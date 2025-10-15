Tantalus to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 12, 2025

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID,OTC:TGMPF) (OTCQX: TGMPF) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grid by harnessing the power of data, is pleased to announce that the Company will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

Conference Call

Participant Dial In (Toll Free): 1-844-854-4410
Participant International Dial In: 1-412-317-5791

Participants, please ask to be joined to the Tantalus Systems call.

Webcast

Webcast URL: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=KNFoDLef

Replay Information

A conference call and webcast replay will be available until November 20, 2025. To access the conference call replay, please see details below:

US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529
International Toll: 1-412-317-0088
Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658
Replay Access Code: 5640354

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID,OTC:TGMPF) (OTCQX: TGMPF)

Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. We offer a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements. Learn more at http://www.tantalus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, and other statements that contain words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "will," "intend," "positioned," "risk," "plan," "may," "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By its nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on the information available as of the date of this news release and Tantalus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this new release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact Tantalus:
Jacquie Hudson
Marketing Communications Manager
613-552-4244 | jhudson@tantalus.com

Deborah Honig
Investor Relations
647-203-8793 | deborah@adcap.ca

Website: www.tantalus.com
LinkedIn: LinkedIn/company/tantalus

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270421

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

