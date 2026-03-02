Starcore Reports Q3 Results

Starcore Reports Q3 Results

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM,OTC:SHVLF) ("Starcore" or the "Company") has filed the results for the third quarter ended January 31, 2026 for the Company and its mining operations in Queretaro, Mexico. The full version of the Company's Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.starcore.com, or SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All financial information is prepared in accordance with IFRS and all dollar amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

"This quarter represents a return to full production at San Martin mine and it is reflected in significantly improved earnings from mining operations of $6.2 million, and $10.4 million over the entire period, with positive cash flow of over $8.4 million over the same period," reported Robert Eadie, CEO of the Company. "With the finalization of the equipment installations to process the higher grade carbonaceous ore, we expect further increase in monthly metal production going forward."

Financial Highlights for the three-month period ended January 31, 2026 (unaudited):

  • Cash and cash equivalents on hand is $12.4 million at January 31, 2026;
  • Gold and silver sales of $13.5 million;
  • Earnings from mining operations of $6.2 million;
  • Income of $1.3 million, or $0.01 per share;
  • EBITDA(1) of $4.0 million for the nine month period ended January 31, 2026.

The following table contains selected highlights from the Company's unaudited consolidated statement of operations for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2026 and 2025:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three Months ended 
January 31,

Nine Months ended
January 31,


2026

2025

2026

2025
Revenues $ 13,528
$ 9,014
$ 32,862
$ 22,791
Cost of Sales
(7,360 )
(6,889 )
(22,434 )
(18,913 )
Earnings (Loss) from mining operations and toll processing
6,168

2,125

10,428

3,878
Administrative expenses, interest and foreign exchange
(4,718 )
(1,824 )
(8,707 )
(4,798 )
Other income
12

-

25

-
Gain on sale of assets
-

-

38

-
Write-down of exploration and evaluation expenditures
-

-

(550 )
-
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment
(39 )
39

58

-
Income tax - deferred recovery (expense)
(121 )
(46 )
227

(477 )
Net income (Loss) $ 1,302
$ 294
$ 1,519
$ (1,397 )
(i) Income (Loss) per share - basic $ 0.01
$ 0.00
$ 0.02
$ (0.02 )
(ii) Income (Loss) per share - diluted $ 0.01
$ 0.00
$ 0.02
$ (0.02 )

 

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA(1)





For the nine month period ended January 31,
2026

2025
Net income (loss) $ 1,519
$ (1,397 )
Depreciation and depletion
2,421

2,554
Rehabilitation and closure cost accretion
255

260
Lease accretion
61

40
Accretion on share buyback
32

14
Interest (revenue), net of interest expense
(27 )
(91 )
Income tax expense (recovery)
(227 )
492
EBITDA $ 4,034
$ 1,872
EBITDA MARGIN(2)
12.28%

8.21%

 

(1) EBITDA ("Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization") is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation's market share price.
(2) EBITDA MARGIN is a measurement of a company's operating profitability calculated as EBITDA divided by total revenue. EBITDA MARGIN is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation's market share price.

Production Highlights for the three-month period ended January 31, 2026:

  • Equivalent gold production of 2,162 ounces;
  • Mine operating cash cost of US$2,394/EqOz;
  • All-in sustaining costs of US$3,554/EqOz for the nine months ended January 31, 2026.

The following table is a summary of mine production statistics for the San Martin mine for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2026 and for the previous year ended April 30, 2025:
Actual Results for

Unit of measure 3 months ended
January 31, 2026 		9 months ended
January 31, 2026 		12 months ended
April 30, 2025
Mine Production of Gold in Dore thousand ounces 1.9 5.6 8.3
Mine Production of Silver in Dore thousand ounces 14.3 38.6 49.3
Gold equivalent ounces thousand ounces 2.2 6.2 8.9





