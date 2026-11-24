(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC November 24, 2026 TheNewswire - Stellar AfricaGold Inc. ("Stellar" or the "Company") (TSXV: SPX,OTC:STLXF, TGAT: 6YP and FSX: 6YP) is pleased to provide an update of exploration activities at the Stellar-MetalsGrove Joint Venture Zuénoula Gold Project, Cote d'Ivoire.
Highlights of the Joint Venture Exploration Activity at the Zuénoula Gold Project
-
New Exploration Prospect and Drill Target Defined
-
Completed 200 meter X 100 meter infill soil sampling along the northeastern extension of the Fifty-Five Prospect, defining the new North East Prospect
-
The prospect incorporates the previously defined T2 drill target along the western trend, with a peak soil gold assay of 1,242 ppb Au (1.242 g/t Au)
-
A new drill target, T7, has been defined along the eastern trend, characterised by a continuous 10-30 ppb Au soil anomaly extending approximately 2.2 km along strike which is to be infilled to 200 meter X 50 meter grid spacing to further define the anomaly.
-
T7 is located approximately 500 meters north of the 3.3 km-long T1 target within the Fifty-Five Prospect along the same eastern trend, which likely links to T1 within same structure.
-
The North East Prospect gold-in-soil anomalous trends remain open towards the northeastern permit boundary.
-
Central Prospect – New Structural Target Identified
-
A bull's-eye-shaped magnetic target has been identified in the southern portion of the Central Prospect, coinciding with elevated gold-in-soil anomalism.
-
Selected soil samples have been submitted for portable XRF multi-element analysis to further evaluate the geological significance of this target.
-
South East Prospect – Two Gold Anomalous Trends Identified
-
200 meter X 50 meter infill soil sampling has identified two east-northeast-trending gold-in-soil anomalies, with combined strike lengths of 6 kms, coincident with aeromagnetic trends. Both anomalies represent prospective targets for follow-up auger drilling.
-
Auger Drilling – Positive Initial Results Aligned
-
Assay results from completed auger drill lines at the Fifty-Five and Central prospects returned gold anomalism broadly coincident with surface soil geochemical anomalies
-
The best Intercept from ZNAUG0065 includes 2,055 ppb (2.055g/t) from surface to 2 metres and 309ppb (0.309g/t) from saprolite at 4 to 5 metres at the bottom of the hole (BOH)
-
Field Exploration has resumed following positive engagement with communities.
-
Planned Exploration Activities
-
Further 200 meter X 50 meter infill soil sampling across the North East and South East prospects to refine existing gold anomalies and drill targets.
-
Continuation of auger drilling across all 7 drill targets area within 4 prospects.
Management Commentary
Stellar President and CEO J. François Lalonde commented: "These latest exploration results at Zuénoula continue to strengthen our Joint Venture management team's confidence in the Zuénoula Gold Project's gold potential, with the identification of the new 2.2 km-long T7 target at the North East Prospect, two new gold-anomalous trends extending to a combined length of 6 km at the South East Prospect, and an encouraging new geophysical target identified at the Central Prospect.
"Importantly, following extensive successful community engagements, we are pleased to have resumed field operations. With seven drill targets now defined across four prospects, the Joint Venture management team looks forward to accelerating the 2026 exploration programs to further evaluate the scale and continuity of gold mineralisation across the project all in anticipation of a maiden drill program in early 2027.The latest results build on the previously reported positive results and increase the Joint Venture management team's confidence for multiple compelling drill targets."
New exploration prospect North East and drill target T7 defined
The completed 200 meter X 100 meter infill soil sampling program along the northeastern extension of the Fifty-Five Prospect, identified a new exploration area designated the North East Prospect (Error: Reference source not found). Sampling results (see -Significant Soil Geochem Results below) have outlined two distinct northeast-trending gold-in-soil anomalous trends, interpreted as extensions of the broader structural and geochemical corridor identified at the Fifty-Five Prospect.
Figure 1. Gold soil geochemistry contours on drill target T 2 and newly identified 2.2km-long T 7 drill target in the North East prospect with aeromagnetic (RTE) background
The western gold anomalous trend incorporates the previously identified T2 drill target, the latest sampling has provided additional definition of the distribution and orientation of gold anomalism within this trend, supporting its continued evaluation as a prospective target to follow up. The spatial distribution of the anomalous soil results indicates that the western trend remains prospective along strike, warranting further infill geochemical sampling to improve target resolution for upcoming drilling.
