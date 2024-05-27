Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

White Cliff Minerals

Nunavut Cu-Au-Ag Project Primed for Imminent Field Activities to Commence with Top Targets Identified

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) (ASX: WCN) is pleased to provide an update on its activities as it prepares for its upcoming maiden field campaign at its Nunavut Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Northern Canada.

Highlights:

  • The Nunavut Cu-Au-Ag project represents a district scale opportunity at the pre-discovery stage underpinned by the presence of both high-grade, volcanic hosted copper-silver lodes and the prospect of large tonnage sedimentary hosted copper deposits
  • The Nunavut Cu-Au-Ag project hosts all required first order controls for formation of sedimentary hosted copper deposits, with proof-of-concept results from historic drilling - less than 2 km east of the Company’s mineral claims, on adjacent ground - a 2015 drillhole returned 28.97m of 0.57% Cu from the basal Rae Group sediments
  • Historic work has now been summarised at several priority target locations presenting a clear starting point for the Company to commence field activities:
    • Don: Located in the southern extents of the Company’s mineral claims, this represents another cropping out lode system, which has returned the highest historical copper and silver assay results within the project area. Highlights in this area include samples taken on the northerly most quartz-chalcocite-bornite vein with a separation of 88m along strike and returned values of 30.7% Cu, 194g/t Ag and 8.29% Cu, 23g/t Ag and 7.84% Cu, 104g/t Ag
    • CU-TAR: Located in the SE of the Company’s land holding offers at least four copper-silver lodes within NE trending vertical structures cutting the stacked basaltic flows of the Coppermine River Group. Historic grab samples include 21.18% Cu, 9g/t Ag and 35.54% Cu and 17g/t Ag with continuous chip samples returning 2.5m at 10.3% Cu and 5g/t Ag
    • Pickle Crow 140: This location has prominent NE/SW structures and a drift covered bench approximately 1000ft in length. Historic trench sampling results returned 1.13m at 16.75% Cu and 1.22m at 4.69% Cu
    • HALO: A N/S trending zone of chalcocite-chalcopyrite-bornite-malachite mineralisation which historically (2014) returned 5m at 4.34% Cu and 5.4g/t Ag from surface composite rock chip sampling

Commenting on the update, White Cliff Managing Director, Troy Whittaker said:

“The Nunavut Cu-Au-Ag Project presents the Company with a significant opportunity. Previous operators proved the presence of high grade Copper veins however there was no sufficient follow up drill testing providing us with the opportunity for considerable exploration upside.

Despite their being inference and description of substantial strike extents across the project, only single samples were taken from limited occurrences. These single occurrences provide us with a substantial foundation to undertake activities looking at district scale potential.

We look forward to over the coming months as the team deploys to the field to undertake the aerial geophysical MobileMT survey and ground reconnaissance works taking rock chip samples from outcrops channel saw sampling providing further updates“


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL)

Jindalee on Path to Emerge as Major US Lithium Producer - Analyst

Description

Touting Jindalee Lithium’s (ASX:JLL,OTCQX:JNDAF) huge lithium deposit and its strategic location in the US, market research firm MST Access believes the company is set to emerge as a notable producer of high-quality lithium carbonate responding to a US market highly in need of supply.

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR)

Lancaster Resources


Lancaster Resources
Australasian Metals Limited

Option to Acquire High Pure Quartz Project in the Northern Territory

Australasian Metals Limited (ASX: A8G, Australasian or the Company) is pleased to advise that the Company has entered into an Option Agreement with Verdant Minerals Limited regarding the Dingo Hole High Pure Quartz Project (EL31078) (Dingo Hole HPQ Project). The acquisition of the highly prospective project will provide Australasian with exposure to the rapidly growing High Pure Quartz (HPQ) sector.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium periodic symbol and powder overlayed with world map.

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Those interested in the lithium sector and investing in lithium stocks are often curious about which countries produce the most of the battery metal, but they may not stop to consider the top lithium reserves by country.

Major lithium-producing countries are, of course, home to a large number of lithium companies. Many of the world’s top lithium producers also hold significant reserves, and their reserves can give an idea of how much room those countries have to grow. At the same time, nations with high reserves may become more significant lithium players in the future.

Looking forward, lithium demand is expected to continue increasing. That’s because, together with metals such as cobalt, lithium is a key raw material in the lithium-ion batteries used to power electric vehicles; it is also essential for the energy storage sector. However, lithium supply to meet that increasing demand is still uncertain.

Keep reading...Show less
Operations Update

Operations Update

First Batch of Concentrated Eluate Shipped for Processing


Further to the announcement of 14th May, CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company, advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, is pleased to announce that the initial batch of 24m3 of high quality concentrated eluate, has now left the Company's facilities and is in transit to a third-party processor, Conductive Energy, in the USA for conversion to battery-grade lithium carbonate.

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium & Energy (TSXV:LIT)

Argentina Lithium & Energy


Argentina Lithium & Energy

×