Insider Participation
Brooke Clements, Director, President and CEO of the Company, James Arthur, a Director of the Company, and Doris Meyer, a Director of the Company, participated in the Offering. These purchases constitute as related party transactions pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). There has not been a material change in the percentage of the outstanding securities of the Company that are individually or beneficially owned by Messrs. Clements or Arthur, or Ms. Meyer as a result of their participation in the Offering. The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in connection with the participation of the insiders in the Offering in reliance of the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as the fair market value of the insider participation does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.
The Company obtained approval by the board of directors of the Company of the Offering, with Messrs. Clements and Arthur, and Ms. Meyer declaring and abstaining from voting on the resolutions approving the Offering with respect to their participation in the Offering. No materially contrary view or abstention was expressed or made by any director of the Company in relation thereto.
Rio Puerco Option Agreement
Upon closing of the Offering, and thereby satisfying the financing requirement of the Transaction, the Company entered into the Option Agreement with Resurrection to acquire up to 87.5% of the Project. The terms of the Option Agreement are substantively the same as the terms of the Term Sheet which was announced on June 24, 2025.
Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company paid Resurrection a cash payment of $125,000 and issued Resurrection 7,483,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a deemed issue price of $0.05, so that Resurrection holds 9.99% of the Common Shares post-Offering, satisfying the Company's Milestone 1 obligations. The 7,483,000 Common Shares issued will bear a legend restricting trading for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
The remaining milestones and key terms of the Option Agreement are as follows:
- Milestone 2, to earn a 40% interest in the Project: on or before 18 months after completion of the Transaction, a $250,000 payment in cash or Common Shares, at the option of North Shore, and $750,000 in exploration expenditures.
- Milestone 3, to earn an aggregate 65% interest in the Project: on or before 36 months after completion of the Transaction, a $375,000 payment in cash or Common Shares, at the option of North Shore, and $1,000,000 in additional exploration expenditures.
- Milestone 4, to earn an aggregate 87.5% interest in the Project: on or before 60 months after completion of the Transaction, a $500,000 payment in cash or Common Shares, at the option of North Shore, and $1,500,000 in additional exploration expenditures.
- North Shore may elect to not continue to sole-fund exploration expenditures at any time after earning a 40% interest in Rio Puerco at which time North Shore and Resurrection will enter into a joint venture agreement to govern the funding of Rio Puerco on a proportional basis.
- Carried interest: On completion of Milestone 4, North Shore will provide Resurrection with a 12.5% free-carried interest in the Project through completion of an NI 43-101-compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment at which time Resurrection can elect to form a participating joint venture or convert their interest into a 1.0% net smelter returns royalty. North Shore will be granted a right of first refusal on Resurrection's 12.5% interest.
- Bonus payments: For the 78-month period after completion of the Transaction, North Shore will pay Resurrection $100,000 or issue Common Shares of the same value as a bonus (the "Bonus Payment") for each million lbs. of uranium estimated in current resources defined by the Company above 5 million and up to 20 million lbs. in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, if and when such resources are defined.
- Other terms: Resurrection shall have a participation right to maintain its 9.99% interest in the Common Shares of North Shore for 5 years from completion of the Transaction and the right, but not the obligation, to appoint one nominee to the North Shore Board of Directors. All share issuances will be subject to Canadian and US securities law and will be priced in accordance with Exchange policies.
The Transaction constituted an "Expedited Acquisition" in accordance with Exchange policies. All Common Shares issued and issuable under the Option Agreement will be issued with a restrictive period of four months and one day. The minimum deemed share price of any Common Share issuance is $0.05 and will be priced in accordance with the Exchange policies. There were no finder's fees payable in connection with the Option Agreement.
Technical disclosure on the Property can be found in the Company's news release dated June 24, 2025.
Caution to US Investors
The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. "United States" and "U.S. person" have the respective meanings assigned in Regulation S under the U.S Securities Act.
ABOUT NORTH SHORE
The nuclear power industry is in growth mode as more nuclear power will be required to meet the world's ambitious CO2 emission-reduction goals and the needs of new power-intensive technologies like AI. In this environment, new discoveries of economic uranium deposits will be very valuable, especially in established uranium-producing jurisdictions like Saskatchewan and New Mexico. North Shore is well-positioned to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits. The Company is working to achieve this goal by exploring its Falcon and West Bear properties at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, expanding its exploration efforts to include the Grants Uranium District in New Mexico and by evaluating other quality opportunities in the United States and Canada to complement its portfolio of uranium properties. North Shore summarized its exploration efforts at its Falcon property in the Company's May 27, 2025 news release. For more information about the Rio Puerco property, see the Company's June 24, 2025 news release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Brooke Clements,
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information:
Please contact: Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: 604.536.2711
Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com
www.northshoreuranium.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "project", "appear", "interpret", "coincident", "potential", "confirm", "suggest", "evaluate", "encourage", "likely", "anomaly", "continuous" and variations of these words as well as other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "could", "may", "should", "would" or "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the highly speculative nature of the Property given the early-stage nature of Rio Puerco; the ability of the Company to meet the Milestones; the ability of the Company to acquire up to 87.5% of the Project; the creation of a joint venture between the Company and Resurrection; the Bonus Payment to Resurrection; the actual results of current and planned exploration activities including the potential for the definition of a mineral deposit of potential economic value at the Company's Falcon property in Saskatchewan and Rio Puerco in New Mexico; that drilling results, geophysical survey results and/or interpretations thereof define potentially mineralized corridors; results from future exploration programs including drilling; interpretation and meaning of completed and future geophysical surveys; conclusions of future economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans to continue to be refined; possible variations in grades of mineralization and/or future actual recovery rates; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; the availability of sufficient funding on terms acceptable to the Company to complete the planned work programs; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; and fluctuations in metal prices. There may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Click here to connect with North Shore Uranium (TSXV:NSU) to receive an Investor Presentation
