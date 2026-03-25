T. ROWE PRICE EXPLORES LEADERSHIP, TRANSFORMATION, AND THE FUTURE OF MOBILITY WITH FORD CEO JIM FARLEY

Newest episode of "The Angle" from T. Rowe Price features a candid conversation on strategic reinvention, electrification realities, and leading with urgency and purpose

T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, announced the latest episode of "The Angle from T. Rowe Price," an investment-themed podcast focused on the forces shaping financial markets and the leaders navigating them.

In the newest episode, host Eric Veiel, Head of Global Investments and Chief Investment Officer for T. Rowe Price, sits down with Jim Farley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ford Motor Company, one of the world's leading automotive manufacturers, with a global footprint spanning passenger vehicles, commercial trucks, and mobility solutions.

Veiel and Farley explored Farley's leadership journey, from his early passion for cars and two decades at Toyota to joining Ford in 2007 during the onset of the global financial crisis, and how those experiences have shaped his approach to leading one of the world's most iconic industrial companies.

"This conversation highlighted what disciplined leadership looks like in practice," said Veiel. "Jim's experience leading through multiple industry cycles brings important context to today's challenges, and his perspective reflects a leader who values focus, honesty, and learning from what hasn't worked as much as what has."

ABOUT "THE ANGLE"

"The Angle" podcast brings listeners dynamic insights on the forces shaping financial markets, featuring the T. Rowe Price global investing team and special guests. Through engaging conversations, "The Angle from T. Rowe Price" aims to foster curiosity by asking better questions and delivering better insights, allowing investors to gain a deeper understanding of today's evolving market themes.

Launched in 2024, "The Angle" has explored a range of topics, including the artificial intelligence, health care innovation, forward-looking expectations for global markets, key market drivers from the perspectives of some of the world's leading CEOs, and more recently taking a closer look at the future of the energy sector, speaking with experts across T. Rowe Price about the key themes shaping tomorrow's energy landscape.

This is the twelfth episode of T. Rowe Price's C-suite podcast series. The first ten episodes, also available now, featured H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., chairman and CEO of GE Aerospace; Meredith Kopit Levien, president and CEO of The New York Times Company; Gary Guthart, CEO of Intuitive Surgical; Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA Corporation; Darren Woods, chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil; Harvey Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer and Director, and David Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of the Board of Carlyle; Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi; Sarah Friar, CFO of OpenAI; Dave Ricks, CEO of Eli Lilly; and Srini Gopalan, CEO of T-Mobile. "The Angle from T. Rowe Price" is available across multiple platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Future episodes will be announced as they are produced. For more information on the podcast please click here.

"The Angle from T. Rowe Price" is T. Rowe Price's second podcast series. "CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® on Retirement," which features T. Rowe Price experts sharing their perspectives on retirement-related topics, is in its fourth season.

ABOUT T. Rowe Price

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.80 trillion in client assets as of February 28, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

 

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SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

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