Stocktwits Announces 2026 Cashtag Awards Presented by Polymarket, Hosted at the New York Stock Exchange

The Cashtag Awards celebrate the people and products shaping the future of trading and investing

- Stocktwits, the leading social platform for investors and traders, is excited to announce the highly anticipated 2026 Cashtag Awards Presented by Polymarket. 

Polymarket, the world's largest prediction market platform, enables users to trade on real-world event outcomes and tap into crowd-sourced probabilities. The 2026 Awards will be hosted on May 4 at the New York Stock Exchange and will celebrate the individuals, products, and platforms shaping the future of digital finance and trading. 

"The Cashtag Awards are about the people building where finance and information intersect," said Shayne Coplan, Founder and CEO of Polymarket. "We're excited to partner with Stocktwits to recognize the creators, innovators, and entrepreneurs who are making markets faster, more transparent, and more reflective of what people actually believe."

Award winners will be selected by the passionate Stocktwits community of more than 10 million registered users, with a panel of industry leaders serving as tiebreakers. Voting will open in March and run through April. Winners will be recognized during a ceremony at the 2026 Cashtag Awards Presented by Polymarket at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, featuring entertainment from acclaimed comedian Nathan Macintosh. The event will celebrate excellence across financial content, market analysis, and retail investing, underscoring Stocktwits' role as the premier platform for real-time market conversations.

The 2026 Cashtag Awards are supported by: 

  • ZenaTech, a technology company combining AI-autonomous drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), quantum computing, and enterprise SaaS solutions to support mission-critical operations in defense, government, and commercial markets. 
  • Tradier, a cloud-based brokerage and API provider enabling stocks, options, and futures trading through flexible technology designed for active traders, developers, and modern fintech platforms.
  • Voyager, a defense and space technology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative, mission-critical solutions. Voyager aims to unlock new frontiers for human progress, fortify national security, and protect critical assets from ground to space.
  • TradrETFs, the pioneer of single-stock ETFs in the U.S. with over $2.5 billion of assets under management. Tradr ETFs is currently the fastest growing provider in the category. Tradr's leveraged strategies empower investors to access amplified exposure to individual stocks and ETFs in a transparent, exchange-traded structure.
  • FintechTV, a first-of-its-kind global media platform bringing the latest news and perspectives in finance, blockchain, AI and sustainability investing. FINTECH.TV and TakingStock broadcast from its marquee studio on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

"NYSE is a storytelling powerhouse, and the Cashtag Awards are a perfect match for that energy," said Joe Benarroch, Head of Media Partnerships, Content and Distribution at the NYSE. "We're excited to team up with Stocktwits and Polymarket to celebrate the creators and communities redefining how millions follow, shape, and engage with the markets.""What makes the Cashtag Awards special is that they're powered by the voice of the community," said Howard Lindzon, Founder and CEO of Stocktwits. "We're excited to recognize the people and platforms pushing digital finance forward and to bring that celebration to the iconic stage of the New York Stock Exchange with Polymarket."

The award categories for the 2026 Cashtag Awards include:

  • Cashtag of the Year
  • Best New ETF 
  • Crypto Creator of the Year 
  • Financial Creator of the Year 
  • Trade of the Year
  • Story Stock of the Year 
  • Stocktwits Community Member Of The Year
  • Cashtag Legend Award 
  • Best Retail IR Team
  • Best Market Innovation

For more information about the 2026 Cashtag Awards, and to purchase tickets, users can visit https://cashtag.stocktwits.com/

About Stocktwits

Stocktwits is the premier social media platform dedicated to investors and traders. With an active community of over 10 million users, Stocktwits has established itself as a leading voice in the investing world. Driven by the mission to help investors enhance their returns, Stocktwits offers a rich ecosystem of community interaction, data, content, and tools that empower investors to connect, learn, and have fun in the process. For more information, users can visit stocktwits.com.

