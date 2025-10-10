T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR SEPTEMBER 2025

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced preliminary September month-end assets under management of $1 .77 trillion. Preliminary net outflows for September 2025 were $2.0 billion . For the quarter-ended September 2025 net outflows were $7.9 billion including $0.8 billion of manager-driven distributions.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of September 30, 2025, and for the prior month-, quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.



As of

(in billions)


09/30/2025 (a)(b)


8/31/2025


6/30/2025


12/31/2024










Equity


$                 885


$               867


$                839


$               830

Fixed income, including money market


208


205


200


188

Multi-asset


618


602


583


536

Alternatives


56


55


55


53

Total assets under management


$              1,767


$            1,729


$             1,677


$            1,607


Target date retirement portfolios


$                 553


$               538


$                520


$               476

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

(b) Beginning in July 2025, managed account - model delivery assets are included in assets under management.

Q3 2025 EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CALL
T. Rowe Price will release Q3 2025 earnings on Friday, October 31, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET . The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 – 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com .

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.77 trillion in client assets as of September 30, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-preliminary-month-end-assets-under-management-for-september-2025-302580779.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

T. Rowe PriceTROWNASDAQ:TROWFintech Investing
TROW
The Conversation (0)
Aranjin Resources Announces Corporate Update: Exploration Update, Debenture Conversions, Debt Settlement and Board Changes

Aranjin Resources Announces Corporate Update: Exploration Update, Debenture Conversions, Debt Settlement and Board Changes

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) (the "Company" or "Aranjin") is pleased to provide an update on recent and upcoming developments at the Company.With the successful completion of the upsized recent private placement, the Company is pleased to announce the conversion of outstanding debentures... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Announces Major Advancement at Mojave as Structural Mapping Expands Scale of Antimony Target with a 400% Increase in Target Strike Length

Happy Creek Provides Corporate Update

Repayment of Lind Facility with Successful Capital Raise

Nasdaq Listing Update

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Announces Major Advancement at Mojave as Structural Mapping Expands Scale of Antimony Target with a 400% Increase in Target Strike Length

Precious Metals Investing

Nasdaq Listing Update

Precious Metals Investing

Reinstatement to Quotation

Precious Metals Investing

Investor Presentation - White Dam Gold Project Acquisition

Precious Metals Investing

$13.0 million Placement for White Dam Gold Operation

Precious Metals Investing

400% Increase in Antimony Target Strike Length

Battery Metals Investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Upsize of Brokered LIFE Financing to $5.9 Million