T. ROWE PRICE EXPERTS REVEAL WHAT'S AHEAD FOR RETIREMENT

Experts discuss outlook for 2026 and beyond, including the integration of private assets, the transformative role of AI, the demand for personalized advice, and developments in public policy

T. Rowe Price, a global asset management firm and a leader in retirement, today held its annual U.S. Retirement Market Outlook press briefing, offering research-based insights on major themes expected to shape the retirement landscape in 2026. A panel of the firm's experts explored how these trends may influence decision-making across the retirement industry and for retirement savers in the year ahead.

"The U.S. retirement system is at a pivotal moment—shaped by evolving regulation, rapid technological change, and a renewed focus on how to best meet the diverse needs of plan participants," said Michael Davis, head of global retirement strategy at T. Rowe Price and host of the panel. "Our commitment at T. Rowe Price is to help clients stay ahead of these changes and deliver innovative solutions that pave the way for better retirement outcomes."

The panel featured commentary from Aliya Robinson, director of congressional affairs; Jessica Sclafani, global retirement strategist; Brandon Shea, defined contribution strategist; and Rachel Weker, retirement strategist.

Key topics from the discussion included:

  • Building more resilient retirement portfolio solutions: New frameworks for integrating private markets into retirement plans are reshaping diversification and risk management. Asset allocators are building more robust and diversified portfolio solutions to address evolving market complexities.
  • Accelerating impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI): AI and technology innovation are transforming retirement services, driving efficiencies, and improving participant engagement. The potential impact is substantial, as the landscape shifts from possibility to profitability.
  • Demand for personalized advice solutions: As financial priorities expand and stress increases for participants, the need for individualized guidance—whether human or digital—has become central to confident retirement decision-making.
  • Regulatory and Legislative developments: New legislation and guidance are expanding coverage to gig workers and independent contractors, who often lack traditional employer-sponsored retirement plans. In addition, retirement income solutions and ERISA litigation reform remain one the legislative horizon.

Davis continues, "As the retirement landscape continues to evolve, T. Rowe Price remains focused on delivering forward-looking insights and actionable solutions so that our clients can navigate change with confidence and take meaningful steps toward long-term financial security."

The full detailed 2026 Retirement Market Outlook can be found here.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.78 trillion in client assets as of December 31, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related.

Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