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market where traders forecast the outcomes of future events and win when they are right. By responding instantly to breaking news and new information, market prices provide a real-time signal of how likely events are to occur. Media outlets, institutions, and individual users look to these forecasts for insight into developing stories and what may lie ahead. From politics and global events to business and pop culture, billions of dollars in predictions have been placed on the platform to date. 

About New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, is where icons and disruptors come to build on their success and shape the future. The NYSE is the world's largest and most trusted equities exchange, the leading ETF exchange and the world's most deterministic trading technology. The NYSE is capitalism at its best, the belief that free and fair markets offer every individual the chance to benefit from success.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Contact
Erin Courtney
ecourtney@stocktwits.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stocktwits-announces-2026-cashtag-awards-presented-by-polymarket-hosted-at-the-new-york-stock-exchange-302705493.html

SOURCE Stocktwits

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Intercontinental ExchangeICENYSE:ICEfintech investing
ICE
The Conversation (0)
VIDEO - BTV Visits Atlas Salt, Graphene Manufacturing, Telescope Innovations, Nevada Organic Phosphate, Maple Gold, Intrepid Metals and Nine Mile Metals

VIDEO - BTV Visits Atlas Salt, Graphene Manufacturing, Telescope Innovations, Nevada Organic Phosphate, Maple Gold, Intrepid Metals and Nine Mile Metals

Watch on BNN Bloomberg nationalWednesday, March 4 at 7:30 PM EST & Saturday, March 7 at 8 PM EST Tune into BTV and Discover Investment Opportunities. As the resource cycle accelerates, BTV Business Television highlights companies turning exploration, innovation and strategic growth into... Keep Reading...
American Eagle Announces $23 Million Strategic Investment Backed by Eric Sprott

American Eagle Announces $23 Million Strategic Investment Backed by Eric Sprott

Highlights:The investment adds a third strategic investor, when combined with investments by mining companies South32 Group Operations PTY Ltd. and Teck Resources LimitedThe Offering funds significantly expanded drill programs for 2026 and 2027 at the Company's NAK copper-gold porphyry project... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Announces $6,000,000 Private Placement to Support First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC

Oreterra Announces $6,000,000 Private Placement to Support First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC) (OTCID: RMIOD) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") (previously, Romios Gold Resources Inc.) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $6,000,000... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals (CSE:NINE)

Nine Mile Metals: Advancing Copper-rich Critical Mineral Projects in Canada’s Bathurst Mining Camp

Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Intersects High-Grade Uranium in Drill Hole ML25-15 at the Maverick Main Zone Returning 11.77% U3O8 over 1.6 metres within 4.4 metres of 4.84% U3O8 and Identifies a New Prospective Regional Target Area called Nomad at the Moore Project

Skyharbour Intersects High-Grade Uranium in Drill Hole ML25-15 at the Maverick Main Zone Returning 11.77% U3O8 over 1.6 metres within 4.4 metres of 4.84% U3O8 and Identifies a New Prospective Regional Target Area called Nomad at the Moore Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its 2025 drilling campaign at its 100% owned 35,705 hectare Moore Uranium Project, located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison Mines' Wheeler River... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...
Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms. AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on 55 North Mining

Bunker Hill Announces Closing of C$33,752,300 Brokered Life Offering, Concurrent Non-Brokered Private Placement and Warrant Exercise

Osisko Metals Welcomes Victoria Vargas to the Board of Directors

Oreterra Announces Closing of Final Tranche of $9.7 Million Oversubscribed and Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

oil and gas investing

Oil Prices Surge as Iran Conflict Halts Tanker Traffic Through Hormuz

precious metals investing

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on 55 North Mining

base metals investing

Osisko Metals Welcomes Victoria Vargas to the Board of Directors

base metals investing

Oreterra Announces Closing of Final Tranche of $9.7 Million Oversubscribed and Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assay Intercepts Including 52.05% Fe?O?, 7.21% TiO?, 0.375% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

base metals investing

Copper Quest Completes AI-Driven Analysis at Kitimat & Identifies Large Concealed Conductive Target

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Announces US$75 Million Term Sheet to Advance Queensway Development