Financing Update and AGM Date

Tartana Minerals (TAT:AU) has announced Financing Update and AGM Date

tartana minerals
TAT:AU
Tartana Minerals
The Conversation (0)
Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX:TAT)

Tartana Minerals


Copper, gold, silver and zinc, producer, explorer and developer in Far North Queensland, Australia

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Tartana Minerals (TAT:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Director led financing and change of Chairman

Tartana Minerals (TAT:AU) has announced Director led financing and change of Chairman

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Tartana Minerals (TAT:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Beefwood Project Clarification and Drilling Update

Tartana Minerals (TAT:AU) has announced Beefwood Project Clarification and Drilling Update

Retraction re Mungana Processing Plant Capacity

Tartana Minerals (TAT:AU) has announced Retraction re Mungana Processing Plant Capacity

International Lithium Announces Private Placement

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC,OTC:ILHMF) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 66,666,667 common shares at CAD $0.015 per share to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. The Company may pay finders fees on a portion of the placement.

Proceeds of the private placement will be used partly to allow the Company to invest in growing its Southern African and Canadian operations and partly for general working capital purposes. Payments to persons conducting Investor Relations activities are expected not to exceed 10% of the proceeds.

Nuvau Launches Follow up Drilling to Bracemac Footwall Gold Discovery in Matagami

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) has begun its minimum 1,500 m drill program aimed at testing continuity and extensions to the orogenic gold system discovered last month. The discovery was made with the first hole drilled of an inaugural gold-focused exploration program, in the footwall of the Bracemac-McLeod Mine approximately 200 m below surface. The follow-up program is being drilled immediately north east of this base metal mine, which was in production until mid 2022.

The Matagami Property is in the northern Abitibi Region of Quebec, one of the world's most prolific gold endowed districts. This northern part of the Abitibi region includes Canada's largest gold producing mine with the country's largest gold mineral reserves: the Detour Lake Mine owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Hecla Mining Company's Casa Berardi Mine, which has produced over 3 million ounces of gold, is located to the southwest of the Matagami Property (see Figure 1 below).

Strong drilling targets identified next to high-grade gold-copper mine

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Cygnus has identified numerous drilling targets near the historic high-grade Cedar Bay mine, which produced 400Koz Au and 61Kt Cu at an average of 4% CuEq, 2 within the Chibougamau Project
  • Targets identified through ongoing review of historical data and drill logs using Cygnus' innovative custom-built AI solution
  • This highly successful approach has already delivered significant gold and copper results at Golden Eye, which will be included in the imminent resource update
  • Cedar Bay closed in 1990 when the price of copper was just US$1,150/t (US$0.52/lb) and gold was US$380/oz, and is located less than 3km from Cygnus' central processing plant
  • Cygnus aims to significantly increase the remaining unmined high-grade resource at Cedar Bay, which currently stands at 130kt at 8.9% CuEq Indicated and 230kt at 8.5% CuEq Inferred 1
  • Mineralisation is open in numerous directions, with high-grade intersections outside of the current resource, including: 3
    • 3.4m @ 16.8% CuEq (4.8% Cu, 15.2g/t Au & 23.3g/t Ag) (CB-27-9)
    • 2.9m @ 9.6% CuEq (8.4% Cu, 1.0g/t Au & 43.0g/t Ag) (CB-27-6)
  • At Corner Bay, final infill results have been received and will feed into next month's resource update; These include:
    • 3.5m @ 4.9% CuEq (4.2% Cu, 0.5g/t Au & 27.3g/t Ag) (CB-25-123)
    • 1.8m @ 7.7% CuEq (6.3% Cu, 0.9g/t Au & 45.9g/t Ag) (CB-25-125)
Cygnus Executive Chairman David Southam said : "These latest targets, supported by historical drilling data, are located right next to a high-grade mine, making them compelling.

"Given their potential to help drive resource growth, we are mobilising another rig with the aim of drilling the targets ASAP.

"In the meantime, we are feeding the final results from Corner Bay into our updated resource model, which is set to be released next month. The resource update, combined with a pipeline of targets and multiple rigs turning, ensures we are maximising our ability to create significant shareholder value.

"Uncovering these new growth targets through our compilation strategy adds further weight to the work we are doing in the background which has already delivered success at Golden Eye in a mere six months of taking ownership. The Chibougamau camp has successfully produced a significant amount of high-grade gold and copper over a long history with multiple mines that have not been geologically or economically examined in over 35 years".

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5; TSXV: CYG; OTCQB: CYGGF) ("Cygnus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new promising targets next to an historic high-grade mine within its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project in Quebec.

Vertex Minerals Limited Underground Production Commences at the Reward Gold Mine Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) commences underground production at the Reward Gold Mine, moving to high grade gold production.

Operational Milestones

- First blasting of gold producing ore on the Lady Belmore Reef was undertaken over the weekend.

- The material will start complementing the low-grade gold stockpile feed to the Gravity Processing Plant, until all mining fronts are enabled.

- In forthcoming weeks, VTX remains firmly on track to commence processing of high-grade stope ore from the underground mine.

- The Reward Underground 11kva to 1000v Transformer Substation is installed and powered up. Cabling to the Primary Fan is completed.

- Access Drives to the two Starter Stopes are being cleaned, ready for the Production Rig to commence drilling the High-Grade Stopes.

- Decline 3 developed on the Mica Vein is fully dewatered, ready to be flatback mined for providing further gold feed to the Gravity Plant.

- Vertex aims to have developed at least 4 mining fronts and maintain continuous feed to the plant, which will involve various mining methods.

- Mining the Reward Gold Mine - Resource 225kozs at 16.7g/t

As previously announced, the startup mine schedule includes mining 2,075 tonnes at 17.8 g/t Au from a developed airleg stope block. The planned stope width is the same as the interpretation of the mineralisation. Refer to VTX ASX announcement 4th June 2025

Given the stope will take some time to extract, additionally, the Vertex Geology and Mining Team have brought forward a very high-grade long hole stope to commence mining in August 2025. The high-grade long hole stope isto be mined with a long hole stope method, using the Epiroc Production Rig.

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2U10401V



About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia, August 8th, 2025 TheNewswire Prismo Metals Inc. (" Prismo " or the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce that further to its news releases dated July 3, 2025, July 18, 2025 and July 31, 2025, the Company has proceeded with an upsized closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement" ) of units of the Company (" Units ") at an issue price of $0.06 per Unit (the " Third Closing "). The closing was increased from 6,000,000 Units to the issuance of 6,425,000 Units for gross proceeds of $385,500.

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference, held August 7 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE

Tartana Minerals
Strategic EL Secured -Expands Control of NSW Silver Corridor

Aircore Drilling Commences at Cosmopolitan and Altona South

SVN-SDN-14 PTSD Programme - Positive pre-clinical results with three high-performing candidates advancing to in vivo studies

Troy Minerals Files Technical Report for the Maiden Inferred Resource Estimate for High-Purity Silica at Table Mountain Project, BC