Silver to Gold equivalency ratio
60.4 76.0 82.6
Mine Gold grade grams/tonne 1.33 1.38 1.58
Mine Silver grade grams/tonne 18.29 15.19 14.27
Mine Gold recovery percent 85.7% 80.0% 83.1%
Mine Silver recovery percent 46.4% 49.7% 53.0%
Milled thousands of tonnes 52.6 158.8 197.9
Mine operating cash cost per tonne milled US dollars/tonne 98 97 87
Mine operating cash cost per equivalent ounce US dollars/ounce 2,394 2,500 1,936

 

Salvador Garcia, B. Eng., a director of the Company and Chief Operating Officer, is the Company's qualified person on the project as required under NI 43-101 and has prepared the technical information contained in this press release.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. The Company's base of producing assets includes its gold producing San Martin Mine and the La Tortilla silver mine, both in the state of Queretaro, Mexico. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL
MINES LTD.

(Signed) "Gary Arca"
Gary Arca, Chief Financial Officer and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

GARY ARCA
Telephone: (604) 602-4935 ext 214

ROBERT EADIE
Telephone: (604) 602-4935 ext 205

LinkedIn
X
Facebook

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed nor does it accept responsibility
for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements and information ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including, without limitation, management's expectations and the potential of the Company's projects, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company's management and reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward‐looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, except as required by law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285790

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Starcore International Mines Ltd.SAM:CCtsx:samgold investing
SAM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Starcore International Mines Ltd.

Starcore International Mines Ltd.

Keep Reading...
Lahontan Gold (TSXV:LG)

Lahontan Gold Eyes Resource Update as Production Nears

Lahontan Gold (TSXV: LG,OTCQB:LGCXF) is drawing investor attention as it advances toward renewed production at its historic Santa Fe Mine in Nevada. A revised mineral resource estimate is expected soon, offering a potential catalyst, according to a recent report by News Financial.... Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 2624B at PDAC 2026 in Toronto, March 3-4

Peruvian Metals Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 2624B at PDAC 2026 in Toronto, March 3-4

Peruvian Metals Corp (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to invite investors and shareholders to Booth #2624B at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Tuesday,... Keep Reading...
OTC Markets Group Welcomes RUA GOLD INC. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes RUA GOLD INC. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Rua Gold INC. (TSX: RUA,OTC:NZAUF; OTCQX: NZAUF), an exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Rua Gold INC. upgraded to OTCQX... Keep Reading...
RUA GOLD Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States

RUA GOLD Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States

Rua Gold INC. (TSX: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (NZ: RGI) (OTCQX: NZAUF) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that that its common shares have begun trading today on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol 'NZAUF'. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2... Keep Reading...
American Eagle Expands South Zone 750 Metres to the East and Further Demonstrates Continuity Within High-Grade Core, Intersecting 618 Metres of 0.77% CuEq from Surface

American Eagle Expands South Zone 750 Metres to the East and Further Demonstrates Continuity Within High-Grade Core, Intersecting 618 Metres of 0.77% CuEq from Surface

Highlights: 618 m of 0.77% CuEq from surface in NAK25-80, linking high grade, at-surface gold rich mineralization to high-grade core at depth. Continuity from surface to depth: NAK25-80 builds on prior long-intervals, including NAK25-78: 802 m of 0.71% CuEq from surface, and strengthens... Keep Reading...
Pause in Trading

Pause in Trading

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Pause in TradingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Allied Critical Metals Delivers Robust Initial PEA at the Borralha Project

CEO Appointment and NSW Silver Project Acquisition

Closing date for director nominations

New Found Gold Grade Control Drilling Continues to Deliver At-Surface High Grade Gold over Broad Widths at Queensway:

Related News

Allied Critical Metals Delivers Robust Initial PEA at the Borralha Project

battery metals investing

CEO Appointment and NSW Silver Project Acquisition

base metals investing

Closing date for director nominations

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Grade Control Drilling Continues to Deliver At-Surface High Grade Gold over Broad Widths at Queensway:

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Signs Agreement to Acquire 6 Key Claims Contiguous to its Joutel Property, Quebec

base metals investing

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Video - CEO Clips Bold Ventures Advances Exploration at Burchell and Highlights Ring of Fire

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Provides Update on Burchell Drilling Progress and Announces PDAC Participation at Booth #2610