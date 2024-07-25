Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

$12M Proposed Cash Asset Sale to Strengthen Balance Sheet, with $2.2M of Earn Outs

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Freegold Ventures Limited

New High-Grade Gold Discovery at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania. ​Grades up to 99.4g/t Au Recorded

Strategic Resources Engages Lead Bank for its Construction Financing Package

AU$1.50 Valuation for Siren Gold ‘Achievable,’ says Analyst Report

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

GMV Minerals

GMV:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
White Cliff Minerals

Maiden Fieldwork Discovers Widespread Chalcocite Dominant Vein Systems at Expanded Nunavut Rae Cu-Ag-Au Project

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that work has commenced at the Rae copper, silver and gold project in Nunavut (“Rae” or the “Project”). Initial visual observations across all sample sites have confirmed numerous vein systems of chalcocite dominant mineralisation across significant strike lengths.

  • Multiple styles of copper mineralisation identified, providing for potential district scale mineralisation:
    • Massive chalcocite veining observed at Cu-Tar
    • Sedimentary hosted copper and replacement mineralisation seen at HALO
    • Native copper within vesicular basalt flow tops discovered at Kilauea
  • Previous high grade historical locations have been located and samples taken within an expanded vicinity. At all priority targets the identifiable strike length has significantly increased.
  • The HALO vein system now mapped and sampled over more than 440m strike length. Discovery of high grade sediment hosted copper greatly expands prospectivity and tonnage potential of the target
  • Chalcocite dominant veining observed over a ±400m strike length at the Cu-TAR zone, alongside 3 other chalcocite veins and cemented copper rich breccia. These veins have been sampled along strike until they disappear under shallow cover
  • The DON target has been identified to host 2 semi-massive chalcocite-bornite veins with over 200m strike length
  • The PAT target now extended to >400m of outcropping, semi-massive, vein hosted chalcocite-bornite mineralisation
  • Field evidence at the CALMAL target area where copper bearing hydrothermal fluids observed mineralising the Rae Group sediments. Potential for bulk tonne “Red Bed” copper
  • Widespread native copper traced over 120 m at the Kilauea target
  • The MobileMT airborne geophysical survey completed at Great Bear Lake, on time and on budget. Rae survey expected to be completed in the next 5-10 days
  • First tranche of Assays from Great Bear expected in August
  • Latest land rush to Nunavut amplifies the first mover strategic advantage that the Company has achieved

“The outcropping copper mineralisation throughout the project area is visually stunning and exceeds expectations. The focus of our maiden field programme across both Nunavut and Great Bear Lake has been twofold. Firstly, to confirm decades old historical state survey results from multiple project locations and extend the observable strike of each and in parallel undertaking airborne geophysics to further refine these targets. Second is prioritise and prepare project areas for drilling.

At Halo, multiple mineralised vertical structures have been identified and now constitute priority targets. This deep-seated plumbing acts as conduits for copper rich hydrothermal fluids that have deposited what appears to be significant quantities of copper into the surrounding reactive sandstones. This field observation provides the first direct evidence of extensive high grade sedimentary hosted “red bed” copper on Company ground, something not previously observed by historical exploration. We grow more confident each day of significant results coming from this sampling programme.

The recently completed airborne MOBILEMT survey at Great Bear is expected to work well and will add substantially to the understanding of the local and regional mineralising structures. Integrating this geophysical layer with assay results will eventually allow for a maiden drilling campaign by the Company which is scheduled to kick off in the coming months. The same aerial survey is now underway at Rae and expected to complete this week.”

Troy Whittaker - Managing Director

In relation to the disclosure of visual mineralisation, the Company cautions that visual estimates of sulphide and oxide material abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analysis. Laboratory assay results are required to determine the widths and grade of visible mineralisation reported in sampling. The Company will update the market when laboratory analytical results become available, which are expected within 4-6 weeks.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:wcnlithium investingrare earth investingwhite cliff minerals limitedLithium Investing
The Conversation (0)
Astute Metals NL

Red Mountain Lithium Discovery Bolstered with More Outstanding Thick Intersections

Second batch of assays delivers further high-grade intersections

Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that assay results from the next four holes, RMRC004-007, of the inaugural Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Red Mountain Lithium Project in Nevada, USA, have returned high-grade mineralisation.

Keep reading...Show less
Avenira Limited

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Avenira Limited (‘AEV’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AEV, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 26 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium (ASX:EUR)

Critical Metals Corp Completes Stage 1 Investment for Tanbreez Acquisition

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce that Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (Critical Metals Corp), a mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners, today announced that it has completed the stage 1 investment as part of its recently announced plans to acquire a 92.5% controlling interest in the Tanbreez Greenland Rare Earth Mine (the Tanbreez Project) from Rimbal Pty Ltd., a company controlled by geologist Gregory Barnes (Rimbal) (refer ASX announcement 11 June 2024 and 19 June 2024). Following the issue of 8,398,656 CRML shares to Rimbal as the stage 1 consideration, Critical Metals Corp now holds a 42.00% equity interest in the Tanbreez Project. European Lithium will retain its 7.5% ownership in the Tanbreez Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Australia Ltd

Exploration Program Underway at Corvette River Lithium, Gold, Copper & Silver Project in Quebec

- A phased program of extensive field mapping, excavator trenching, and channel sampling testing high-grade gold and lithium targets across22km of strike within the prolific Lac Guyer Greenstone Belt

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) has commenced phase one of its fully permitted1 Corvette River exploration program. The program includes detailed field mapping, extensive excavator trenching and channel sampling to firm up drilling targets for the anticipated drilling phase of the program.

Keep reading...Show less
Chariot Corporation

Liquid Assets & Future Proceeds from Divestments

Chariot Corporation Limited (ASX:CC9) (“Chariot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an update on the Company’s direct and indirect holdings in Australian Stock Exchange (“ASX”) and Canadian Stock Exchange (“CSE”) listed companies (together, the “Liquid Assets”) and the potential future proceeds from previous divestments of ‘non-core’ assets (“Future Divestment Proceeds”).

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR)

Lancaster Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Placement to Support Next Phases of Grandis Project

4th Quarter Activities and Appendix 5B

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the Period Ending 30 June 2024

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) – Trading Halt

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Placement to Support Next Phases of Grandis Project

Uranium Investing

4th Quarter Activities and Appendix 5B

Cobalt Investing

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the Period Ending 30 June 2024

Gold Investing

Sams Creek and Reefton Exploration Update

Gold Investing

Rogan Josh In-fill Completed Ahead of Mineral Resource Estimation

Resource Investing

Jeffreys Find Gold Mine Toll Milling of 150,000 Tonnes Commenced, Second 2024 Campaign

Gold Investing

Group Mineral Resources Statement

×