Tariffs and Trade Wars: CEO Panel Discusses Impact of US Tariffs on Mining Sector
“We are seeing a rebalance of world powers and it is creating opportunities that we’ve never seen before. New markets are being formed, so for a lot of investors, they need to think about how projects, how companies and how commodities fit into these new markets,” said Killian Charles, president and CEO of Brunswick Exploration.
The CEOs of three Canadian junior mining companies share their insights on how US-led tariffs are impacting investor confidence in the critical and precious metals sectors.
They also discuss how their companies are adapting to these unprecedented challenges and opportunities.
This special panel edition of CEO Insights features: Rana Vig, CEO of Blue Lagoon Resources (CSE:BLLG,OTCQB:BLAGF), Robin Goad, president and CEO of Fortune Minerals (TSX:FT,OTCQB:FTMDF), and Killian Charles, president and CEO of Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW,OTCQB:BRWXF).