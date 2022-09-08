Market NewsInvesting News

A portion of every Peace edition produced will be donated to charitable organizations that help those in need

STORZ & BICKEL GmbH ("STORZ & BICKEL"), a world-leading manufacturer of high-end and medically certified cannabis vaporizers and subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), today unveiled a limited-edition version of its flagship VOLCANO CLASSIC device: the PEACE VOLCANO. Constructed with the same high-quality design and technology as the original VOLCANO CLASSIC, the PEACE VOLCANO features a limited-edition cosmetic alteration with a new, fresh white exterior, symbolizing harmony and peace, and an elegant engraving that echoes the motto of a new brand campaign, "with Love, for Peace."

Storz & Bickel Debuts

Only 1,000 units of the PEACE VOLCANO are being made, with each device engraved with number 1 to 1,000. As a part of the "with Love, for Peace" campaign, STORZ & BICKEL is donating 100€ per unit produced, a total of 100,000€, to charity organizations. The recipients will be different charities whose work focuses on humanitarian aid in Ukraine and support of women, children and the ones most affected by the war. More information on the charity organizations can be found at www.storz-bickel.com .

"The VOLCANO CLASSIC is an industry icon beloved by consumers, and with the debut of the PEACE VOLCANO, we hope to raise awareness for values around solidarity, respect and love during a time it feels more important than ever," said Jürgen Bickel, Founder and Managing Director, STORZ & BICKEL. "The limited-edition PEACE VOLCANO is the symbol of our "with Love for Peace" campaign, and we hope it will serve as a source of mindfulness, tranquility, peace, and love as we work together to end injustices and discrimination in all their forms against vulnerable groups."

The PEACE VOLCANO is now available for purchase while supplies last and is offered at the regular VOLCANO CLASSIC price of $479 USD .

For more information about STORZ & BICKEL and the "with Love, for Peace" campaign, please visit www.storz-bickel.com .

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, Canopy Growth offers product varieties in high-quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Canopy Growth's global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany . Through Canopy Growth's award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, Canopy Growth reaches its adult-use consumers and has built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada , the United States , and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional hemp derived CBD products to the United States through its First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands.

STORZ & BICKEL PEACE VOLCANO (CNW Group/Storz & Bickel)

STORZ & BICKEL PEACE VOLCANO (CNW Group/Storz & Bickel)

Canopy Growth logo (CNW Group/Storz & Bickel)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/storz--bickel-debuts-with-love-for-peace-limited-edition-volcano-classic-301620526.html

SOURCE Storz & Bickel

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/08/c7778.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canopy GrowthWEED:CACGCCannabis Investing
WEED:CA,CGC
Resource Investing

Big News Roundup Resource Investing

Feb 28 Big News: QMX Intersects 38.7 g/t Gold Over 3.5 Metres and 34.9 g/t Gold Over 3.0 Metres, Renforth Drills 1.25 g/t Au over 7.5m at a Vertical Depth of 330m, IsoEnergy Intersects 8.5m of 33.9 Percent U3O8, Including 5.0m of 57.1 Percent U3O8 at the Hurricane Zone

News of the coronavirus continuing to spread in several jurisdictions around the world has caused stock markets to tumble this week, including the Dow Jones, which had its worst week since the financial crisis in 2008. The TSX Composite dropped 2.8 percent to open Friday at 16,258.29 while the TSV Venture Exchange lost 19.37 points to open Friday’s session down 3.7 percent at 501.22. Despite the market reaction, experts remain adamant that the general public need not worry about the virus. “I don’t think we’re at the level yet where the average person needs to be panicking about this,” Dr. Brian Garibaldi, medical director of Johns Hopkins Hospital’s biocontainment unit, told Yahoo Finance’s The Final Round. “But I think it’s important to remember that we’re still in the middle of this flu season. And those basic efforts can do a lot to prevent the spread of this virus.”

Keep reading...Show less
VIDEO — Cannabis Fund Manager: Expect Status Quo in 2022, Still Time to Position

VIDEO — Cannabis Fund Manager: Expect Status Quo in 2022, Still Time to Position

Cannabis Market Still Tough, Time to Position Before Regulatory Changeswww.youtube.com

The going has been tough for cannabis investments in 2022, and one prominent investor is warning market participants not to get their hopes up just yet for policy changes in the US.

Matt Hawkins, founder and managing principal of Entourage Effect Capital, told the Investing News Network he is eagerly awaiting much-needed US policy changes that will help the industry flourish beyond its promising start.

But Hawkins is not expecting anything this year.

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis buds and psychedelic mushrooms

Exploring the "Highs" of Marijuana & Psychedelic ETFs

This syndicated article was originally published by the Canadian ETF Market. The Investing News Network (INN) believes it may be of interest to readers; however, INN does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported by external contributors. The opinions expressed by external contributors do not reflect the opinions of INN and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Keep reading...Show less

Cresco Labs Closes Sale-and-Leaseback with Aventine Property Group for Brookville, PA Facility

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced that it has completed and closed on an agreement to sell its Brookville, PA property to Aventine Property Group ("Aventine") for total additional non-dilutive funding of $45 million. The Brookville, PA property includes approximately 135,000 square feet of existing cultivation, manufacturing, and production capacity. This sale marks Cresco Labs' first sale-leaseback transaction with Aventine.

Concurrent with the closing of the sale, Cresco Yeltrah, LLC, a subsidiary of Cresco Labs, entered into a long-term, triple-net lease agreement with Aventine regarding the property and Cresco Yeltrah will continue to operate the facility as the permitted cannabis cultivation and processing facility, as it has since 2017.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces September 2022 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned participation in upcoming conferences and events in September.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • 3 rd Annual Needham Virtual Cannabis Conference, September 7, 2022: Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.

  • Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, September 13, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will give a keynote speech.

  • Wolfe Research Fall Consumer Conference, September 22, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events-presentations

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve

Instagram: @Trulieve _

Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-september-2022-event-participation-301618159.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/06/c6269.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index

As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&PTSX Composite Index and S&PTSX 60 Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 19, 2022 :

S&P/TSX 60 INDEX – September 19, 2022

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – September 19, 2022


COMPANY

GICS SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Algoma Steel Group Inc.
(TSX:ASTL)

Materials

Steel

ADDED

Bellus Health Inc
(TSX:BLU)

Health Care

Biotechnology

ADDED

Uni-Select Inc (TSX:UNS)

Consumer
Discretionary

Distributors

DELETED

Aurora Cannabis Inc.
(TSX:ACB)

Health Care

Pharmaceuticals

DELETED

Aecon Group (TSX:ARE)

Industrials

Construction & Engineering

DELETED

Dream Office REIT
(TSX:D.UN)

Real Estate

Office REIT's

DELETED

New Gold Inc (TSX:NGD)

Materials

Gold

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 ® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ® . More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com .

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/02/c8715.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Mike Tyson’s Cannabis is Coming to Canada

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Mike Tyson’s Cannabis is Coming to Canada

News hit this week that notorious boxing legend Mike Tyson will launch his own cannabis brand in Canada thanks to a partnership with HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO,TSX:HEXO).

Meanwhile, following a blockbuster acquisition plan, a cannabis producer in Canada announced another deal. Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×