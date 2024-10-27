Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Tartana Minerals Limited

Tartana Positive Metallurgical Copper Testwork

Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX: TAT) (the Company), is pleased to advise that it has received assays and metallurgical testwork based on sampling the D15 metallurgical hole drilled in May this year. D15 hole was a diamond hole drilled at initially PQ size and decreasing to HQ size and drilled to 300 metres depth and was drilled parallel and below TRC098 which had previously intersected 77 m @ 0.62% Cu.

Highlights:

  • Tartana D15 assays confirm broad zones of copper mineralisation including 76 m @ 0.60% Cu, 178 m @ 0.40% Cu or 221 m @ 0.35% Cu, all from 31 m depth downhole.
  • Excellent copper recoveries (89%) to saleable copper concentrate when testing a sample that was below the resource grade average.
  • Bulk Sample Tomra ore sorting results indicate that using this process will result in a 72% grade increase and recover 71% of the contained copper.
  • Mineralisation trends indicates the presence of a higher grade zones (1 million tonnes @ 0.82% Cu) enabling the potential for a high grade starter pit with the remaining resource at 8.5 million tonnes @ 0.38 % Cu which can be upgraded if required.
  • The results form part of a Scoping Study which will investigate options for third party processing and/or installation of a copper sulphide crushing, milling and flotation plant or a combination of both. This is separate from the current copper sulphate pentahydrate production which is ongoing.

The hole was successfully completed on 13th May 2024. The assay and metallurgical data have now been received and as discussed below, have returned positive results which can be incorporated into a Scoping Study which will also consider processing options. These options include third party processing and/or installation of a copper sulphide crushing, milling and flotation plant and which may be a combination of both.

Tartana Primary Copper Mineralisation

The Company has previously advised the presence of primary copper (chalcopyrite) mineralisation below the Tartana pit floor and in early 2023 reported 45,000 tonnes of contained copper resource to 130 m depth (see ASX release dated 9 February 2023). The details are outlined in Figure 1.

Figure 1. (a) Oxide, transitional and primary (fresh) resource estimation for the Tartana open pit using inverse distance estimation and a 0.2% Cu cutoff grade. (b) Primary copper mineralisation from drillhole D15.

The resource grade and tonnage for the total primary and transitional resources at different cut-off grades are presented in Figure 2.

Figure 2. Transition and primary resources at different cut-off grades (Reported 9th February 2023)

The Company has designed a drilling programme with a target of increasing the current resource to greater than 100,000 tonnes of contained copper which includes drilling to test mineralisation below 130 m depth and also shallower mineralisation on the periphery of the resource.

However, prior to embarking on this drilling campaign, in May 2024 the Company drilled a metallurgical test hole (D15). This was a diamond hole drilled with large diameter core commencing with PQ size and then reducing to HQ core to increase the recovered core sample. It was drilled to 300 metres depth and was drilled parallel and below TRC098 which had previously intersected 77 m @ 0.62% Cu although D15 was drilled beyond the edge of the existing resource. The purpose of the hole was to:

  • Test mineralisation trends including continuity downdip from TRC098 and other nearby holes and beyond the existing resource.
  • Check assay grade variability between chips from the earlier RC drilling and diamond drill core.
  • Inspect geological features such as lithologies, bedding trends and structural logging.
  • Provide an adequately sized sample for flotation and recovery testwork to produce a saleable copper concentrate.
  • Provide a large bulk sample for testing for Tomra ore sorting

The hole was successfully drilled and completed on 13th May 2024. An outline of the findings is presented below.

Figure 3. Drilling of DD15 in May 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Tartana Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

TAT:AU
Tartana Minerals
Tartana Minerals Limited

Tartana Minerals


QX Resources

Placement to Raise $1 Million

QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR, ‘QXR’) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments to raise $1,000,000 (before costs) through a two-tranche share placement to new and existing sophisticated and professional investors (Placement).

Flynn Gold

Drilling Underway at Link Zone, Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the recommencement of drilling activities at the Company’s 100%-owned Golden Ridge Project located in North-east Tasmania.

Horizon Minerals

Horizon Minerals

Newmont Cadia Awarded The Copper Mark and The Molybdenum Mark

Responsible mining practices recognized at Australia's largest underground mine

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Three gold bars on price chart showing new gold all-time high with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the gold price often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security. And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Gold market gurus from Lynette Zang to Chris Blasi to Jordan Roy-Byrne have shared eye-popping predictions on the gold price that would intrigue any investor — gold bug or not.

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN ATEX RESOURCES INC.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited logo (CNW Group/Agnico Eagle Mines Limited)

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Latest News

Tartana Minerals
×