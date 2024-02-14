Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC operates as an electric vehicle manufacturer. It engages in designing products that are engineered to excite consumers and drive change. Polestar defines market-leading standards in design, technology, and sustainability. Polestar was established as a premium electric car brand by Volvo Cars and Geely Holdings. Polestar has produced two electric performance cars namely Polestar 1 and Polestar 2.