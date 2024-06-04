Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Metals Australia

MLS:AU

Cleo Diagnostics

COV:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Surrozen Initiates Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1b Clinical Trial of SZN-043 for Severe Alcohol-Associated Hepatitis

Surrozen Initiates Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1b Clinical Trial of SZN-043 for Severe Alcohol-Associated Hepatitis

  • SZN-043 is a novel hepatocyte-specific R-spondin mimetic bispecific fusion protein targeting ASGR1
  • Anticipate potential proof-of-concept data available in the first half of 2025

Surrozen, Inc. ("Surrozen" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SRZN), a company pioneering targeted therapeutics that selectively activate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 1b clinical trial for SZN-043 in patients with severe alcohol-associated hepatitis.

The Phase 1b is an open-label, multi-center clinical trial that will enroll approximately 30 patients with severe alcohol-associated hepatitis. The Company plans to evaluate safety, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity and a number of efficacy endpoints including changes in MELD score, changes in Lille score and overall survival. The MELD and Lille scores have been shown to correlate with clinical improvement and 90-day survival.

"We are excited to begin enrollment in our Phase 1b clinical trial with our lead product candidate, SZN-043. The R&D organization has worked diligently to finalize regulatory approvals in multiple countries, initiate study sites and begin dosing of the first patient on schedule," said Craig Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surrozen. "We are gaining momentum in our SZN-043 clinical trial program in severe alcohol-associated hepatitis and anticipate that proof-of-concept data may be available in the first half of 2025."

"The Phase 1a clinical data for SZN-043 demonstrated encouraging safety and tolerability and provided early evidence of Wnt signal activation and effects on liver function in patients with a history of liver cirrhosis," said Edward Gane MBCHB, MD, FRACP, MNZM, Professor of Medicine at the University of Auckland, New Zealand, Hepatologist and Deputy Director of the New Zealand Liver Unit at the Auckland City Hospital. "Severe alcohol-associated hepatitis remains an unmet medical need with a very high mortality and no improvement in survival for more than 50 years. I am very excited about the potential for SZN-043 to offer a meaningful clinical benefit to these patients."

About SZN-043 for Severe Alcohol-Associated Hepatitis
SZN-043 is the first development candidate using Surrozen's SWEETS™ technology. Surrozen is developing SZN-043 for severe liver diseases, initially focusing on alcohol-associated hepatitis. The Company completed a Phase 1a clinical trial in patients with chronic liver disease and healthy volunteers. SZN-043 demonstrated acceptable safety and tolerability in all subjects, with evidence of target engagement, Wnt signal activation and effects on liver function. The Company initiated enrollment in the Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with severe alcohol-associated hepatitis in the second quarter of 2024 and expects that proof-of-concept data from this trial may be available in the first half of 2025.

About SZN-413 for Retinal Diseases
SZN-413 is a bi-specific antibody targeting Fzd4-mediated Wnt signaling designed using Surrozen's SWAP™ technology. It is currently being developed for the treatment of retinal vascular-associated diseases. Data generated by Surrozen with SZN-413 in preclinical models of retinopathy demonstrated that SZN-413 could potently stimulate Wnt signaling in the eye, induce normal retinal vessel regrowth, suppress pathological vessel growth and reduce vascular leakage. This novel approach could thus potentially allow for regeneration of healthy eye tissue, not only halting retinopathy, but possibly allowing for a full reversal of the patient's disease.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Surrozen entered into a strategic partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim for the research and development of SZN-413 for the treatment of retinal diseases. Under the terms of the agreement, Boehringer Ingelheim received an exclusive, worldwide license to develop SZN-413 and other Fzd4-specific Wnt-modulating molecules for all purposes, including as a treatment for retinal diseases, in exchange for an upfront payment to Surrozen of $12.5 million. Surrozen will also be eligible to receive up to $587.0 million in success-based development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, in addition to mid-single digit to low-double digit royalties on sales. After an initial period of joint research, Boehringer Ingelheim will assume all development and commercial responsibilities.

About Wnt Signaling
Wnt signaling plays key roles in the control of development, homeostasis, and regeneration of many essential organs and tissues, including liver, intestine, lung, kidney, retina, central nervous system, cochlea, bone, and others. Modulation of Wnt signaling pathways has potential for treatment of degenerative diseases and tissue injuries. Surrozen's platform and proprietary technologies have the potential to overcome the limitations in pursuing the Wnt pathway as a therapeutic strategy.

About Surrozen
Surrozen is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway. Surrozen is developing tissue-specific antibodies designed to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with a current focus on severe liver and eye diseases. For more information, please visit www.surrozen.com .

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "will," "plan," "intend," "potential," "expect," "could," or the negative of these words and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Surrozen's discovery, research and development activities, in particular its development plans for its product candidates SZN-043 and SZN-413 (including anticipated clinical development plans and timelines, the availability of data, the potential for such product candidates to be used to treat human disease, as well as the potential benefits of such product candidates), and the Company's partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim, including the potential for future success-based development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, in addition to mid-single digit to low-double digit royalties on sales. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management of Surrozen and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Surrozen. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of research and development activities, preclinical and clinical trials with respect to SZN-043, SZN-413 and potential future drug candidates; the Company's ability to fund its preclinical and clinical trials and development efforts, whether with existing funds or through additional fundraising; Surrozen's ability to identify, develop and commercialize drug candidates; Surrozen's ability to successfully complete preclinical and clinical studies for SZN-043, SZN-413, or other future product candidates; the effects that arise from volatility in global economic, political, regulatory and market conditions; and all other factors discussed in Surrozen's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Surrozen's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents Surrozen has filed, or will file, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Surrozen presently does not know, or that Surrozen currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Surrozen's expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Surrozen anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Surrozen may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Surrozen specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Surrozen's assessments of any date after the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Investor and Media Contact:
Investorinfo@surrozen.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Surrozen Inc.SRZNNASDAQ:SRZNLife Science Investing
SRZN
The Conversation (0)
Surrozen Presents Data Demonstrating the Promise of Antibody-Based Wnt Mimetics in Treating Cornea Endothelial Dystrophies and Dry Eye Disease at the Associations for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

