Stuhini Issues Clarification on Hold Period Date from September 8, 2025 News Release

Stuhini Issues Clarification on Hold Period Date from September 8, 2025 News Release

Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: STU) (OTCQB: STXPF) (WKN: A2PLBV) (the "Company" or "Stuhini") wishes to clarify the regulatory hold period date disclosed in its news release dated September 8, 2025, regarding the final closing of its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement.

The news release incorrectly stated that the securities issued pursuant to the closing are subject to a regulatory resale hold period ending January 8, 2025. The correct date is January 6, 2026.

All other terms of the private placement remain unchanged.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.

Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada. The Company's portfolio of exploration properties includes the flagship Ruby Creek Property, 16 km east of Atlin, BC; the South Thompson Nickel Project, 35 km northwest of Grand Rapids, Manitoba; the Big Ledge Property, 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC

For further information on Stuhini, visit our website at www.stuhini.com or contact:

Meredith Eades
President & CEO
meades@stuhini.com
604.360.4668

Twitter: @STUexploration
LinkedIn: Stuhini Exploration

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265772

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Greenhawk Resources IncGRHK:CNXCNSX:GRHKGold Investing
GRHK:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Greenhawk Resources Inc

Greenhawk Resources Inc

Greenhawk Resources Inc is engaged in the exploration and development of the Storo Gold Project located in Greenland.

Clem Chambers, gold bars.

Clem Chambers: Gold's Top Driver Now, Silver's Coming Boom Phase

Clem Chambers, CEO of aNewFN.com, shares his outlook for gold and silver.

He also shares his thoughts on the broader US economy.

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.

And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Keep reading...Show less
Hand labeled "BRICS" cutting paper money with scissors.

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

The BRICS nations, originally composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, have had many discussions about establishing a new reserve currency backed by a basket of their respective currencies.

A BRICS currency was a topic at the 2024 BRICS Summit that took place October 22 to 24 in Kazan, Russia. At the summit, the BRICS nations continued their discussions of creating a potentially gold-backed currency, known as the "Unit," as an alternative to the US dollar.

At the 2024 BRICS summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared on stage holding what appeared as a prototype of a possible BRICS banknote. However, he seemed to back away from previous aggressive calls for de-dollarization, stating the goal of the BRICS member nations is not to move away from the US dollar-dominated SWIFT platform, but rather to deter the "weaponization" of the US dollar by developing alternative systems for using local currencies in financial transactions between BRICS countries and with trading partners.

"We are not refusing, not fighting the dollar, but if they don't let us work with it, what can we do? We then have to look for other alternatives, which is happening," he stated.

The potential BRICS currency would allow these nations to assert their economic independence while competing with the existing international financial system. The current system is dominated by the US dollar, which accounts for about 90 percent of all currency trading. Until recently, nearly 100 percent of oil trading was conducted in US dollars; however, in 2023, one-fifth of oil trades were reportedly made using non-US dollar currencies.

Keep reading...Show less
Metal Bank

Executing WA Gold Strategy

Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) advises that it has signed a non-binding term sheet (Term Sheet) with Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) (HAS) for the acquisition of the gold assets of HAS, (subject to due diligence, binding documentation and other conditions precedent including MBK shareholder approval) (Proposed Acquisition), and has commenced a scoping study for the Kingsley and Homestead deposits at the Livingstone Project, furthering its Western Australian focussed gold strategy to expand MBK’s WA gold portfolio and move to production.

Keep reading...Show less
Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drilling

Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drilling

Download the PDF here.

Jaime Carrasco, gold bars.

Jaime Carrasco: Gold, Silver, Miners — Where to Focus in Monetary Storm

Jaime Carrasco, senior portfolio manager and senior financial advisor at Harbourfront Wealth, shares his thoughts on gold and silver, saying it's important to keep the big picture in mind.

"In a nutshell, we're going back to ... sound money — money not backed by the word of a politician and bankers, but by something sound like gold, which (has been) money for 4,000 years," he said.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Quetzal Copper Announces Refiling of June 30, 2025 Financial Statements

UK Revenue Update

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Related News

resource investing

LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Base Metals Investing

Quetzal Copper Announces Refiling of June 30, 2025 Financial Statements

Precious Metals Investing

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Tech Investing

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Emerging Tech Investing

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Base Metals Investing

Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

graphite investing

Corporate Presentation

×