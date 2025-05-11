Tanbreez High Grade Deep Diamond Drill Results

Tanbreez High Grade Deep Diamond Drill Results

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Tanbreez High Grade Deep Diamond Drill Results

Download the PDF here.

Battery Metals Investing
EUR:AU
European Lithium
Developing the Advanced Wolfsberg Lithium Deposit in Austria

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Download the PDF here.

Outstanding Scoping Study Results - Tanbreez Project

Outstanding Scoping Study Results - Tanbreez Project

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Outstanding Scoping Study Results - Tanbreez Project

Download the PDF here.

Preliminary Economic Assessment Tanbreez Project

Preliminary Economic Assessment Tanbreez Project

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Preliminary Economic Assessment Tanbreez Project

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Fortune Minerals Reports Successful NICO Project Bismuth Test Work Results for the Planned Alberta Refinery

Fortune Minerals Reports Successful NICO Project Bismuth Test Work Results for the Planned Alberta Refinery

Smaller and simpler bismuth circuit with high metal recoveries align with new market demand

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Announces Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$2.5 Million, with a Lead Order from a Strategic Investor

Brunswick Exploration Announces Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$2.5 Million, with a Lead Order from a Strategic Investor

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES
  OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" Brunswick " or the " Corporation ") (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc., to act as co-lead agent and sole bookrunner along with Canaccord Genuity Corp. as co-lead agent (collectively, the " Agents "), in connection with a "best efforts" private placement (the " Marketed Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$2,500,000 from the sale of (i) units of the Corporation (the " LIFE Units ") at a price of C$0.13 per LIFE Unit (the " Offering Price ") and (ii) units of the Corporation (the " Non-LIFE Units ", and collectively with the LIFE Units, the " Offered Securities ") at a price of C$0.15 per Non-LIFE Unit. A strategic investor has made a lead order to subscribe for Non-LIFE Units under the Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

SAGA Metals Extends Claims at the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project --Securing the Entire Titanomagnetite-Bearing Intrusion

SAGA Metals Extends Claims at the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project --Securing the Entire Titanomagnetite-Bearing Intrusion

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company specializing in the discovery of critical minerals, is pleased to announce the addition of 97 new claims covering 2,425 hectares, increasing the total area of the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project to 24,175 hectares.

The Company's 100%-owned Radar Property is strategically located just 10 kilometres from the coastal city of Cartwright, Labrador. The location offers excellent infrastructure advantages, including:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

American Salars Starts Sampling at 100% Owned Brazilian LCT Pegmatite Project, with Past Samples Hitting 3.72% Li2o and Significant Ree Values

American Salars Starts Sampling at 100% Owned Brazilian LCT Pegmatite Project, with Past Samples Hitting 3.72% Li2o and Significant Ree Values

(TheNewswire)

American Salars Lithium Inc

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - MAY 7 th 2025 American Salars Lithium Inc. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: USLIF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY ) announces that it has commenced a Phase 2 sampling program on its 100% owned, highly prospective 18,083 Hectares (180 sq km) Hardrock LCT ("Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum") Pegmatite Project including Rare Earth Elements ("REEs") and Critical Minerals (the "Jaguaribe Project ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Albemarle Announces 126th Consecutive Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

Albemarle Announces 126th Consecutive Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

The Board of Directors of Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) announced today that it declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.405 per share. This marks Albemarle's 126 th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.62 , is payable July 1, 2025 , to shareholders of record at the close of business as of June 13, 2025 .

About Albemarle  
Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at Albemarle.com , LinkedIn and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp .

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements concerning our expectations, anticipations and beliefs regarding the future, including, without limitation, statements related to future dividends and results, which may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; expected market pricing of lithium and spodumene and other underlying assumptions and our 2025 outlook considerations; adverse changes in liquidity or financial or operating performance; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Media Contact: Peter Smolowitz, +1 (980) 308-6310, media@albemarle.com  
Investor Relations Contact: +1 (980) 299-5700, invest@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-announces-126th-consecutive-quarterly-common-stock-dividend-302447633.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Silumina Anodes Project Update

Silumina Anodes Project Update

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Silumina Anodes Project Update

Download the PDF here.

