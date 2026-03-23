Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Fold Holdings Inc. Q425

Fold Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD): Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Folding Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD). Fold exited FY25 with solid momentum, delivering revenue of $31.8M (+34% yy) on transaction volume of $960M (+46% yy) and ending the year with more than 84K (+20% yy) verified accounts, including ~13K net adds. While profitability remained pressured by ongoing investment, with operating loss of $(27.7)M and adj. EBITDA of $(17.2)M, the year still reflected continued platform scaling, broader product reach, and improving monetization. In 4Q25, revenue rose 8% yy to $9.1M, though operating KPIs softened, as transaction volume declined 3% yy to $215M and verified account growth moderated to ~2K net adds amid weaker bitcoin market conditions, which we view as more market-driven than structural.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Fold exited FY25 with real scale momentum, as 34% revenue growth and 46% TPV growth validated platform traction.
  • The credit card, gift cards, and Fold for Business meaningfully expand monetization, engagement, and customer acquisition heading into FY26.
  • A sizable BTC treasury and flexible balance sheet give Fold added liquidity to support execution as new products scale.

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Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289625

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