Syntech Unveils Consumer-Focused Expansion Plans for 2023

Syntech a leading brand of electronic accessories market, showcased its latest offerings and announced its global expansion plans at the CES 2023, drawing strong attention from consumers, collaborators, and media. The company's focus on user experience, aesthetic design, and environmental sustainability set the stage for the introduction of a new era of accessories.

Professional VR user Jasmine with Syntech founders Edward and Armi

The highlights of the Syntech booth at CES was their gaming series, which received excited feedback from visitors. The VR Head Strap with Battery Pack and Steam Deck Multifunctional Docking Station were particularly popular, with global visitors expressing interest and engaging with the brand's founder to discuss the needs of gamers and their hopes for future gaming products.

In 2023, Syntech will keep expanding its focus to the interactive entertainment and office sectors. The upcoming spring new products conference will feature a camera and microphone with structural innovations and LED lighting effects. The camera is designed to provide better design and quality options for customers in the remote office market, while the microphone is tailored to meet the needs of new live gaming scenarios and business environments. This entry into the interactive entertainment and office space by Syntech will bring a new consumer experience.

As the company expands into new markets, Syntech is dedicated to providing the best possible global consumer experience. The company places a strong emphasis on the consumer experience and is committed to continuously improving it. Syntech will be expanding into Europe , the Middle East , and East Asia in 2023, enabling consumers around the world to experience Syntech's superior product design and process aesthetics. "We understand that to meet the needs of our customers, it is important to not only improve product design but also enhance the overall user experience. We are constantly seeking feedback from our global customers and using it to inform our product development," said Edward (Weiran), founder of Syntech.

For more information about Syntech and its revolutionary new products, please visit https://syntechhome.com/

About Syntech

Syntech is a leading brand of electronic accessories, with a focus on innovative design and exceptional performance. Established in 2017 and headquartered in the technology hub of Shenzhen , the company's mission is to enhance the user experience of digital content through its products. Syntech has a rapidly expanding presence in over 80 countries and is committed to becoming a globally recognized brand.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Helpshift Awarded Patent for Innovation Breakthrough in Customer Support: Bridging Mobile Phones, Console Gaming, TV Set Tops, and More

New capabilities enable users the ability to solve their problems instantly through self service or by connecting them with an agent

Helpshift the established leader in in-app customer service and user support for mobile-first brands, recently acquired by Keywords Studios, announced today that the company has been awarded a patent for its innovation breakthrough in mobile app support. With Helpshift's patented technology, consumers can use their mobile phone as a bridge to conveniently secure customer service for console gaming, TV set tops, and real world environments.

Battle of Kingdoms: 5x5 Gaming launches Closed Beta with rewards for participants

The upcoming free to play strategy game, Battle of Kingdoms, is currently accepting players for Closed Beta testing, and is offering a limited edition NFT & other rewards for those who join in.

Battle of Kingdoms closed beta

Players can apply to join the Closed Beta by visiting 5x5 Gaming on Twitter, Facebook, or their website and filling out this form .

Battle of Kingdoms is a free to play strategy game that combines the best elements of Auto-Chess and Card Collecting Games with an accurate historical theme that allows you to play, collect, and battle, completely for free. Progress through a challenging historical campaign, join a guild, and compete with other players in multiple PvP and co-op modes to earn more warrior cards and currency that will open up new options and features.

Launching in Closed Beta, Battle of Kingdoms will be fully released on mobile devices in Q2 2023.

About the game:

Travel around the world and throughout time as you take part in epic battles from history, leading units of all cultures as you learn the history of warfare from 10,000 B .C. all the way up to the 1800s.

Take part in competitive multiplayer with a variety of game modes, including team battle and free for all.

Find out your unit's strengths, weaknesses, and history as you collect more units to lead in battle!

Use unit and culture synergies to make your army even more powerful!

Watch the battle unfold in autochess style gameplay.

Build your warriors for battle, or to trade on the marketplace.

All the facts about Battle of Kingdoms

  • Real warriors and events from history
  • Autochess style strategy - CCG style collectability
  • Competitive multiplayer
  • Free to play
  • Deck building

About 5x5 Gaming:

Led by CEO and founder Deniz Gezgin , 5x5 Gaming's team is composed of industry veterans from all over the world. With over 100 years of experience in game development combined, 5x5 Gaming is breaking out with "Battle of Kingdoms" a free to play strategy backed by investors from 5x5 Gaming is backed by games and crypto industry experts, such as Com2uS,1Up Ventures, Dialectic Capital Lucid Blue Ventures,  Co-Founders of The Sandbox and YGG.

Press inquiries : media@5x5gaming.com

Web3 Gaming Studio InfiniGods Launches First Game, InfiniMerge

InfiniMerge combines simple mechanics and straightforward progression with Web3 elements like digital collectibles and play-to-own rewards

InfiniGods, the innovative Web3 gaming studio founded by social and mobile industry veterans, today announced the public launch of InfiniMerge a free-to-play merge game set in an ancient Greek landscape with a focus on building and adventure.

Kindred Group's Q4 report 2022 and invitation to conference call

Kindred Group plc will publish its interim report for the fourth quarter 2022 on Wednesday 8 February 2023 at 07.30 (CET).

In connection with this, Kindred Group's CEO Henrik Tjärnström will host a web presentation in English at 10.00 (CET) which is webcasted live on https://www.kindredgroup.com/q42022 .

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" New Players Including Alessandro Delpi Wearing the JUVENTUS Official Kit Debut in the JUVENTUS OFFICIAL CAMPAIGN

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the JUVENTUS Official Campaign from Friday, January 20th . The campaign will feature Zedane, Davi, and Alessandro Delpi wearing the JUVENTUS official kit. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the JUVENTUS Official Campaign from Friday, January 20th. The campaign will feature Zedane, Davi, and Alessandro Delpi wearing the JUVENTUS official kit. Also check ou the Chinese New Year campaign and much more!

The campaign will include a login bonus, daily scenarios, event missions, and much more. Be sure to check the in-game notifications for details.

JUVENTUS Selection Transfer

Zedane, Davi, and Alessandro Delpi wearing the JUVENTUS official kit debut as new players in this Transfer! This is a Step-Up Transfer where 1 SSR player is guaranteed on Step 3 and 1 new SSR player is guaranteed on Step 5.

The JUVENTUS Selection: Zedane Step-Up Transfer, JUVENTUS Selection: Davi Step-Up Transfer, JUVENTUS Selection: Alessandro Delpi Step-Up Transfer and more will be held at the same time.

Dreamball Exchange

JUVENTUS home, away, and keeper kits are now available in the Dreamball Exchange!

Chinese New Year: Daily Scenarios

Users can play these limited scenarios once a day during the event period. Be sure to play for a chance to receive the following items.

  • Shot-Specific Black Ball (SSR) +3
  • Dribble-specific Black Ball (SSR) +3
  • Block-specific Black Ball (N) +3

And more

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:


Android™ 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre:


Head-to-head football simulation game

Price:


Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions:


Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website:


https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account:


@tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page:


https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel:


https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel:


https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright:


©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA



©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM



© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

FAZE CLAN AND PORSCHE ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

PARTNERSHIP INITIATIVES TO INCLUDE ORIGINAL CONTENT, CONSUMER PRODUCTS, ESPORTS INTEGRATIONS AND WEB3 DIGITAL GOODS

Download hi-res images HERE

