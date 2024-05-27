- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Nunavut Cu-Au-Ag Project Primed for Imminent Field Activities to Commence with Top Targets Identified
White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) (ASX: WCN) is pleased to provide an update on its activities as it prepares for its upcoming maiden field campaign at its Nunavut Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Northern Canada.
Highlights:
- The Nunavut Cu-Au-Ag project represents a district scale opportunity at the pre-discovery stage underpinned by the presence of both high-grade, volcanic hosted copper-silver lodes and the prospect of large tonnage sedimentary hosted copper deposits
- The Nunavut Cu-Au-Ag project hosts all required first order controls for formation of sedimentary hosted copper deposits, with proof-of-concept results from historic drilling - less than 2 km east of the Company’s mineral claims, on adjacent ground - a 2015 drillhole returned 28.97m of 0.57% Cu from the basal Rae Group sediments
- Historic work has now been summarised at several priority target locations presenting a clear starting point for the Company to commence field activities:
- Don: Located in the southern extents of the Company’s mineral claims, this represents another cropping out lode system, which has returned the highest historical copper and silver assay results within the project area. Highlights in this area include samples taken on the northerly most quartz-chalcocite-bornite vein with a separation of 88m along strike and returned values of 30.7% Cu, 194g/t Ag and 8.29% Cu, 23g/t Ag and 7.84% Cu, 104g/t Ag
- CU-TAR: Located in the SE of the Company’s land holding offers at least four copper-silver lodes within NE trending vertical structures cutting the stacked basaltic flows of the Coppermine River Group. Historic grab samples include 21.18% Cu, 9g/t Ag and 35.54% Cu and 17g/t Ag with continuous chip samples returning 2.5m at 10.3% Cu and 5g/t Ag
- Pickle Crow 140: This location has prominent NE/SW structures and a drift covered bench approximately 1000ft in length. Historic trench sampling results returned 1.13m at 16.75% Cu and 1.22m at 4.69% Cu
- HALO: A N/S trending zone of chalcocite-chalcopyrite-bornite-malachite mineralisation which historically (2014) returned 5m at 4.34% Cu and 5.4g/t Ag from surface composite rock chip sampling
Commenting on the update, White Cliff Managing Director, Troy Whittaker said:
“The Nunavut Cu-Au-Ag Project presents the Company with a significant opportunity. Previous operators proved the presence of high grade Copper veins however there was no sufficient follow up drill testing providing us with the opportunity for considerable exploration upside.Despite their being inference and description of substantial strike extents across the project, only single samples were taken from limited occurrences. These single occurrences provide us with a substantial foundation to undertake activities looking at district scale potential.
We look forward to over the coming months as the team deploys to the field to undertake the aerial geophysical MobileMT survey and ground reconnaissance works taking rock chip samples from outcrops channel saw sampling providing further updates“
Click here for the full ASX Release
Jindalee on Path to Emerge as Major US Lithium Producer - Analyst
Description
Touting Jindalee Lithium’s (ASX:JLL,OTCQX:JNDAF) huge lithium deposit and its strategic location in the US, market research firm MST Access believes the company is set to emerge as a notable producer of high-quality lithium carbonate responding to a US market highly in need of supply.
“(Jindalee) is perfectly positioned to take advantage of its location near US gigafactories, designed for mass production of Li-ion batteries and in need of quality supply from within the US,” wrote Michael Bentley, senior analyst at MST Access in a new report.
Jindalee owns 100 percent of the McDermitt lithium project, currently the largest lithium resource in the US, with a mineral inventory of 3 billion tons @ 1,340 parts per million for 21.5 million tons of lithium carbonate equivalent, and strategically located amongst US gigafactories. A prefeasibility study to determine the project’s economics is currently underway and expected to be completed within the second half of 2024.
The research firm has given Jindalee a valuation of AU$2.04, blending the EV/resource at 70 percent, and risked NPV at 30 percent.
“We consider JLL significantly undervalued given its large resource, strategically positioned project and the US Government’s determination to have a sustainable domestic supply of lithium to support the production of batteries in the USA,” the report said.
McDermitt Caldera: Location of McDermitt and Thacker Pass projects
Report highlights:
- Large, strategically placed 100-percent-owned asset to deliver battery-grade product to a US market needing supply. The scalable McDermitt Project is strategically located and potentially a generational-scale development, producing a battery-grade end product for US domestic gigafactories.
- US government policy promoting domestic production incentivises new projects, driven by an inevitable increased lithium demand in the US. Neighbouring project Thacker Pass has attracted $2.26 billion in US government funding and US$650 million in strategic partner funding from General Motors, precedents that are crucial for McDermitt.
- Key risks include short-term funding, large capital requirements for project development, potential lack of funding from US government and/or strategic investors, approval delays and execution and construction risks
For the full analyst report, click here.
Lancaster Resources
Overview
Lithium is essential for producing lithium-ion batteries — and therefore essential to the global electrification goals. Moreover, the battery metal plays a key role in multiple technologies central to sustainability. Analyst expectations indicate that by 2040, we could see lithium demand grow more than 40 times what it is today, especially driven by new legislation intended to increase the supply of critical minerals, such as the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States.
One challenge not often discussed regarding lithium supply is sustainability. Traditional lithium mining typically requires immense volumes of energy and generates considerable waste. Even lithium brine extraction, typically viewed as the more sustainable option, has the potential to cause environmental harm.Enter Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR,OTCQB:LANRF,FSE:6UF0), a dynamic, junior exploration company focused on developing the resources required for the global transition to clean energy and electrification. The company intends to be one of North America's first climate-positive lithium producers. To achieve this, Lancaster plans to implement a number of innovative technologies and practices, including leveraging solar energy in its production and developing a carbon sequestration process for its operations.
