Strong Margins, Revenue Growth for Enterprise Group, Says Exec
“When you get better activity levels and have a chance to increase some pricing on our equipment rentals, all of a sudden it starts to really collect on the bottom line,” said Desmond O’Kell, vice president and director of Enterprise Group.
Reeling from a seven year downturn, Alberta-based industrial equipment and service provider Enterprise Group (TSX:E,OTCQB:ETOLF) has entered a growth trajectory, according to the company’s senior vice president and director, Desmond O’Kell.
“What you're seeing with our financial results is a trajectory — every quarter — of revenue increases, and we've been able to expand our margins as well. When you come out of a seven year downturn, what that downturn did to us is it allowed us to refine the business,” O’Kell said.
Enterprise Group’s latest financial report shows 40 percent gross margins and 30 percent earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2022. For Q4 2022 alone, the company had a 48 percent increase in gross margins and a 37 percent increase in EBITDA compared to the same period last year, according to O’Kell.
Enterprise Group provides specialized low-emissions equipment and services in the buildout of infrastructure for the energy, pipeline and construction industries.
Watch the full interview with Desmond O’Kell, vice president and director of Enterprise Group, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Enterprise Group (TSX:E,OTCQB:ETOLF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Enterprise Group in order to help investors learn more about the company. Enterprise Group is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Enterprise Group and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