The eastern gold anomalous trend delineated a new drill target (T7), which is characterised by a coherent gold-in-soil anomaly exceeding 10 ppb Au over approximately 2.2 km of strike, demonstrating a substantial lateral extent of surface gold anomalism. T7 is located approximately 500 m north of the previously defined T1 target, which extends approximately 3.3 km along strike within the Fifty-Five Prospect. Both targets occur along the same broadly northeast-trending geochemical corridor, suggesting the potential for an extensive structurally controlled gold system extending between the Fifty-Five and North East prospects.
The anomalous gold-in-soil trends at the North East Prospect remain open towards the northeast.
Central Prospect – new structure target coincident with gold anomalism
At the Central Prospect, ongoing interpretation of the Joint Venture's aero-magnetic and geochemical datasets has identified a distinctive 2kmx1.5km bull's-eye-shaped structural target (Figure 2).
Figure 2. Geochemistry soil anomalous aligned with identified bulls-eye shaped structure target within Central Prospect, over aeromagnetic (RTE) background
Elevated +30 ppb gold-in-soil anomalism appears to wrap around the bull's eye target. This provides an additional exploration target for geological investigation. The sub-circular magnetic response may reflect a localised lithological or structural feature; however, the geological source and significance of the magnetic anomaly remains to be determined.
To further evaluate this target, selected soil samples from the surrounding anomalous area have been submitted for portable XRF multi-element analysis. The multi-element data will be assessed for potential geochemical associations that may assist in identifying lithological variations, alteration signatures and structural controls relevant to gold prospectivity. The results will be integrated with existing soil gold assays and aeromagnetic interpretations to determine whether additional surface sampling or shallow auger drilling is warranted.
South East Prospect – two east-northeast-trending gold anomalies identified
At the South East Prospect, From the ongoing 200 m X 50 m infill soil sampling program, the latest results have delineated two distinct east-northeast-trending 10-30+ ppb gold-in-soil anomalous trends, combined totalling 6 km strike length (Figure 3). The orientation of these anomalies is broadly consistent with interpreted structural trends derived from aeromagnetic data, suggesting a possible structural influence on the distribution of gold anomalism.
The identification of two separate anomalous trends enhances the exploration potential of the South East Prospect and provides additional targets for systematic follow-up work. Further geochemical interpretation will focus on identifying areas of stronger and more continuous gold anomalism, evaluating possible relationships between the two trends and refining target locations for auger drilling.
Figure 3. Two parallel soil geochemistry anomalies coincident with east-northeast-trending aeromagnetic trends within the South East Prospect
Exploration has Resumed
As announced in Stellar's September quarterly report, there had been some community issues which had led to the Joint Venture suspending its field exploration work. Stellar is pleased to report that, following the hiring of an experienced Community Liaison Officer by the Joint Venture, engagement with all stakeholders has led to the resumption of field activities.
Initial Auger Drilling Results
The Joint Venture's initial auger drilling program at the Fifty-Five and Central prospects was designed to evaluate the distribution of gold anomalism beneath the surface soil horizon and provide preliminary information on the relationship between surface geochemical anomalies and underlying saprolite.
The assay results received from completed auger drill holes (Table 2 - Auger Drill Hole Collar information below) have identified gold anomalism broadly consistent with the distribution of surface soil anomalous trends (Figure 4 and Figure 5). The significant results ( - Significant Auger Assays) include ZNAUG0065 with 2 metres @ 2,055 ppb (2g/t) from surface and 1 metre @ (BOH) 309ppb (0.309g/t) from saprolite between 4 metres to 5 metres (BOH). The gold concentrations within the auger samples broadly coincide with the soil anomaly. These results will assist in refining the interpretation of regolith dispersion and identifying areas where follow-up auger drilling is effective in order to refine drilling targets.