Lancaster will also make full use of direct lithium extraction technology, allowing it to recover the majority of lithium from brine deposits with minimal environmental impact.
Lancaster Resources currently has the option to acquire a 100-percent interest in the Alkali Flat lithium project, which will become its flagship. The closed-brine deposit is situated in New Mexico, which many believe is the next frontier for lithium. Notably, Alkali Flat also displays very similar geology to Clayton Valley in Nevada, currently the site of the only producing lithium mine in the country.
Besides lithium, the company also has two high-impact mineral claims in the world-class Athabasca Basin, targeting high-grade uranium. The Catley Lake and Centennial East properties, spanning 3,036 hectares and 5,081 hectares, respectively, provide significant exploration opportunities. The Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada hosts some of the world’s largest and highest-grade uranium deposits and home to some of the biggest mines, including Cameco’s McArthur River and Cigar Lake uranium mines. Lancaster’s assets are adjacent to Cameco's Centennial deposit claim block in the south-central area of the Athabasca Basin.
Lancaster has completed its spin-off of the Nelson Lake Copper project and its wholly owned subsidiary Nelson, which now operates as a separate company that owns 100 percent of the Nelson Lake copper project consisting of one mining claim of 5,746 hectares in Saskatchewan.
In April 2024, Lancaster acquired the Piney Lake gold property which covers an area of 2,267.8 hectares, and is nestled approximately 65 kilometers east of La Ronge Provincial Park and a mere 2.5 kilometres east of North Arrow Minerals' Pikoo property.
These promising projects are not the only reason to keep an eye on Lancaster Resources — the company also employs a highly experienced and respected technical team.
Exploration consultant Rodney Blakestad is a geologist with over forty years of experience in mineral exploration, having discovered multiple high-value deposits throughout his career. The esteemed Gary Lohman also sits on the company's advisory board, providing extensive expertise in geological, geochemical and geophysical exploration techniques.
With its new collaborative agreement with KorrAI Technologies, a pioneer in hyper-spectral imaging, Lancaster is also redefining and enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of mineral exploration, particularly for lithium, uranium, rare earth elements and other critical minerals. This cutting edge technology effectively minimizes environmental impact, optimizes resource discovery, and accelerates production.
Company Highlights
- Lancaster Resources, an innovative exploration company focused on climate-positive lithium, is well-positioned to help meet the growing demand.
- The company has an option to acquire 100 percent ownership in the Alkali Flat Lithium Project, situated in southwestern New Mexico.
- Recognized as one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world, New Mexico is regarded as the new frontier for lithium exploration in the United States.
- New Mexico also has the benefit of being a hub for renewable energy production, with ample sources of solar, wind and geothermal power.
- The New Mexico State Land Office has a long history of partnering with renewable energy companies and has made roughly nine million acres of land available for lease to support them.
- Lancaster will ensure the Alkali Flat project is climate-positive by:
- Using direct lithium extraction, allowing it to restore the majority of groundwater after filtering out the lithium salts.
- Exclusively using renewable energy. The company is currently in discussions with several parties about initiating a solar project alongside its lithium project.
- Employing carbon sequestration as part of its mining and processing operations.
- A collaboration agreement with KorrAI Technologies could transform Lancaster’s exploration capability through cutting-edge hyper-spectral imaging technology.
- Lancaster hosts an impressive leadership and technical team which includes multiple geologists with decades of experience alongside recognized financial and legal professionals such as CEO Penny White.
Key Assets
Alkali Flat Lithium Project
Lancaster Resources currently plans to acquire a 100-percent interest in Alkali Flat, a lithium brine project that will serve as the company's flagship. Located in the Animas Valley near Lordsburg, the 233-claim property is also transected by Interstate 10. Historic research and geochemical data indicate the presence of anomalous levels of lithium.
Lancaster plans to evaluate potential direct lithium extraction partners once it has taken and assessed brine samples from the site.
Highlights:
- Promising Geology: Hidalgo County, the region in which Alkali Flat is situated, displays geology nearly identical to Clayton Valley in Nevada, itself a hotbed of lithium mining and exploration.
- Highly Prospective Resource: Recent data on the site shows a range in lithium concentration of 69.6 to 147.8 parts per million in 51 playa sediment samples. Additionally, Arizona Lithium, a major Australian mining company, has staked property immediately north of Alkali Flat. Exploration data released by Arizona Lithium indicates a chargeability anomaly low in the lower right section of its claim.
- Current Exploration Plans: Lancaster intends to define a closed basin brine with a commercially viable lithium deposit. The company received administrative approval for its maiden drill program confirming the compliance of the application with the requirements of the Minimal Impact Exploration permit application.
- Promising at the Outset: Alkali Flat was initially discovered by esteemed geologist Rodney Blakestad, who has an established history of identifying highly prospective lithium targets.
- Favorable Legislation: In addition to being situated in a mining-friendly jurisdiction, Alkali Flat will benefit from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. The tax incentives the act provides is set to considerably increase demand for domestically sourced lithium.
Trans-Taiga Lithium Pegmatite Property
Lancaster has an exclusive option to acquire 100 percent of the 3,520-acre Trans-Taiga lithium pegmatite property in Quebec, located between Patriot Battery Metals’ Corvette and Winsome Resources’ Cancet deposits. This underexplored yet highly prospective property has huge upside potential with access to hydroelectric power, providing clean, near-zero-carbon electricity. Lancaster plans to conduct surface exploration and a geophysics program in the spring of 2024.
Catley Lake and Centennial East Uranium Projects
Acquired by Lancaster in February 2024, Catley Lake and Centennial East cover 3,036 and 5,081 hectares, respectively, offering significant exploration opportunities. The properties are approximately 24 kilometers southwest of Cameco’s prospective Dufferin uranium deposit.
