Syntheia Announces First 1,000 Subscriptions

Syntheia Announces First 1,000 Subscriptions

Launches "Never on Hold Again Club"   Referral Marketing Campaign

Hosting Investor Night in Vaughan, Ontario   on February 20 th , 2025

Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), CSE SYAI, a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management, proudly announces its first 1,000 subscribers for its AssistantNLP platform ahead of Management's expectations.

Originally, Management had set a milestone of obtaining 10,000 subscribers for the year 2025. Management is pleased to report that it achieved 10% of its internal forecast within the first two weeks of February 2025, significantly ahead of schedule and forecast.

Management now looks to revise its original subscriber forecast for the balance of 2025. Management will provide its revised subscriber guidance at the beginning of Q2 2025 once it has reassessed growth potential.

Businesses subscribing to our platform often require translation assistance as for many owners, English is their second language. Syntheia not only serves as their automated AI receptionist but also eliminates the language barrier that challenges many small and medium businesses today in North America and globally.

Syntheia Referral Program: Never on Hold Again Club

Further to our press release dated February 4, 2025, we are pleased to provide more details on Syntheia's Never on Hold Again Club , our referral program which is live and operational.

"In 2025 our primary objective is to grow our subscriber base by prioritizing adoption and community growth, similar to how other major platforms have built their user networks. Our goal is to foster a strong and engaged community, with monetization strategies to follow" commented Tony Di Benedetto CEO.

Never on Hold Again Club is a referral program that rewards customers for sharing the power of AI-driven call handling. By referring businesses to Syntheia, customers can earn exclusive benefits while helping others elevate their customer service experience.

The Never On Hold Again Club allows any user to sign up via the Company's referral portal and refer others using email or social media platforms. No paid subscription is required to participate – ‘freemium', ‘basic' and ‘pro' users can refer others. Both individuals and businesses can participate, and rewards include free minutes and free monthly subscriptions. For more details on the Never On Hold Again Club, including rewards, terms and conditions, please visit: https://www.syntheia.ai/the-never-on-hold-again-club . The program is available to users in all countries subject to local rules and regulations.

With user onboarding of approximately 10 minutes, businesses can sign up through a frictionless experience to take advantage of our AI technology without upfront costs - making it an ideal solution for startups and enterprises alike.

Once a business is subscribed, it can later elect to upgrade its service to a paid subscription.

"The growth we've seen in just the first two weeks of February is a testament to the increasing demand for AI-driven call management. Surpassing 1,000 subscribers ahead of schedule signals a paradigm shift in how businesses are embracing automation to enhance customer interactions" commented Paul Di Benedetto Chief Technology Officer of Syntheia AI.

Flexible Plans and Pricing: Syntheia's Three Pricing Models

AssistantNLP's Receptionist service is available today to customers in three pricing tiers:

  • Freemium ' – Includes essential features with 60 minutes included per month at no cost;
  • Basic ' – Priced at $99.99/month, includes 500 minutes per month with additional functionalities such as email messaging; and
  • Pro ' – At $299.99/month, includes 2,000 monthly minutes, advanced analytics and customizable features.

Please access https://www.syntheia.ai/pricing for more details on each pricing tier.

Investor Night, Vaughan, ON – February 20, 2025 – 6:30 p.m.

The Company will be holding an investor night on February 20, 2025, at Venu Event Space in Vaughan, Ontario at 6:30 p.m. Shareholders and interested parties are welcome to attend the event where management will be providing a corporate overview and will be demonstrating Syntheia technologies and discussing the future technology roadmap for the platform.

To RSVP for the event, please email: rsvp@syntheia.ai

" We are excited about the opportunities and growth for Syntheia," commented Tony Di Benedetto, Chief Executive Officer of Syntheia. "I invite all shareholders and interested parties to attend our investor night in which we will be showcasing our platform and discuss the future roadmap of the Company "

About Syntheia

Syntheia is an artificial intelligence technology company which is developing and commercializing proprietary algorithms to deliver human-like conversations. Our SaaS platform offers conversational AI solutions for both enterprise and small-medium business customers globally.

Cautionary Statement

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to the Company's mission and business objectives, the Company's efforts to grow brand awareness, customer base and sales, and the availability of the Never on Hold Again Referral Program. Readers are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Please refer to the Company's listing statement available on SEDAR+ for a list of risks and key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Tony Di Benedetto
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (844) 796-8434

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Emerging Tech Investing
SYAI:CC
Syntheia
