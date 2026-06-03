TEPCO Solution Advance Teams with Accenture to Reinvent Operations with AI

A five‑year, AI‑led reinvention program targets more than JPY 10 billion in cumulative value creation
TEPCO Solution Advance Co., Ltd., the subsidiary of the Tokyo Electric Power Company Group responsible for providing operational services across the group, and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced a strategic collaboration to reinvent its operating model by embedding AI and the latest digital technologies into the core of its business.
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(From left) Akira Tanahashi (President and Representative Director) and Tsuyoshi Numajiri (Director and Managing Executive Officer) from TEPCO Solution Advance, and Takaaki Haraguchi (Senior Managing Director, Chief Commercial Officer, Japan) and Ryo Fujino (Managing Director) from Accenture
Over the next five years, both companies will work closely—spanning reinvention strategy to deployment and long‑term adoption—to transform TEPCO Solution Advance from traditional, labor‑intensive work to AI-driven business services, endorsing the company's TSA2040 Vision to create new value by equipping its people with digital capabilities to better serve customers.
With Accenture's collaboration, TEPCO Solution Advance aims to establish a resilient business foundation capable of optimizing its cost structure and creating value autonomously through greater transparency, productivity and continuous improvement. Over a five‑year period, the collaboration with Accenture aims to generate cumulative value exceeding JPY 10 billion.
The initiative is structured around three core pillars:
- Co‑creation and implementation of an AI‑ready digital foundation – The two companies will design, implement, and operate the applications, architectures, and infrastructure required to enable AI at scale. This includes close coordination with group IT organizations to define enterprise‑wide requirements and track progress.
- Operational transparency and productivity reinvention – The partnership will focus on making operations visible end‑to‑end, identifying efficiency levers, designing future‑state processes, and executing transformation roadmaps.
- Governance and execution enablement – The companies will establish a robust governance and change management program, continuously monitoring progress and outcomes through steering committees and governance forums to maintain momentum, build skills and drive measurable results.
Akira Tanahashi, President and Representative Director, TEPCO Solution Advance said, "Evolving to an AI‑ and digital‑enabled operating model is a critical management imperative, for driving productivity and creating value in a rapidly changing business environment. This partnership is not about efficiency alone—it is about reinventing our business model to continuously create higher value. By combining Accenture's strengths in operational reinvention and AI with our frontline expertise, we aim to evolve into an AI‑driven enterprise capable of sustainable, autonomous growth, advancing our TSA2040 Vision ."
Takaaki Haraguchi, Senior Managing Director, Chief Commercial Officer, Japan, Accenture, said, "In today's era of constant disruption, sustained growth depends on an organization's ability to continuously reinvent itself—with speed and disciplined execution. Accenture helps clients turn AI and digital innovation into real operational reinvention that delivers measurable outcomes. Through this partnership, we will bring our experience, assets, and execution capabilities so that TEPCO Solution Advance build a foundation for autonomous, AI‑led operations, driving lasting value and long‑term growth."
The company will ultimately extend its AI‑driven services beyond the power sector to other infrastructure industries facing labor shortages, contributing to broader, long‑term value creation across society.
About TEPCO Solution Advance
TEPCO Solution Advance is a member of the Tokyo Electric Power Company Group, providing operational services primarily in the electricity and gas sectors. The company delivers a wide range of services, including BPO services such as customer contract administration and billing operations, as well as field services, supporting improved operational efficiency and customer experience across the group. With approximately 2,400 employees, the company established its TSA2040 Vision in 2025 to drive sustainable growth and enterprise reinvention through strategies spanning business, talent, marketing, and IT, while advancing digital‑enabled operations and fostering an autonomous, resilient organization.
For more information, visit www.tepco-sa.co.jp .
About Accenture
Accenture helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed for organizations across industries. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. We bring together the talent of our approximately 786,000 people with proprietary assets and platforms, deep process and industry expertise, and leading ecosystem relationships to deliver end-to-end solutions and measurable outcomes at scale. Through our Reinvention Services, we offer broad expertise across Cybersecurity, Digital Core, Finance, Industry and Enterprise, Song, Supply Chain and Engineering, and Talent, with advanced capabilities in AI and Data, Industry and Process, and Technology. We serve approximately 9,000 clients and generated approximately $70 billion in FY25 revenue. Visit us at accenture.com .
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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260603294994/en/
Noriko Abe, Mika Komuro
TEPCO Solution Advance
tepco-sa.media@tepco-sa.co.jp
Ken Kanda, Junko Yoshino
Accenture
accenture.jp.media@accenture.com