StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Final Tranche Closing of Over-Subscribed Private Placement Raising $911,110.95

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Final Tranche Closing of Over-Subscribed Private Placement Raising $911,110.95

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") announces that it has now completed a third and final tranche (the "Final Tranche") closing of its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), previously announced on June 18, 2026, July 16, 2026 and September 17, 2026.

Under the Final Tranche, the Company has issued 2,528,364 Units at $0.15/Unit for gross proceeds of $379,254.60. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Final Tranche. All securities issued under the Final Tranche are subject to a hold period expiring March 1, 2027, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Darren Bahrey, CEO and a director of the Company, participated in the Final Tranche through a private company owned by him, and purchased 354,631 Units for $53,194.65. Mr. Bahrey's participation is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such insider participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on any of the exchanges or markets outlined in subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101, and the fair market value of the securities distributed to Mr. Bahrey's company do not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Together with the first tranche closing announced July 16, 2026, and the second tranche closing announced September 17, 2026, the Company has now raised a total of $911,110.95 from the sale of 6,074,073 units. The proceeds will support the continued advancement of the Company's Critical Minerals exploration projects on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut, Canada.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About StrategX

StrategX is a Canadian critical minerals exploration company currently focused on discovering and advancing district-scale mineral systems in northern Canada. Its flagship Nagvaak Project, located on the Melville Peninsula in Nunavut, hosts a large-scale critical minerals system prospective for nickel, copper, cobalt, vanadium, graphite, and silver.

The Company is advancing a portfolio of high-priority exploration targets through systematic, cost-effective exploration programs conducted in collaboration with its Inuit partners and local communities. StrategX believes the Melville Peninsula represents one of Canada's emerging critical minerals districts and is strategically positioned to contribute to secure North American supply chains supporting electrification, energy security, and advanced manufacturing.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Darren G. Bahrey, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Natalie Dolphin, Investor and Public Relations
StrategX Elements Corp.
natalie@strategXcorp.com

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.strategXcorp.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and include, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Offering, the intended use of proceeds, planned exploration activities at the Nagvaak Project, and the Company's future business and exploration objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on some assumptions believed by management to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including assumptions regarding market conditions, investor participation, regulatory approvals, the availability of financing, and the Company's ability to execute its exploration programs as planned. However, forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks related to the completion of the Offering, fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in market conditions, exploration and development risks, regulatory risks, environmental risks, financing risks, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings available under its profile on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321743

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

stgx:cccse:stgxbase metals investing
STGX:CC
The Conversation (0)
StrategX Elements (CSE:STGX)

StrategX Elements

Targeting Underexplored Regions in Northern Canada for Energy Transition Metals

Targeting Underexplored Regions in Northern Canada for Energy Transition Metals Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Raptor Metals (RAP:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Steadright Closes First Tranche Of Financing

Steadright Closes First Tranche Of Financing

(TheNewswire) October 28th, 2026 Muskoka, Ontario TheNewswire Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM) ("Steadright" or the "Company") announces the closing of the 1st tranche of their non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds $530,000 CAN (the "Offering) at a price of $0.10 cents... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Samples High Grade Gold at Traxxin Highlights Ring of Fire Progress

Bold Ventures Samples High Grade Gold at Traxxin Highlights Ring of Fire Progress

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (OTCQB: BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce preliminary results of the Fall channel sampling program at its Traxxin Project located 130 kilometers west-northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, and is also pleased to provide an update on Ring... Keep Reading...
Cygnus Metals Limited: Implementation of the Scheme

Cygnus Metals Limited: Implementation of the Scheme

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5; TSXV: CYG; OTCQB: CYGGF) (Cygnus or the Company) provides the following update in relation to its scheme of arrangement under Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) relating to the acquisition of 100% of the shares in Cygnus by Central Asia Metals PLC (AIM:... Keep Reading...
Sankamap Discovers 1,000 Metre Long New High-Grade Gold System at North Fauro Property

Sankamap Discovers 1,000 Metre Long New High-Grade Gold System at North Fauro Property

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a significant new hydrothermal gold system at its 100%-owned Fauro Property in the Solomon Islands. Systematic reconnaissance mapping and rock sampling in the northern portion of the property... Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Pre-Feasibility Study Outlining Future Expansion Options to Quadruple Planned U.S. Rare Earth Magnet Capacity, Indicating an Incremental Post-Tax NPV of Up to US$2.1 billion

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Pre-Feasibility Study Outlining Future Expansion Options to Quadruple Planned U.S. Rare Earth Magnet Capacity, Indicating an Incremental Post-Tax NPV of Up to US$2.1 billion

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") notes the press release issued yesterday October 26, 2026, by its joint venture, HyProMag USA LLC ("HyProMag USA"), announcing the completion of an independent... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2026

Appendix 4C Cashflow Statementand Quarterly Activities Report

Culpeo Minerals Ramps Up Field Activities

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

gold investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2026

copper investing

Culpeo Minerals Ramps Up Field Activities

precious metals investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

precious metals investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

silver investing

Top 5 Canadian Silver Stocks in 2026

cleantech investing

Aetherion to Issue Q3 2026 Financial Results on November 12, 2026

energy investing

Alvopetro Announces Timing of Q3 2026 Results and Earnings Call