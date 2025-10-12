The Conversation (0)
October 12, 2025
Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Successful A$4.5m Two Tranche Placement
17 September
Green Technology Metals
09 October
Trading Halt
12 August
Seymour Lithium Project Achieves Permitting Milestone
Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Seymour Lithium Project Achieves Permitting MilestoneDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
06 August
Seymour Concentrate Produces Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide
Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Seymour Concentrate Produces Battery Grade Lithium HydroxideDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 July
Large High Grade Rubidium Resource Identified at Seymour
Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Large High Grade Rubidium Resource Identified at SeymourDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 October
Chairman on India Trade Mission with PM
Robin Brundle joins Prime Minister on first major trade mission to IndiaMr Brundle joins 125-strong delegation of leading business representatives, academic and cultural leaders, and government ministers on UK's largest ever trade mission to IndiaTechnology Minerals Plc (LSE: TM1), the first UK... Keep Reading...
09 October
Mining the Gap: 5 Forces Shaping North America’s Lithium Supply Chain
A convergence of industry investments, government initiatives and a shifting global trade dynamic is creating an environment ripe for the development of a North American battery supply chain, with lithium playing a leading role. These trends are reshaping the region’s industrial base and opening... Keep Reading...
08 October
Saskatchewan Implements New 3 Percent Lithium Royalty, Provides Clarity to Companies
Saskatchewan has introduced a new royalty framework for lithium production, marking a major step toward supporting the province’s growing role in Canada’s critical minerals sector. The amendments to 2017 subsurface mineral royalty regulations formally establish a 3 percent Crown royalty on the... Keep Reading...
06 October
From Rock to Road: Investing in Ontario’s Looming EV Boom
The momentum around the global energy transition has underscored the critical importance of establishing secure, ethical and efficient critical mineral supply chains, leading to renewed interest in jurisdictions with the right resources but without the geopolitical baggage. And Ontario, Canada... Keep Reading...
02 October
UPS Batteries For Explosive (EX & ATEX) Environments
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced UPS Batteries For Explosive (EX & ATEX) EnvironmentsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
01 October
Lithium Americas and GM Advance Thacker Pass with Landmark Federal Funding
Developer Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC,NYSE:LAC) has reached an agreement with General Motors (NYSE:GM) and the US Department of Energy (DOE) to unlock the first US$435 million installment of a landmark federal loan for its Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada.The company confirmed on Wednesday... Keep Reading...
