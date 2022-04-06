Steppe Gold Limited is extremely pleased to provide an operations update.Following the March 1announcement regarding the resumption of production, Steppe Gold has completed its first gold pour and the subsequent sale was concluded in late March. The gold pour was 1,532 ounces of gold with gross proceeds of US$2.93m. Going forward, Steppe looks forward to regularly updating the market on ramp-up, production and cash ...

