Standard BioTools Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Standard BioTools Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) (the "Company" or "Standard BioTools") today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Recent Highlights:

  • First quarter 2026 revenue of $21.1 million
  • 54% reduction in operating loss and 78% improvement in adjusted EBITDA year-over-year supporting path to positive adjusted EBITDA exiting 2026
  • $524 million in cash & investments as of March 31, 2026, excluding $25 million earnout received after quarter end, to fuel inorganic growth strategy

"We delivered a strong start to 2026, with first quarter performance coming in above expectations," said Michael Egholm, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard BioTools. "We are operating our base business with consistency, delivering year-over-year top-line growth, and our cost savings initiatives are taking hold with a 78% improvement in adjusted EBITDA to a loss of $3.1 million in the quarter, reinforcing our path to profitability in 2026."

Dr. Egholm continued, "With the sale of SomaLogic to Illumina complete, we are fully focused on strategic capital deployment to transform the business. Our strong balance sheet, with approximately $550 million in cash and investments inclusive of a $25 million earnout received after quarter end, provides substantial flexibility to pursue attractive opportunities and create shareholder value."

Financial Results Table: Continuing Operations
 
  As Reported  
  Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended  
(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages) March 31, 2026     March 31, 2025  
Revenue $ 21.1     $ 20.2  
Gross margin   53.5 %     54.6 %
Non-GAAP gross margin   57.7 %     57.1 %
Operating expenses $ 23.8     $ 38.0  
Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 15.3     $ 25.6  
Operating loss $ (12.5 )   $ (27.0 )
Net loss from continuing operations $ (14.6 )   $ (23.4 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ (3.1 )   $ (14.1 )
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and liquid investments $ 523.6     $ 260.7  


First Quarter 2026 Financial Results: Continuing Operations

  • Revenue was $21.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, up 5% year-over-year.
    • Consumables revenue was $11.0 million in the first quarter of 2026, up 35% year-over-year. Greater consumables revenue in the quarter reflected growth across all product categories, primarily driven by microfluidics.  
    • Instruments revenue was $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2026, down 33% year-over-year. Instrument revenue in the quarter, compared against particularly strong prior year results, remained impacted by capital-constrained end-markets.
    • Services revenue, which is predominantly Field Services, was $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2026, up 5% year-over-year.
  • Gross margins in the first quarter of 2026 were approximately 53.5%, versus 54.6% in the first quarter of 2025; and non-GAAP gross margins in the first quarter of 2026 were approximately 57.7%, versus 57.1% in the first quarter of 2025. Gross margins and non-GAAP gross margins were driven by volume and product mix.

  • Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2026 were $23.8 million, a decrease of $14.2 million, or down 37%, compared to the first quarter of 2025. Operating expenses included $3.1 million in restructuring and related charges. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude transaction costs, stock-based compensation, and restructuring charges, were $15.3 million in the first quarter of 2026, a decrease of $10.3 million, or down 40%, compared to the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in operating expenses was largely due to previously announced restructuring actions.

  • Net loss for the first quarter of 2026 was $14.6 million, compared to a net loss of $23.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, representing a change of $8.7 million or 37%. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2026 was a loss of $3.1 million, versus an adjusted EBITDA loss of $14.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, an improvement of $11.0 million, or 78%.

Full Year 2026 Revenue Outlook

For fiscal year 2026, the Company continues to expect revenue in the range of $80 million to $85 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Standard BioTools has presented certain financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP and on a non-GAAP basis. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, and adjusted EBITDA. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as a measure of operating performance because the non-GAAP financial measures do not include the impact of items that management does not consider indicative of the Company's core operating performance. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provide useful information for both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other expenses that are not indicative of the Company's core operating results. Management uses non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark the Company's performance externally against competitors. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of the Company's operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Standard BioTools encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliations between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented in the accompanying tables of this release.     