Figure 4: Upper figure: BOH results of N 843,000 auger drill line over gold geochemistry contours across the 3.3km-long T 1 drill target within the Fifty-Five Prospect, over aeromagnetic (RTE) background; Lower figure: section map of N 843,000 auger drill lines with vertical scale 50 times exaggerated. Note hole ZNAUG0014 at the 4-5 metre depth (BOH) @ 135 ppb (0.1 g/t)
Figure 5: Upper Figure: BOH results of N 837,400 Auger Drill Line Over Gold Contours Across the T5 Drill Target within the Central Prospect, over aeromagnetic (RTE) background; Lower Figure: section map of N 837,400 auger drill lines with vertical scale 50 times exaggerated.
Next Steps
The Stellar-MetalsGrove Joint Venture plans the following next phases of exploration programs to refine and test the drill targets, before advancing to Aircore (AC), Reverse Circulation (RC) and Diamond Drilling (DD).
Soil Sampling:
-
North East Prospect: 200 meter x 50 meter grid
-
South East Prospect: 200 meter x 50 meter grid
Auger drilling:
Portable XRF test
-
Central Prospect: bulls-eye shaped target area
About the Stellar-MetalsGrove Joint Venture Zuénoula Gold Project, Cote d'Ivoire.
The Stellar-MetalsGrove Zuénoula Gold Project is a joint venture exploration project between Stellar's Ivorian subsidiary Aucrest SARL ("Aucrest") and MetalsGrove Mining Ltd.'s subsidiary MetalsGrove CDI Pty Ltd (MetalsGrove) to advance Stellar's 395.78 square kilometer early-stage exploration permit called Zuénoula in Côte d'Ivoire. Pursuant to the joint venture agreement MetalsGrove, the project operator, may earn up to a 50% interest in the Zuénoula Gold Project by incurring US$3,000,000 in exploration expenditures and up to an 80% interest in the Zuénoula Gold Project by incurring a total of US$6,000,000 in exploration expenditures. (For further details of the Stellar-MetalsGrove Joint Venture Agreement see Stellar news release December 9, 2025.) Zuénoula is strategically situated along the Abujar–Napié gold trend within the Oumé–Fetekro Birimian greenstone belt within 100km radius of Abujar, Yaouré and Seguela Gold Mines.
Table 1. Signifiant Soil Geochem Results (+70 ppb Au)
|
Sample ID
|
Zone
|
East
|
North
|
Au ppb (FA)
|
KN2826
|
WGS84_29N
|
827401
|
842999
|
1324
|
KN1566
|
WGS84_29N
|
829900
|
847800
|
1242
|
KN2654
|
WGS84_29N
|
828550
|
843001
|
968
|
KN0551
|
WGS84_29N
|
827300
|
842600
|
583
|
KN2504
|
WGS84_29N
|
829350
|
843001
|
575
|
KN4184
|
WGS84_29N
|
829250
|
832400
|
549
|
KN2724
|
WGS84_29N
|
828250
|
843200
|
415
|
KN2110
|
WGS84_29N
|
828551
|
837800
|
344
|
KN1364
|
WGS84_29N
|
827303
|
838804
|
297
|
KN2011
|
WGS84_29N
|
827950
|
839201
|
278
|
KN2399
|
WGS84_29N
|
827750
|
837400
|
275
|
KN1487
|
WGS84_29N
|
828499
|
840199
|
272
|
KN0741
|
WGS84_29N
|
829299
|
842800
|
263
|
KN2341
|
WGS84_29N
|
828550
|
838200
|
263
|
KN2824
|
WGS84_29N
|
827350
|
843000
|
250
|
KN2164
|
WGS84_29N
|
828600
|
840000
|
246
|
Sample ID
|
Zone
|
East
|
North
|
Au ppb (FA)
|
KN2249
|
WGS84_29N
|
828399
|
838402
|
245
|
KN2093
|
WGS84_29N
|
827999
|
837599
|
238
|
KN2090
|
WGS84_29N
|
827799
|
837599
|
213
|
KN2547
|
WGS84_29N
|
830150
|
843800
|
205
|
KN0955
|
WGS84_29N
|
827102
|
832199
|
200
|
KN2226
|
WGS84_29N
|
828251
|
838600
|
190
|
KN2754
|
WGS84_29N
|
829449
|
843399
|
190
|
KN0670
|
WGS84_29N
|
826299
|
842001
|
189
|
KN2302
|
WGS84_29N
|
828750
|
839001
|
178
|
KN1930
|
WGS84_29N
|
828901
|
842600
|
173
|
KN2197
|
WGS84_29N
|
828549
|
840600
|
155
|
KN3426
|
WGS84_29N
|
829900
|
847600
|
152
|
KN3781
|
WGS84_29N
|
826150
|
835399
|
149
|
KN0276
|
WGS84_29N
|
827600
|
835800
|
148
|
KN2736
|
WGS84_29N
|
829200
|
842401
|
146
|
KN0089
|
WGS84_30N
|
169324
|
836993
|
144
|
KN1338
|
WGS84_29N
|
827700
|
837399
|
143
|
KN3242
|
WGS84_29N
|
828500
|
831800
|
143
|
KN2753
|
WGS84_29N
|
829549
|
843400
|
139
|
KN3150
|
WGS84_29N
|
830700
|
833200
|
136
|
KN1901
|
WGS84_29N
|
827200
|
842600
|
134
|
KN0793
|
WGS84_29N
|
828697
|
843798
|
131
|
KN1095
|
WGS84_29N
|
825906
|
834994
|
130
|
KN0768
|
WGS84_29N
|
827901
|
843399
|
128
|
KN2703
|
WGS84_29N
|
829450
|
843200
|
126
|
KN2515
|
WGS84_29N
|
828398
|
844001
|
121
|
KN1257
|
WGS84_30N
|
169802
|
840202
|
118
|
KN4254
|
WGS84_29N
|
828200
|
831600
|
114
|
KN2558
|
WGS84_29N
|
829251
|
842800
|
111
|
KN2867
|
WGS84_29N
|
826850
|
842398
|
110
|
KN2167
|
WGS84_29N
|
828453
|
839997
|
109
|
KN2234
|
WGS84_29N
|
827951
|
838802
|
109
|
KN2058
|
WGS84_29N
|
827250
|
837801
|
107
|
KN0802
|
WGS84_29N
|
829700
|
843601
|
105
|
KN2907
|
WGS84_29N
|
826400
|
842200
|
103
|
KN2510
|
WGS84_29N
|
829005
|
843008
|
98
|
KN2091
|
WGS84_29N
|
827850
|
837599
|
96
|
KN1470
|
WGS84_29N
|
828499
|
839993
|
95
|
KN2098
|
WGS84_29N
|
828250
|
837601
|
94
