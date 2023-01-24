Los Andes Copper Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Teck to Present at TD Securities Mining Conference

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Price will be participating in a fireside chat at the TD Securities Mining Conference on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 8:50 a.m. Eastern5:50 a.m. Pacific time. The investor presentation will include information on company strategy, financial performance, and outlook for the company's business units.

The presentation will be webcast through the following link at: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/tds/mining2023/O7v66l.cfm .

Alternatively, the webcast with supporting slides will be available on Teck's website at: www.teck.com .

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK.

Investor Contact:
Ellen Lai
Coordinator, Investor Relations
604.699.4257
ellen.lai@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com



Ivanhoe Mines to Release Kamoa-Kakula 2023 Integrated Development Plan and 2023 Cash Cost Guidance on Monday, January 30

Company-wide capital expenditure guidance for 2023 and 2024 to be released on Tuesday, January 31

Investor conference call discussing 2023 Integrated Development Plan to be held on Tuesday, January 31

Hot Chili Limited

Hot Chili to Participate at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference , January 29-30

(NewsDirect)

Perth, Australia - Hot Chili Limited (TSXV:HCH) (ASX:HCH) OTCQX:HHLKF) (the "Company" or "Hot Chili") is pleased to announce that it will be attending the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference in Vancouver, Canada from January 29-30. Several members of the Hot Chili board and management team will be on the floor at Booth #334. In addition, the Company will be hosting a breakfast for conference participants at 7:30AM PST on Sunday, January 29, and will be giving a corporate presentation on Monday, January 30 th at 2:10PM PST.

Hot Chili Limited

Senior Copper Growth Focused: COSTA FUEGO

Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV:HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or the "Company") is pleased to present the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference Corporate Presentation.

American West Metals

Exploration To Accelerate in 2023 at the Storm Project, Canada

American West Metals Limited (American West Metals or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to announce an expansion of drilling and exploration activities by the Company at the Storm Copper Project (Storm or the Project) on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada.

Teck to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 21, 2023

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") will release its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results before market open on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

A webcast to review the results will be held as follows:

Alvo Minerals

Large Extension Of High-Grade Copper And Zinc Mineralisation

Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX: ALV) (“Alvo” or the “Company”) is pleased announce new assay results from its ongoing extensional diamond drill program at the C3 prospect, within the Palma Project (“Palma” or “the project”) located in Central Brazil. The Company has completed a total of 16,790m of diamond drilling from listing in October 2021 and has now resumed drilling after a short break over the festive season.