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding future financial and business performance, including with respect to the full year 2026 revenue outlook; the Company's beliefs about future profitability; operational and strategic plans; deployment of capital; market and growth opportunity and potential; and the potential to realize the expected benefits from the transaction with Illumina and the expected benefits and synergies of prior and potential future acquisitions, including the potential for such transactions to drive long-term profitable growth. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including, but not limited to, the potential that the expected benefits and opportunities of the transaction may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; risks that the anticipated benefits and synergies resulting from prior and potential future acquisitions and the integration of any such businesses, including the potential for such transactions to drive long-term profitable growth, may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; risks that the Company may not realize expected cost savings from such transactions; possible integration, restructuring and transition-related disruption resulting from such transactions, including through the loss of customers, suppliers, and employees and adverse impacts on the Company's development activities and results of operation; integration and restructuring activities, including customer and employee relations, management distraction, and reduced operating performance; risks that internal and external costs required for ongoing and planned activities may be higher than expected, which may cause the Company to use cash more quickly than it expects or change or curtail some of the Company's plans, or both; risks that the Company's expectations as to expenses, cash usage, and cash needs may prove not to be correct for other reasons such as changes in plans or actual events being different than our assumptions; changes in the Company's business or external market conditions; existing and potential future NIH funding pressures; the effect from existing and potential future U.S. export controls and tariffs; challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, the Company's products; reliance on sales of capital equipment for a significant proportion of revenues in each quarter; seasonal variations in customer operations; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; continued or sustained budgetary, inflationary, or recessionary pressures; uncertainties in contractual relationships; reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers; uncertainties relating to the Company's research and development activities, and distribution plans and capabilities; potential product performance and quality issues; risks associated with international operations; intellectual property risks; and competition. For information regarding other related risks, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2026, the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, to be filed with the SEC, and in the Company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB), is committed to setting the new standard in the life science tools industry through strategic consolidation, best-in-class operations and a world class management team. The Company's established portfolio includes essential, standardized next-generation solutions designed to help biomedical researchers develop better therapeutics faster. Learn more at standardbio.com or connect with us on X, Facebook®, LinkedIn, and YouTube™.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Limited Use Label License and other terms may apply: standardbio.com/legal/terms-and-conditions/.
Patent and License Information: standardbio.com/legal/notices.
Trademarks: standardbio.com/legal/trademarks. Any other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. ©2026 Standard BioTools Inc. (f.k.a. Fluidigm Corporation). All rights reserved.

Investor Contact:
ir@standardbio.com

Standard BioTools Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Continuing Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2026     2025  
Revenue:            
Product revenue   $ 15,454     $ 14,781  
Services and other revenue     5,692       5,441  
Total revenue     21,146       20,222  
Cost of revenue:            
Cost of product revenue     7,706       6,431  
Cost of services and other revenue     2,132       2,742  
Total cost of revenue     9,838       9,173  
Gross profit     11,308       11,049  
Operating expenses:            
Research and development     2,117       5,440  
Selling, general and administrative     18,607       29,824  
Restructuring and related charges     3,080       1,552  
Transaction and integration expenses     -       1,203  
Total operating expenses     23,804       38,019  
Loss from operations     (12,496 )     (26,970 )
Interest income, net     3,511       2,914  
Other (expense) income, net     (5,630 )     567  
Loss before income taxes     (14,615 )     (23,489 )
Income tax (expense) benefit     (11 )     119  
Net loss from continuing operations     (14,626 )     (23,370 )
Discontinued operations:            
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax     141,694       (2,663 )
Net income (loss)   $ 127,068     $ (26,033 )
Net loss per share from continuing operations   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.06 )
Net income (loss) per share from discontinued operations   $ 0.37     $ (0.01 )
Net income (loss) per share   $ 0.33     $ (0.07 )
Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders     388,202       378,228  


Standard BioTools Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Continuing Operations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
    March 31,
2026 		    December 31,
2025 		 
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 265,772     $ 120,863  
Short-term investments     189,404       66,712  
Accounts receivable, net     16,637       13,431  
Inventory     18,594       19,981  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     6,046       4,871  
Contingent consideration receivable     25,000        
Current assets held for sale           228,406  
Total current assets     521,453       454,264  
Property and equipment, net     17,103       19,275  
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net     25,545       26,732  
Other non-current assets     3,386       3,154  
Long-term investments     71,357       25,701  
Deferred tax asset, non-current     270       38,628  
Total assets   $ 639,114     $ 567,754  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 8,007     $ 5,407  
Accrued liabilities     15,684       29,783  
Operating lease liabilities, current     5,540       5,490  
Deferred revenue, current     9,981       38,949  
Deferred grant income, current     2,991       3,046  
Current liabilities held for sale           25,633  
Total current liabilities     42,203       108,308  
Convertible notes, non-current     299       299  
Deferred tax liability     823       810  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current     23,652       25,038  
Deferred revenue, non-current     3,013       3,503  
Deferred grant income, non-current     3,557       4,290  
Other non-current liabilities     4,444       1,215  
Total liabilities     77,991       143,463  
Total stockholders' equity     561,123       424,291  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 639,114     $ 567,754  


