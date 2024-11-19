Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Red Mountain Mining

Stunning High Gold and Copper Soil Results Opens Up Potential New Gold and Copper Region

Red Mountain Mining Limited (“RMX” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has received geochemical results for 284 soil samples collected during September from the Company’s 100%-owned Flicka Lake prospect in Ontario, Canada. The soil sampling was undertaken in parallel with a rock grab sampling program (refer ASX announcement: 6 November 2024). Samples were taken from around 400 locations within the Flicka Lake claims and 91 rock grab samples and 284 soil samples were collected and submitted for multielement geochemical analysis.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Exceptionally high gold assay results from Flicka Lake in Canada received potentially supporting the discovery of a new Gold and Copper Region
  • In soil Gold values returned from two areas include:
    • 17.8ppm (17.8 g/t Au), 6.32ppm (6.32 g/t Au) and 1.11ppm (1.11 g/t Au) returned from North of the project area.
    • 0.816ppm (0.816 g/t Au) returned for a single sample from the northwest of the claims.
  • These results suggest potential for a large concealed high grade vein-hosted gold mineralisation similar to that seen at the Flicka Zone
  • Results from the north and northwest of the Flicka Lake project area indicate the potential for near-surface high grade quartz-vein hosted gold mineralisation
  • Polymetallic copper-rich soil anomalies with values of up to 2420ppm Cu indicate the potential of Flicka Lake for volcanic-hosted base metal sulfide mineralisation, particularly in the northern part of the tenement
  • Potential high grade Copper discovery provides material potential exploration upside given the program was focused on Gold
  • The Company will follow up these positive gold and base metal results and the previously identified Flicka Zone prospect with further exploration as soon as practically possible

High Gold in Soil Values Highlight New Gold prospects within the Flicka Lake Claims

Four soil samples from the northern portion of the project area returned exceptionally high gold values of contained 17.8ppm (17.8 g/t Au), 6.32ppm (6.32 g/t Au) and 1.11ppm (1.11 g/t Au) gold. A further sample from the northwest of the project area contained 0.816ppm gold (0.816 g/t Au).

Highly Significant Copper Results

19 samples contained over 200ppm Cu, with peak values of 2420ppm and 1630ppm. The highest copper value of 2420ppm was returned for sample 1291262, located approximately 400m north of the Flicka Zone. Copper results (see Table 1 and Figure 2).

The gold values returned for the soil samples are shown on Figure 1 with 22 samples, listed on Table 1. As outlined in RMX’s ASX announcement of 30 October 2024, the rock and soil sampling program was designed to test ten orogenic gold target zones defined using available geological and geophysical data for the Flicka Lake tenement. Soil sampling was undertaken primarily in areas that lacked surface outcrop, where rock sampling was not possible.

Figure 1: RMX soil gold results for the Flicka Lake project. Values for samples with > 0.1ppm Au are shown. The Fry Lake #9 prospect lies outside of the RMX mineral claims area.

The Company’s geochemical results are consistent with the results of detailed soil sampling from the high- grade Flicka Zone reported by Troon Ventures in their 2003 Assessment Report. Troon reported isolated values of up to 1.19ppm gold (1.19 g/t Au) immediately adjacent to mineralised quartz veins1.

RMX’s results from the north and northwest of the Flicka Lake project area indicate the potential for near- surface high grade quartz-vein hosted gold mineralisation, likely similar in style and tenor to the mineralisation rock chip sampled by RMX at the Flicka Zone (refer ASX Announcement 6 November 2024).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Red Mountain Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

M&A graphic.

Orla to Buy Musselwhite Gold Mine from Newmont for US$850 Million

Orla Mining (TSX:OLA,NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) has entered into a definitive deal to buy the Musselwhite gold mine from Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM), positioning the company to more than double its annual gold production.

The purchase, valued at US$810 million, with two additional contingent payments of US$20 million each, will set Orla up as a diversified North American gold producer as it marks the company's entry into Canada.

The first contingent payment will be made if the spot gold price exceeds US$2,900 per ounce in the first year after the transaction closes, and the second will be made if the price exceeds US$3,000 in the second year after closure.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars in front of Canadian flag.

Indigenous-owned Mining Royalty Firm Targeting Canadian Resource Opportunities

Nations Royalty (TSXV:NRC,OTCQB:NRYCF), the first mining royalty company with majority Indigenous ownership, is attracting attention since listing on the TSX Venture Exchange this past June.

With 77 percent ownership by the Nisga’a Nation, the firm is also backed by Canadian businessman Frank Giustra.

As explained on Nations Royalty's website, the idea is to use mining royalties as a means to achieve financial independence for Indigenous communities, while also providing opportunities for investors.

Keep reading...Show less

Kestrel Option Partner Centerra Gold Continues Drilling at QCM Property

Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation")(TSXV:KGC) is pleased to provide an update on work completed by Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra")(TSX:CG) on the QCM gold property ("QCM") located in the Manson-Germanson area of central British Columbia. Centerra is currently in the process of earning a 75% interest in QCM by making cash payments totaling $900,000 and completing $6,500,000 in exploration work, which must include a minimum of 13,500 metres of drilling, by May 7th, 2029

Centerra's reverse circulation ("RC") drill program is well underway. A total of 6 holes and 813.97 metres have been completed to date with drilling ongoing. Completed holes are located in the 14 Vein area where RC drilling by Kestrel in 2022 returned up to 2.33 g/t Au over 44.19 metres. Results for the Centerra drill program will be released once analytical results have been received and interpreted. Centerra has also advised that they have submitted to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation of British Columbia an application for a 5-year Multi-Year-Area-Based (MYAB) permit, which upon receipt will allow for property wide exploration and drilling.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

White Gold Corp. Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources to 1,203,000 oz Gold Indicated and 1,116,600 oz Gold Inferred at the White Gold Project, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for its flagship White Gold project located approximately 95 km south of Dawson City in west-central Yukon, Canada. The updated mineral resource includes a significant increase in total gold ounces, including a 18.5% increase in inferred resources and an 4.3% increase in indicated resources. The White Gold project now comprises 1,203,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated Resource category (17.7 million tonnes averaging 2.12 gt Au) and 1,116,600 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category (24.5 million tonnes averaging 1.42 gt Au) at US$2,000oz gold. The gold resources at the White Gold Project are near surface, almost entirely captured within an open pit, and remain open for expansion in multiple directions with additional opportunities to increase total resources via targets within close proximity. Additional increases to the size of the resource may also be possible through an ongoing analysis of the resource block model and by capturing additional ounces hosted within the Target for Further Exploration area which hosts an additional estimated 10 12 million tonnes grading between 1 2 gt Au. These results form part of the Company's work program supported by strategic partners including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources

Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX: SRR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Sarama Resources Ltd (‘SRR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of SRR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 21 November 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Why Gold is Down, 10+ Mining Stocks on My Radar Now

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shared his thoughts on gold's post-US election price drop, saying it doesn't mean the metal won't thrive once Donald Trump takes office again.

"What happened was you had a risk-on moment ... it wasn't that gold and silver were no longer relevant, it was simply that people were celebrating the Trump victory," he explained to the Investing News Network.

Feneck also gave updates on mining stocks he's watching right now.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Private Placement

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

Heritage Mining Further Expands Land Position and Provides Exploration Update

PROSPECT RIDGE CONFIRMS LARGE MINERALIZED SYSTEM AT COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY IN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

×