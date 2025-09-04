Thor Energy (ASX:THR)

Term Sheet to Treat Colorado Project Uranium Waste Dumps and Gross Revenue Sharing Agreement with DISA Technologies

Pathway for Thor Energy PLC to potentially generate revenue from US Uranium and Critical Minerals Production

Thor Energy plc ("Thor") (AIM, ASX: THR, OTCQB: THORF) is pleased to announce the signing of a term sheet ("Term Sheet") with DISA Technologies, Inc. ("DISA") to seek to evaluate and if successful, treat historically abandoned uranium mine waste dumps ("Waste") and recover saleable uranium and other critical minerals concentrates at Thor's Colorado uranium claims. Thor holds 25% ownership rights to uranium minerals on U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") via its US subsidiary Standard Minerals Inc. ("Standard") that holds the projects (the "Colorado Projects") in Colorado in the United States, along with the 75% holder, London-listed Metals One PLC (AIM: Met1).

Highlights:

  • Standard to be paid a Gross Revenue Share of any saleable uranium and other critical mineral concentrates recovered from waste at its Colorado Projects via deployment of DISA's modular mobile plants utilising the patented High-Pressure Slurry Ablation ("HPSA") system.
  • No capital expenditure or operating expenditure is payable by Standard or Thor.
  • Thirteen separate prospective waste dumps have been ground surveyed at Standard's Colorado Projects; others may be added to this inventory over time.
  • Standard to receive a percentage of gross product sale revenue stream, minus certain post-treatment allowable costs. A sliding scale with a base rate of 2.5%, through to 4.0% in certain metals pricing environments.
  • DISA will be the operator of the Colorado Projects and to pay all associated costs of economic evaluation, permitting, treatment and ongoing remediation.

Advantages of HPSA:

  • The High-Pressure Slurry Ablation ("HPSA") process treats surface dumps of previously partially mined and aggregated material.
  • DISA has been working with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) since 2021 on a robust licensing process, which is expected to conclude soon. This would make DISA the first company to receive a Service Providers License (SPL) to remediate abandoned uranium mine waste.
  • Aside from extracting valuable uranium and critical minerals, the process delivers significant improvements to the local environment and watersheds by removing, on average, 90% of the uranium and radium-226 content from the waste, as evidenced by a treatability study DISA completed with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency1.· Strong US Government support for domestic recovery of uranium and critical minerals from legacy mine waste. This activity is directly in line with the recent Secretarial Order from the Department of the Interior (Order No. 3436: Unlocking Critical and Strategic Minerals from Mine Waste, Cutting Red Tape, and Restoring American Dominance in Strategic Mineral Production).

Next Steps:

  • Characterisation program with a combination of assay and gamma probe to determine likely quantities of uranium and other recoverable minerals present in the waste dumps and economic evaluation.
  • Application and completion of all requisite permits needed to commence treatment of waste and recovery of payable concentrates using HPSA technology.
  • Future potential sale of metals concentrates and payment of gross revenue to Thor via Standard.
  • Parties will immediately move to finalise and execute a more detailed binding agreement and complete any outstanding conditions precedent to the transaction.

Alastair Clayton, Chairman, commented:

"We are pleased to announce the Term Sheet executed with DISA today to help facilitate Thor potentially becoming revenue-generating from US uranium and critical metals production. Moving our US uranium projects forward in a non-dilutionary manner has been a priority for some time. DISA is a world leader in its materials upgrading technology, and its patented HSPA process is considered a revolutionary, non-chemical technology.

"Importantly, DISA's NRC licensing process is expected to conclude soon. This would make DISA the first company to receive a Service Providers License to remediate abandoned uranium mine waste, a hugely appealing regulatory framework. A major benefit is that the process does more than just extract value, it also leaves behind a substantially improved local environment by remediating these historic legacy sites. Thor looks forward to working with DISA going forward as we move towards generating revenue from these recycled materials."

A machine and trailer in a field AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 1 - Example of Gen B modular HPSA components - Source: DISA

The Board of Thor Energy Plc has approved this announcement and authorised its release.

For further information on the Company, please visit the website or please contact the following:

Thor Energy PLC

Andrew Hume, Managing Director
Alastair Clayton, Non-Executive Chairman
Rowan Harland, Company Secretary
Tel: +61 (8) 6555 2950

Zeus Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Antonio Bossi / Darshan Patel / Gabriella Zwarts
Tel: +44 (0) 203 829 5000

SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Nick Emerson
Tel: +44 (0) 1483 413 500

Yellow Jersey (Financial PR)

Dom Barretto / Shivantha Thambirajah / Bessie Elliot
thor@yellowjerseypr.com
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512

Competent Person Statement

The information in this report that relates to exploration results and exploration targets is based on information compiled by Andrew Hume, who holds a BSc in Geology (Hons). Mr Hume is an employee of Thor Energy PLC. He has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' and is a qualified person under AIM Rules. Andrew Hume consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his formation in the form and context in which it appears.

