Steel Dynamics Set to Join S&P 500; Super Micro Computer to Join S&P MidCap 400

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASD:STLD) will replace Abiomed Inc. (NASD:ABMD) in the S&P 500 and Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASD:SMCI) will replace Steel Dynamics in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, December 22 . S&P 500 constituent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is acquiring Abiomed in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

December 22, 2022

S&P 500

Addition

Steel Dynamics

STLD

Materials


S&P 500

Deletion

Abiomed

ABMD

Health Care


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Super Micro Computer

SMCI

Information Technology


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Steel Dynamics

STLD

Materials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com .