Lancaster plans to progress the exploration of these claims using new, modern technologies to identify favorable geology, structures and corridors that could host high concentrations of uranium. These strategic acquisitions reinforce Lancaster’s dedication to discovering critical minerals in support of the energy transition.
Piney Lake Gold Property
The Piney Lake gold property covers 2,267.8 hectares nestled approximately 65 kilometers east of La Ronge Provincial Park and 2.5 kilometers east of North Arrow Minerals' Pikoo property. It is surrounded by the prolific gold claims of SGO/SSR Mining in a region with a storied history of mineral discoveries. The Piney Lake property is accessible through provincial highways, placing it about 18 kilometers to the southwest of Pelican Narrows via Highway 135, and similarly accessible to Deschambault Lake via Highway 911.
Historical geochemical samplings for Piney Lake mention significant gold showings identified along a north-south trend. These include concentrations of 7.55 grams per ton (g/t) gold approximately 375 meters north, and an impressive 41.35 g/t gold approximately 4.1 kilometres north, among others. These findings underscore the high-grade gold potential awaiting modern exploration.
Management Team
Penny White - President and CEO
Penny White is an accomplished business leader with over 20 years of experience in the capital markets. As Lancaster Lithium's president and CEO, she brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to the company. White has a diverse background, with experience in sectors like mining, pharmaceuticals and clean energy. She co-founded a pharmaceutical company that was later acquired for $342 million and was the chairman of Highbury Energy for 10 years, overseeing the development of the company’s gasification technology and registration of a patent to create high-grade synthetic gas from biomass.
White has been recognized in PROFIT Magazine's W100 list of top entrepreneurs and has raised over $50 million for companies she has founded. In addition to her Law Degree, Penny has completed the Oxford Leading Sustainable Corporations Programme and the Oxford Climate Emergency Programme from Saïd Business School, University of Oxford. She is deeply committed to fighting climate change and working towards a more sustainable future.
White believes that by taking care of our planet, we can create a better world for ourselves and future generations.
Andrew Watson - Vice-president of Engineering and Operations
Andrew Watson brings with him 21 years of rich technical leadership, operations, corporate strategy, and commercialization experience in lithium, hydrogen, and conventional oil and gas production. Watson’s experience includes working at Prism Diversified, as chief operating officer, to lead the technical development of two substantial battery metal critical mineral opportunities. While at Prism Diversified, Watson is spearheading the lithium brine development opportunities on over 850 square miles of highly prospective brine resources. His previous positions include VP engineering and operations at CleanInnoGen Energy, where he led the development of the world’s first-of-a-kind pilot project to capture industrial waste heat to produce on-site, low-cost, near-zero emission hydrogen and oxygen. Prior to this, as the VP of engineering and operations at Hyak Energy, he managed the operations of a 60MMbbl medium crude oil field in SW Saskatchewan, using an Alkali-Surfactant-Polymer chemical enhanced oil recovery scheme, increased production by over 250 percent, and spearheaded corporate sale leading to a successful divestment in January 2020.
Rick Huang - Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Rick Huang has been the CFO of Lancaster Resources for 2 years. He has over 15 years’ experience as a director and officer in public companies. Between 2012 and 2014, he chaired the compensation and corporate governance committee for Great Northern Gold Exploration Corporation. For 11 years, from 2007 to 2018, he was the CFO of Hanwei Energy Services (TSX:HE), managing its finance, banking, and compliance departments. He has overseen accounting for subsidiaries in Canada, China, and Kazakhstan. His roles have encompassed investor relations, AGM preparations, and international joint venture negotiations. His experience also spans roles at companies like Pepsi Bottling Group (Canada) and Coca-Cola China. Huang has been involved with Datable Technology (TSXV:TTM) since May 2015 and previously with Poydras Gaming Finance. (TSXV:PYD). He’s been a designated CPA, CGA since 2005 and has an MBA from the University of Western Ontario in 2001.
Rodney Blakestad - Exploration Consultant
Rodney Blakestad is a highly experienced consulting geologist with a successful career spanning over 40 years. Throughout his career, Blakestad has been involved in the discovery of numerous commercial-grade deposits, including the bulk-tonnage potential of the largest operating gold mine in Alaska (Fort Knox, now at 10M ounces), the first leached-cap porphyry systems discovered in Alaska (Taurus-Bluff and others), Cerro Caliche bulk-tonnage gold discovery near Cucurpe, Sonora, Mexico, the Anderson Mountain and Red Mountain VMS deposits in the Alaska range, USA and numerous volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits (VMS) in the Delta District, Alaska, USA. He has also discovered several gold placers in Alaska, USA.
Blakestad's expertise in minerals exploration was developed through his university education at the University of Alaska, where he studied advanced geochemistry, with special topical studies on gold geochemistry, the origin and transport of large gold particles and leached outcrop interpretation. Additionally, he has traveled throughout western Canada, the US and Mexico studying alteration facies and leached cap rocks of porphyry systems and some gold deposits to distinguish between barren deposits and mineralized systems.
In addition to his geological expertise, Blakestad has a Juris Doctor from the University of Denver Law School, where he studied natural resources and environmental law. This background has led him to focus on brine lithium deposits that can be processed with minimal surface degradation, and water consumption, and use alternatives to fossil fuels for the entire recovery process. Blakestad is a certified professional geologist with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and a registered professional geologist in the State of Alaska. He has also been a board of director and/or vice-president of exploration for several publicly traded companies.