|
KN3326
|
WGS84_29N
|
828100
|
831201
|
94
|
KN1762
|
WGS84_29N
|
830100
|
844600
|
92
|
KN2266
|
WGS84_29N
|
826651
|
839000
|
92
|
KN2628
|
WGS84_29N
|
829749
|
843799
|
91
|
KN1699
|
WGS84_29N
|
829100
|
842600
|
90
|
KN2672
|
WGS84_29N
|
827151
|
842799
|
85
|
KN1423
|
WGS84_29N
|
827496
|
838597
|
84
|
KN2809
|
WGS84_29N
|
827450
|
843200
|
84
|
Sample ID
|
Zone
|
East
|
North
|
Au ppb (FA)
|
KN4043
|
WGS84_29N
|
827200
|
832800
|
81
|
KN0783
|
WGS84_29N
|
829504
|
843399
|
80
|
KN2030
|
WGS84_29N
|
828452
|
839399
|
80
|
KN2404
|
WGS84_29N
|
828050
|
837400
|
80
|
KN3374
|
WGS84_29N
|
830101
|
847800
|
80
|
KN2655
|
WGS84_29N
|
828550
|
843001
|
80
|
KN0708
|
WGS84_29N
|
829100
|
842599
|
79
|
KN1112
|
WGS84_29N
|
826699
|
834999
|
79
|
KN3182
|
WGS84_29N
|
830301
|
832601
|
78
|
KN0749
|
WGS84_29N
|
828301
|
843001
|
77
|
KN3656
|
WGS84_29N
|
830903
|
844802
|
75
|
KN0045
|
WGS84_29N
|
828001
|
831999
|
72
|
KN3439
|
WGS84_30N
|
169669
|
847390
|
72
Table 2. Auger Drill Hole Collar information
|
Hole ID
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Survey zone
|
EOH (m)
|
ZNAUG0001
|
829553
|
843003
|
WGS84_29N
|
9
|
ZNAUG0002
|
829502
|
842997
|
WGS84_29N
|
8
|
ZNAUG0003
|
829451
|
842997
|
WGS84_29N
|
7
|
ZNAUG0004
|
829400
|
842997
|
WGS84_29N
|
7
|
ZNAUG0005
|
829349
|
842997
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0006
|
829297
|
842997
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0007
|
829247
|
842999
|
WGS84_29N
|
3
|
ZNAUG0008
|
829197
|
842994
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0009
|
829151
|
842994
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0010
|
829101
|
842999
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0011
|
829050
|
842999
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0012
|
829001
|
843002
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0013
|
828947
|
843001
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0014
|
828896
|
843003
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0015
|
828853
|
843001
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0016
|
828802
|
843003
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0017
|
828744
|
842997
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0018
|
828700
|
842998
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0019
|
828652
|
842996
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0020
|
828601
|
843001
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0021
|
828551
|
843000
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0022
|
828349
|
842605
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0023
|
828398
|
842601
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0024
|
828454
|
842602
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0025
|
828499
|
842601
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0026
|
828555
|
842600
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0027
|
828601
|
842600
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0028
|
828653
|
842601
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0029
|
828703
|
842599
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0030
|
828755
|
842600
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0031
|
828798
|
842597
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
Hole ID
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Survey zone
|
EOH (m)
|
ZNAUG0032
|
828852
|
842600
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0033
|
828897
|
842600
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0034
|
828947
|
842597
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0035
|
829004
|
842597
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0036
|
829050
|
842598
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0037
|
826492
|
837400
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0038
|
826348
|
837402
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0039
|
826404
|
837404
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0040
|
826449
|
837399
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0041
|
826545
|
837396
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0042
|
826608
|
837399
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0043
|
826649
|
837399
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0044
|
826697
|
837401
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0045
|
826747
|
837397
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0046
|
826799
|
837397
|
WGS84_29N
|
3
|
ZNAUG0047
|
826849
|
837400
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0048
|
826897
|
837394
|
WGS84_29N
|
3
|
ZNAUG0049
|
826946
|
837400
|
WGS84_29N
|
3
|
ZNAUG0050
|
826998
|
837401
