Teck Announces Dividend

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared an eligible dividend of $0.125 per share on its outstanding Class A common shares and Class B subordinate voting shares, to be paid on December 31, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2025.

About Teck
Teck is a leading Canadian resource company focused on responsibly providing metals essential to economic development and the energy transition. Teck has a portfolio of world-class copper and zinc operations across North and South America and an industry-leading copper growth pipeline. We are focused on creating value by advancing responsible growth and ensuring resilience built on a foundation of stakeholder trust. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

Investor Contact:
Emma Chapman
Vice President, Investor Relations
+44.207.509.6576
emma.chapman@teck.com

Media Contact:
Dale Steeves
Director, External Communications
236.987.7405
dale.steeves@teck.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Teck ResourcesTECK.B:CCTSX:TECK.ATECK.BNYSE:TECKBase Metals Investing
TECK.B:CC
The Conversation (0)
Deep-South Resources

Deep-South Resources

Exploring and Developing World-Class Mineral Resources

Exploring and Developing World-Class Mineral Resources Keep Reading...
Teck to Present at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference May 16, 2023

Teck to Present at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference May 16, 2023

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Price will be presenting at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Metals, Mining and Steel conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 5:40 a.m. Eastern2:40 a.m. Pacific time. The investor presentation... Keep Reading...
Teck and CPKC Announce Long-term Rail Agreement

Teck and CPKC Announce Long-term Rail Agreement

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSX: CP, NYSE: CP) ("CPKC") and Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that CPKC and Teck Coal Limited have entered into a long-term rail agreement for the transportation of steelmaking coal from Teck's four... Keep Reading...
Teck Announces Receipt of Final Order Approving Plan of Arrangement and Further Details in Respect of Sunset for Dual Class Share Structure

Teck Announces Receipt of Final Order Approving Plan of Arrangement and Further Details in Respect of Sunset for Dual Class Share Structure

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that the Supreme Court of British Columbia has issued a final order approving the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act to introduce a six-year sunset for the... Keep Reading...
Teck Reports Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Teck Reports Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 (the "Meeting"). A total of 6,799,078 Class A... Keep Reading...
Teck Announces Dividend

Teck Announces Dividend

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared an eligible dividend of $0.125 per share on its outstanding Class A common shares and Class B subordinate voting shares, to be paid on June 30, 2023 to shareholders of... Keep Reading...
Canada One Provides Exploration Review of Combination Creek Zone, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Provides Exploration Review of Combination Creek Zone, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration review of the Combination Creek Zone at its 100% owned Copper Dome Project, ("Copper Dome", "Project" or "Property"), Princeton B.C.COMBINATION CREEK ZONE... Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Announces the Completion of the Inaugural 2025 Exploration Program at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District

Sun Summit Announces the Completion of the Inaugural 2025 Exploration Program at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2025 exploration program has been completed at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia (the "Theory Project").The Theory Project... Keep Reading...
Survey results for Myoff Creek Niobium/Rare Earths Project

Survey results for Myoff Creek Niobium/Rare Earths Project

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Survey results for Myoff Creek Niobium/Rare Earths ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Feather Cap data review and update

Feather Cap data review and update

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Feather Cap data review and updateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
100% Native Title Consent for Marree Project Achieved

100% Native Title Consent for Marree Project Achieved

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced 100% Native Title Consent for Marree Project AchievedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Nobel Resources (TSXV:NBLC)

Nobel Resources Issued Diamond Drill Permits for Cuprita Project, Antofagasta Region, Chile

Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX V: NBLC) (the "Company" or "Nobel") is pleased to announce all necessary permits have been received to commence drilling at Cuprita (the "Project") as early as November. This will be the first ever drill campaign at Cuprita. A notice was filed by the Company with the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

GreenRoc secures EUR 5m Loan Facility with Danish Export and Investment Fund

Canada One Provides Exploration Review of Combination Creek Zone, Copper Dome Project

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Receives Regulatory Approvals for Fundamental Transaction & The La Dama de Oro Gold Property NI 43-101 Report

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WHY

Related News

energy investing

BC Curbs AI Energy Use, Permanently Bans Crypto Mining

rare earth investing

GreenRoc secures EUR 5m Loan Facility with Danish Export and Investment Fund

magnesium investing

West High Yield Resources Secures Approval for Record Ridge Mine

gold investing

Traceable Gold Production Linked to Regeneration Efforts in Abandoned Mines

Precious Metals Investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Receives Regulatory Approvals for Fundamental Transaction & The La Dama de Oro Gold Property NI 43-101 Report

Critical Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WHY

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Announces the Reception of the Main Components at the Sorel-Tracy Site and the Launch of Civil Works