Daniel Card - Technical Committee
Danial Card, P.Geo, RPGeo, a professional Geophysicist, holds a BSc. Hons degree from the University of Manitoba and is currently registered in Canada and Australia. His career started with Xstrata (now Glencore) where he worked his way up to project geophysicist at Raglan Mine in northern Quebec then went on to serve at Xstrata’s Western Australian operations Cosmos and Sinclair in the Leinstern-Wiluna nickel camp, where he played a key role in the discovery and definition of the 9 MT Odysseus nickel sulphide deposit.
Following his tenure at Xstrata, Card went on to work as senior geophysicist for Southern Geoscience Consultants in Perth, WA, where he served as the staff electromagnetics specialist. He also served as the technical lead on many mineral exploration projects. Card continued as a senior technical consultant to Abitibi Geophysics and an expert peer reviewer for the journal “Exploration Geophysics”. He then founded EarthEx, a company specialized in geophysical prospecting, data interpretation, 3D modeling and target definition,
Gary Lohman — Qualified Persons and Advisor
Gary Lohman is one of the founding members of and currently serves as the chief operating officer for both Royal Stewart Resources Corp and Thistle Resources. He also holds the position of vice-president at Nine Mile Metals. With four decades of management experience, Lohman brings a wealth of knowledge in precious and base metal exploration both inside and outside the mining industry.
A graduate of the esteemed geology programme at the University of Toronto in 1981, Lohman’s proficiency spans various geological, geochemical and geophysical exploration techniques. He has applied these skills in numerous geological contexts, including volcanogenic massive sulphides (VMS), porphyry copper/molybdenum and iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) style deposits. His expansive experience extends to conducting evaluations and research on bonanza grade and bulk tonnage gold-silver properties located in Canada, Mexico, California, Ecuador and Chile.
Patrick Cruickshank - Advisor
Patrick Cruickshank brings over 20 years of experience from the wealth management sector working for Merrill Lynch, Legg Mason and Citigroup Capital Markets, where he focused on creating and protecting wealth while specializing in funding growth companies. Cruickshank was an NFLPA Advisor from 2000 to 2012, until transitioning into the private equity sector. Since 2012, he has concentrated on acquiring, funding and growing companies in the energy and resource sector.
Cruickshank is the current Chief Executive Officer and Director of Nine Mile Metals (CSE:NINE). He also serves on a number of private resource companies and is a frequent speaker/interviewee on the resource sector investment space, in Australia, Chile, Canada and the USA.
Cruickshank is a former Canadian Olympic/U23 soccer player, US NCAA Division 1 collegiate player and coach. He received his MBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University in 1989.
Heather Williamson - Director, VP Corporate Finance and Corporate Secretary
Heather Williamson is a seasoned finance and legal professional with over 20 years of experience in the industry. She has worked as a paralegal and in corporate finance for several public companies, including Boston Pizza International and Angiotech Pharmaceuticals. Williamson's expertise in finance and the legal industry is demonstrated by her successful completion of over $10 million in financing for a public company, including spearheading all aspects of an initial public offering and successful listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).
She is well-versed in finance closings, IPOs and compliance with securities and stock exchange regulations. In addition to her extensive experience, Williamson is currently working towards her MBA at Royal Roads University. She currently serves as the director and vice-president of corporate finance for Lancaster Lithium, where she leads the company's corporate and securities compliance strategy.
William “Bill” Feyerabend - Advisor and Qualified Person
William Feyerabend brings with him a vast wealth of experience in the exploration and development of Lithium projects across the American West, Mexico, and South America. He has authored technical reports for claim blocks in Nevada’s lithium development epi-center, including the Clayton and Fish Lake Valleys. His expertise in lithium exploration began in 2015, with a specific focus on Esmeralda County, NV and especially Clayton Valley. Notably, Feyerabend set the discovery well for Pure Energy.
Feyerabend has extensive experience in generating lithium brine targets and serving as a Qualified Person for lithium projects in Nevada, California, Utah, and Argentina. He has had roles with major companies such as US Borax and Gold Fields Mining and played a part in the discovery and development of four significant mineral projects. His international exposure is equally extensive, having worked on projects in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, China, Colombia, Ghana, Guyana, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia, United States, and Venezuela. This wealth of international experience will prove invaluable as Lancaster Resources continues to expand and enhance its operations.
Mohammad Asefi - Technical Committee
Mohammad Asefi received his B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in antennas and microwave engineering from the American University of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, in 2009 and 2011 respectively, and his PhD in electrical and computer engineering in 2016 from the University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, MB, Canada. From 2016 to 2017 he was a postdoctoral fellow at the electromagnetic imaging laboratory at the University of Manitoba. He was the director of research at 151 Research Inc. between 2017 and 2020 with a focus on biomedical imaging, stored grain monitoring using electromagnetic waves, and the development of electromagnetic imaging systems, and near-field measurements. He was the product development manager (Advanced Research) at Agco Winnipeg between 2020 and 2023 with a focus on the research and development of electromagnetic imaging systems/techniques for monitoring grain bins. He is currently the CTO of EarthEx Geophysical Solutions where he works on cutting-edge technologies for drone-based magnetic and electromagnetic data acquisition and analysis systems.
Greg Foofat - Director
Greg Foofat brings over 20 years of robust experience in investor relations, Corporate communications, capital markets, corporate governance, and corporate strategy. Foofat has contributed to transactions exceeding $24 billion in M&A and A&D, as well as approximately $5 billion in equity and debt financing. His analytical prowess contributed to a two-person team being ranked #1 in idea generation and #3 in overall small and mid-cap oil and gas equity research by Brendan Wood International in 2010. Foofat is an invaluable addition to our advisory board, bringing a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight.
