Brightstar Resources

Successful Completion of A$12 Million Share Placement

Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar or the Company) (ASX: BTR) is pleased to report that it has received firm commitments for a placement of new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (Shares) at A$0.014 per Share to raise A$12 million (before costs) (Placement).

Highlights:

  • Firm commitments received to raise A$12 million through a strongly supported two-tranche Placement
  • Placement completed to leading domestic and international institutional and sophisticated investors, including a significant contribution from existing shareholders of Brightstar and Linden
  • Post completion of the Placement, Brightstar to emerge with over $20 million in cash and no debt to fund mine life extension at the operating Second Fortune mine, fast-track development of the Jasper Hills, Menzies and Laverton Gold Projects
Along with existing cash, proceeds from the Selkirk mining operations and the Placement, Brightstar will emerge with over $20 million cash (no debt) which will underpin the next phase of activities at Brightstar’s Menzies and Laverton Gold Projects and, subject to successful completion of its proposed takeover of unlisted gold producer Linden Gold Alliance Limited (Linden), Linden’s Second Fortune and development- ready Jasper Hills project. Refer to Brightstar’s announcements of 25 March 2024 for more information regarding Brightstar’s proposed acquisition of Linden.

The Placement had strong cornerstone support including a strategic $2 million investment from St Barbara Ltd who is expected to emerge as Brightstar’s largest shareholder with a shareholding of approximately 13% post completion of the Placement and the Linden takeover. Brightstar’s existing largest institutional shareholder, Collins St Asset Management, subscribed for approximately $2.3 million in the Placement, while well-regarded mining investment house Lion Selection Group (ASX:LSX) participated for $2 million in the Placement.

The Placement will be completed in the following two tranches:

  • 298,676,401 Shares within the Company’s existing placement capacity pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1 and 237,037,885 Shares within the Company’s existing placement capacity pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1A, raising a total of $7.5 million; and
  • 321,428,571 Shares, subject to shareholder approval in accordance with Listing Rule 7.1, raising $4.5 million.

The Placement is not conditional on the success of the takeover bid for Linden.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources


R3D Resources

$1.5 Million in Firm Commitments Received for Capital Raisings

$0.5 million partial underwrite of the Rights Issue & $1.0 million in further debt or equity to be raised by end April 2024

R3D Resources Limited (ASX: R3D) (the Company) (renamed Tartana Minerals Limited) is pleased to provide an update on the 1 for 5 pro rata entitlement offer of New Shares in the Company at an issue price of $0.05 per New Share, as well as 1 attaching Option exercisable at $0.10 expiring 31 December 2025 for each 2 New Shares subscribed for (the Rights Issue) which opened in November 2023.

Peter Schloo, president and CEO of Heritage Mining.

Heritage Mining Gears up for 2024 Exploration at Drayton-Black Lake Project

Heritage Mining (CSE:HML) is gearing up for more drilling in 2024 following a successful drill program in 2023, the results of which confirmed the presence of multiple high-grade instances of gold and silver mineralization.

“We're advancing, and we were probably the most active in 2023 from an exploration perspective,” said Peter Schloo, president and CEO of Heritage Mining. “So we have a lot of news to come and, you know, the stocks are looking really good.”

The company will be conducting ground induced polarization drilling to further define the deposit potential at the Alcona and New Millennium targets within its flagship Drayton-Black Lake project.

FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $10 MILLION BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $10 MILLION BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (" Freegold " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that further to its news release of March 8, 2024 the Company has closed its upsized brokered private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,000,000 ). Paradigm Capital acted as sole agent (the " Agent ") on the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company entered into an agency agreement (the " Agency Agreement ") dated March 26, 2024 , between the Company and the Agent. In accordance with the Agency Agreement, 25,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") were issued at a price of $0.40 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") for 24 months from today's date at an exercise price of $0.52 per Warrant Share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Advancing Multiple Gold Discoveries in Proven Jurisdictions

Advancing Multiple Gold Discoveries in Proven Jurisdictions

Focused on adding value through cost effective minerals exploration and discovery

This Presentation has been prepared as a summary only and does not contain all information about Many Peaks Minerals Limited’s (“MPK” or the “Company”) assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses, prospects and rights and liabilities. The information in this Presentation and made to you verbally is subject to updating, completion, revision, further verification and amendment without notice.
Siren Gold

Significant Mineralisation Intersected at Auld Creek

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Auld Creek Prospect.
Flynn Gold

Polymetallic Strike and Depth Potential Identified at Firetower Project

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at its 100%-owned Firetower Project located in northwest Tasmania.