About Thor Energy Plc

The Company is focused on Hydrogen and Helium exploration which are crucial in the shift to a clean energy economy, with a portfolio that also includes uranium, and other energy metals. For further information on Thor Energy and to see an overview of its projects, please visit the Company's website at https://thorenergyplc.com/.

About DISA Technologies

Founded in 2018, DISA Technologies is revolutionizing mineral recovery with our patented High-Pressure Slurry Ablation (HPSA) technology-an innovative solution that upgrades critical minerals from mined ore and legacy waste. Serving both the mining and remediation sectors, we recover valuable resources that power industry, strengthen energy independence and restore contaminated sites to productive use. DISA's technology unlocks economic and environmental value, transforming how the world processes, remediates and recycles essential mineral assets. DISA is headquartered in Casper, Wyoming, with a satellite office in Westminster, Colorado.

Source

asx:thrasx stocksuranium investing
The Conversation (0)
Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA)

Saga Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Swedish flag with a yellow cross on a blue background, waving in the clear sky.

Sweden Moves to Lift Uranium Mining Ban Through Legislative Proposal

Sweden has announced plans to lift its seven-year ban on uranium mining, with a proposal to amend the Environmental Code and Minerals Act expected in parliament later this year. If approved, the changes would take effect on January 1, 2026.

The proposal follows the conclusions of a government inquiry completed in December 2024, which recommended that uranium be treated under the same legal framework as other concession minerals.

That recommendation was reviewed by the Council on Legislation in June 2025, clearing the way for parliament to consider a repeal.

Keep reading...Show less
Basin Energy Managing Director Pete Moorhouse.

Basin Energy Shifts Focus to Uranium Assets with District-scale Potential in Queensland

Basin Energy’s (ASX:BSN) recent acquisition of a significant landholding in the Mount Isa region of Northwest Queensland has propelled the company into Australia's uranium and rare earths exploration landscape, giving investors exposure to a cost-effective, district-scale opportunity, according to the company’s managing director, Pete Moorhouse.

“The Queensland opportunity provides direct exposure for district-scale wins from first-pass drilling with reverse circulation and aircore, so this is relatively cheap drilling on district-scale opportunities. Northwest Queensland, from the jurisdiction (perspective), is a real prime opportunity for critical minerals,” said Moorhouse.

The Basin Energy executive also noted that there are significant government initiatives in place at both the federal and state level to support the region’s growth, as well as recent M&A activity in the uranium space.

Keep reading...Show less
Basin Energy Logo

Basin Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear reactors with upward trending graph overlay.

Cameco, Kazatomprom Production Cuts Stoke Uranium Market Tightness

Shares of Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) were on the rise after the uranium major announced it is reducing its annual production guidance due to expansion delays at the McArthur mine in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Instead of the projected 18 million pounds of U3O8 the company was aiming for from its McArthur River joint venture with Orano, the revised output tally reduces 2025’s production total to between 14 million and 15 million pounds.

In January, Cameco warned that delays at McArthur River — including slower-than-expected ground freezing, development setbacks and labor constraints — could affect its 2025 production outlook.

Keep reading...Show less
North Shore Closes $1.4 Million Non-brokered Private Placement & Enters Into Rio Puerco Option Agreement

North Shore Closes $1.4 Million Non-brokered Private Placement & Enters Into Rio Puerco Option Agreement

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Freegold Continues to Intersect Higher-Grade in WOW Zone Intersecting 2.31 g/t Au over 65.4m

Sranan Gold Files Technical Report for the Tapanahony Gold Project in Suriname

Apollo Increases Measured and Indicated Silver Resource Estimate at Calico Project

Allied Critical Metals Intersects 12 Metres of 4.27% Tungsten Incl. 6 Metres of 8.39% Tungsten at Its 100% Owned Borralha Tungsten Project in Northern Portugal

Related News

Gold Investing

Freegold Continues to Intersect Higher-Grade in WOW Zone Intersecting 2.31 g/t Au over 65.4m

copper investing

Boliden Strikes C$20 Million Deal with Golden Sky for BC Copper Project

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Files Technical Report for the Tapanahony Gold Project in Suriname

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Increases Measured and Indicated Silver Resource Estimate at Calico Project

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Intersects 12 Metres of 4.27% Tungsten Incl. 6 Metres of 8.39% Tungsten at Its 100% Owned Borralha Tungsten Project in Northern Portugal

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Starts Maiden Drilling Program at Anatacau Main

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Highlights Expansive High-Grade Gold and Silver System at the Kennedy Project, Nevada

×