Patrick Laperrière - Director
Patrick Laperrière brings more than 25 years of extensive experience in capital markets, recognized for his expertise as a portfolio manager overseeing small-cap and mining portfolios for Canada's largest pension funds. He has also led substantial equity raises for Canadian brokerage firms and provided seasoned guidance on investment strategies and sector allocation. Laperrière's recent role as the director of investor relations and corporate development at Critical Elements Lithium emphasized his leadership in the development of a significant lithium project in Northern Quebec.
Jay Swartzentruber - Director
Jay Swartzentruber has more than 30 years in commercial building and development, particularly in constructing water and wastewater treatment facilities. Swartzentruber is a director at CanAm Metals Inc. and under his direction, CanAm is set to produce lithium and gold with exceptionally low production costs. Swartzentruber is committed to sustainable and profitable mining practices, supported by strategic partnerships with Hargrove Engineering and Constructors and Lawrence Livermore National Labs, which focus on advanced research and development.
Option to Acquire High Pure Quartz Project in the Northern Territory
Australasian Metals Limited (ASX: A8G, Australasian or the Company) is pleased to advise that the Company has entered into an Option Agreement with Verdant Minerals Limited regarding the Dingo Hole High Pure Quartz Project (EL31078) (Dingo Hole HPQ Project). The acquisition of the highly prospective project will provide Australasian with exposure to the rapidly growing High Pure Quartz (HPQ) sector.
Highlights
- Australasian has signed an option to acquire the Dingo Hole High-Purity Quartz project in the Northern Territory
- High Pure Quartz (HPQ) is defined relative to the IOTA® standard and is a key strategic raw material for global semiconductor and electronics industries
- HPQ resources that can be processed to meet the IOTA® standard are rare globally and growth in AI technologies is resulting in surging demand
Dingo Hole High Pure Quartz Project Highlights:
- Significant outcropping silica mineralisation across the project area with good road access
- Historical geochemical data indicate over 30 surface samples contain greater than 99.94% SiO2 with only minimal sample preparation prior to assay1
- 9 historical samples potentially meet IOTA standard with deleterious elements such as aluminium (Al) below 10 ppm and titanium (Ti) and lithium (Li) below 1 ppm
Dingo Hole High Pure Quartz Project
The Dingo Hole HPQ Project (EL31078) is located in the Georgina Basin, approximately 300km southeast of Tennant Creek (Figure 1). The project covers 35.16km2 and was subject to limited exploration by Rum Jungle Resources Limited (Rum Jungle, renamed to Verdant Minerals Limited) from 2012 to 2016.
Figure 1 Dingo Hole High Pure Quartz (HPQ) project location in Central Northern Territory
In 2015, Rum Jungle conducted a mapping and rock chip sampling program across the Dingo Hole project. 30 of the Dingo Hole samples tested were found to contain greater than 99.94% SiO2 with only minimal sample preparation prior to assay (the samples were pre-leached with 20% Hydrofluoric acid at 60˚ for 4 hours and subsequently washed in Milli-Q water). While this is highly encouraging, it is the low levels of deleterious elements such as aluminium, titanium and lithium contaminants that highlight the project’s world-class potential (Figure 2). Nine of 30 ICP-SMS samples from Rum Jungle’s program contained less than the IOTA® standard for deleterious elements aluminium (Al) at 16.2ppm (16,200ppb), nearly all were better than the 200ppb (0.2ppm) IOTA® level for lithium (Li) and all were well below the 1.2ppm (1,200ppb) level for titanium (Ti).
Click here for the full ASX Release
Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)
Those interested in the lithium sector and investing in lithium stocks are often curious about which countries produce the most of the battery metal, but they may not stop to consider the top lithium reserves by country.
Major lithium-producing countries are, of course, home to a large number of lithium companies. Many of the world’s top lithium producers also hold significant reserves, and their reserves can give an idea of how much room those countries have to grow. At the same time, nations with high reserves may become more significant lithium players in the future.
Looking forward, lithium demand is expected to continue increasing. That’s because, together with metals such as cobalt, lithium is a key raw material in the lithium-ion batteries used to power electric vehicles; it is also essential for the energy storage sector. However, lithium supply to meet that increasing demand is still uncertain.
On that note, here’s an overview of lithium reserves by country, with a focus on the four countries that hold the most lithium. Data is based on the most recent information from the US Geological Survey.
1. Chile
Lithium reserves: 9,300,000 MT
Chile was the second biggest producer of lithium in 2032 at 44,000 metric tons (MT), but it has the most reserves in the world by a large amount. The country reportedly holds most of the world’s “economically extractable” lithium reserves, and its Salar de Atacama hosts approximately 33 percent of the world’s lithium reserve base. SQM (NYSE:SQM) and Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) are the key lithium producers in Chile, with operations in the Salar de Atacama.
In late April 2023, Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced plans to partially nationalize the country's lithium industry in a bid to bolster the economy and protect the environment. “This is the best chance we have at transitioning to a sustainable and developed economy,” he said at the time.
Chile's state-owned mining company Codelco has negotiated for much larger stakes in both SQM and Albemarle's lithium assets in the country, and will have controlling interests in all operations in that salar going forward.
2. Australia
Lithium reserves: 4,800,000 MT
Interestingly, while Australia was the largest lithium-producing country in the world in 2023, it's a distant second in terms of reserves of the important commodity. Unlike those found in Chile and Argentina, Australia's lithium reserves are in the form of hard-rock spodumene deposits. The majority of the country's reserves are found in Western Australia.
The country is home to the Greenbushes lithium mine, which is operated by Talison Lithium, a subsidiary jointly owned by lithium producers Tianqi Lithium (OTC Pink:TQLCF,SZSE:002466) and Albemarle, as well as Australian nickel-gold miner IGO (ASX:IGO,OTC Pink:IPGDF). Greenbushes has been producing lithium since 1985, and it has been the subject of multiple expansions in recent years.