Standard BioTools Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Continuing and Discontinued Operations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2026     2025  
Operating activities            
Net income (loss)   $ 127,068     $ (26,033 )
Gain on sale of business     (172,289 )      
Stock-based compensation expense     8,824       9,009  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets           898  
Depreciation and amortization     1,408       3,273  
Accretion of discount on short-term investments, net     (632 )     (841 )
Unrealized loss on equity investments     3,494        
Non-cash lease expense     1,355       1,438  
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory     696       815  
Change in fair value of warrants           (232 )
Change in fair value of contingent consideration           (3,400 )
Other non-cash items     67       385  
Changes in assets and liabilities, net     (16,588 )     (15,595 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (46,597 )     (30,283 )
Investing activities            
Cash received for sale of business, net     363,222        
Purchases of short-term marketable debt securities     (127,208 )     (32,321 )
Purchases of long-term marketable debt securities     (58,517 )      
Purchases of marketable equity securities     (837 )      
Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments     15,000       52,000  
Purchases of property and equipment     (570 )     (5,054 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     191,090       14,625  
Financing activities            
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards and other     (118 )     (46 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     78       0  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     (40 )     (46 )
Effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents     115       357  
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     144,568       (15,347 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period     123,296       168,818  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   $ 267,864     $ 153,471  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash consists of:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 265,772     $ 150,880  
Restricted cash     2,092       2,591  
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   $ 267,864     $ 153,471  


Standard BioTools Inc.
REVENUE
Continuing Operations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2026     2025  
Product revenue:            
Instruments   $ 4,470     $ 6,646  
Consumables     10,984       8,135  
Total product revenue     15,454       14,781  
Services and other revenue     5,692       5,441  
Total revenue   $ 21,146     $ 20,222  


Standard BioTools Inc.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Continuing Operations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT AND MARGIN PERCENTAGE
 
             
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2026     2025  
Gross profit   $ 11,308     $ 11,049  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets            
Depreciation and amortization     346       263  
Stock-based compensation expense     541       242  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 12,195     $ 11,554  
             
Gross margin percentage     53.5 %     54.6 %
Amortization of acquired intangible assets            
Depreciation and amortization     1.6 %     1.3 %
Stock-based compensation expense     2.6 %     1.2 %
Non-GAAP gross margin percentage     57.7 %     57.1 %


Standard BioTools Inc.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Continuing Operations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES
 
             
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2026     2025  
Operating expenses   $ 23,804     $ 38,019  
Restructuring and related charges     (3,080 )     (1,552 )
Transaction and integration expenses     -       (1,203 )
Stock-based compensation expense     (4,460 )     (7,807 )
Depreciation and amortization     (1,016 )     (1,826 )
Gain on disposal of property and equipment     34        
Non-GAAP operating expenses   $ 15,282     $ 25,631  
             
R&D operating expenses   $ 2,117     $ 5,440  
Stock-based compensation expense     (162 )     (339 )
Depreciation and amortization     (168 )     (139 )
Gain on disposal of property and equipment     -       (28 )
Non-GAAP R&D operating expenses   $ 1,787     $ 4,934  
             
SG&A operating expenses   $ 18,607     $ 29,824  
Stock-based compensation expense     (4,298 )     (7,468 )
Depreciation and amortization     (848 )     (1,687 )
Gain on disposal of property and equipment     34       28  
Non-GAAP SG&A operating expenses   $ 13,495     $ 20,697  


Standard BioTools Inc.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Continuing Operations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
 
             
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2026     2025  
Net loss from continuing operations   $ (14,626 )   $ (23,370 )
Income tax (benefit) expense     11       (119 )
Interest income, net     (3,511 )     (2,914 )
Depreciation and amortization     1,362       2,089  
Restructuring and related charges     3,080       1,552  
Transaction and integration expenses           1,203  
Stock-based compensation expense     5,001       8,049  
Gain on disposal of property and equipment     (34 )      
Other non-operating expense (income)     5,630       (567 )
Adjusted EBITDA     (3,087 )     (14,077 )



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