Surrozen Presents Data Demonstrating the Promise of Antibody-Based Wnt Mimetics in Treating Cornea Endothelial Dystrophies and Dry Eye Disease at the Associations for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

  • In preclinical models of cornea endothelial dystrophies, a Surrozen antibody-based Wnt mimetic reduced corneal edema and stimulated endothelial cell proliferation in the cornea
  • Surrozen's antibody based Wnt mimetic also increased detectable tear volume production in dry eye disease models

Surrozen, Inc. ("Surrozen" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SRZN), a company pioneering targeted therapeutics that selectively activate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration, announced today that preclinical data highlighting the potential for Surrozen's antibody-based Wnt mimetic technologies to treat cornea endothelial damage and Dry Eye Disease (DED) were presented on May 7, 2024 at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting in Seattle.

"We are pleased to present new data based on preclinical studies that demonstrate activation of the Wnt pathway leads to regeneration of cells in damaged eye tear gland tissue in Dry Eye Disease and proliferation of endothelial cells in Fuchs' Endothelial Cell Dystrophy, that can halt the loss of vision and blindness that develop as the diseases progress," said Yang Li, Ph.D. Executive Vice President of Research. "These early results are important as Fuchs' Endothelial Cell Dystrophy and Dry Eye Disease are severe diseases with few effective treatments available. We look forward to continuing our evaluation of this novel approach to tissue and cell regeneration utilizing our antibody based Wnt mimetic SWAP technologies."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Surrozen Provides First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update

Surrozen Provides First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update

SZN-043 Phase 1a clinical trial results to be presented at the 2024 European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) in Milan

Preclinical data from ARVO 2024 demonstrate the promise of a Surrozen antibody based Wnt mimetic, to activate targeted cell regeneration in cornea endothelial dystrophies and dry eye disease

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Annexon Announces Positive Topline Results from Pivotal Phase 3 Trial for First-in-Class C1q Blocking Antibody ANX005 in Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Annexon Announces Positive Topline Results from Pivotal Phase 3 Trial for First-in-Class C1q Blocking Antibody ANX005 in Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Single Infusion of ANX005 30 mg/kg Met Primary Endpoint, Delivering a Highly Statistically Significant and Clinically Meaningful 2.4-fold Improvement in GBS-DS vs. Placebo at Week 8, p=0.0058

ANX005 Demonstrated Early and Sustained Improvements in Key Secondary Endpoints Including Muscle Strength, Nerve Damage and Ventilation

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Annexon Biosciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss GBS Phase 3 Data

Annexon Biosciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss GBS Phase 3 Data

Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement-based medicines for people living with devastating inflammatory-related diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss GBS phase 3 data.

Conference Call and Webcast Information
The live webcast and replay may be accessed by visiting Annexon's website here . The dial-in number is 1-877-407-0784 (U.S./Canada) or 1-201-689-8560 (international). The conference ID for all callers is 13747058.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Precigen Announces Groundbreaking Pivotal Study Data for PRGN-2012 in Patients with Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis in Which More than Half of Patients Achieved Complete Response

Precigen Announces Groundbreaking Pivotal Study Data for PRGN-2012 in Patients with Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis in Which More than Half of Patients Achieved Complete Response

Phase 12 pivotal study met the primary safety and efficacy endpoints –

51% (18 out of 35) of patients achieved Complete Response, requiring no surgeries after treatment with PRGN-2012; complete responses have been durable beyond 12 months with median duration of follow up of 20 months as of data cutoff –

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dyne Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Dyne Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne's website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and a replay will be accessible for 90 days following the presentation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Atea Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) ("Atea"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of oral antiviral therapeutics for serious viral diseases, today announced that Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Atea, will present a business update at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. ET in New York.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Company's website at https://ir.ateapharma.com/ . An archived webcast will be available on Atea's website for at least 90 days following the event.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Athira Pharma to Participate in Upcoming June Conferences

Athira Pharma to Participate in Upcoming June Conferences

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced that Company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in June.

Jefferies Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date and Time: Wednesday, June 5, 2024, from 4:30 p.m. ET- 4:55 p.m. ET
Location: Marriott Marquis, New York City

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Gold Royalty Completes Vares Copper Stream Acquisition

Ormat Technologies Announces Upcoming Investor Day

UniDoc to Supply AI-Assisted eHealth Cubes to Aid Group

Related News

Gold Investing

Gold Royalty Completes Vares Copper Stream Acquisition

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources Appoints Paola Rojas to Advisory Board, Bolstering Global Expertise in Metals and Energy

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Drills 69.3 Meters at 1.64% Li2o at Mr-6

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Completes Drill Program at Deloro with Resource Estimate Expected in July

Resource Investing

CuFe Investor Presentation June 2024

Gold Investing

Siren Awarded High-Grade Lyell Tenement for a Further 5 Years

×