3. Argentina
Lithium reserves: 3,600,000 MT
Argentina is the fourth largest lithium producer in the world, and last year it put out 9,600 MT of the metal. It ranks third in terms of global lithium reserves at 3,600,000 MT. It’s worth noting that Chile, Argentina and Bolivia comprise the “Lithium Triangle,” which hosts more than half of the world’s lithium reserves.
In May 2022, the Argentine government committed to investing up to US$4.2 billion in its lithium industry over the next three years with the goal of increasing lithium output. More recently, in April 2024, the government greenlit Argosy Minerals' (ASX:AGY,OTC Pink:ARYMF) expansion of its Salta site to raise annual lithium production from 2,000 MT to 12,000 MT.
4. China
Lithium reserves: 3,000,000 MT
China holds lithium reserves of 3,000,000 MT, and last year it produced 33,000 MT of the mineral, a 7,400 MT increase from the previous year. The country has a mix of deposit types; lithium brines make up the majority of its reserves, but it has spodumene and lepidolite hard-rock reserves as well.
While it does have significant production and is working to increase it, the Asian nation currently still imports most of the lithium it needs for its battery cells from Australia.
China’s lithium usage is high due to its electronics manufacturing and electric vehicle industries. It also produces more than two-thirds of the world’s lithium-ion batteries and controls most of the world’s lithium-processing facilities.
Other lithium reserves by country
Total worldwide lithium reserves stand at 28,000,000 MT. While Chile, Australia, Argentina and China are home to the world’s highest lithium reserves, other countries also hold significant amounts of the metal.
Here’s a quick look at these other nations:
- United States — 1,100,000 MT
- Canada — 930,000 MT
- Brazil — 390,000 MT
- Zimbabwe — 310,000 MT
- Portugal — 60,000 MT
As the lithium industry continues to grow, production has followed, and many of these countries with high reserves are becoming significant producers as well.
FAQs for lithium reserves
Where in the world are the best lithium reserves?
Chile has the largest lithium reserves, and the three countries that make up the Lithium Triangle — Argentina, Bolivia and Chile — together account for more than 63 percent of the world’s lithium reserves.
How should India use its newly found lithium reserves?
In 2021, India’s first lithium deposit was found in the Mandya district of Karnataka. More recently, a much larger amount of lithium has been uncovered in India. In early 2023, the Geological Survey of India reported the discovery of 5.9 million MT of the material in the Salal-Haimana area of the Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Indian government hopes to develop its newly found lithium reserves in order to reduce its lithium imports and build out its domestic zero-emissions technology industry. The first step involve changes to mining laws that will allow private firms to mine lithium in India. "To leverage the deposits, the government has eased the mining process by allowing the auction of lithium mines," reported the East Asia Forum.
What are the biggest lithium reserves in Europe?
Portugal has the biggest lithium reserves in Europe, coming in at 60,000 MT. The Southern European country produced 380 MT of lithium in 2023, the same as the previous year.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Operations Update
First Batch of Concentrated Eluate Shipped for Processing
Further to the announcement of 14th May, CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company, advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, is pleased to announce that the initial batch of 24m3 of high quality concentrated eluate, has now left the Company's facilities and is in transit to a third-party processor, Conductive Energy, in the USA for conversion to battery-grade lithium carbonate.
The concentrated eluate was produced by the Company's DLE pilot plant in Chile. The shipment of this batch represents the first of several batches that will be processed into battery-grade lithium carbonate.
Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, of CleanTech Lithium PLC, said:
"The shipping of eluate for processing into battery grade lithium carbonate represents further good progress for the Company, as it advances towards commercial production. When the planned downstream processing is completed, samples of battery-grade lithium will be sent to potential off-takers and investors for analysis, which, along with the PFS planned for later in the year, will support the next phase of the Company's development".
Images 1 - 3: Concentrated eluate from CTL's DLE Pilot Plant pumped into a 24m3 container to be shipped to the USA for conversion to battery-grade lithium.
For further information contact:
CleanTech Lithium PLC
Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter
Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Chile office: +562-32239222
Or via Celicourt
Celicourt Communications
Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani
+44 (0) 20 7770 6424
cleantech@celicourt.uk
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio
+44 (0) 20 7523 4680
Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 3884 8450
Daniel Fox-Davies
Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy. The Company plans to be a leading supplier of 'green' lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing market.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin, and hold licences in Llamara and Salar de Atacama, located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two major projects: Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have direct access to existing infrastructure and renewable power.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing and reducing the environmental impact of its lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine, with higher recoveries than conventional extraction processes. The method offers short development lead times with no extensive site construction or evaporation pond development so there is minimal water depletion from the aquifer. www.ctlithium.com
Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF, Frankfurt:T2N), to receive an Investor Presentation
Argentina Lithium & Energy
Overview
Demand for lithium is expected to reach 3.8 million tons by 2035, driven by increased demand in batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). This renewed focus on lithium is also shining a spotlight on the famed Lithium Triangle, where about 60 percent of the world’s lithium reserves are located. The Lithium Triangle spans portions of Chile, Bolivia and Argentina. With its rich lithium resource base and a stable, mining-friendly regulatory environment, Argentina has the perfect formula to become a leader in lithium production.Argentina Lithium and Energy (TSXV:LIT,OTC:PNXLF,FWB:OAY3,OTCQX:LILIF) is a mineral exploration company focused on developing a portfolio of highly prospective lithium projects in Argentina. The company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management firm that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.