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0051
|
827051
|
837398
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0052
|
827096
|
837402
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0053
|
827152
|
837399
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0054
|
827212
|
837398
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0055
|
827255
|
837396
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0056
|
827303
|
837399
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0057
|
827351
|
837403
|
WGS84_29N
|
6
|
ZNAUG0058
|
827405
|
837400
|
WGS84_29N
|
6
|
ZNAUG0059
|
827453
|
837398
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0060
|
827498
|
837399
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0061
|
827552
|
837399
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0062
|
827598
|
837398
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0063
|
827650
|
837395
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0064
|
827701
|
837394
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0065
|
827750
|
837400
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0066
|
827804
|
837398
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0067
|
827851
|
837395
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0068
|
827898
|
837396
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0069
|
827947
|
837402
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0070
|
827997
|
837395
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0071
|
828050
|
837397
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0072
|
828096
|
837399
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0073
|
828156
|
837398
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0074
|
828205
|
837398
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0075
|
828250
|
837396
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0076
|
828302
|
837395
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0077
|
828355
|
837398
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0078
|
828404
|
837400
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
Hole ID
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Survey zone
|
EOH (m)
|
ZNAUG0079
|
828454
|
837383
|
WGS84_29N
|
4
|
ZNAUG0101
|
828798
|
843401
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0102
|
828850
|
843400
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0103
|
828900
|
843401
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0104
|
828952
|
843401
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0105
|
828999
|
843400
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0106
|
829051
|
843402
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0107
|
829098
|
843401
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0108
|
829149
|
843402
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0109
|
829201
|
843402
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0110
|
829249
|
843399
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0111
|
829299
|
843400
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0112
|
829350
|
843399
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0113
|
829401
|
843400
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0114
|
829450
|
843398
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0115
|
829498
|
843402
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0131
|
827901
|
837001
|
WGS84_29N
|
6
|
ZNAUG0132
|
827949
|
836999
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0133
|
828001
|
836999
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0134
|
828050
|
837001
|
WGS84_29N
|
6
|
ZNAUG0135
|
828101
|
836998
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0136
|
828153
|
836999
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0137
|
828199
|
836998
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0138
|
828250
|
836998
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0139
|
828300
|
837000
|
WGS84_29N
|
5
|
ZNAUG0140
|
827850
|
837796
|
WGS84_29N
|
6
Table 3. Significant Auger Assays (+70 ppb Au)
|
Hole ID
|
Sample_ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Au ppb (FA)
|
ZNAUG0065
|
AUC0159
|0
|
2
|
2055
|
ZNAUG0065
|
AUC0161
|
2
|
4
|
297
|
ZNAUG0065
|
AUC0162
|
4
|
5*
|
309
|
ZNAUG0063
|
AUC0153
|0
|
2
|
290
|
ZNAUG0014
|
AUC0050
|
4
|
5*
|
135
|
ZNAUG0073
|
AUC0185
|0
|
2
|
93
|
ZNAUG0066
|
AUC0163
|0
|
2
|
88
|
ZNAUG0006
|
AUC0026
|
2
|
4
|
80
* End of the Hole (EOH)
The technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Mr Lijun Yang, who is the Managing Director of MetalsGrove Mining Limited and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG). Mr. Yang is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.
