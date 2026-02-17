Tarsus to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on Monday, February 23, 2026

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), today announced that it will host a live webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, February 23, 2026 to report its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and provide a corporate update.

Participants may access the webcast here. A recorded version of the call will be available on the website shortly after the completion of the webcast and will be archived there for approximately 90 days.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care and infectious disease prevention. XDEMVY® (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-04 as an ophthalmic gel for the potential treatment of ocular rosacea and TP-05 as an oral tablet for the potential prevention of Lyme disease, all of which are in Phase 2.

Media Contact:
Adrienne Kemp
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
(949) 922-0801
AKemp@tarsusrx.com

Investor Contact:
David Nakasone
Head of Investor Relations
(949) 620-3223
DNakasone@tarsusrx.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

tarsus-pharmaceuticalstarsnasdaq-tarslife-science-investing
TARS
The Conversation (0)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Keep Reading...
White Cliff Minerals

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2024

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report. HIGHLIGHTSHeli supported maiden field sampling and reconnaissance programme that focused on priority areas close to existing and established infrastructure at Rae and Great Bear... Keep Reading...
White Cliff Minerals

White Cliff Successfully Concludes Maiden Canadian Field Programs

Widespread Uranium, Copper, Silver & Gold Mineralisation Visually Confirmed at Surface at Great Bear IOCG-U and Rae Cu-Ag-Au Projects

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is delighted to announce the conclusion of phase 1 of the 2024 work programs at Great Bear IOCG-U Project in the Northwest Territories and the Rae Cu-Ag-Au Project, Nunavut. The programs, completed on time and on budget with no lost time to... Keep Reading...
White Cliff Minerals

Maiden Fieldwork Discovers Widespread Chalcocite Dominant Vein Systems at Expanded Nunavut Rae Cu-Ag-Au Project

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that work has commenced at the Rae copper, silver and gold project in Nunavut (“Rae” or the “Project”). Initial visual observations across all sample sites have confirmed numerous vein systems of chalcocite dominant... Keep Reading...
White Cliff Minerals

Nunavut Cu-Au-Ag Project Primed for Imminent Field Activities to Commence with Top Targets Identified

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) (ASX: WCN) is pleased to provide an update on its activities as it prepares for its upcoming maiden field campaign at its Nunavut Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Northern Canada. Highlights: The Nunavut Cu-Au-Ag project represents a district scale... Keep Reading...
High Tide Opens Second Canna Cabana in Ajax, Ontario

High Tide Opens Second Canna Cabana in Ajax, Ontario

New Store Represents Canna Cabana's 170th Location Nationwide High Tide Inc. (" High Tide " or the "Company ") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today that its Canna... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Capital Raising

High Grade Assays Verify the Emerging Manindi VTM Project

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

Related News

battery-metals-investing

Capital Raising

battery-metals-investing

High Grade Assays Verify the Emerging Manindi VTM Project

gold-investing

Top 10 Central Bank Gold Reserves

gold-investing

Why Québec’s La Grande and Opinaca Subprovinces are Gaining Attention from Gold Explorers

lithium-investing

Howard Klein Doubles Down on Strategic Lithium Reserve as Project Vault Takes Shape

lithium-investing

Sigma Lithium Makes New Lithium Fines Sale, Unlocks US$96 Million Credit Facility

base-metals-investing

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026