Argentina Lithium has a strong land position and extensive mining track record in Argentina with nearly 67,000 hectares in four key projects located in the Salta and Catamarca provinces. The company’s properties are strategically located next to some of the world’s leading lithium producers and near key infrastructure.In September 2023, Argentina secured an important strategic investor. Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of global automaker Stellantis, invested US$90 million in Argentina pesos to acquire a 19.9 percent interest in Argentina Lithium’s subsidiary Argentina Litio y Energia S.A. The two companies also negotiated a seven-year offtake agreement, in which Stellantis will buy up to 15,000 tons per year of lithium produced by Argentina Lithium.
The company’s flagship Rincon West lithium project includes over 5000 hectares of concessions next door to the west and north of the Rincon project owned by Rio Tinto Plc (RIO.L). Rincon West is also across the salar from Argosy Minerals’ (ASX:AGY) Rincon Lithium Project, which hosts a JORC resource of 245,000 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent grading 325 mg/L and has moved from test plant production to finalizing 2,000 tpa plant operations. Argentina Lithium’s discovery at Rincon West includes multiple long intervals of brines with promising lithium grades from its first drill program. The Company has an aggressive program underway to continue to test for brines across its large property and move towards completing its first mineral resource estimate.
The company’s second highly-prospective project, Antofalla North, covers more than 10,000 hectares of the Antofalla Salar, starting just 500 metres north of the lithium project controlled by Albemarle, (NYSE:ALB) one of the world’s largest lithium producers. The Antofalla North project is also located approximately 25 kilometers west of Argentina's largest lithium-producing operations at Salar de Hombre Muerto. The company anticipates an accelerated program at Antofalla North once permits are received.
Argentina Lithium’s other properties include 25,000 hectares in the Incahuasi Salar and more than 26,000 hectares in the Pocitos Salar.
Following the major financing deal with Stellantis, Argentina Lithium accelerated its exploration plans for 2024, which includes the completion of up to 30 drill holes in two phases at the Antofalla North project, to bring it to a resource delineation stage shortly on the heels of the company’s flagship Rincon West project if results are positive. The company has also expanded its exploration plans for Pocitos and Incahuasi, beginning with a reconnaissance program of 170 line-kilometer transient electromagnetic survey at Pocitos.
Argentina Lithium is led by Grosso Group’s management team which has a history of major mineral discoveries in Argentina, specifically the Chinchillas silver-lead-zinc deposit now owned and being mined by SSR Mining (TSX:SSRM) and Blue Sky Uranium’s (TSXV:BSK) Amarillo Grande uranium and vanadium project. Plus the team was involved with early work at the properties hosting the Gualcamayo gold mine, now owned by Mineros S.A. (TSX:MSA), and Pan American Silver’s (TSX:PAAS) very large Navidad silver-lead deposit.
Company Highlights
- Argentina Lithium discovered lithium in brine at its Rincon West project, reporting strong lithium values in multiple holes.
- In Q4 2023 the company closed a strategic investment and partnership with global automaker Stellantis, including a US$90-million (in ARS$ equivalent) investment into Argentina Lithium’s subsidiary, and a seven-year, 15,000-tonne-per-annum lithium offtake agreement.
- Drilling at Rincon West continues to demonstrate positive lithium values from the 12th exploration hole.
- The company also intends to fast-track exploration in 2024 at Antofalla North - its second highly prospective project.
- The company is backed by Grosso Group Management, which has already been involved with multiple significant mineral discoveries in Argentina.
Key Projects
Rincon West
Rincon West is a prospective lithium project covering more than 5,000 hectares of concessions located in Salta province, Argentina. The project is primarily located along the western side of the Rincon Salar, which hosts two significant resource development projects: Rio Tinto’s Rincon project, and Argosy Minerals’ Rincon lithium project.
The property is situated in the Lithium Triangle with access to an international highway, pacific ports and a major electrical power corridor.
The first drill program at Rincon West included 9 holes and was completed in 2023. The program returned multiple long intervals of brine with strong lithium grades on its Villanoveño II concession. These were highlighted by a 258-metre interval starting at just 83 metres depth with lithium grades ranging from 287 to 402 mg/l lithium (including 2 internal intervals not sampled of 42 metres and 33 metres).
In late 2023, the company commenced its second drill program at Rincon West, on the adjacent Rinconcita II concession. This is expected to be followed by up to six holes on the project’s third concession, as well as pump testing to provide detailed information to support a mineral resource estimate for the project.
The company’s 2024 drilling program continues to evaluate the Rinconcita II concession that extends the original claims eastwards over the salt flat towards the neighboring Rio Tinto concessions. The 12th hole demonstrated a long interval with strong averaged lithium values in porous host lithologies.
Antofalla North
Argentina Lithium’s Antofalla North project is the company’s second star project and is also considered to be highly prospective. It covers over 10,000 hectares spanning the border of the provinces of Salta and Catamarca, situated less than 20 kilometers from Argentina’s largest lithium-producing operations at Salar de Hombre Muerto. The project is accessed via a provincial highway and unpaved roads. Antofalla North is also located just north of Albemarle Corporation’s Salar de Antofalla project.
Argentina Lithium has conducted a geophysical survey at the project, which identified high-conductivity targets in the upper 100 meters and additional targets at depths of up to 500 metres. The company is planning an expanded 2024 exploration program, pending permitting, which includes detailed geophysics to delineate the basin and drill targets, the completion of six exploration drill holes and, if warranted, up to 24 infill holes.
Pocitos
Argentina Lithium’s Pocitos project controls approximately 20 percent of the Pocitos salar. The project area covers more than 26,000 hectares in the Salta province, with access to an international railway connecting to Pacific ports, a provincial highway and a major gas pipeline.
The Pocitos project has had limited historical exploration, including geophysics, surface sampling and limited drilling. As part of its expanded 2024 exploration program, Argentina Lithium initiated a reconnaissance program of 170 line kilometres of transient electromagnetic surveying on the properties to identify future drill targets. This program at Pocitos is an increase of approximately 40 percent from the previous plans.
