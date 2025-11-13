Standard Uranium: Advancing An Extensive Uranium Portfolio in the Athabasca Basin

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
With a mission to “supply the fuel for a clean energy future,” Standard Uranium (TSXV:STND,USOTC:STTDF,FRA:9SU0) is unlocking the next generation of high-grade uranium discoveries to power global nuclear growth. The company’s dual-track strategy drives value through aggressive exploration at its flagship Davidson River Project—a premier discovery opportunity in the heart of the Athabasca Basin.
With a fully funded drill program scheduled for spring 2026 at its flagship Davidson River project, and joint ventures on other highly prospective projects, the company provides investors early stage exposure to the emerging nuclear energy market.
Located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, approximately 25 kilometres west of NexGen’s Arrow deposit and Paladin Energy’s Triple R deposit, the Davidson River project spans 30,737 hectares across 10 contiguous mineral claims. The property lies along the same structural trends that hosts these globally significant discoveries.
Company Highlights
- Flagship Davidson River Project: Large-scale, high-priority exploration asset in the southwest Athabasca Basin, along trend from NexGen’s Arrow and Paladin Energy’s Triple R uranium deposits, positioned for a significant uranium discovery.
- Extensive Portfolio in the Athabasca Basin: Over 235,000 acres (95,000+ hectares) across 13 projects in Canada’s premier uranium district, including active joint ventures at Sun Dog, Corvo, and Rocas.
- Project Generator Model: Leverages strategic partnerships to fund exploration and generate cash flow while retaining upside through 25 percent ownership and a 2.5 percent net smelter return (NSR) royalty on joint-venture projects.
- Fully Funded for Davidson River Drill Campaign: Financing completed to support 8,000 to 10,000 meters of drilling at Davidson River, planned for spring 2026.
- Rocas Drill Program: The first-ever drill program to be conducted on Rocas will commence in winter 2026, comprising approximately 1,800 metres.
- Corvo Drill Program: A skid-assisted diamond drill program totalling approximately 3,000 metres is planned for winter 2026, which will mark the first drill program on the Project in more than 40 years.
- Riding the Nuclear Power Renaissance: Positioned to benefit from global decarbonization trends and a long-term rise in uranium demand.
- Proven Team: Led by experienced geologists and exploration professionals with a track record of discoveries in the Athabasca Basin.
06 November
Standard Uranium Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans and Highlights Successful 2025 Programs
Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to outline extensive exploration plans for 2026 and present a summary of successful 2025 exploration activities. Exploration plans in 2026 will include high-resolution... Keep Reading...
29 October
Standard Uranium Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement
Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche (the "Final Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $1,513,500. When combined... Keep Reading...
27 October
Standard Uranium Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Corvo Uranium Project, Northern Saskatchewan
Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has filed a technical report (the "Report") entitled "Technical Report on the Corvo Property - Northeastern Saskatchewan, Canada" prepared in accordance with... Keep Reading...
20 October
Standard Uranium Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization up to 8.10% U3O8 at Surface on the Corvo Project
Manhattan Showing with assay results returning uranium grades ranging from 0.72% to 8.10% U3O8 in outcrop grab samples. Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce final assay results from its 2025... Keep Reading...
16 October
Collective Metals Confirms Strong Radioactivity at Surface During Successful Exploration Program at the Rocas Uranium Project
COLLECTIVE METALS INC. (CSE: COMT | OTC: CLLMF | FSE: TO1 ) (the " Company " or " Collective ") is pleased to announce preliminary results from its 2025 exploration program at the Rocas Uranium Project ("Rocas", or the "Project"), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement with... Keep Reading...
11 November
Drilling Commenced for Sybella-Barkly Uranium and Rare Earth
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Drilling commenced for Sybella-Barkly uranium and rare earthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
11 November
Generation Uranium Eyes Discovery Near Athabasca’s Premier Uranium Zone
At the 51st annual New Orleans Investment Conference, Chris Huggins, CEO of Generation Uranium (TSXV:GEN,OTCQB:GENRF), shared how the company is positioning itself in one of Canada’s most promising uranium belts. “We have a property called the Yath. It's a uranium grassroots project that is in... Keep Reading...
10 November
Powering North America’s Critical Minerals Future
Lithium. Uranium. Vanadium. Titanium. Iron.These are the essential building blocks of the clean energy era — powering electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, defense technologies and advanced manufacturing. They’re also at the heart of a new industrial race that’s reshaping investment,... Keep Reading...
10 November
US Reinstates Uranium as Critical Mineral, Boosting Domestic Producers
The US government has officially added uranium back to the nation’s list of critical minerals in a bid to strengthen domestic energy security and reduce reliance on foreign sources. The final 2025 List of Critical Minerals, released by the US Geological Survey (USGS), identifies 60 minerals... Keep Reading...
06 November
Real-World Uranium Markets Meet DeFi with the Launch of xU3O8-Based Lending on Oku, Powered by Morpho
Uranium has fully landed in decentralized finance (DeFi), following the launch of xU3O8-based lending on DeFi aggregator Oku and powered by Morpho, the universal network that connects lenders and borrowers to the best possible opportunities worldwide. In a watershed moment for the DeFi sector,... Keep Reading...
06 November
China Achieves World’s First Thorium-to-Uranium Conversion
China has confirmed a major milestone in nuclear science after achieving the world’s first successful conversion of thorium into uranium fuel inside a working molten salt reactor.The experimental thorium molten salt reactor (TMSR), developed by the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Shanghai Institute... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