QA/QC
JORC Code, 2012 Edition – Table 1
Section 1- Sampling Techniques and Data
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
Commentary
|
Sampling Techniques
|
In cases where ‘industry standard' work has been done, this would be relatively simple (e.g. ‘reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
|
All soil and auger drill samples collected on Zuénoula PR-750 have been analysed for gold by fire assay at Bureau Veritas laboratory in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.
Soil Sampling Stages
SOIL SAMPLING
Auger drilling Sampling
|
Drilling Techniques
|
|
Open hole auger drilling
|
Drill Sample Recovery
|
|
|
Logging
|
|
Soil samples
Auger Drilling
|
Sub-sampling Techniques and Sample Preparation
|
|
Soil and Auger Sample
|
Quality of Assay Data and Laboratory Tests
|
their derivation, etc.
|
|
Verification of Sampling and Assaying
|
|
FIRE ASSAY ANALYSIS
|
Location of Data Points
|
|
|
Data Spacing and Distribution
|
|
|
Orientation of data in relation to geological al structure
|
|
|
Sample security
|
|
|
Audits or Reviews
|
|
Section 2 - Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
Commentary
|
Mineral Tenement and Land Tenure Status
|
|
|
Exploration Done by Other Parties.
|
|
|
Geology
|
|
|
Drillhole Information
|
|
Data Aggregation Methods
|
|
|
Relationship Between
Mineralisation Widths and
Intercept Lengths
|
|
|
Diagrams
|
|
|
Balanced Reporting
|
|
|
Other Substantive Exploration Data
|
|
Historical Aeromagnetic Data
|
Further Work
|
|
About Stellar AfricaGold Inc.
Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian precious metals exploration company focused on North and West Africa, with active exploration programs in Morocco and Côte d'Ivoire. The Company's principal projects are the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco, where Stellar is advancing a gold discovery with a fully-funded 5,000 meters diamond drilling program scheduled for the fall and winter of 2026, and the Zuénoula Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, operated under an earn-in and joint venture agreement with MetalsGrove Mining Limited with a fully funded 10,000 meters auger drilling program in process. Stellar trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: SPX,OTC:STLXF), the Tradegate Exchange (TGAT: 6YP) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSX: 6YP). The Company maintains its head office in Vancouver, BC, and its in-country office in Marrakech, Morocco.
Stellar's President and CEO J. François Lalonde can be contacted at +1 514-9940654 or by email at lalondejf@stellarafricagold.com. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.
On Behalf of the Board
J. François Lalonde
President & CEO
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements which may not have been based solely on historical facts but rather may be based on the Company's current expectations about future events and may include statements regarding the timing and reporting of assay results, the finalization of drill plans, the timing and receipt of administrative authorizations, the timing of contractor mobilization, the commencement of drilling, and the conduct and timing of geophysical surveys. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis.
Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, exploration risk, mineral resource risk, financing risk, the Company not achieving the production milestones described herein, changes in business plans or commodity prices, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, laboratory turnaround, contractor scheduling, administrative processes, weather and access conditions, and results of exploration, geopolitical country risk, and the risk factors described in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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