IncahuasiArgentina Lithium’s 25,000-hectare Incahuasi project is located in the Incahuasi Salar and basin, north of Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) pre-production Kachi project.
In a 2017 exploration program, Argentina Lithium reported a maximum lithium value of 409 mg/L lithium and 1.56 percent potassium in near-surface sampling to an 8-meter depth. The company also conducted four drill holes which confirmed lithium-bearing brines with average grades of 109 mg/L of lithium and 6,718 mg/L of potassium.
Argentina Lithium believes the project is underexplored and may have the potential to host quality lithium brine at depth. In 2024, the company plans to conduct a 90-kilometer-line transient electromagnetic sounding survey covering the entire property to detect and delineate brine aquifers for testing.
Management Team
Nikolaos Cacos - President, CEO and Director
Nikolaos Cacos has over 30 years of management and advisory expertise in the mineral exploration industry. He has worked with Grosso Group since its inception and serves as a senior-level executive for all of its member companies. Cacos’ career includes administration and strategic planning for public companies. He currently serves as an officer and director of several TSX Venture Exchange-listed companies. He holds a master’s degree in international management from Heidelberg, Germany, and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of British Columbia.
Miles Rideout - Vice-president of Exploration
Miles Rideout has 34 years of experience in advanced exploration practice, responsible business management, scientific team building and mining integration with local communities and indigenous peoples. Rideout has directly managed the acquisition and exploration of dozens of lithium properties in northern Argentina. He served as CEO of Latin American Minerals (TSX:LAT) for 5 years, during which he advanced gold and diamond projects in Paraguay. Rideout also spent 23 years with Quantec Geoscience Inc. where he initiated operations in South America and managed subsidiaries in several countries. He has experience in mine permitting, financing, construction and operations, including implementing the first operating mine in Paraguay. He participated in the discovery of several world-class deposits including the Collahuasi and Ujina copper-porphyry deposits, Veladero epithermal gold deposit and Navidad VMS/epithermal silver deposit. Rideout received a Bachelor of Science with Honors Certificate in Geophysics from Western University in 1987. Rideout is fluent in English and Spanish and has lived in Mendoza, Argentina for more than 20 years.
Darren Urquhart - CFO
Darren Urquhart is a chartered professional accountant with twenty years of experience working in public practice and industry. Urquhart operates his public practice accounting firm offering chief financial officer and accounting services to TSX Venture Exchange-listed companies in Vancouver. He has also served as director for some of his corporate clients. Urquhart began his career working as an audit accountant with Grant Thornton LLP, then later worked as a senior tax accountant with Lohn Caulder Chartered Accountants. He obtained his chartered accountant designation in 2001 and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia. In 1995, Urquhart graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Electrical Engineering.
Joseph Grosso - Chairman of the Board and Director
Joseph Grosso became one of the early pioneers of the mining sector in Argentina in 1993 when mining was opened to foreign investment. He was named Argentina's 'Mining Man of The Year' in 2005. His knowledge of Argentina was instrumental in attracting a premier team that led to the acquisition of key properties in Golden Arrow's portfolio. He has successfully formed strategic alliances and negotiated with mining industry majors such as Barrick, Teck, Newmont, Viceroy (now Yamana Gold) and Vale SA and government officials at all levels. Grosso's specialty is financing, negotiations, corporate and marketing strategy. He was an early and passionate adopter of best practices in environmental protection and socio-economic development through mineral exploration. He is the founder and president of Grosso Group Management Ltd.
John Gammon - Director
John Gammon has 40 years of experience in mineral exploration and management. His experience includes international positions with Falconbridge, assistant deputy minister mines and minerals with the Government of Ontario and, since his retirement, as ADM as a consultant working with industry, governments and universities. Gammon also spent a significant amount of time on the Aboriginal community and environmental issues. His knowledge of the Spanish language, South American culture and local societies coupled with his industry experience can assist the company to advancef its projects in Argentina.
Martin Burian - Director
Martin Burian holds ICD.D (Institute of Corporate Directors) and Chartered Professional Accountant designations. He has a 30-year career in investment banking in the mining sector, is currently Managing Director at RCI Capital Group and held similar senior positions at Haywood Securities, Bolder Investment Partners and Canaccord Capital. Burian is an independent member of several other public company boards where his roles include chairman, lead independent director and audit committee chair, as well as privately-held Heffel Gallery Limited where he is also part-time CFO. Burian’s early career was with KPMG where he obtained his CPA and CBV designations.
David Terry – Director
Dr. Terry is a professional economic geologist, senior executive and corporate director with more than 30 years' of international experience in the mineral resources sector. Dr. Terry holds a B.Sc. and Ph.D. in geology from Western University in Ontario and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia. Dr. Terry has played key roles in the successful acquisition, exploration and development of a number of precious and base metal deposits, primarily in North and South America, and has expertise in advanced project evaluation, M&A, corporate finance, and design and execution of effective exploration programs. He has held executive positions and directorships with several publicly-listed and private mineral resource companies; he currently serves as a director of Blue Sky Uranium , Golden Arrow Resources, and Aftermath Silver.
In Summary:
Argentina Lithium is a well-funded exploration company with a global automaker strategic partner, making discoveries in the Lithium Triangle. For exploration results offering leverage to the new battery supply chain, learn more about this company.
1[Argentina Lithium cautions that proximity to a discovery, mineral resource, or mining operation does not indicate that mineralization will occur on the company’s property, and if mineralization does occur, that it will occur in sufficient quantity or grade that would result in an economic extraction scenario.]
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
