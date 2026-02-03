Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms.
AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a fintech-driven lending platform designed to expand used-car leasing for franchised and large independent dealers nationwide. Backed by institutional investors and a group of billionaires, the company is scaling rapidly across the continental United States. AmeriTrust is currently the only independent lender that offers used-car leasing at a national level.
Dealers can submit a single retail loan application to AmeriTrust and receive side-by-side decisions for both a loan and a lease. AmeriTrust's technology automatically converts the application for lease structuring, helping dealers offer leasing without added paperwork or specialized calculations. Through used-car leasing, dealers can advertise lower monthly payments without extending loan terms.
"With grocery bills up and used-car prices still high, consumers need a better path to affordability than simply stretching loan terms," said Jeff Morgan, CEO of AmeriTrust Financial and former national lease partner to Tesla. "While extending terms can reduce payments, it also increases negative equity and default risk. Used-car leasing is a smarter alternative — and today, only a handful of OEMs provide used-vehicle lease options at scale, leaving a significant gap in the market."
In addition to side-by-side loan and lease decisions, AmeriTrust also offers:
- Pre-filled contract and title documentation: AmeriTrust automatically pre-fills all contract paperwork, including title applications and other state-specific forms, helping dealers avoid errors that can delay funding, require re-contracting, or even jeopardize the sale.
- Leases for every type of driver and credit tier: From leases with no mileage and wear-and-tear penalties to options for subprime credit, AmeriTrust offers multiple used-car lease structures designed to approve as many customers as possible.
- Payment calculators tied to real-time inventory: At no cost, dealers can connect their inventory to AmeriTrust's portal and generate loan and lease payments that reflect actual deal terms, not estimates. While a customer is in-store, dealers can compare vehicles across terms, lease types and credit tiers to find the best fit.
- Exceptionally fast decisioning and funding: Dealers receive decisions within minutes, and most contracts are funded the same day.
- Free dealer lease training: AmeriTrust will host Q&A sessions and training resources to help dealers understand the nuances of used-car leasing, so they can present lease options to customers with confidence.
"Leasing makes up 25 percent of the auto finance market for new vehicles," Morgan said. "But while the used-vehicle market is roughly three times larger, leasing accounts for only about 3 percent of used vehicle financing — and much of that is still tied to OEM certified pre-owned programs. As an independent lender, we have the flexibility to lease any make or model, certified pre-owned or not. The growth opportunity is enormous, and the market is underserved. AmeriTrust is scaling quickly to close that gap."
In response to this market demand, AmeriTrust Financial attracted investment over the past year from institutional investors and multiple billionaires through its parent company, AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB: AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA). AmeriTrust Financial currently operates in 28 states, with plans to expand across the entire continental United States over the next several months.
To sign up with AmeriTrust, franchised and large independent dealers should call 1-800-600-6872. Approved dealers can submit loan applications through DealerTrack, RouteOne or AmeriTrust's proprietary portal.
About AmeriTrust Financial
Based in Fort Worth, Texas, AmeriTrust Financial provides new- and used-car loans and leases through franchised and large independent dealers across the United States. The company's lending technology delivers side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail loan application. AmeriTrust Financial is owned by AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. For more information, visit www.ameritrustfinancial.com .
About AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc., listed on the TSXV, OTCQB, and Frankfurt markets, is a finance solution and fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. AmeriTrust's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, and funders. AmeriTrust's platform is being made available across the United States. For more information, visit www.ameritrust.com .
